Stage Stores' (SSI) Michael Glazer on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. With us on the call is Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Oded Shein, Chief Financial Officer.

Supplemental materials regarding our business are available in a presentation posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at corporate.stage.com. Our comments this morning include adjusted results not derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP results have been adjusted to exclude the impact of charges related to the Gordmans acquisition, the South Hill distribution center closure, store closures, impairment, pension charges, the impact of federal tax reform and the valuation of net deferred tax assets, consolidation of our corporate headquarters, severance associated with workforce reductions and other strategic initiatives.

Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results are included in this morning’s earnings release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Our remarks this morning will also include forward-looking statements. Various factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K, our other filings with the SEC and this morning’s earnings release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today’s date and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.

I’ll now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Glazer

Thank you, Alysha. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and 2017 year-end update. I will recap our latest results and share our objectives for 2018. Oded will follow with details on our financials and guidance.

We are pleased to have ended the fourth quarter with comparable sales of 1.1%. Our sales momentum that started in October continued through the rest of the year, resulting in four consecutive months of positive comp sales. In addition, we delivered improved merchandise margins for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

We achieved those results by adding newness in our assortments, emphasizing non-apparel and active categories, refocusing associates on serving our guests and improving the shopability of our stores with lower inventory levels. We also made a major commitment to become a holiday gift destination that resulted in significant double-digit sales increases in gifts.

Our beauty, handbag and shoe departments also had nice high single-digit comp increase. From a marketing perspective, we continue to shift the mix of our spend from print into digital and broadcast. Additionally, our Style Circle loyalty program performed well with our enhanced credit card value proposition, contributing to a full year record department store penetration of 49%.

Turning to our omnichannel efforts. E-commerce sales increased double-digit in the fourth quarter, just as they did for every quarter in 2017. Our new web POS program enabled us to provide our guests a huge online assortment, while they shop in any of our department stores. We are also pleased with the progress we are achieving with our buy online ship to store program, which is driving incremental store sales while providing convenience for our guests.

Beyond the success of our initiative, of all these initiatives, perhaps, the best news in the fourth quarter was that once again, stores in our four energy states outperformed the balance of the chain. This further validates our belief that oil and gas markets could be a nice tailwind in 2018. In our Gordmans business, we are pleased with the progress we continue to make as we transition the stores into a true off-price retailer. We have eliminated promotions and implemented pricing that is competitive with the off-price industry.

Our inventory levels, which were depleted through the third quarter have vastly improved and are in line with our go-forward plans. We launched a marketing campaign in November, designed to drive awareness of the new Gordmans model and to attract new off-price shoppers. All these efforts help drive a sequentially improved sales trend throughout the fourth quarter. We look forward to the growth potential for the Gordmans stores.

Our fourth quarter performance exceeded expectations. In addition to our positive sales performance, we delivered significant growth in our earnings per share and net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Our full year comparable sales and adjusted EPS also exceeded the high end of our guidance. In 2018, we expect to build upon our 2017 successes with four key strategies. First, we will position off-price for growth.

At Gordmans, we are operating 58 off-price stores and we’ll open a new store in a few weeks. We not only see Gordmans as a growth vehicle, but we believe that our off-price knowledge and relationships can be leveraged to drive more value into our department store model. Second, we will continue to differentiate ourselves in both the department store and off-price space and we’ll work with the department store vendors to strengthen the Gordmans business and vice versa.

The outperforming beauty category is an area, where we feel we can differentiate ourselves in both our small town department store markets as well as in the historically underpenetrated off-price business. Our Beauty Bar self-service concept was rolled out to 150 department stores in 2017 and has proven to be very successful, including attracting a higher penetration of younger guests. We expect to roll out Beauty Bar to another 350 stores in 2018.

In addition, strong vendor relationships, cultivated in our department store business over many years, allow us to greatly improve our beauty assortments in the Gordmans stores. Home is another category that will set us apart. In Gordmans, home represents nearly 30% of total sales, while home is currently only 5% of our department store sales. Home is a good example of where the relationships develop through off-price channels, allow us to flow great selection in pricing to our department stores as we focus on growing this category.

Third, our marketing efforts in 2018 will heighten our focus on guest acquisition and driving efficiencies and how we spend our marketing dollars. Our success in collecting guest e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers have allowed us to accelerate our marketing shift from direct mail to digital and broadcast. These channels enable us to reach existing and potential guests more frequently and in a more cost-effective manner. Additionally, digital marketing allows us to be nimble with our promotions and react to trends more quickly.

And of course, we always look to grow our PLCC and multi-tender loyalty programs. Our goal for PLCC penetration in department stores in 2018 is 50%. We’re also looking to grow our Gordmans PLCC program and believe our 25% long-term PLCC penetration goal would be among the very best in the off-price industry. Fourth, we will deliver an outstanding omnichannel guest experience. Our Web at POS program launched late in 2017 has been tremendously well received, and our associates will be focused on promoting the program in a big way in 2018.

Our buy online, ship to store program has not only provided added convenience for our online guests, but about 30% also make and in-store purchase when they visit to pick up their order. In addition to connecting bricks-and-mortar with our website, we will continue to provide a fun guest-focused experience in our stores. Whether she visits because of the compelling promotion in our department stores or to treasurer-hunt in Gordmans, she will find fresh goods every time she shops. Executing these strategies will enable us to maintain our sales momentum from fall 2017 into 2018.

