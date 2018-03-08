Ophir Energy's (OPGYF) CEO Nick Cooper on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ophir Energy Company Limited (OTCPK:OPGYF) Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Nick Cooper

Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for coming along. It’s great to see you all. I appreciate the efforts to attend. And we’ll go through our results this morning. I’m joined by my colleague, Tony, who you’ve seen before, Tony Rouse, the CFO; and Oliver, who heads up our African activities and on our explorations. So it’s him you can blame for Fortuna.

So without further ado, we’ll get into the presentation. We did debate as to how to start this presentation, but we thought there’s no point in talking about anything until we cover Fortuna. So let’s do that. Broadly, within Ophir, we’ve got a lot going on across our portfolio, but I know you’re focused on this asset.

In 2017, we had 4 objectives for Fortuna, 3 we completed within the first half of the year, they were the objectives that were solely within our control. The fourth was that of the project financing. It is very frustrating for me as CEO and also as a shareholder. I know it’s been very frustrating for other shareholders that we have not yet completed that project financing. I think what we’re seeing here is 2 things.

Firstly, that it’s very difficult for me to predict the timeline for completing that project financing. Secondly, it’s very rare that a small company like us has a very large project financing within it. LNG, as you know, is normally undertaken by much larger players, they undertake similar project financing activities prior to FID, but because it’s hidden in the bigger portfolio, you don’t see the ins and outs, the 2 step forward, 1 step back nature of project financing. That is what we’re going through and we’ve been going through in 2017 and 2018.

And it is a fact of life of project financing, but it doesn’t mean that there’s a fundamental project – problem with the project. The project remains highly attractive. It’s got excellent economics. We think it’s the lowest cost breakeven greenfield LNG available at the moment. It’s coming with first gas being produced at the end of 2021, with full economic benefit in 2022, a time of which most analysts are predicting much tighter LNG markets, so that should be advantageous for pricing.

Amongst our KPIs that we completed last year, we achieved Brent indexation for the project, which makes us a very oil price levered play. And LNG itself is a theme of focus amongst the bigger players, and you’ll see that in the – and you have seen that in some of the results and some of the M&A activity around assets from the bigger players.

So for us, looking forward, the development cost are excellent on this, around about $1 a barrel. We’ve got very strong partners who remain committed to the project. And if you look at their public statements, that reiterates that. And moreover, we’ve got a technical derisking that’s going on in real-time. Firstly, with the sister ship, the Hilli in Cameroon. And obviously, Golar have updated us to the status of that recently. And we’ll do, we think, in the coming weeks as first LNG is made.

But also, for anybody that tracks online, you can see the movement of our vessel, our dedicated vessel into Singaporean waters. So watch our partners for updates on those in the coming weeks. So it remains an attractive project, it remains ready to get airborne, we’ve been frustrated about the project finance. I can only apologize for that. And as a big shareholder, it’s hit me as well. Doesn’t mean the project has a fundamental flaw. So it offers a lot of upside to our shareholders at this point in time.

Now broadening the discussion. Our 2017 KPIs were 7 in number. We completed 5 of those, shown here in green. They were around the phased development and value growth on Kerendan and Bualuang. They were around the continued rebalancing of our exploration portfolio and they also involved refinancing of our debt portfolio. We completed all of those. The 2 missing targets were, of course, Fortuna, as I’ve just referred to. And in addition, we had not concluded the new gas price negotiations for the current phase of production from Kerendan, which has been going on for 3 years.

We have, however, reached agreement on those and we can announce this morning that the gas price will rise from its current $5.08 per MCF to $5.65 forward for that project. And as we’ll show in a moment, that has also unlocked the door for essentially a doubling of production in the near term from Kerendan. So if we allow ourselves to cheat and include the last – the news of this morning, we completed 6 of our 7 KPIs for last year, and this is symptomatic of the good underlying performance of the rest of the portfolio, Fortuna aside.

Now if we turn to our NAV position. Now of course, remembering that we measure ourselves on NAV per share and, indeed, we’re remunerated on that basis. We’ve been under this scheme and reporting these numbers since the beginning of 2016, so we’re showing you the progression since then. You can see that 2016 saw us a decline quite materially to 82 – just around about 82% of our original value, that was through some development activity. But also, what we’re showing here in green is the ongoing exploration spend.

Now under our definition, exploration is a cost center until we have something we are monetizing. And so we have to deduct our exploration spend from our NAV calculation every year. And so that is a good discipline on us to make sure that we don’t set ourselves too far behind on that definition in any given year. Tony will show our exploration spend and its progression. Of course, as we went into 2014, 2015, we were spending about 3, 4 times our current CapEx. And it was all in the exploration bucket. We are now very much orientated towards sweating our current assets, monetizing our current assets and exploring very prudently above and beyond that with discretionary capital.

Moreover, as we go into 2017, what was pleasing to see was that we’ve finally stopped the deceleration in value that an exploration-only player was experiencing and all of our peer group were experiencing, and we’ve seen a rebound in net asset value per share as we’ve started to see the benefits of sweating our assets. And you could see that there in yellow and we were up about 6.5% on the year. We hope this inflection point can be repeated year-on-year going forward. And you’ll see in the slides I’ll show in a moment, the phases of development growth that we can lay on to our current production in order to deliver that, which, by the way, we’re fully funded for.

So as we turn over and look now at our reserves and resources, it was pleasing to see our reserves base grow by 13% on the year, that was through essentially our fourth phase of development on Bualuang. It’s also worth remembering that we’ve got this billion barrels or circa billion barrels of 2C resource. Now half of that is in Tanzania, most people have discounted that, but there will be value in that project point forward. It is a cost competitive traditional LNG project. And so, if you believe the supply-demand economics, those sort of things will get going again in next year or 2. Watch that space.

In the meantime, the remainder is in Fortuna and in Asia. And whilst it has been a long process to unlock those barrels, if you think about it, they are discovered hydrocarbons. The only risk is commercializing them and building the value chain. Now that is not without risk, but it’s a much lower risk profile than drilling. Now we will be drilling, we will be exploring, like other players, but this very large discovered resource base is a competitive advantage that we’ve got in the tank that our peers don’t have in anywhere near the same scale as we can see here. So don’t discount the potential, the latent value potential of that billion barrels.

As we move forward now to look at our production in the current year, you can see – sorry, the 2017, you can see our production profile. As a group, we averaged 11,700 through the year, with an excellent uptime of 99%. Our operations team did a very good job. Bualuang was 8,300, we completed an infill drilling program, a little bit later than expected, so we’re a bit behind guidance. There’s no problem with the wells, it’s just the rig turned up late and the wells ramped up a little bit slower than expected. But they are producing very nicely now, catching up. And we also removed a bottleneck on water handling capacity on the FSO, and so it can have increased throughput. So good there on Bualuang and now very well-positioned for phase 4, which we’ll talk about in a second.

Kerendan averaged 2,200, it was the first calendar year of full production after ramping up right at beginning of the year. That’s looking very solid. And as I say, that story is all around adding additional layers of production now onto that. Pleased to say that’s on the new gas price. Sinphuhorm was a bit behind expectations, 11,200, we’ve been expecting about 11,006 through the year. That’s because through the periods of lower LNG spot prices, the Thais have tended to import LNG rather than use domestic production. So all domestic gas fields have been ramped back a little bit during those periods and then brought back on stream. That’s probably the new reality for the gas mix in Thailand, so you’ll see that reflected in our forecast point forward.

But overall, very solid production base. It can be characterized by very low cost breakeven across those 3 assets, it’s about $13 a barrel breakeven before any debt service. And we haven’t got much debt outstanding. So that’s a pretty accurate number for the moment. And has a good growth potential. So this slide tries to illustrate the potential within our current production base. And I think, if you were to put aside all other aspects of Ophir, you could turn and say, that is the P50 outcome on the future, and it’s fully funded. And there’s not bad production and cash flow growth.

