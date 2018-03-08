The Tariff Move: What Is Trump's Goal And Where Does China Fit In?

Or, could this just be a part of a strategy that has China as a target, but that it does not want to signal them out at this early stage?

Some analysts contend that what Mr. Trump is doing is inadvertently just helping China achieve its goal of playing more of a role in the global economy.

What is President Trump trying to achieve with his current focus on trade issues and raising tariffs?

Edward Luce, writing in the Financial Times writes “the west could not be helping China more if it tried."

All attention right now is upon US President Donald Trump, but Mr. Luce contends that this behavior goes back further than Mr. Trump and in many ways “bears everyone’s fingerprint - American, European, neoliberal and social democratic.”

For one, much of the blame lies upon the West’s belief that if the West opened up its markets to China, China would become more and more of a liberal democratic nation.

But, some of the blame in the West also falls upon the shoulders of the West’s leaders. Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, writes in the New York Times about the “unintended consequences” resulting for the West’s movement toward greater and greater globalization.

Mr. Sharma argues that the United States and much of the West has experienced more and more income inequality and decline in economic opportunity as globalization has prospered after World War II and this has resulted in a growing movement that “began long before Mr. Trump took office, but he is now capitalizing on the popular backlash against globalization.”

The growth in income inequality and the decline in economic opportunity was recognized by the policy elite, but there was little or nothing done to turn things around. About all we got from our politicians was efforts to cut taxes or increase government spending to put the unemployed back to work in their old jobs.

Mr. Sharma continues, “The mood turned decisively after the Great Recession of 2008. Trade collapsed as a share of the world economy, and despite some pickup in the past two years, trade has yet to recover to its pre-crisis level.”

The problem here is that while many prospered during the growing globalization, a significant minority of the population did not and it is this part of the electorate that Mr. Trump has appealed to and is playing toward.

Mr. Luce adds: “Italy’s election last Sunday was the most recent rebuke to the West’s technocratic classes.” This event, of course, follows the Brexit vote in Great Britain.

“We no longer believe our leaders work for us,” continues Mr. Luce.

This “populist backlash” is “a work in progress.”

And, as I alluded to earlier this week, I believe that the growing populism in the West contributed to some of the moves made by Chinese leaders. Most obvious was the announcement in January 2017, just before the meeting of the world’s financial elite in Davos, Switzerland, that China would not step into the role vacated by the United States as the world leader of globalization.

Furthermore, however, Chinese leaders moved to tighten control within China so as to avoid the disruptions and interference they saw occurring in the West due to the rise in the populist movement.

The Chinese have believed all that China needed to become more capitalistic and competitive in these goals so as to avoid the chaos and confusion they saw taking place in Russia - and now in the Western world - from moving too rapidly into capitalism.

As I have written earlier, I believe that the populist division that has arisen in the West created the environment in which Xi Jinping could do more to secure his position as the leader of China and attain a life-time tenure for his office.

But, I also agree with Mr. Sharma that Mr. Trump has something more in mind with his tariff proposals than just steel and aluminum. As. Mr. Sharma writes, “Steel and aluminum represent only 2 percent of United States imports.”

Furthermore, he adds, "the current controversy over steel and aluminum tariffs involves old industries that are shrinking as a share of the global economy and affect about 2 percent of global trade. Even if Mr. Trump’s suggested new tariffs provoke Chinese retaliation in these industries, it would have a manageable impact.”

These tariffs could just be the tip of the iceberg. There might be other targets.

Why then start with steel and aluminum? Well, because geographically they are located in the United States in Mr. Trump’s political base. He is serving up an election promise.

Secondly, however, Mr. Sharma suggests that the real target is China, but is centered upon another part of the picture - more specifically, upon Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Mr. Trump has already launched a broad, Section 301 investigation into “Chinese practices such as investing in American companies to steal technology, penetrating American data networks and lifting technology from American companies that invest in China.”

This effort does not focus on declining industries such as steel and aluminum, but could lead to “A broader trade conflict involving newer sectors such as technology, or that leads to restrictions on foreign investment.”

In today’s world, as Mr. Sharma states, these concerns seem to be about the deeper issues.

To let populism get in the way of attacking these deeper issue would be a shame. Yet, this is where everyone seems to be focused due to the current talk and actions of the Trump administration, which have added the side story about the departure of Gary Cohn, Mr. Trump’s top economic advisor, as another diversion.

And, keeping the focus on steel and aluminum just adds to the concern of Mr. Luce that instead of attacking the deeper issues, the United States is creating a discussion that is dividing its own allies and making it easier for China to fill in the gaps that are created.

As Mr. Luce concludes “America’s advantage lies in the strength of its alliances.” What is being done is not contributing to maintaining that strength.

