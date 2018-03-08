20 Dividend Increases: February 26-March 2, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

This is Part 2, which covers dividend increases for stocks in the remaining sectors.

Last week, 20 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. I look for announcements from stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, 20 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Part 1 presented dividend increases of stocks in the Consumer Discretionary and Financials sectors. This is Part 2, which covers dividend increase announcements of stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table below sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

WLTW operates as a global advisory, broking, and solutions company serving large companies as well as mid-market and small businesses worldwide. The company designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital. WLTW was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

On February 26, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 53¢ per share to 60¢ per share, an increase of 13.21%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 16 to shareholders of record on March 31. The ex-dividend date is March 28.

• Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

ELS is a publicly owned real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership and operation of lifestyle oriented properties in the United States. The company's portfolio consists of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts and campgrounds. ELS was founded in 1992 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

On Tuesday, February 27, ELS increased its quarterly dividend to 55.¢ per share, an increase of 12.82%. ELS will trade ex-dividend on March 29. The dividend is payable on April 13, to shareholders of record on March 30.

• Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

SLGN manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. The company's products include steel and aluminum containers, metal, composite and plastic closures, and custom designed plastic containers and closures. SLGN was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recently, the board of directors of SLGN declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.11%. The new dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 16, with an ex-dividend date of March 15.

• Eaton (ETN)

Founded in 1916 and now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ETN is a diversified power management company. The company serves industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and semiconductor markets in more than 175 countries. ETN operates in four segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, and Vehicle.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10% to 66¢ per share. ETN will trade ex-dividend on March 9. The dividend is payable on March 23, to shareholders of record on March 12.

• Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

DLR is a real-estate investment trust that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers. The company provides data center and colocations solutions to domestic and international tenants, including companies providing financial and information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

On March 1, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 8.60%. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15.

• Analog Devices (ADI)

ADI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company focuses on solving the engineering challenges associated with signal processing in electronic equipment. ADI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, February 27, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.67% to 48¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is March 8 and the dividend will be paid on March 20 to shareholders of record on March 9.

• Altria Group (MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Phillip Morris to protect it from litigation in the United States.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 6.06% to 70¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on April 10 to shareholders of record on March 15. The ex-dividend date will be March 14.

• Taubman Centers (TCO)

TCO is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on owning, developing, and managing regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia. TCO was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Taubman Asia was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recently, TCO increased its quarterly dividend from 62.5¢ per share to 65.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.80%. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14.

• WGL Holdings (WGL)

Founded in 1848 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., WGL is a leading source for clean, efficient, and diverse energy solutions. Through subsidiaries, WGL sells and delivers natural gas and provides energy-related products and services to customers in in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

