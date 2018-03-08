Fastenal: Potential Long-Term Portfolio Addition

Fastenal Company (FAST) began with a marketing strategy of supplying threaded fasteners to customers in small, medium-sized, and, in subsequent years, large cities. Over time, that mandate has expanded to a broader range of industrial and construction. The large majority of its transactions are business-to-business, though we also have some walk-in retail business. At the end of 2017, it had 2,988 in-market locations (defined in the table below) in 24 countries supported by 14 distribution centers in North America.

In recent years, it has developed additional models that get the company closer to the customer, including vending, bin stocks, and Onsite locations. It currently has several versions of selling locations: (1) a 'traditional (or public) branch' services, (2) an 'overseas branch', (3) a 'strategic account branch, (4) a 'strategic account site', and (5) an 'Onsite location'.

Onsite location is similar to that of a branch, but this model is also beginning to represent a meaningful portion of the company's total revenue, and it expects that share to grow materially over time. As a result, we have begun to refer to our network in terms of in-market locations, which includes our total branches and Onsite locations, and we began to refer to strategic account sites as non-in-market locations. Onsite locations are key to Fastenal's growth. The proximity to customers is a competitive advantage that will not easily be overcome by online or even local competitors.

Historical and Forecast FAST Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to grow on a 10% trend on a per-share basis. This is much higher than FAST's historical growth trend of 5%, which makes me question the estimates; however, 28 analysts cover the company, so it is well-covered and 1.5% of this growth can be explained by share repurchases.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The chart also shows the range of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings estimates showing the average estimate at 11.4% growth for this year and 9.9% next year. These estimates are based off of the analyst revenue estimates and the Quantitative Alpha Analyzer.

Return to Shareholders

The annual report states the board has authorized a share repurchase program, which has $4.4 million worth of share repurchase authority remaining, which equates to approximately 1.5% of outstanding shares.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Repurchases are expected to continue for both 2018 and 2019. These repurchases are baked into the return forecast shown below.

Dividends return another 2.4% of value to shareholders. This chart shows that payouts have been regular and quarterly since 2013 and result in a payout ratio of 63.7%, which should make you tremble if you own shares. How is the company going to grow if it is sending all the earnings out in dividends and can it continue the payouts?

Financial Strength

Starting with current ratio, at 5.5 times current assets to current liabilities, the company is far from having any cash concerns to handle unexpected expenses. The company has over 5.5 times the required income to meet interest obligations and is on solid footing, and debt to equity is a 0.2, leaving little question the company is on solid ground. But can the company grow?

To determine how it will grow, we need to examine the cash flows. Cash from operations (CFO) has been increasing at 6.2% as a long-term trend. Expectations are such that CFO will grow 13.4% year over year for the next two years.

Cash for Investments (CFI) is steady at -$179 million. Investment cash flow is negative. It is likely liquidating structural assets. As the company moves from a traditional 'branch' model to the 'onsite' model, it is actually able to grow without making investments since the model can be implemented with lower logistical and overhead expenses. It doesn't need its own buildings for the 'onsite' model.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

FAST Stock Price is currently in fair value range

Two separate methods are used to evaluate price. The net present value (NPV) calculation uses historic and forecast earnings predictions combined with an implied discount factor based on historical prices to determine a price range. FAST share price is estimated to be between $52 and $56 based on NPV. This places the stock at the right in the middle of its value range based on NPV.

The second method uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings, and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises. This results in a current price prediction between $56 and $67. It is rare that both valuation methods provide such similar predictions, which gives me more confidence in the results.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

This chart shows the model's prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show a net present value range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart, only 3 years are shown.

Near-Term Analyst Momentum

The same analysts that predicted the earnings used in the charts above have increased projections for this year. We have analyst predictions for 2019 as well, but no change has occurred, so no change in expectations is available.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

At 22.5% recent earnings expectation increase, the momentum should be long-term positive, and I don't expect shares to go much lower unless a general market correction brings them down into value territory.

Expected Returns

As shown above, the model expects FAST to be valued between $56 and $67 per share by January 2020 representing a return of between 3.0% and 10.0% per year for the next two years. These returns are estimated accounting for four factors; earnings growth, dividends, undervaluation, and stock repurchases. Some of this increase is a result of a 10.6% increase in intrinsic corporate value each year from earnings increases. This is then combined with the likelihood that the stock is currently overvalued by somewhere around 10% given future revenue and earnings predictions and long-term historic trading ratios.

Conclusion

FAST is a great company. Its dividend and share repurchases are here to stay. Given the recent analyst increases, you could be waiting for a long time to add shares if you hold out for a lower price. Fastenal isn't going to be the next Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), but if you are looking for a long time buy and hold, this might be it. I'm going to hold out for $52 per share, but only because I have little cash right now and would have to take some serious capital gains to sell and buy. However, nuts and bolts aren't going to be replaced by an app, and if someone comes up with something better than a rivet, they will likely use Fastenal to distribute it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.