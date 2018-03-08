Linde's (LNAGF) CEO Dr. Aldo Belloni on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Bernard Wang - IR

Dr. Aldo Belloni - CEO

Dr. Sven Schneider - CFO

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Martin Rödiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Knud Hinkel - equinet AG

Bernard Wang

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Linde, we would like to thank you for joining our results presentation for the 2017 financial year. Today’s presentation is hosted by Dr. Aldo Belloni, our CEO and Dr. Sven Schneider, our CFO.

Please turn to the agenda on slide three. Dr. Belloni will open the presentation with some remarks regarding our planned merger with Praxair then followed by highlights from our 2017 results and a progress update on our strategic plans. Dr. Schneider will then go into more depth on the operational performance for the 2017 fiscal year and the outlook for 2018. Afterwards, Dr. Belloni will conclude with closing remarks. We’ll then open the line for your questions.

Let me now hand you over to Dr. Belloni.

Dr. Aldo Belloni

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome also from my side. Before we begin, let me give you a quick update regarding our planned merger with Praxair. As many of you are aware, we completed exchange offer to approve the merger at the end of last November, achieving a final acceptance ratio of 92%. This is a record value in recent German M&A history and a signal to us that our shareholders support our strategic approach. Because the ratio exceeded 90%, if the merger is completed, Linde plc could trigger a squeeze-out in accordance with a German transformation of companies act. However, a decision has not yet been made on such a move. Terms of the regulatory process as of today, we have received BCA-relevant approval from Russia as well as approvals from nine other jurisdictions. We continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the remaining eight BCA-relevant jurisdictions as well as the other remaining regulators.

So, we have, as communicated, received indications that merger clearance will be subject to requirements more onerous than previously assumed, both we and Praxair remain convinced of the merits of the proposed business combination. In parallel to discussions with regulators, we have commenced with the divestiture process by engaging potential buyers. And I can tell you that buyer interest is very strong. In the meantime, teams from both companies are also working on integration planning within the boundaries of competition laws, including defining the organizational structure and drawing up detailed synergy plans. All-in-all, we currently remain within our expectations to be on track to complete this transaction in the second half of this year.

Now, I would like to proceed with today’s presentation, starting with slide number 4 for highlights what from our 2017 financial year.

Group revenue from continuing operations came in at €17.1 billion, a year-over-year increase by 1% in reported terms and 2.1% adjusted for ForEx. Both the industrial gases business as well as engineering contributed to these result. At €4.2 billion, Group operating profit increased by 2.8% on a reported basis and 4.1% after adjusting for currency. The over-proportional growth in operating profit versus revenue resulted in a Group margin of 24.6%, which is 40 basis points higher than a year ago period. That means the gases margin increased by 20 basis points while engineering achieved at noteworthy margin improvement of 90 basis points.

Despite currency headwinds, operating cash flow increased over the prior year by 2.3%, amounting to €3.5 billion. Higher figure was supported by the increase in this metric in the fourth quarter of 28% versus the same prior year period. Higher advanced payments from engineering customers and good working capital management in gases were the drivers of this improvement.

EPS before special items came in at €9.04, 29.1% above the level in 2016. Please note that this figure reflects a onetime deferred tax income benefit of €250 million, resulting from the reduction in the U.S tax rate. Last but not least, return on capital employed reach 10.2% in 2017, 80 basis points above the level in 2016.

I would now like to provide an update on various aspects of our strategic plan, LIFT, starting with performance focus on slide number 5. I’m pleased to announce that the focus program successfully concluded last year, delivering the expected €180 million of saving between 2015 and 2017. As for the LIFT program, we can confirm that it is proceeding ahead of plan with some of the implementation originally expected in the current year occurring already in 2017. As showed on this slide, this resulted in a shift in benefits from 2018 total 2017 of approximately €40 million. The promise is visible in two dimensions. First, SG&A expenses adjusted for special items are down versus the prior year reported period by 7.4% or 5.8% adjusted for currency effect. Second, the number of employees has declined by over 2,100 versus the end of 2016, a reduction of 3.5%. As expected, total restructuring costs for LIFT during 2016 and 2017, came in at €396 million, slightly below our guidance of €400 million. No further restructuring costs are anticipated for 2018. Overall, LIFT remains on track to realize its cost saving target of around €370 million by the end of 2019.