They will also help us achieve our financial goals for 2018 of delivering positive comp sales, improving EBIT and generating positive free cash flow. It is well-known that the entire department store industry has faced big challenges in recent years. It’s also no secret that we at stage have encountered additional headwinds with half of our business in markets dependent on the energy industry. A downturn in Mexican border markets and the disruption of historic hurricanes in 2017.

Despite all of that, our team has worked very hard and done a great job, executing several key strategic initiatives that stabilized our business in 2017. The momentum we created in the fall has energized our team, and we have no intention of slowing down. In fact, that momentum of four consecutive positive comp sales months is now five consecutive positive comp sales months as a result of our results in February.

Other reasons that we are optimistic as we kick off 2018; one, our entry into the strong off-price sector provides a growth vehicle; two, our performance in the oil and gas markets has rebounded, and we expect to benefit from competitors who exit our trade areas; three, our disciplined expense controls in cash management allow us to support high returning growth initiatives while recently announcing our 51st consecutive dividend and that dividend has a yield that certainly should get one’s attention; and four, we have a strong liquidity position, ending the year with well over $100 million in excess availability.

At this time, I’d like to take a moment to thank all of our associates in the stores, distribution centers and support center for their efforts this past year. I would also like to thank our vendors, new and old, for their partnership in helping us accomplish so much in 2017. We’re excited to continue working together to grow our business in 2018 and beyond. I’ll now turn the call over to Oded for the financial details and guidance.

Oded Shein

Thanks, Michael, and good morning, everyone. For the fourth quarter, net sales were $549 million, an increase of 21% to last year. Comparable sales increased 1.1%, driven primarily by improving traffic and conversion trends and our compelling merchandise initiatives. Average unit retail, in that the quarter, was up 3%, offset by lower units per transaction. The merchandise margin for the quarter increased 140 basis points, driven by streamlined promotions and effective inventory management.

We ended the quarter with department store merchandise inventories 5% lower than last year. Adjusted SG&A for the quarter was $21 million higher than last year, driven by the Gordmans acquisition. Department stores expense rate improved over last year, as the positive comps created expense leverage. The increase in sales, higher margin rate and strong expense control yielded $22 million in adjusted EBIT for the quarter, a 62% increase over last year.

The adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.45 per share compared to $0.20 per share in the prior year. The fourth quarter results are adjusted to exclude $8 million in charges. Majority of this charges $6.3 million are associated with the valuation of net deferred tax assets and the federal tax reform. Other items include strategic store closures, DC closure, impairments and pension charges.

For the year, net sales were $1,592,000,000 million, an increase of 10% over last year. While comparable sales decreased 3.6%, we saw a sequential improvement throughout the year, culminating in four months of consecutive positive comps starting in October.

Merchandise margin for the year increased 130 basis points and adjusted gross profit rate increased 90 basis points. As a result of the Gordmans acquisition, adjusted SG&A was $43 million higher than in 2016, while expense associated with the department stores decreased to last year. We continue to see growth in our private label credit card program as we finish the year with department store penetration of 49%, a 160 basis point increase over last year.

Credit income for the year increased by 6%. Adjusted EBIT for the year was negative $30 million, $5 million better than last year. The adjusted loss per share for the year was $0.85, $0.04 better than 2016. The 2017 results are adjusted to exclude charges of $14 million or $0.52 per diluted share associated with the Gordmans acquisition, store closure, DC closure, impairment, pension charges and the tax items.

Stage continued to be in a solid financial position. We ended the year with borrowing under credit facility of $179 million. Total net debt for the year at year-end was $162 million. We are pleased to report that even after including $47 million of Gordmans acquisition costs, we were able to generate positive free cash flow for the year.

Capital expenditures net of landlord allowances, totaled $37 million, with the investment focused on technology, omnichannel and supply chain. Our store count at the end of the year was 835, as we added 58 Gordmans stores and closed 21 department stores during the year.

Turning to our guidance for 2018, we expect comparable sales to be in the range of flat to plus 2%. As a reminder, the majority of the Gordmans stores are expected to become comparable in May. Total sales are projected to be in the range of $1,610,000,000 million to $1,640,000,000 million, compared to $1,592,000,000 million in 2017. We plan to close 25 to 30 department stores, and we are opening a new Gordmans store in the next few weeks.

We expect the merchandise margin rate for 2018 to be flat to 2017. Department store merchandise margin should continue to improve while Gordmans margin should normalize to its target off-price level. Expenses are expected to improve across the company, benefiting from increased sales leverage.

Total SG&A is expected to be flat to last year but the rate should improve by more than 50 basis points. We expect EBIT for 2018 to be in the range of negative $18 million to negative $29 million, compared to negative $30 million in 2017. As a result of the deferred tax asset valuation in the fourth quarter of 2017, we’ll now assume a tax rate of 0 for 2018. The new tax rate, when compared to 2017, is expected to negatively impact 2018 EPS by $0.36 to $0.52 per diluted share within the guidance range. Therefore, our EPS guidance range for 2018 is a loss of $0.95 to $1.35 per share.

As Michael mentioned, we expect to, once again, generate positive free cash flow in 2018 by improving our profitability, decreasing our capital expenditures, and enhancing our working capital through continued disciplined inventory management. We expect 2018 to generate positive free cash flow across the provided guidance range.

That concludes my remarks.

Michael Glazer

Thanks, Oded. And thank you, everyone, for listening to our earnings call. We look forward to updating you on our progress after the conclusion of our first quarter. Thank you, again.