If you look, we – this is our 5-year plan, if you look out to the right, we hope to be producing up to around 30,000 barrels or so, all being well. Components of growth coming from Fortuna, from Bualuang and from Kerendan. And at that point, on that basis, we should be easily throwing off $250 million a year of operating cash flow at Kerendan quality process.

So in 2018, what I’d suggest you look for to see if we’re on track for this is Fortuna FID. Look for the progress on Bualuang phase 4 and look for us to hopefully sign additional gas sales agreement on Kerendan. And that will give you evidence that we’re tracking on target to deliver that sort of production growth from our underlying business.

Now Bualuang is probably worth a minute just as a case study. I think it does demonstrate the less talked about side of our business here at Ophir, and that is that of about delivering stepwise additions to NAV through phased development growth. This asset was acquired in 2008 by Salamander, Tony and I and, indeed, Geoff were there at the time. And through the period that’s been owned by the Salamander and in the last 3 years by Ophir, we’ve demonstrated quite considerable value addition.

On acquisition 10 years ago, this asset was considered to be 15 million barrels with, fingers crossed, some more upside. In the last 10 years, Bualuang has produced 30 million barrels. Today, looking forward, we’ve got a 2P of 28 million barrels and we’ve got another 10 of 2C in the tank, plus the recent investment in the new 3D and the 4D studies have shown a potential exploration target, which is a satellite, potentially a tieback, which Oliver will talk about shortly, which is a very – potentially offers a very quick cycle bit of upside for us.

Now the assets, production profile, as you can see below, is typically sawtooth with natural decline rates. Like I said, about 8,000 barrels a day on average, if you don’t push it too much. With some infill drilling, it gets up to 11,000. And every time you put a new platform and you typically get up to the mid-teens on this asset. She’s doing about 8,900 as of last night, yesterday, so she’s on target. Phase 4, we’ll see some infill drilling in the middle of this year. And then, the construction work on the platform going through the second half of this year, so that by 2019, we’ll a have new platform, 10 – 12 new slots. And we’ll see through the latter half of 2019 and 2020, quite material production growth on this asset. So another big spike to come on Bualuang. And that won’t be the last, there will be further phases. Clearly, there’s a lot more to do on this asset. Kerendan. In Kerendan, we are focused on selling more gas and getting the best price we can for it.

In 2017, we did 2 things really. One was shoot a very laborious, very large 3D over the red blob, which is the producing Kerendan field. At the moment, that field has got a 128 BCF of gas contracted for phase 1. And that is the gas that we just renegotiated the higher gas price for. So that’s fine. That’s locked away. It’s producing solid. It’s the foundation if you like. But the asset pre-3D, we thought, was potentially 3 times larger, maybe more.

The 3D has been acquired, the data is surprisingly good. It’s answering lots of the unknowns around the asset. It is at least that big, maybe bigger. That means simplistically then that we can probably treble production and maybe a bit more from this asset. So it starts to become quite meaningful for us. Now having agreed the first price now in principle with our offtake at PLN for the current flowing volumes, we are now immediately in discussions with – negotiations with them for a second phase of gas sales. They are planning a second gas plant adjacent to the first one, approximately the same size. So you can assume it will double production or thereabouts.

Clearly, the pricing needs to be negotiated there and it will depend on whether that plant is positioned as baseload or mid-merit. But we would expect that pricing to be healthy and offer us a very good incremental IRR on our initial phase investment. In addition, because of the scale of this field, we are going to run a tender this year for potential third-party sales for a third phase of gas, which, if we get our skates on, could be timed around the same – start around the same time as Phase 2.

And Phase 2 is currently – PLN are telling us they want the gas at the end of 2019. So we need to get moving. So this asset could treble. Certainly, in the next 5 years. Maybe in the next 2, 3 years. That’s the plan. And look for the catalyst around this, this year.

In addition, you’ll see the other blobs around there, a mixture of gas and a couple of oil targets. We’ve shot some more 2D. In fact, I got a message overnight that it’s just finished that program. And Oliver will talk about that satellite work around there.

Final slide for me, our exploration program. Now Ophir – the Ophir, as most people remember it from the days of the top of the cycle, was a purely equity-funded, frontier basin, high-risk explorer. We had some pretty good success at that, but like any players, we had our failures as well. But it was a good strategy for the company at that time. However, the change in the cycle, the down cycle has meant that we, like everybody else, have refocused our portfolio. We’ve taken 3 clear steps through 2015 and 2016 and 2017, most of that getting done last year and a little bit being tidied up as we speak. And the 3 steps are the following, we have walked away, either through exits or farm down, from our frontier deepwater portfolio.

So in box where we do not have a proven hydrocarbon systems or where the risk profile is too high, we have exited.

Secondly, we have retained some exposures at deepwater. You have to be very selective, but you can still make very good money in deepwater as long as the fiscal terms are good and as long as you can convince yourself you have a rapid root to identifiable monetization. So in that regard, we have focused on proven world- class hydrocarbon systems, where we know the charge is working, where we know that there are analogs, where we have fields nearby that are producing, where we have infrastructure that we can either copy or tie into.

And we have, as you’ve seen, as you’ll see shortly, added what we believe is a very attractive block in Equatorial Guinea that fits that profile. And we have rather quietly built the leading position offshore Mexico of any listed player. Oliver will talk about both of those. So that is step two, a much smaller portfolio of deepwater, but in proven world-class basins. I don’t think anybody would doubt that the Gulf of Mexico and the offshore real Guinea or anything other than that.

However, it’s been important to balance that with a much lower risk profile. And so we’ve reorientated our exploration capital, which has been reduced over the years, where it’s been reorientated towards satellite activity. So typically, infrastructure- led, almost resource-like plays around where we have producing assets, and you’ve seen some examples of that from Bualuang and Kerendan, and Oliver will expand on that more.

So three steps, getting out of frontier deepwater high-risk basins, focusing purely and very selectively on a couple of deepwater plays, and then adding in some – and reprioritizing infrastructure that plays. That give us a much better risk-reward on exploration, much quicker cycle on – through the portfolio and much more appropriate now for, not just the cycle, but for us as a balanced, sustainable E&P company. Okay. That’s enough for me for now. If I can hand over to Tony for finance and we’ll pick up on the portfolio again in a second.

Tony Rouse

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thanks very much, Nick. And if I may, I’m going to take a few minutes to walk you through our financials in 2017 and looking forward to, – ultimately, out to first gas on Fortuna. So just picking up on the 2017 and just quickly going through the highlights, the table there sets out where we generated our cash and where we deployed that cash there in the year. So we generated that $ 90 million from our production base. That’s gone, obviously, into our capital expenditures running our business and servicing our debt. We’ve ended the year net cash of $ 117 million.

We have an undrawn facility, which I’ll talk about in a minute, and that gives us gross liquidity available to us at the end of last year of $ 427 million and a relatively strong position. Just looking at some of the metrics, over the last three years, as we’ve moved from this pure explorer, deepwater explorer in 2014, into a more sustainable E&P model, which would – which is the direction we’re heading now.

Operating cash flow, cash flow from production and clearly went into a bit of a hole in 2016 with the lower commodity price, and that’s rebalanced, and part of that is driven also by increase in production with Bualuang and Kerendan coming on stream. The perhaps more important message is in terms of the CapEx, you can see where we was in 2015, we was investing about $ 200 million a year. Last year it was $ 100 million. And if you look back to 2014, that equivalent number would have been about $ 600 million. So you can see – clearly see the journey that we’ve been on over the last 3 to 4 years.

But also, what we’re doing is we’re rebalancing the investment that we’re making away from the deeper water exploration, the high- riskier stuff, more into sweating our existing portfolio and developing around the line resource base. So in 2017, what you can see is actually the investment that we made in exploration was actually smaller than the investment that we made in PND for the first time, and I would expect that trend to continue going forward. Looking at our overhead base – our overheads in – across the organization, we again took steps in 2017 to lower our cost base.