Let me now continue on to slide number six. As many of you are aware, Linde has a proud history of engineering and technology leadership, dating back to our founding almost 140 years ago. But, tradition aside, our technological leadership is also one of our most valuable competitive advantages, helping us to become more efficient than our competitors as well as providing opportunities for quality growth. This slide highlights some major innovations that we have achieved in 2017.

The first accomplishment was the inauguration of pilot automated filling plant located in Germany, in Finland and Australia. After five years in development, we are the first in our industry to make the automation of manual, [ph] key tasks in a cylinder filling plant a reality, including, sorting, inspecting, transporting and filling.

The operational improvements achieved so far are impressive, including a reduction in end-to-end cylinder processing time to only 40 minutes; the cost savings from consolidating our filling station footprint. Also, because our plant concept is modular and scalable, it can be readily adapted to local markets requirement. Additional automated plants are expected to go on stream in 2018.

Further innovations were achieved in the area of digitalization, where we focus on turning data into value, connectivity and customer convenience. One example of turning data into value is made possible by combining the technology leadership of our engineering division, with our extensive experience in remote plant operation. Here, we are piloting proprietary algorithms that leverage the decades of data we have gathered on plant operation to perform predictive plant maintenance. We expect these projects to already yield millions in savings this year, by reducing outages and optimizing maintenance activities.

In terms of connectivity, we are proud to be the first in the industry to bring digital cylinder packages with real time data functions to the market. Using wireless communications and sensors, our EVOS DCi valve enables both Linde and our customers to better track and monitor the status of our cylinder. This leads to operational savings, improve safety and handling, and enhance customer service.

Last but not least, we continue to achieve further successes in the field of hydrogen mobility. Last November we announced partnership with Alstom to supply hydrogen to a fleet of fuel cell commuter trains that will run in Lower Saxony, Germany. Unlike the diesel trains which they are replacing, the new fuel cell trains will produce zero emissions. For its part, Linde will build, owned and operated and dedicated hydrogen filling system and provide the required hydrogen fuel as a part of the long-term supply contract.

In addition, the growing interest in fuel cell cars is also translating into new business. For example, we have seen a sizable growth in demand for hydrogen filling stations in 2017 including orders for new installations in Europe, the United States, China and South Korea.

Now, moving on to our investment pipeline on slide number seven. Through the course of 2017, we have added new projects with an investment value of approximately €600 million to our project pipeline. This brings the total investment for committed projects with on-stream dates in 2018 and beyond to €1.2 billion, thereof approximately €400 million is expected to come on stream in 2018. This figure includes decaptivations in China and EMEA as well as notable wins from electronic customers in Asia.

Let me now continue onto slide eight, and the outlook for the CapEx to sales ratio in our gases division. At 11.7%, the gases CapEx to sales ratio in 2017 remained within our previous midterm guidance of 11 to 12%. However, due to the positive development of the backlog and anticipation of further additions to bolster our onsite business, a higher level of investment would be required. Thus, we are expecting this figure to be between 12 and 14% in 2018. Note that this guidance is not adjusted for the new IFRS 15 accounting standards which would lower the reported gases revenue figure. If adjusted for IFRS 15, the gases CapEx to sales ratio would be expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range.

I’m now proceeding onto our financial position on slide number nine. Despite currency headwinds, we were able to maintain our track record of strong operating cash flow generation, which amounted to €3.5 billion in 2017. This result was due to higher operating profit as well as efficient working capital management by both the gases and engineering division. The continuous strength of cash generation helped to reduce our net debt position to €5.9 billion as of the 31st of December 2017. Correspondingly, the net debt to operating profit ratio also continued to decline, reaching 1.4 times at the end of last year.

Let me close this part of the presentation now with our dividend on slide number 10.

As initially communicated on the 19th of February, we will propose to our shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of €7 per Linde share. This amount is a sum of two parts: First, a dividend of €3.90 per share for the 2017 financial year; and second, an amount equal to 3/4 of the currently anticipated dividend for 2018, equivalent to €3.10 per share. This arrangement reflects the provisions of our business combination agreement with Praxair. If only the proposed 2017 dividend were consider, it would represent a 5.4% increase versus the 2016 dividend. It would also represent our 24th consecutive year of stable or increasing regular dividend.