The board of directors of WGL has declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 0.98% above the prior dividend of 51¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on May 1 to shareholders of record on April 10, with an ex-dividend date of April 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ELS, SLGN, and ADI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ELS's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ELS in January 2008 would have returned 15.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SLGN's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SLGN in January 2008 would have returned 8.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ADI's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ADI in January 2008 would have returned 12.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to stocks other than the Consumer Discretionary and Financials sector stocks. Refer to the Part 1 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in other sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 5-18, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date American Assets Trust AAT 3.36% $32.32 7 4.60% $1.08 03/14 03/29 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 9.81% $8.50 7 20.40% $0.84 03/07 03/21 Analog Devices ADI 2.13% $92.74 16 8.40% $1.92 03/08 03/20 Automatic Data Proc. ADP 2.19% $115.18 43 10.60% $2.52 03/08 04/01 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 1.55% $44.90 6 45.00% $0.68 03/16 04/03 Albemarle ALB 1.39% $100.05 24 10.30% $1.34 03/14 04/02 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 7.22% $14.35 8 12.40% $1.00 03/14 04/16 Avnet AVT 1.75% $43.79 6 N/A $0.76 03/12 03/27 Becton Dickinson & BDX 1.35% $219.10 46 9.80% $3.00 03/08 03/30 Briggs & Stratton BGG 2.54% $22.20 6 4.00% $0.56 03/15 04/03 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.41% $106.07 11 15.50% $1.46 03/14 04/03 Cogent Communications Holdings CCOI 4.67% $43.95 7 53.70% $2.00 03/08 03/26 CME Group CME 1.69% $168.58 8 8.10% $2.80 03/08 03/26 Canadian National Railway CNI 2.35% $72.99 21 11.20% $1.82 03/07 03/29 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.87% $69.35 14 5.90% $1.30 03/14 04/05 Capella Education CPLA 2.21% $87.50 5 N/A $1.72 03/07 04/13 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.81% $46.40 6 N/A $0.84 03/13 03/29 DDR DDR 9.73% $7.90 7 11.60% $0.76 03/15 04/03 Digital Realty Trust DLR 4.03% $103.06 13 5.00% $4.04 03/14 03/30 DTE Energy DTE 3.44% $99.92 9 6.70% $3.53 03/16 04/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.71% $48.75 7 6.30% $1.34 03/15 03/30 Eastman Chemical EMN 2.17% $106.16 8 14.40% $2.24 03/14 04/06 Eversource Energy ES 3.54% $56.29 20 7.50% $2.02 03/05 03/30 Eaton plc ETN 3.27% $81.03 9 9.60% $2.64 03/09 03/23 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.62% $86.19 8 31.60% $3.12 03/14 03/29 Forrester Research FORR 1.98% $41.90 7 6.30% $0.80 03/06 03/21 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.43% $117.28 50 7.10% $4.00 03/13 04/16 HP HPQ 2.35% $24.04 8 17.40% $0.56 03/13 04/04 Harris HRS 1.46% $155.76 16 9.50% $2.28 03/07 03/21 Ingersoll-Rand plc IR 2.03% $87.23 7 27.20% $1.80 03/08 03/30 Iron Mountain IRM 7.32% $32.71 8 16.20% $2.35 03/14 04/02 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 1.30% $141.33 14 26.40% $1.80 03/14 04/04 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.61% $111.76 46 6.50% $4.00 03/08 04/03 Coca-Cola KO 3.55% $43.82 56 7.40% $1.56 03/14 04/02 Lamar Advertising LAMR 5.46% $66.23 5 N/A $3.64 03/16 03/29 Lancaster Colony LANC 2.03% $123.53 55 9.00% $2.40 03/08 03/30 Legg Mason LM 2.82% $39.89 7 19.50% $1.12 03/14 04/16 MDU Resources MDU 3.00% $26.53 27 2.80% $0.79 03/07 04/01 Methanex MEOH 2.41% $54.60 8 10.10% $1.32 03/15 03/31 Altria Group MO 4.37% $64.07 48 8.30% $2.80 03/14 04/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 7.89% $12.95 5 3.50% $1.00 03/14 04/12 Merck & MRK 3.53% $54.47 7 2.30% $1.92 03/14 04/06 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.94% $108.84 8 15.40% $2.08 03/14 04/13 NewMarket NEU 1.65% $427.96 13 18.00% $7.00 03/14 04/02 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.78% $39.15 22 6.10% $1.09 03/14 04/02 Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN 4.17% $32.70 5 N/A $1.36 03/06 03/21 NorthWestern NWE 4.24% $50.84 14 7.20% $2.20 03/14 03/30 Owens & Minor OMI 6.19% $17.11 21 3.20% $1.04 03/14 03/30 Occidental Petroleum OXY 4.70% $65.19 14 8.70% $3.08 03/08 04/16 Public Service Enterprise Group PEG 3.72% $46.38 7 3.90% $1.80 03/07 03/30 Packaging Corp America PKG 2.16% $117.99 7 21.50% $2.52 03/14 04/13 Prologis PLD 3.14% $61.92 5 9.50% $1.92 03/14 03/29 PPL PPL 5.72% $27.62 17 3.10% $1.64 03/08 04/02 Public Storage PSA 4.05% $198.01 8 12.70% $8.00 03/13 03/29 Praxair PX 2.20% $155.10 25 7.40% $3.30 03/06 03/15 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.43% $17.78 9 7.20% $0.78 03/14 03/29 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.15% $94.31 8 17.60% $2.00 03/15 03/30 SCANA SCG 6.18% $41.64 17 4.10% $2.45 03/09 04/01 Service Corp International SCI 1.78% $38.58 8 21.40% $0.68 03/14 03/30 Shire plc SHPG 1.40% $134.00 14 15.00% $1.79 03/08 04/24 South Jersey Industries SJI 4.16% $26.82 19 5.90% $1.12 03/16 04/03 Silgan Holdings SLGN 1.42% $28.17 15 8.40% $0.40 03/15 03/30 Spire SR 3.32% $67.75 15 4.80% $2.25 03/09 04/03 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.58% $156.63 50 6.10% $2.52 03/08 03/20 Taubman Centers TCO 4.41% $58.28 8 6.20% $2.62 03/14 03/30 Telephone & Data Sys. TDS 2.20% $29.15 44 4.80% $0.64 03/15 03/29 Tootsie Roll Industries TR 1.08% $31.65 52 6.20% $0.36 03/05 03/27 UGI UGI 2.28% $43.65 30 6.60% $1.00 03/14 04/01 UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.33% $227.27 8 29.20% $3.00 03/08 03/20 Waste Management WM 2.15% $85.30 15 5.50% $1.86 03/08 03/23 Wal-Mart WMT 2.31% $87.74 45 5.40% $2.08 03/08 04/02 Worthington Industries WOR 1.87% $45.96 7 10.40% $0.84 03/14 03/29 Westar Energy WR 3.28% $49.33 13 3.80% $1.60 03/08 04/02 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.82% $27.74 8 5.80% $1.58 03/07 03/15 Xcel Energy XEL 3.47% $42.72 15 6.00% $1.52 03/14 04/20 Gilead Sciences GILD 2.93% $79.99 4 N/A $2.28 03/15 03/29

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ES, GILD, KO, MO, SWK, UNH, WMT, XEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.