We’ve taken steps in 2016. And if we go all the way back to the acquisition of Salamander, we took steps in terms of lowering the cost base. And I think we have a good track record in getting these costs down. From 2015 to 2017, you can see we’ve gone from reporting $31 million of expenditure on our income statement down to $11 million. That’s about a 70% reduction. Underlying is about a 60% reduction in our cost. And I would expect that to continue into 2018 as some of the decisions that we took in 2017 play through in terms of our numbers. I think, a point to note there is that, people wise, we’re less than the people that we acquired when we took over the Salamander asset.

So we’re now effectively running two companies for less than the price of one with an expanded asset base, not only in Asia, but also in Africa and extending out to Mexico. Clearly, what that’s doing is playing into our net cash numbers. A couple years back, it was $350. Took that down to $160 million at the end of 2016. And $117 million at the end of 2017. Our cash burn in 2017 being $ 43 million slowed down on the previous years. So I think that shows that we are managing our cash, we’re keeping our cost down and we’re deploying it into assets that will give us a return.

Looking at 2018 and the guidance that we’ve set, we haven’t changed the guidance that we gave earlier this year. Production, we’re holding 11,500 barrels per day, that compares 11,700 that we had for 2017, so roughly flat. In terms of the cash flow that, that production will generate, again, roughly flat at $ 90 million, but what you will see, that we’ve put a hedging program in place for 2018. That’s the first time that we’ve done that. We’ve locked in at those prices. So we’ve underpinned a substantial amount of that operating cash flow through that program.

Looking at our investment program for this year, we’re forecasting $ 150 million with an FID decision on Fortuna. Exploration is 23% of that, that’s about $ 35 million. So we’re again bringing down that number in terms of how we allocate the cash across that portfolio. We are stepping up our drawdown of net cash this year from the $43 million last year to somewhere in the order of $100 million this year, but what you can see is that a substantial amount of that cash is going into Bualuang, Kerendan. A fast cycle, fast return asset. And then, also being deployed into Fortuna to bring that onstream in 2022. Net cash we’ll end the year, we’re forecasting at the moment in a marginally positive position.

And then gross liquidity, I expect to be around $320 million given management of our debt portfolios. Just turning to our balance sheet and looking out to our liquidity position prior to Fortuna coming on stream in 2021. As a Nick alluded to, we refinanced our RBL last year, we signed a new seven year $250 million facility, so that matures in the middle of 2024. In addition, we put $100 million accordion against that facility, should there be assets to deploy that. Our balance sheet, it remains strong, as I’ve said, with $ 427 million on the balance sheet at the end of the year.

And if we just look at how we’re going to deploy our resource – our cash going forward, we clearly got an operating basin in Southeast Asia. We expect that to generate somewhere in the order of $100 million a year going forward. So that gives us the sources of funds that we have on the left-hand side of this chart. In terms of deploying that, we clearly got to service our debt. We have the exploration commitments within our portfolio, about $ 75 million given the two blocks that we will be signing, i.e. we recently announced in Mexico. We’ve allocated $ 150 million to Fortuna that we’ve previously said. And we invested into our existing asset – P&D assets to sweat those assets.

And that’s put up here – discretionary here, but that’s respectively a buffer of cash that we have available to us out to 2021, prior to Fortuna coming onstream. We’ll only utilize that cash if, one, is available to us. So we will be continually updating the numbers that support this equation to make sure that we can fund ourselves out to Fortuna. And we’ll only be deploying that cash if we have opportunities in form of exploration, production and development that offer sufficient return. So it’s not a definite spend. It’s a buffer that we will use to manage our position going out. So if you look at these two charts, you can actually see a position where that can go up and that can actually come down, improving on that position.

But the point here, we’re fully funded to get out to first gas on Fortuna, as we’ve said on a number of occasions. And we can certainly manage that within the cash resources and the cash that’s being generated from our existing portfolio. So in summary, if you add all of that up, we’re sweating our assets that we have. We’re investing those assets to generate further returns. We’re protecting our investment into Fortuna. We’ve taken decisions in terms of lowering our cost base and we won’t be complacent on that, we will continue to do that as we go forward. And we have a strong balance sheet and we will preserve that position to ensure that we stay fully funded out to meet this asset program. On that, I’ll hand over to Oliver, and he will take you through the exploration.

Oliver Quinn

Thank you, Tony. So I’m going to give you now a bit more flavor on where we are with exploration. And Nick’s touched on some key points there. The key message here is rebalancing, and that’s moving from where we were historically as Ophir with a solely frontier, fairly high risk, unproven geological play portfolio, to one that still retains access to some material upside, some material prospectivity in some world- class basins, but that’s set against a much more balanced, lower risk, quicker cycle, clearer line of sight to monetization opportunity set.

So a much more lower risk profile, balanced, and apologies if I used the balanced too much, but that’s exactly where we’re heading. What does that look like in terms of execution, which is the key thing here, of course, and this slide represents what we’ve done in 2017 on these themes. So the first one, as mentioned earlier, if you put your eye on Africa, historically, that was covered in blobs for us, we were in many countries, many exploration assets, geologically fascinating and interesting stuff, but ultimately unproven plays.

So we’ve reduced by eight deepwater licenses. That was a tough decision, those were not necessarily led by negative views on the geoscience, those were led by a discipline that said, if we can’t see extremely positive economic cases as it looks today and crucially reasonable time to monetization, we’re going to walk away from those. So it’s a discipline that we’ve been applying to that. You’ll see it’s not all about walking away from those assets. A key example of that is risk management in Myanmar, where we hold or did hold 95% of AD-3, which is a deepwater exploration block there, picked up in 2013.

What we’ve done there is say that – because we’ve got a very tough drilling decision to make on that block this year, we’ve executed a deal with Chevron, who’ll hold the shallow water block depths From us. And it’s effectively an equity swap. So we now hold 45% in both blocks, subject to government approval. And that’s put us in a much better place to make a very disciplined decision on drilling that. So we’ve got Chevron as partner, Chevron have infrastructure in-country, through the Unocal have operated in-country for a period of time. And so we can go into that, this drilling decision, and apply that discipline knowing that we’re putting 45% of a well at risk, not 100%.

So it’s about hard decisions on licenses that don’t have clear economic rationale in today’s world and clear line of sight to monetization and also about lowering some risk and equity upfront in things that we still have optionality in. In terms of growth, again, I’ll talk more about this in a moment, but it’s largely been around Mexico. World-class basin. Yes, we’re in some moderate to deepwater positions, but this is not frontier in a sense of unproven hydrocarbon system. So proven oil. Acreage that’s been locked up for a long time politically and clear line of sights to monetization, a very hot basin to be in and many paths to monetization. So selective growth in that regard. The third component, and again, this is a key one that we probably haven’t labored on historically too much, but this is kind of key bread and butter E& P work, which is infrastructure-led stuff. So I’ll take you through some more detail on Bualuang and the Bualuang North prospect that Nick mentioned, but also Kerendan in Indonesia and where we are maturing near field exploration there.

So lower of risk stuff. Lower resource levels, absolutely, but clearer value and quicker money into the business in a success case. The other one was EG-24, which was a recent deepwater entry, but I’ll take you through that and give you some context on why we think that makes sense in this environment. Okay. Mexico. So we’ve been working this for, actually, about four years. So it’s a quite focused in-depth study of it. The key question, of course, was why Mexico? Why step out from Asia or Africa, and why go into a new area? Well, as most of you know, Mexico, closed for 75 years.

Pemex have done a fantastic job, but ultimately, there’s a series of basins here, it’s absolutely huge in terms of geography and it’s just had no competition in it. So going into a focused exploration effort, we were able to be an early mover, which was a real advantage. That manifested in picking up Block five, which is the yellow blob in the middle of map here, end of 2016, signed in 2017. And then, in January this year, awarded Blocks 10 and 12 in another basin up to the Northwest. So two basins, two key positions here, non-operated in a world-class hydrocarbon province.