With that, let me now hand over to Sven Schneider for a more detailed review of fiscal year 2017.

Dr. Sven Schneider

Thank you, Aldo, and good afternoon everyone from my side as well. Let me begin with the development of revenue and operating profit by division on slide number 12. Reported revenue in the gases division rose by 0.6% to €15 billion. The increase was driven by organic growth as well as higher natural gas prices but also restrained by FX headwinds of €172 million. At €4.3 billion, operating profit in the gases division increased by 1.4% versus the year-ago period. Hereto, the development experienced negative currency effect of €53 million.

As to the operating profit margin, this increased for the gases division by 20 basis points to 28.5%. If adjusted for higher natural gas prices, the margin would have been 28.7%, 40 basis points above last year’s level. In the engineering division, reported revenue of €2.4 billion was 1.6% ahead of 2016. In contrast, the operating profit grew 12.2% to €220 million, equal to a margin of 9.2%. The solid improvement resulted from successful project execution as well as improved capacity utilization.

Continuing on to slide 13 for review of the revenue bridge in the gases division. Higher natural gas prices in all operating segments positively affected reported revenue by 0.6% versus the prior year period. However, as previously mentioned, currency proved to be a revenue headwind on a full-year basis, resulting in a negative impact of 1.2%. After adjusting for natural gas and currency, gases comparable growth for 2017 was plus 1.2%. This was supported by comparable growth in the fourth quarter of 1.5%. Please note that the comparable growth figure reflects diverse trends across product areas with improving price and volume trends in bulk and cylinder, held back by headwinds in healthcare.

Let me cover this subject in more detail on slide 14. Excluding healthcare, comparable growth came in at 4.3% in the reported period. In healthcare, comparable growth was minus 8.5% versus 2016. The main negative influence was from competitive bidding, while pricing pressure from commercial payers also had a negative impact. Please also note, the comparable base for the prior year included one-time retroactive relief from 21st century Cures Act that took effect in Q4 2016. In addition, consolidation effects from the Specialty Pharma divestments and American HomePatient acquisition had an impact on growth. Excluding the mentioned consolidation effect, comparable growth in healthcare would have been minus 5.7%.

Moving to on-site. Comparable growth in this product area was solid at 5.1%. Start-ups and ramp-ups in all operating segments contributed to these results. Continuing to bulk, comparable growth in this product area was strong at 5.7%; positive development continues to be seen in all regions with Asia remaining the most notable contributor to growth.

In cylinder, comparable growth was positive at 2.3% supported by growth figure in the fourth quarter of 5%. This positive growth momentum was strongest in EMEA and Asia. On the other hand, our specialty gases business in the Americas was restrained by lower pricing versus the prior year, while conditions for our Australian cylinder business continue to remain challenging.

I would now like to move on to revenue by operating segments on slide 15. Revenue in EMEA demonstrated solid growth of 2.9% on a comparable basis. In terms of regions, Northern Europe, the Middle East and Eastern Europe grew at the highest rates.

In terms of product, all areas were positive with on-site and bulk being the strongest contributors on a full-year basis, while growth in cylinder gradually improved over the course of the year. In Asia Pacific, growth was strong on both reported basis as well as on a comparable basis, coming in at 6.5% and 6.7%, respectively. Comparable growth in Asia led the way at 9.3%, meanwhile trends in the South Pacific continued to remain stable but at a lower level. From a product area perspective, the highest growth contributions came from bulk and on-site, most notably in East Asia.

In the Americas revenue was 6.2% below last year’s reported level and 5.4% lower on a comparable basis. As expected, the decline was a result of significant headwinds from competitive bidding, the divestment of specialty pharma, lower prices in specialty gases and last year’s one-time impact from the Cures Act. Regionally, positive development in North America was driven by on-site and bulk. However, the macroeconomic situation in South America remains tepid, in particular in Brazil and Venezuela.

