Costco: Wait For The Dip

Against this backdrop, Costco still represents an ideal long-term investment, but the timing may not be right.

Even comps increases at Target don't tell the whole story because margins are shrinking from sales growth coming from online channels.

But the top three - Walmart, Amazon, and Costco - have shown revenue increases higher than that of the overall industry, which means they're eating market share from smaller players.

Costco's recent performance stacks up enviably against that of other major retailers like Target.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is one of only a handful of retail companies that has managed to swim against the overall trend of shrinking sales growth and tight margins experienced by the bulk of big retailers in the country. I've always been bullish about Costco and have argued that the stock is an ideal long-term investment. Let's see how that thesis bears out based on what I wrote back in June 2017 vs. the current retail environment. This piece looks at recent performance and how Costco stacks up against other retailers like Target (TGT) and makes a case for why Costco still represents a great long-term holding.

A close look at the holiday quarter - that all-important November to January period for any retailer in the United States - shows that Costco is getting stronger with each year.

During the three months in question, the company's comparable store sales - excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange - read 7.9%, 8.8%, and 2.9%. Keep in mind that Costco's 22-week sales for fiscal 2018 came in at $58.30 billion, and a single digit growth rate at the current size is not an easy achievement considering the state of the retail industry.

In my article from last year, I wrote this about Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), and Costco's total revenue growth over one quarter:

"The combined revenues of the three companies (most recent quarter) touched $117.600 billion, an increase of $7.781 billion from last year's $109.819 billion. In percentage terms, it represents a growth rate of 7.08%. "The U.S. retail market is growing at a fairly decent pace, and is expected to grow at nearly 4% this year. So, when three of the biggest players are growing at a much healthier rate than the industry average, that clearly means they're eating into other retailers' market shares."

Based on the above factors, I argued that this environment would make it very hard for other retailers to regain any lost ground in the immediate future.

That's exactly what's happened, and the top three have continued their growth momentum in the last six months. Taking Target as an example of an "outsider" with respect to this group, let's see what's happened with the retailer's numbers in the last quarter alone.

Fourth quarter comparable store sales grew 3.6% for Target, and the company has forecasted low-single digit comps growth for fiscal 2018. Gross margin fell 40 bps to 26.2% of sales as higher digital fulfillment costs were factored in. The company's EBIT margin was 5.1% vs. 6.5% a year ago. What that implies is that the double-digit growth in online sales has already started to take its toll on margins.

Source: Target 10-Q

As you can see from the table above, Target has paid a huge price for bringing in the additional volume. Though sales for the fiscal increased by 3.4%, operating income declined by 13.2%; i.e., higher sales growth translating to lower bottom line numbers.

But for Costco, the strong sales growth has been matched with stable operating margin numbers.

2018 is going to become the make or break year for a lot of retail companies. I am not saying that a lot of large retail companies are going to fold during this period, but for investors, 2018 will clearly show the strongest players vs. the weakest players.

My bet is on Costco, while I will also be keeping a close eye on Target and Kroger (KR) as growing comps and weakening margin levels continue to squeeze their bottom lines while adding to the top.

I guess the market knows this too, and Costco is certainly valued at a higher level than either Target or Kroger. The stock has been on a steady rise since July 2017, and barring any negative news at next quarter's earnings, expect COST to keep going up.

A PE of 30 for a retail company is a huge vote of confidence by the market, but unfortunately, that makes the entry point a not-so-sweet proposition. Love Costco for the long term, certainly a hold, but wait for an entry. Considering the melee around retail stocks, that share price drop and the subsequent steady rise is most certainly right around the corner.

For now, HOLD and wait for a dip to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.