And again, water depths 500 meters up to 1,500 in Block five, but again, proven hydrocarbon in the system. We mentioned this earlier, but again, we’ve quietly built this position here to 7,000 square kilometers, which amongst the independents, puts us number two after SIERRA, which is privately held. So again, listed-wise, we’ve number one there. And that’s a great foothold now on what is a really, really hot exploration basin.

The first piece of activity is on this next slide. So we are planning to drill a well in the partnership here in Block five, probably in 2019, hopefully, early 2019. If I draw your eye to the map at the top left, what you’ll see is, orange is the Block where we hold 23.3%. So limited exposure there equity-wise. To the south of it is the Zama discovery, and I know you’re all aware of Zama and its metrics, but a 1 billion barrel discovery, one of the best oil discoveries, conventional oil, in the last couple of years.

And we’re playing the same geology here, the same game, same basin, we’re just further north here. So for us, Zama was a real encouragement, not in terms of proving the system, but in proving the amounts of oil that are actually in this system here. So I’ll draw your eye down to the geological cartoon here, as we like to call hit. You can see here on the left, Zama discovery is the green blob, 600 meter oil column, which is pretty fantastic. And as you move to the right here, you can see two key things to cast your eye on. The first one is the scale of Block 5, it’s absolutely huge.

The second one is the similarity in the geoscience and the salt. So what we’re seeing in Block 5 is multiple leads and prospects. The key challenge of this is actually ranking those and choosing which one to drill first, and that’s the work that’s ongoing through this year. Those are all reasonably large trap scales, so we’re saying 100 million to 250 million barrels, some of them may be bigger than that.

And again, it’s about the first well and what that proves. The other key thing to note here, finally, on this one is, just to the southwest of Block 5 is Block 29. Now that was awarded in the recent January license round, and that was the highest bid block in the round, which attracted over a $150 million signature bonus. So again, what this gives us encouragement with is whilst this is deepwater, it’s proven play, we’re not testing our development systems here. We’re extending them. And there’s a lot of activity in this basin. And therefore, there are a lot of routes and choices to monetization.

So we’re not going to get trapped in a traditional deepwater cycle. Moving back to Africa, and I guess, our heartland. EG-24 is a block we signed in the Rio Muni basin last year. That’s recently been ratified by the government. Different flavor here in a sense that we took 100%, but it’s a seismic-only option, so it’s a two-year seismic period with a drill or drop decision at the end of it. We are in the process of farming that down. We’re close to that, but it’s not completed yet. But we’re seeing a lot of interest in that block.

And again, we’re calling it infrastructure-led because despite it being deepwater, if you look at the cartoon here on the bottom right of the slide, what you see is the uptick, we have Okume and Ceiba fields, operated now by Trident-Kosmos. Prolific, proven hydrocarbon system. Where are we? We’re expiration step out down the system, in a rather large block in deepwater. But again, not our infrastructure, but in this example, something that could potentially be tied back. If it’s not tied back, we think the scale of these things is standalone anyway.

So brings us back again to beyond the geological driver, but what is the economic and commercial case for this? Well, firstly, volume and resource. And secondly, the fact that there are multiple ways to develop this and there are multiple ways to potentially do that quickly.

Final two slides are on our own infrastructure. So this is kind of absolutely key day-to-day stuff for us. So Nick mentioned the Bualuang North prospect. So what you see here is a result of effectively doing what we do with the asset, which is sweating it hard, applying new technology to the producing field. In this case, we shot a new seismic survey, applied a couple of different processing algorithms, and I won’t bore you with those, but the important thing to note here is, two maps. Bottom left here, you see the white outline.

This is the pre-seismic – pre-new seismic view of the field outline. You move to the one on the right here and you can see, in simple terms, that white outline has got bigger. So what we’re seeing is with that improved technology application, that we may well have some significant volume to the north of the field here. So this is something that’s still being worked. But the message here is that this is very important to us because we control the infrastructure. We could drill this as early as this year if we chose to. And we can tie it back to our own infrastructure. So again, to balance that against some of the longer-term, bigger scale stuff, this is getting money into the business quickly.

Final slide. Stepping back into Indonesia. And again, Nick showed this map. And this is quite critical in the sense that we’ve obviously worked hard to get Kerendan up and running. We’ve got an ops base out here. We’ve got people on the ground. New seismic data coming in again. And what we’re starting to see is increasing confidence in the near field resource and real scale in that. So again, we have strong control here. It’s an operated block. We have people on the ground. And we have potential oil here as well. Principally a gas play, but there is a potential oil play here as well. So it’s again about making sure that we, as a priority, get everything we can out of the acreage that we’ve got, get everything on the table that we think we can bring over quickly. This has potential to be large scale. So this is both near field infrastructure-led, lower risk, but it’s also potentially got scale with it, if we can solve the commercial outlets for it. So I guess, watch this space in this one as we get the data and move forward. So I’ll hand back to Nick, but overall, the message, from an exploration perspective, is rebalancing. Still got some major access to some major upside in world-class basins, but very focused on risk-managing that portfolio.

Nick Cooper

Thank you. Just two slides to wrap up then. Firstly, we thought it’d be helpful to show you our five-year plan as we currently understand it. We’ve managed the business on a five-year investment case. And here is our latest investor estimate as to the catalyst that you’ll see year-by-year. Clearly focusing on 2018.

Let’s start. Of course, most attention is in Fortuna. We’re still looking for an FID this year. All efforts towards that. There is no fundamental flaw with the project. We just need the financial partners to line up. And – but other things to look for, clearly, on Kerendan, is the gas price negotiation for the second phase, we’ve completed the first phase. Their sort of renegotiation is complete, and that was last couple of days ago.

So that should read phase 2 negotiation now. And those conversations have started for doubling. And look for us to also, hopefully, progress the tender and get some good bids for a third phase, which could be simultaneous with the second. Bualuang, infill drilling as we’ve talked about, phase 4, working through the two years of 2018 and 2019 and paying back quite early.

In fact, the payback is done by 2020, but you’ll see the production ramping up through that phase. Potentially exploration drilling, as Oliver said aerily at least, the extension to north of Bualuang could be extensive in reserves-wise likewise, but let’s finish our mapping on that, and hopefully, we can tack that on the back of this year’s infill drilling program. Elsewhere in the portfolio, things to just watch out for, there’s activity across all of it, but what I’d particularly point out would be ask me how to say more about our Mexican position and as we go through this year and prepare for drilling in 2019. And EG-24, likewise, as Oliver mentioned, we’re hoping to farm that out, or farm that down eminently, a sort of reduced stake, but also reduced capital commitment to a more appropriate level.

And to be announcing that soon. And also talking more about drilling on that, hopefully, in 2019 as well. So quite a lot to play for. And as we look out over the five years, there’s a lot more activity above and beyond that. And so Fortuna is clearly critical, but it’s not just about Fortuna, we’ve got a very solid, balanced company here, which is actually firing on all cylinders.

So just to summarize, solid production growth, low breakeven, gives us a decent margin, growth potential across our assets in a phased, stage-wise basis, which we’re in the middle of. Delivering Fortuna is clearly a priority. But also getting this billion barrels unlocked, it’s not just a Fortuna component of that, there is much more value that already been found, that doesn’t need more exploration drilling. The exploration has been adjusted and balanced, as Oliver explained, and we’re financially strong. We always have been, and we remain financially very strong to delivery everything we’ve talked about. Thank you.