Please continue to slide 16 for a discussion on operating profit by operating segment. As mentioned earlier, adjusted for higher natural gas prices, margins in the gases division increased by 40 basis points versus the prior year’s reported period. The improvement was visible in our industrial gases business in all regions. In EMEA, reported operating profit came in at €1.9 billion, an increase of 3.7% versus the year ago period with a resulting operating profit margin of 31.9%. The improvement in margin of 40 basis points was driven by volume growth, pricing and restructuring savings. In Asia Pacific, operating profit increased year-on-year by 10.9% to €1.2 billion, corresponding to a margin improvement of 110 basis points to 27.5%. This positive development was supported by volume growth, pricing, savings from restructuring and benefits from asset sales.

In the Americas, operating margin decreased by 90 basis points versus last year, pricing pressure from competitive bidding and commercial payers, as well as the aforementioned Cures Act had materially negative effect on profitability on a year over year basis. A negative effect on Americas margins would have been even more pronounced, had Linde not successfully implemented mitigation measures throughout the year. In contrast, margins were supported by startups from our project pipeline as well as positive development in our bulk business.

Let us now take a look at the engineering division’s performance on slide 17. In engineering, revenue developed in line with project progress totaling €2.4 billion and in line with our expectations for 2017. At 9.2%, the operating profit margin increased by 90 basis points versus last year’s figure. As mentioned, the improvement in profitability resulted from successful project execution by our teams as well as improved capacity utilization. Order intake increased by 5.9% versus the year-ago period and came in at €2.4 billion. Project wins for olefin plants in the U.S. and natural gas plants in Russia contributed to the improvement. Order backlog remained solid at €4.2 billion.

This concludes the operational performance review. Let me now move on to the 2018 outlook on slide 19. Before walking you through our outlook, I would like to make one important remark. Given the planned merger with Praxair, our 2018 outlook only describes the expected developments of Linde on a standalone basis and does not account for assets that may be sold due to associated antitrust requirements. This may result in the forecast being adjusted.

As in past years, we are defining our 2018 outlook relative to our 2017 reported results, adjusted for currency. Applying spot rate as of the 31st of December 2017 to 2017 revenue would result in a reduction of around €500 million. Further information describing the potential currency impact can be found in the appendix of this presentation. Additionally, we’re required to apply the new IFRS 15 accounting standard, starting on the 1st of January this year. The adoption of IFRS 15 will result in a drop in the reported revenue for the group division and gases division of €400 million in 2018. As this will also result in a reduction in the cost of sales by the same amount, the accounting change will not have an impact on operating profit.

Continuing with the gases division, depending on economic development, we expect gases revenue to be on par with the previous year to up to 4% higher, after adjusting for effects related to currency and IFRS 15. For the engineering division, we expect to generate revenue in the range of €2.2 billion to €2.6 billion. Taken this all together would correspond to an expected 2018 Group revenue that is on par with the previous year to up to 4% higher after adjusting for effects related to currency and IFRS 15.

Please turn to slide 20 to complete the discussion of the 2018 outlook. Our expectations for revenue were already discussed on the previous slides. In terms of Group operating profit after adjusting for currency, we expect the 2018 figure to range between the prior year level and a figure that is 5% higher. Likewise, after adjusting for currency, operating profit in the gases division is expected to range between the prior year level and the figure that is 5% higher. As mentioned, the IFRS 15 adjustments will not have an impact on operating profit for either the Group or gases division. However, if the 2017 figures were adjusted by the expected figure for 2018 of around €400 million, it would equate to an increase in the operating margin at the Group level of 60 basis points and 80 basis points for the gases division. As for the engineering division, we expect an operating margin of around 9% in 2018. And finally, in terms of return on capital employed, we anticipate the Group ROCE of around 10%.

Let me hand you back now to Aldo for his closing remarks on Slide 21.

Dr. Aldo Belloni

Thank you, Sven.

As covered in the presentation, 2017 has been a momentous year for Linde. Once again, we grew revenue and operating profit on a currency adjusted basis. Also, operating margins were up in both, gases and engineering, supported by cost savings from LIFT arriving ahead of schedule. We added numerous attractive projects to our investment pipeline that will generate sustainable, profitable growth over the coming years.

