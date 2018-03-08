ADOMANI - Founder/CTO Fired, Other Concerns

CTO Termination

Edward R. Monfort, Adomani's CTO since 2014 and founder, was fired as described in a terse 8-k filed March 7th. For a company that at its core is a industrial technology play, I would find it unsettling as an investor to learn that the Company fired its longtime CTO without an accompanying press release or apparent succession plan. Mr. Monfort's 2016 employment agreement considered a two-year at will term ending May 31, 2018. An email to ADOM's investor relations employee seeking clarification did not yield a response.

Insider Buying

As ADOM has drifted lower towards the $1 there has been a spurt of insider buying. A whopping 7 Form 4's have been published in the five days spanning 3/2-3/7, all containing direct purchase orders from insiders. At first glance this would appear to be a huge vote of confidence but timing and the transactions themselves tell a different story.

In the month leading up to the insider buying the stock has drifted from $1.50+ down to under $1.20. NASDAQ's continued listing requirements include a $1.00 bid price. If a company is in violation of the continued listing standards for 30 consecutive days, NASDAQ sends a "deficiency notice." Once the notice is sent the clock begins ticking and if the share price does not recover the stock will be delisted after 180 days. Clearly the insider buying which began being disclosed in SEC filings March 2nd has caused a temporary lift in the price.

Despite the flurry of Form 4s filed, insiders have only purchased $42k worth of stock. Three of the Form 4s come from CEO James Reynolds who purchased under $8k worth of stock. His purchases pale in comparison to his $240k annual salary and the 5,500,000 shares he owned before this 6,000 share purchase. The COO Eckert purchased just ~$1k worth of stock. Ultimately, this move just looks like a head fake to lure unsophisticated investors into buying into a company that remains overvalued on the coat tails of numerous yet immaterial insider buying disclosures.

More Detail to Come

We should know more if there is a reason to get excited about the company in the coming weeks as the 10-K deadline is April 1. However, the $4m of total purchase orders, along with continued losses disclosed in the company's year-end results press release fails to justify the current $95m market cap. With a lack of material sales momentum and continued cash burn, it would not be surprising to see shares continue to fall below the $1 level in the short term.