So I think, with that, we’ll turn it over to questions if we can. And we’d also, Jeff, at point, we’ll remind, we’ve got people on the line and we welcome their questions as well. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rafal Gutaj

Good morning. It’s Rafal Gutaj from Merrill Lynch. So two for me, please. Just on Fortuna, first, gas now being highlighted as 2022. Can you just give us a little bit more detail on what are the moving parts there versus your previous guidance? Is it an increased buffer on FID? Is it learnings from the Hilli? Basically, what’s in there? And then, secondly, on the charts on Page 5, where you talk about the NAV per share. Obviously, 13.8% of that comes from asset performance, how much of that comes from Bualuang Phase IV FID?

Tony Rouse

All right, Rafal. Thanks for your questions. Firstly, on Fortuna. The first gas there – the way to think about it is, we will – we expect to be producing LNG in 2021. That is still the expectation. We expect the full economic benefit from a full-year production in 2022. So in terms of which one will give you guidance for your modeling rather than when we actually expect first gas to be. So as we’re seeing from the Hilli, it goes through a several month commissioning phase, which by the way, they’re almost done on there as we understand it, and our project would be similar.

And so, with a three-year build schedule and – or just under three-year build schedule and say, three-month commissioning, that gives you, on our current guidance, producing LNG end of 2021. So commissioning sort of cycled back into that year and a full year of commercial benefit in 2022. Now we do get paid for the commissioning volumes, so we will start to see some get cash flow from that point. But the first full year of production, we expect 2022. And has that been changed in any way by any learnings? Is there an increased buffer? Is there anything – learnings from Hilli?

No. No increased buffer. No learnings from the Hilli. The Hilli’s commissioning is going to plan. And obviously, we’re staying close to that as they’re our partners. And it’s just a linear process, linear sort of sideways shift with FID. But with our best expectations of FID, that’s the time of the first gas. In terms of the growth per share, or the NAV growth per share, predominantly, but not exclusively Bualuang gas. My trust I saw lots of hands there. Go ahead.

David Round

It’s David Round from BMO. Just a quick follow-up there. So from what it looks like, FID is now anytime this year and you can hit that time frame of 2021, 2022. Can you just, maybe, clarify the timing or the assumptions around the funding resolution? Now could that also be as late as, say, December to still hit FID this year? Secondly, in terms of those funding, I appreciate they’re confidential, but can you say anything about the status? And are acceptable terms now on the table? To what extent are you guys now looking towards proof of concept on the Hilli in order to get better terms? And then, maybe, just a quick third one. Just interested in your thoughts on the Kerendan gas price. I think, we had heard some potentially higher prices as they scope for that to increase on subsequent phases?

Nick Cooper

Okay. Good questions. So I’m scribbling as you talked because there’s quite a lot of bits to that. So if I missed a bit, come back to me. So the – on the funding of Fortuna, one thing last year has taught me is that I am not very good at predicting a good financing outcome specifically. So you’ll forgive us if we don’t give it you to the nearest quarter, because ultimately, you can only get dancing with financial counterparties when they’re ready to dance, okay?

So could it be as late as December? Conceptually, yes. Do we expect it to be late as December? No. Not at all. And if you worked back from the gardens around first gas, you could probably guess where we are. So I don’t think there’s anything to worry about there, except that we’ve been absolutely pummeled in the last 12 months by trying to be helpful, by giving our best estimate from the facts in front of us at any point in time. It’s not served our shareholders very well. So I’ll just leave it at that, if I may, okay? We – because of the rules, under us as a main-board listed company, we wouldn’t be saying these statements if the facts in front of us didn’t lead us to be saying these statements.

So you can take your view as to the timing, but this project remains ready to get airborne, okay? In terms of, is there anything about the status – is there anything about the terms or the status of the Hilli or the protocol set on the of Hilli? The terms are on the table to find. We have several power initiatives to retrieve the product financing in terms of – the terms that I’ve seen are all fine and Tony’s more miserly than me, and he’s happy with them. So – and our partners appear to be happy with them. So at the moment, that’s not an issue.

The proof of concept of the Hilli, there wasn’t – there hasn’t been a contrast delay to tag this with the Hilli’s derisking, if you like, but the two have now overlapped, which – so that they’ve become, sort of, unofficially, linked, if you like, in a way. None of the lenders are saying we need to see the Hilli working, but they’re obviously watching closely, as are we. I think that in terms of the – does that change the terms of the financing? No. It should get – obviously, get cheaper, and easier over time you will expect as the Hilli is starting to produce drops of LNG and then commercial cargoes. And so that should be to our benefit. But probably the true derisking is for our cheaper cost of capital, it will be whatever it’s going to be this year.

Once we’ve closed the project financing, it’ll get cheaper for us, post first gas. So if you think about it, what we’re trying to achieve now as product financing to get the thing built, thereafter, the real cost of capital benefit for us will be probably post first gas, at which point we’ll probably – there’s an option to refi and drive it down yet more. But actually we’re happy with what we got on the table at the moment, it’s just a question of getting the dance started. And Kerendan gas, yes, when we acquired Salamander, and in the run up to that acquisition, Salamander have been telegraphing potential prices of between about seven and nine Indonesia fixed price.

And the – that was – as the oil price was high, the state utility was signing gas contracts at that level, particularly more remote areas, more central areas to the job or closer to 6.5 to 7.5, if you’re up in – you’re somewhere more remote, like us in East Kalimantan, it was getting close to – there were somewhere up near nine, where seven,eight, was more common. So that’s what Salamander, I think, faithfully was representing, and that’s what we were looking. What has happened, obviously, is the oil price has come down, they competed, the price of competing fuels for the PLN, which is the state power generator have got cheaper and as has – and there’s been changes in the board of that and as the government changes and policy changes in Indonesia. So all new gas prices in Indonesia are pegged to competing fuels more appropriately now.

And they’re typically getting signed in the 4.5 to 6 range. To give you a metric, actually, I think – so is it where we wanted it to be back in 2015? No. Is it fair for today? Well as seen through home assets produces, it’s a mid- to high-merit in the dispatch curve in Thailand, that produces into the system at an 8% slope to Brent. And obviously, LNG imports into Thailand your numbers, but typically, they can pick it up of equivalent about a 9% import. So 8%, 9% is about right for supplying power in Asia on a mid-merit case.

And at 5.65 that is a 9% Brent or 9.5%, I think, 9.5% Brent. So it’s actually quite decent price, it maybe not what we expected 3 years ago, but for where we are today, it’s pretty good. We’re okay with that. Now in terms of the mix sales, it depends whether the plant that’s constructed is a baseload, in which case, they’ll want to dispatch it all the time, but they’ll want a cheaper gas price or whether it’s mid-merit in which case, it will be a bit more like in Thailand, you’ll get more variable offtake.

So for us, that game is about making money. It’s about creating NAV. So it’s a combination of the biggest volume at the best possible price, and that’s what we’re negotiating on. So are those prices going to be higher than that? Probably not going. They’ll probably be a bit lower than that, but it’s around getting the best volume times price equals NAV. Hope that answered your question.

Al Stanton

The graph on Slide 5 you show where the NAV per share is currently. I was wondering where that would go this year with FID of Fortuna? And then, where it would go in 2022 with first count?

Nick Cooper

Well, as we’re compensated by NAV per share, and you know all of our bonuses here are almost exclusively linked to that, we’ve had a couple of years of no bonuses, which I’m sure is – leaves no one in the audience crying at that. But it’s clearly something, which of course our whole team is focused on. The Fortuna is held and there’s a whole value for Fortuna in our NAV calculation and depending on what ultimate financing solution we deliver this year the numbers are slightly different, but you’d expect that to add material value to our NAV.