In terms of innovation, we again demonstrated technological leadership in our industry by commercializing fully automated cylinder filling plants, expanding digitalization efforts across our business activities and pioneering hydrogen mobility initiatives. And we have once again lifted our dividend, so that shareholders can participate in Linde’s success. Last but certainly not least, we signed a business combination agreement with Praxair to form a global industrial gas leader. We expect to keep the same positive momentum in 2018.

As outlined in our outlook, we anticipate further growth in revenue and operating profit after adjusting for currency and IFRS 15. We are also continuing to work hard to add further attractive investment projects to our pipeline. And very importantly, we are on track to complete our planned merger with Praxair in the second half of the year.

Thank you for your attention and interest in Linde. We are happy to take your questions now. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Neil Tyler

Good afternoon and thanks for the presentation. A couple of questions, please. Firstly on the regional margin development. I wonder if you could help me understand a little bit better the regional margin development in the Americas to start with. I understand, there is a lot going on within that. But, I would have thought the mix effect, specifically lower Lincare sales would have been fairly sizable positive to the year-on-year margin development. But then, you mentioned the especially gases pricing and also the reimbursement in last year. So, if I were to normalize those two things specifically, is the Americas margin improving or is there something else happening that’s preventing that? And then, also on the operating margin, this time Europe in Q4, I think, there is a disposable gain in the fourth quarter in that region of about $46 million because I found in the annual report but not in it -- any mention at nine months. So, is that right? And excluding that, I mean, is that what we -- the level we should be thinking about for the margin given that the savings are developing and being focused on that region?

And then, second question on the slightly different topic is on the healthcare pricing in the Americas and in Europe. I wonder if you could give us a little bit more detail on how that’s developing and the exit rate, I suppose, in pricing and healthcare business in those two regions? Thank you.

Dr. Sven Schneider

Thank you, Neil for your questions. So, let me start with the first one on the regional margin in the Americas. I mean, as you rightly pointed out, there’s a lot going on. It’s a combined margin of a North American industrial gases business, of the South American industrial gases business plus the sizable Lincare business. And if you look at this full year 2017, I think we have communicated several times the significant headwinds we were faced with from the healthcare side. Consolidation effects, give or take €110 million negative; competitive bidding effect, give or take €180 million negative; and we have some pricing pressure from private insurers as communicated. So, that was, so to say, the starting point. And if you take that into consideration and if you also look at the overall business sentiment in South America, you can see that the margin development in North America from onsite, from bulk and from a cylinder business, which is a little bit smaller than the one our competitors have, was good and had a positive trend. So, I think that would be my answer to your Americas margin question.

Neil Tyler

Thank you.

Dr. Sven Schneider

On EMEA, you asked for Q4 and one-timers. I mean, of course in EMEA, we had a couple of non-significant one-timers over the course of the year as in the past year by the way. The €46 million you mentioned that is the total amount of one-timers for EMEA for the full year, not for Q4. So, that should give you some guidance that the operating profit margin improvement in EMEA is mostly driven by the restructuring savings and good pricing work, especially on this Linde front.

Neil Tyler

I guess, I’m just trying to get an idea of the sort of exit rate at the margin level in EMEA. And since there was -- usually, you mention these one-timers in the commentary, in the regional commentary and there’s no mention of it in either Q1, 2 or 3 reports. So, I just wanted to work out whether it is very sort of backend weighted and therefore as an exit rate we should be sort of stripping that out, so whether it smoothes out throughout the year and just was never big enough to need mentioning.

Dr. Sven Schneider

Yes. The latter, Neil. And therefore, I would say, if you look at the margin, which we have shown for the full year 2017, I think, that’s a good flight level going forward. And as we have communicated in our annual report, we plan to increase the margins of the operating segments going forward in 2018, plus there will be this additional positive effect of IFRS 15, which varies from operating segment to operating segment, but is positive.

Neil Tyler

Thank you. That’s helpful.

Dr. Aldo Belloni

To the third question, the healthcare pricing, Lincare, I think, I mentioned already, the healthcare development in EMEA and APAC was slightly positive from a volume perspective and price wise over the course, in EMEA for example, over the course of 2017, it was slightly negative in Q4, it was slightly positive. So, all-in-all, not a big pricing effect from healthcare in EMEA.