And clearly, Bualuang Phase IV was sanctioned last year so that was the kick up you saw last year. Kerendan new gas price and new GSAs will add to that. So we would hope to see material NAV growth this year. And if you look at our 5-year plan, the scoping numbers that Tony is running is suggesting we’ve got a multiple of NAV to deliver. Is there anything you Anthony Rouse

Tony Rouse

No. I mean, that’s fine. I think, just to – I think people do understand, but just to be clear. We only get an NAV payout once the NAV on this chart goes above $100 million. So we’ve got to – with Fortuna, we’ve clearly got to get the NAV above a $100 million. We’ve obviously, got to increase the value that’s currently booked into this NAV for $200 million, which I think is in the public domain it’s $200million, and I think You can probably work it out for your models as to where it would go. At FID, we get 80% of the NAV. And then, at first gas, we get the remaining 20%. It’s all in the public domain. You can probably work through where this could potentially go versus the valuations that you’re holding.

Nick Cooper

And clearly, Kerendan GSA you can multiply holding by a price expectation. I’m giving you this best guidance as I know at the moment, and you can see what that would add. But if you look at the – actually towards the end of the presentation we gave the 5-year plan and that was deliberate, not to bury you in details, but so you can start to if you choose to, build the additions as well. And as we go out through 2021, 2022, we think, we can deliver easily a 2x on our NAV and potentially quite a lot more regardless of any commodity – ignoring any commodity price benefits, ignoring any other cost-cutting initiatives, and ignoring any expiration, which we think is a very solid underpinning of an E&P company.

Al Stanton

Just to follow up on that, you’re given a 5-year plan, but if 80% of the value of Fortuna is reflected potentially this year, are you still going to be around in 5 years?

Nick Cooper

Ask the shareholders. But I will say, just don’t make sort of that our conversation, but our compensation is very long-dated. We only intend to invest over 5 to 7 years, so – for the likes of Tony and I. So I hope so.

Tony Rouse

And just to elaborate. And I’m not really sure I understand the question because the NAV scheme is clearly a theoretical calculation in terms of deriving a bonus for the team, doesn’t necessarily – it’s not necessarily what the share price really. That’s something clearly up to the market what dictates that. So the 80% is it just in terms of the – our NAV scheme. The market will do what it wants to do with the share price at FID and as we move towards first gas.

Al Stanton

Just to follow on that. Just to your point though, the market seems to reward first oil and first gas more than FID. So

Tony Rouse

Yes. Well let me – so I’m with you now. Yes, so if we achieve – fingers crossed, Fortuna FID this year, there will be a tick up in NAV, if that gets above 100 on that chart, all other things held equal, there is a, hopefully – clearly it’s good for shareholders, but there will be a bonus paid to staff, including the 3 of us here, that is partly cash but mostly shares. The shares only vest over a 4- to 7-year period, if I remember correctly. And if there’s an issue with the project, so it doesn’t get to first gas, which is by the way within the start of that vesting period, it’s 3 years – 3.5 years, then there’s ability to claw back if for some reason it’s been wrongly awarded. So it’s not – it’s long-dated stock predominantly, and involved than big cash bonanza or of any size. If that answers the question. So if the timing is about right for when the asset derisks and is generating cash flow is the answer.

James Hosie

James Hosie, from Barclays. Just a couple of questions. For Kerendan, I mean, I think that lines are doubling, it’s heavy production, how confident are you in that given, I guess, the time it’s taken to negotiate prices in Indonesia before and also delays you had in the project previously. And then, just in Tanzania, you said watch this space. What should we be watching for in 2018 on Tanzania?

Nick Cooper

So in Kerendan the – yes, it’s taken about 3 years for this gas price negotiation to conclude. And it’s partly because the whole of Indonesia has been going through a very different mind shift on how it wants to procure its gas. And I’ll expand on that just now. So that’s been the backdrop and it’s been very hard – the negotiating team on the other side hasn’t really known what parameter it was negotiating for. So that’s taken a long time. We also weren’t at the table, because technically, it was between the government regulator and ourselves. We were provided the information, but we couldn’t force the pace. So anyway, finally, we got there, thank goodness. What gives us more confidence, and nothing in life is100% certain, what would give us more confidence, though however is we know that PLN wants and needs this new gas plant, fact one. Fact 2 is, we are the only gas available. In fact, we are the only onshore production in the whole of East Kalimantan, which is the big island of Borneo. And so it’s a question of just agreeing at price. The lead time on a power plant is typically about 2 years, which is governed by the turbine ordering. And we have seen encouraging signals there.

And so, the risk is more that the plants built and we haven’t got the gas sales agreement sorted rather than vice versa. So there is a demand pull, which I don’t want to overplay, but gives us confidence that 2 years to first gas is about right. And all the infrastructures in place, if you look at what happened for Phase I, they built a power plant very efficiently. They’re very good at that. What took a long time was the permitting for the pylons that connected to the regional grid. Now that is – that’s all done. So what the – and they don’t need any more pylons.

There’s capacity in the grid. So what they just need to do is to double the power plant. So if they mimic what they did last time around, their build schedules are pretty good. They know how to do it. So what we need to do is as soon as we can, is come up with a fair volume times price gas sales agreement with them, and then, we’re doubling the volumes, and we’re getting on with it. And assuming we can do that this year, then end of 2019 is when they’d like to be operational. I think that might – is it early 2020? Possibly.

But it’s not within that sort of range end of 2019, early 2020 is – as long as we can get a gas sales agreement agreed this year. Tanzania. Been effectively in hibernation, really, from an external perspective, I should imagine, as people look at it for 3 years. If you – it’s fair to say that it has been held up by cycle, by the government’s learning LNG, and by negotiations around potentially unifying the whole project. Those have been going on consistently for the last 3 years. They are reaching conclusions now. And the – if we look objectively at the asset, yes it is conventional LNG, but it is big.

And in anybody’s money, 17 TCF recoverable is a big number. From us if you add in the Statoil, Exxon number about the same. That is a huge resource base that will not go unmonetized, particularly because it can go into Asia Pacific, and also, because it’s right across the water from India, which is very hungry. So this gas will not be stranded for long, but it has been pretty static for 3 years. Let’s face facts.

Breakeven economics for the asset rank amongst the best in the operators portfolios, for LNG. And so bearing in mind how – now I can’t predict when Statoil’s and the Shell’s make their investment decisions, but when you bear in mind the on, off nature of LNG investment, where it’s the classic capital-intensive industry, which or everything’s off. Everything has been off for 3, 4 years, which is why this pinch point is being predicted around 2020, 2021 on supply demand.

It won’t take much more of a pricing signal or a prolonged current pricing market for more and more LNG projects to be sanctioned. And it looks like Tanzania is towards the front, if not at the front of the rank for the operators who hold the asset. So we’re not an operator. We can’t force the pace anymore than that, but I think that it gives us the chance to take this from hibernation into something which we can, hopefully, make some money from. And it’s 1.5 billion barrels net to us. So I’ll just leave it at that for now. I don’t want to overpromise at all or even promise on this one, but don’t forget, we’ve got it. That at equivalent state was worth, at the top of the cycle, $1.3 billion, it’s not worth that today, unfortunately, but it’s not worth $0 either. Thank you.

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud from GMP FirstEnergy. A few detailed questions. The first is on the CapEx for Fortuna this year, $55 million. Is this amount conditional to get the financing or will be spent in any case? And as a follow-up question, is the $150million that was, I think, quoted in the overall cost, is this $55 million included in $150 million or not? And second question is on Bualuang V, which looks quite interesting. Is that associated with contingent resources? Is it prospective resources that you’re seeing on the new 3D? What is it? And how material it is? Order of magnitude at least. Thank you.

Nick Cooper

So Stephane, just to clarify, on Fortuna. Tony showed a slide, which had the $55 million this year of spend against Fortuna. Obviously, we wouldn’t put that in there if we didn’t expect Fortuna to be going forward. We are not needing to put another dollar into Fortuna until we are at FID. Thereafter, we will put up to $115 million in over the 3 years of build. So the $55 million would be part of the $150 million, but it won’t get spent unless we FID, okay? To clarify that. Bualuang Phase 5, there’s a lot of different flavors of Bualuang Phase 5 at the moment.

It could be just the 20-odd million of 2P it could be that plus some of the 2C. Probably that’s the case. If we choose to drill Bualuang North, if we’re ready to at the end of this infill drilling phase – or the first phase of Bualuang Phase IV, then that gives a very useful data point for, obviously, in Phase 5 to see whether or not we shift effort and add effort up to the north of the extended field. So watch this space. The short answer is, we don’t know, it could be part of all 3 of those. It could be a mixture of bit more 2P, 2C and perspective, but there’s at least enough in the 2P and 2C to merit at least another phase beyond the one we’re currently commencing.

Stephane Foucaud

And that would mean another jump to 15,000 barrels per day, at the time?

Nick Cooper

Yes, why not. Barring declines, but yes, absolutely, yes. The IRRs we’re getting on these investments are very high. The paybacks per well are typically in less than 6 months.

David Mirzai

David Mirzai, Deutsche Bank. Three questions for you. As my first 2, Nick when we’re here last year, you said that your investor base was fully supported of Fortuna, but have actually asked for the returns to be accelerated. And that you would look at the market to sell them part of the equity in Fortuna ahead of first gas. How do you feel now? How do your investors feel now? As for second question is to Tony, on CapEx. You’ve laid out a, roughly, $500million CapEx profile for the next 3 years, given a look at your 5-year plan, should I assume a lot of that is 2019 weighted? Given you spent a $150 million in Year 1.

And just thirdly, exploration question for you. Been here, done that, and Salamander themselves tried infrastructure-led exploration in and around those assets the last few years, had a mixture of field exploration type successes, but also, unable to monetize what they found thinking specifically around center and a few other areas. Why should we believe this time it would be different? Why should we believe that lag north actually exists, when they drilled – they seem to drill everywhere else, but where you’re suggesting? Thanks.

Nick Cooper

Good questions. Okay. First one. Last year, shareholders are supportive of us and are they still supportive, and do we sell down pre-FID or not? Well, the – in terms of the shareholders support, they tell us they’re supportive, and they want to see the project happen. They tell us they’re frustrated, and they wish it happened before now. I’m a shareholder, I completely get that.

My family’s net worth is directly related to the outcome of Fortuna, and so my wife reminds me if nothing else. So shareholders seem to be fully behind the project, they just want it to happen, as do we. The selling done before FID, I think – before first gas. Okay. Well, let’s take – there’s two bits of that, actually, if I may, before FID, we’re effectively doing that anyway. If you look at the structure of the Fortuna JOC, today we’re 80% of an upstream asset.

At FID, we throw that in with one LNG and their vessel and their disproportionate capital and the debt, and we become a smaller owner, on the current construct, 33.8% of a combined midstream, upstream project. And we need a shareholder vote for that, because the reserves that move across that point. And so there is a deal that’s happening effectively to take us from 80% to 33.8% of upstream and adding a midstream of economic rent pre-FID.

Post FID, and on the run up to first gas, we will do whatever makes best sense for our shareholders. Let’s create the project first. We will be fully funded to deliver that, which is great. So we’re not under any financial pressure to do anything other than just see it through the first gas and then, start to enjoy annuity cash flows, which are pretty good to have when they arrive. If however, there is a way to accelerate value for shareholders, then of course.

There’s no sacred cows in the portfolio, and there shouldn’t be. So that’s the way to think about it. So we’re not at the moment trying to run a farm down process or anything like that on an asset, which we want to get airborne first. Let’s get it airborne. Let’s get the development underway, and then we’ll just talk with shareholders about what’s best, point forward, okay? In terms of CapEx, do you want to take that one?

Tony Rouse

Yes. I can certainly can. In terms of the CapEx, the spend, I think it’s not unreasonable just to spread it fairly evenly across the pay rate. It is probably a bit front ended. If you think of what it’s got in it, it’s got Fortuna in it. So that’s pretty evenly spread throughout the development. It’s obviously front ended in terms of the Bualuang Phase IV that we’re doing at the moment.

Then it also includes provisions for the Kerendan development that Nick was referring to in terms of monetizing that resource, which will be a bit later within that profile. So roughly, I think, it’s going to be fairly evenly spread. You take out the $150 million we got this year, and then evenly spread the rest over the remaining years, you’re not going to be far off in terms of our guidance.

Nick Cooper

On expiration let me lead off on that, and I’ll let Oliver add to it, since I was part of those Salamander activities. Not all of them, but some of them were on my watch, so I don’t want to hide from it. So you talked about Salamander tried infrastructure-led it didn’t really work. What’s different this time, if I can paraphrase your question?

David Mirzai

Exactly. Yes, commercialize it?

Nick Cooper

Yes. How to commercialize it. I think if I try and dissect what salamander did, and this is not meant to point any fault or anything, but look there were three, I think, from my perspective, initiatives to try and do this. One was in the Thailand, which is around, not it home but also looking to see if it could be replicated. Now actually I think what was viable activity.

There’s a voracious gas market in Thailand. There still is now. Pricing is okay. And Salamander tried a few – didn’t spend a lot of money. But they were quick-cycle projects, which had they delivered, had they delivered, could have been brought on-stream quickly. The problem is home itself is a non-operative asset. And so it’s a bit like us with the Tanzania, Europe, much as you might huff and puff, you’re a passenger in terms of the pace.

And so there’s a learning in that, in the infrastructure- led only really works, if you’re operating, and you can really force the pace. Otherwise, you’re a passenger point one. A second area that Salamander tried to do such work was offshore East Kalimantan off the road left. Now, I don’t know what is the work force, I wasn’t there at the time, but they were – that was quite deep water, high equity and unfortunately, didn’t work. That’s not what we’re talking about here.

The third one is around Bualuang, yes, they have tried to drill the eastern terrace and after I left, they tried a couple of exploration targets. That is why we’re being a bit cautious about this northern extension at the moment. What is different now? What is different now? We’ve got a lot more information. When we picked up – when we acquired salamander, the field had a 3D around it of okay quality, only had a 2D grid underneath it.

Since then, the first thing we did before we did any infill drilling, was shoot under the platform and get at 3D, a good quality 3D. Of course it required a bit of money, we did that – almost the first thing we did after buying salamander. What’s that done is given us two things firstly, it’s given us much better fidelity on the field itself. So we’ve got a 4D we can compare. What areas have been swept? What haven’t? Which have helped the development phases.

What is also here is the more fidelity is, what does good reservoir look like? Salamander didn’t have that information when it was doing this earlier exploration. It doesn’t mean we guarantee you success if we do choose to drill to the north, and notice we are saying if, not when, but is certainly something we’re putting a heck of a lot of effort into because it looks good, of course we’ll drill a northern extension of the field.

But it’s that new 3D data which has given us an improved reservoir model, both the T4 and T2 levels of Bualuang field, the main producing reservoirs. This gives us much better fidelity to know what good looks like and what bad looks like, because we can see the bits that have been swept and we can understand the failed Salamander wells and the successful wells. It doesn’t guarantee nail on success point forward, but it means our range of outcomes for future satellite drilling around the field is much narrower. Hope that answers your question. Would you have anything

Tony Rouse

Yes, I think, just to build on that, the data is important, right, so what data were somebody else working with, what data are we working with. And it is good data. It doesn’t make a difference. I think the second thing, in terms of this, your point on commercialization is, it’s a discipline thing, which says, you’ve got a valid geological target, which we expect Bualuang North probably is. A bit more work to do, but we’re not going to make the drilling decision on that until we certain of the commercialization route.

So this is probably an industry problem that’s saying, well that’s how you feel, that’s easy, I’ll go drill it. It’s come in. Oh, actually, I’m stuck for a couple of years, for whatever reason, on whatever field, bottlenecks or ledge, whatever. So we’re not going to that. We’re saying, right, if that commercial line of sight isn’t real, then you don’t drill it. Maybe you come back to it later, but you don’t do it then. So there’s a discipline to that. I think there’s a wider point in what we’re saying here which is, part of this is of course our own assets.