Martin Rödiger

Yes. Thank you. I have a question regarding your EBITDA margin for the gas business in the region of Asia Pacific because I thought that the margin drops in Q4, the year over year as well as quarter on quarter and that wonders me because my impression was that price effect in Q4 must have been more pronounced than in Q3. And you have also quite high, if not an increased utilization rate also in the gas division in Asia Pacific. So, I wonder, why the better pricing and opposite better utilization rate is not dropping down to the bottom line, quite the contrary is the case; margin is going down. So, maybe you can help me here with that. And certainly, on healthcare, just follow-up, pricing pressure from private insurers, you mentioned that already in previous calls, do you see this drag accelerating or softening going forward? And third question is on tax rates. Can you give us guidance, what you expect for 2018? Thanks.

Dr. Sven Schneider

Okay, Martin. Thank you for the questions. So, starting with the APAC margins. So, I think you mentioned all the right things already with utilization rates, with the business sentiment. If you look at the Q4 margin development, year on year, there is a drop, yes, you are right. And the main drivers for that are on the first hand, increased energy prices; and secondly, pass-through prices. So, steam, natural gas prices and LPG, and as I’ve already mentioned, we were able to stabilize the business with our big customers in Australia but the light industries cylinder environment is still rather challenging in that continent. So that in total should explain the margin development in Q4.

On healthcare, the private insurer or commercial insurer price pressure. And Aldo has mentioned that in his speech already. Yes, we have seen that that and we expect that to continue in 2018. We will mitigate that as we have said in the past with cost cutting, efficiency programs, with new applications and with some M&A activities. We have done some small sized M&As in Lincare. And we are looking into some interesting opportunities, which are in the pipeline. On top of that, we have the remaining underlying mega trend, which remains to be positive. But, I can tell you that the pricing pressure from the private insurers, to come back to your question, were little bit less pronounced than we thought when we last talked to you. Now, it needs to -- remained to be seen over the course of this year. And to your tax rate question, as you have seen, the tax rate in 2017 dropped to 8.5%, given our €250 million benefit from the U.S. tax reform. Going forward, please estimate a tax rate of around 23% to 24%.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two quick questions. I was wondering if you could give us some more highlights maybe on the pricing in LatAm, just very quick because I guess you already gave some syrup on this one. And then, secondly on the 12% to 14% guidance for 2018 for CapEx in gases, could you give us a sense of how sustainable that trade is beyond 2018, please? Thank you.

Dr. Sven Schneider

Starting with the CapEx question, of course, as you know, this is a ratio. So, it depends on a lot of variables. But, our current view of business sentiment of some of the business opportunities, which we see in a couple of geographies in Asia in the Middle East, in Eastern Europe and in the U.S. leads to the optimism that we are seeing the 12% to 14%, not only for 2018; we see it for mid-term, so to say.

Going to your second question, or the first question to be more precise, the pricing in LatAm. I think, pricing, as you know in LatAm is a very important element as we are in inflationary environment. So, it’s always our strategy to pass the inflation on as much as we can to our customers. And we have been pretty successful in doing that over the course of 2017.

Knud Hinkel

Good afternoon from my side. You posted very good numbers for engineering and also lifted the guidance for the next year. Maybe, can you share your thoughts, how well engineering and maybe also your thoughts on how well Lincare would fit into the large group? Thank you.

Dr. Aldo Belloni

I think that as we mentioned in our presentations this morning and this afternoon, we are quite satisfied about the performance of Linde Engineering, also the quality of the pipeline of the project of Linde Engineering, it is getting more diverse. We are equally successful in areas like petrochemicals, natural gas, and the separation [ph] for instance. Maybe we are lagging a little bit behind in synthesis gas but I am very optimistic that good performance of Linde Engineering in 2017 is indeed sustainable also for the current year.

With regard to Lincare, of course, we have been fighting a very heavy battle in 2017 with the headwinds from competitive biddings. And this has of course triggered a lot of mitigation initiatives which have already delivered good results in the second half of 2017. In 2018, we are looking primarily to add to that M&A activity and eventually also some improvement of the supply chain which might convert into margin improvement as well.

Bernard Wang

Thank you everybody for participating in today’s call. Again, if you have any further questions, feel free to reach out the IR team. We stand here ready available to assist. Thank you and have a good afternoon.