We’ve got to be prudent and say how we maximized developing and discovering results around our assets. So we’ve got to control. We’ve got to do that. And we’re doing that in both Indonesia and Bualuang through new data. But the broader point then is that, when we look elsewhere, we’re also saying, again, what is the line of sight for monetization and commercialization. If not us, then somebody else does it after we discover it, they still have the same question, right? So it’s establishing that upfront is a philosophical change, and that’s quite important in the decision-making process. Now we’re still going to go through that and prove to you that, that is actually what’s happening, but that approach is absolutely critical at the moment.

Nick Cooper

I don’t labor the answer to this, but just two final very brief points on this, if I sort of reflect on the difference on why we’re more confident this time. Salamander never had the balance sheet we’ve got. It didn’t. It was quite highly levered, particularly towards the end. We are net cash. We’ve got unused credit lines. We’re fully funded for everything we’ve shown and more if things like Bualuang North work. So we’ve got the capital to make these phase developments work and work as and when we’re ready.

We don’t need to rely on additional handouts from the capital providers, with the exception of Fortuna, okay? So that’s one big difference. The other fundamental difference is the way this NAV per share drive. Companies in the upswing before and this is not just a Salamander point, like we’re all doing it and I was there as well. So this is not blaming anybody but myself, we were being driven by the likes of yourselves and saying, where are the catalysts? What are you going to do to drive your share price?

We’ve all realized, we can’t drive the share price. We can do our best to communicate the story. You take your view, and let’s just take their view. We are driven by NAV per share, are that’s how we’re compensated for. And that has changed fundamentally the mindset within the company in the last 2, 3 years, while that’s been in place. So we got more information. It doesn’t guarantee a success, but hopefully it will. We’ve got a much better balance sheet, and we’ve got a compensation scheme and a way of measuring our performance. That means that the dollars within that balance sheet are very, very carefully allocated. Now, does that guarantee success? No. Does it give us a good set of ingredients? I think it does. So we’ll see.

Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson, Jefferies. First question. Can I ask you to remind us what the project financing aims to cover in terms of quantum? Is it upstream, midstream or both?

Nick Cooper

Both. Because it’s one project. We’ve bundled it all together. So it’s the funding of the upstream and the midstream. And we’ve talked about a $2 billion CapEx number in total, which is roughly $500 billion for upstream and roughly $1.5 billion for midstream. So $2 billion in total. And as we previously said publicly, the ideal leverage against that would be $1.2 billion, so 60% leverage through the development phase. We could live with less, as could our partners, probably, but we’ll try to get $1.2 billion of debt if we can against that $2 billion of combined total forward spend.

Mark Wilson

And you said how one of the difficulties you face, you’re a small company doing a very large project financing. But obviously, your partners in project aren’t such small companies. One of them is one of the largest companies. What has been their contribution to the project – to the progress of this financing so far?

Nick Cooper

Schlumberger bringing, clearly, third-party credentialization. They bring project management expertise, which I don’t think anybody doubts. They bring strong banking relationships. And for their equity share or their equity component, they bring their financial strength.

Mark Wilson

So you’re in negotiation with specific financial providers? Or are you still looking for new possible solutions? And what is the biggest difficulty your facing in terms of variables within the financing?

Nick Cooper

We’ve got a series of initiatives in parallel. None of them are looking for new financiers. We don’t need to look for any. We’ve got mature conversations, otherwise, we wouldn’t have a chance of delivering this year. As to the main challenges, it simply getting financial counter parties ready to deliver against the time line we need.

That’s project finance, there are multiple constituents. If you’ve got a bunch of variables and you get more lined up and there’s one small tweak on one variable, you then have to adjust for the other counter-parties, and that just takes time. It’s not upon actual negotiation I think a lot of people, and I don’t mean to sound in anyway patronizing here, because it’s quite rare that a project financing happens in a company of our size.

This is very typical, what we’re doing is no different from what Shell or Exxon or what anybody else will do for LNG project, but because we’re small it’s much more visible. You don’t see it when there’s bigger players. And if you look at any project financing – but clearly, it’s not an a to b M&A type negotiation, or an a to b RBL-type, which at most has a lead bank and then several syndicate players behind it. What we’ve got is off- takers, host government, a couple of government entities, partners, and then the lenders.

And it only takes one small change of an ask from one of those parties and you have to ripple it through all the parties to get it all lined up. So it’s really the nitty gritty of that, that is very difficult to put a time frame on, rather than at this point any fundamentally task what we can identify. Tony, would you

Tony Rouse

No. I mean, that’s a complexity of the very stakeholders that you’ve got on the project as you set out and you have to bring in – I mean, it’s a package that you have to bring together. You can’t just bring this component, and then, you bring that component, and you bring that component, you’ve actually, at the end of the day will actually them like that in series.

At the end of the day you’ve got to staple them all together, and they’ve all got to work together. And don’t forget there’s a big question of liabilities in that, which generates a lot of those conversations. People generally think about financing as cash. Actually, when you do the big project like this, the challenge is liabilities and making sure that who’s going to pick up the bills when things start to go wrong, and that’s getting ahead around that.

Mark Wilson

That’s one new word, so Okay

Sasikanth

It’s Sasikanth, from Morgan Stanley. It’s regarding the FLNG. You talk about not going into the capital ship yard for early works. And from what I understand you’re not willing to spend on it just yet. On that conversion, what happens? I mean, if the FID gets delayed a little more, what is that early works? What exactly happens with that vessel afterwards?

Nick Cooper

I’m not trying to be cute, and referring back to Mark’s comment at the end. We’re not trying to hide anything here, but it’s not in our shareholder’s best to give anything, firstly, that’s not public domain commercially sensitive or to give specific timelines when we’re not in control of those timelines.

That’s what last year told us. So we’re not trying to cute here. To your question, it’s Golar’s boat, so we’ll let Golar do the talking on the vessel. You can track movements of vessels online. It is encouraging that it’s now in Singaporean waters, and I would say, watch their space for the announcements, hopefully, soon on that vessel.

Unidentified Company Representative

A couple of questions from the webcast, which seem to focus principally on one area, which is around topic of share buybacks potentially. Given where the share price is trading to NAV and the liquidity position we’ve outlined in the presentation, what’s the feeling around share buybacks appetite to do that?

Nick Cooper

Let me take the lead on that. Because one of Tony’s slides actually did mention share buybacks. When we showed the sources and uses of funds, we showed the discretionary funds, the estimate, and discretionary funds over the next 5 years. And it had share buybacks as one of a potential uses of that discretionary money.

Obviously, as we’re going through this year and the pivotal outcome of Fortuna we want to make sure we’re good for that, and that no shortfall on our part can hold that project back. And so at this point in time, it would be – it’s not our number one priority to start an immediate share buyback, but it’s very much in the armory, once we know where we track through this year. So no promises there, but the very fact we put it in the slide is not accidental.

Tony Rouse

No. That’s absolutely correct. It is a question of evaluating those against other opportunities that we see from an investment perspective and seeing what gives the best return back to shareholders, but until we’ve landed on the components of this then pattern going forward, I think it’d be a bit premature to move in that direction. But ultimately, as I think we’ve said before, on longer-term if Fortuna are on stream, we’re very focused on getting value back to shareholders in the form of cash if at all that is possible, that’s very much part of the underlying thesis of our investment story. So that’s features in terms of all of our thinking.

Nick Cooper

Yes. I mean, our 5-year business plan is a cash generative business plan, not a cash and capital-consuming business plan. We fully agree with the general consensus that the sector needs to start returning capital to shareholders, and we’ll do that as soon as we prudently can within the portfolio.

Anyone for any more? Thank you very much for coming along today. It’s good to see you all. Thanks for the questions, and keep your fingers crossed for us this year. There’s a lot going on. Appreciate it.

Tony Rouse

Thank you very much.

