Zafgen's Pipeline Takes A Substantial De-Risking Step

Zafgen (ZFGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and liver disease provided an important clinical update with Q4'17 earnings this month.

A brief primer

In my previous article I discussed ZFGN's pipeline, which centers around inhibitors of an enzyme known as methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2). ZFGN's previous MetAP2 inhibitor beloranib showed promising efficacy in diabetes complicated with obesity and PWS. The safety profile of beloranib was an issue however, the drug caused thrombotic adverse events, which eventually led to ZFGN ceasing clinical development of beloranib. Given the safety issue seen with beloranib, investors are likely skeptical when it comes to the safety of ZFGN's newer MetAP2 inhibitors.

The Phase 2a interim: Efficacy

On March 6, ZFGN produced interim data from ZAF-1061-201, a Phase 2a trial of ZGN-1061 in obese or overweight patients with type 2 diabetes. Data from 57 patients who had completed 8 weeks of treatment were positive in my opinion (the trial enrolled 137 patients and involves 12 weeks treatment with 4 weeks follow-up).

Figure 1: Schematic of ZAF-1061-201 trial. ZGN-1061 is dosed subcutaneously every 3 days for 12 weeks. The first cohort of 137 patients did not explore the upper end of the dose-response curve. A second cohort of 40 patients will include some treated with 1.8 mg to explore this end of the dose-response curve. Source: Image taken from ZFGN company presentation.

The company noted a statistically significant placebo-adjusted change in HbA1c of -0.57% at eight weeks in patients treated with the 0.9 mg dose of ZGN-1061 (reductions in HbA1c are positive as they reflect lower average blood sugar in patients over intermediate periods). The change in HbA1c was not significant at lower doses of ZGN-1061 (0.3 mg or 0.05 mg) at 8 weeks but the company did note the presence of a dose-response relationship, suggesting there were numerical trends in the lower dose groups possibly over each other (0.3 mg more effective than 0.05 mg) and/or over placebo.

On the earnings call, management also noted that comparing 12 placebo patients and 8 patients treated with ZGN-1061 0.9 mg who had completed 12 weeks of dosing, ZGN-1061 at 0.9 mg produced a placebo adjusted change of -0.86% (P < 0.005).

MetAP2 inhibitors also have the potential to reduce body weight and ZGN-1061 appeared to produce reductions in weight in Phase 1b albeit not to the same degree as beloranib did in previous trials.

Figure 2: Weight loss in 29 obese healthy volunteers in a Phase 1b study of ZGN-1061. Source: Image taken from ZFGN company presentation.

Unfortunately, ZFGN provided little color on the earnings call regarding body weight changes seen in ZAF-1061-201, so any comparisons to other diabetes drugs will have to wait until we see full data. It does appear based on comments from ZFGN that there is more to the efficacy of ZGN-1061 than HbA1c reduction.

Multiple secondary endpoints including body weight showed some degree of positive response in the 0.9 mg dose arm of 1061 with varying degrees of significance and will be saved to be presented at a later date as part of the full study result. - Dr. Tom Hughes, President and Chief Scientific Officer of ZFGN, ZFGN Q4'17 earnings call.

Additional reductions in HbA1c and more marked weight reductions might be seen in longer studies of ZGN-1061, but one other way to achieve greater efficacy is simply to raise the dose of ZGN-1061. ZFGN is now enrolling another 40 patients in the ZAF-1061-201 trial who will be treated with 1.8 mg ZGN-1061 (20 patients), 0.9 mg ZGN-1061 (10 patients) or placebo (10 patients).

I like this approach from ZFGN from the viewpoint of a potential long investor because even if 1.8 mg ZGN-1061 is toxic, such toxicity probably won't be picked up in 20 patients, whereas greater efficacy likely will show through. The company expects that results from these additional 40 patients should be available in early 2019.

The Phase 2a interim: Safety

The most positive piece of information from the interim analysis of ZAF-1061-201 was that there were no safety signals with regard to ZGN-1061. There were no treatment related changes in D-dimer levels (elevations in D-dimer levels can predict thrombotic events before they occur). ZGN-1061 had previously been shown in Phase 1 studies to cause no D-dimer elevations, albeit at 28 days, so data from longer time periods obtained here are very valuable.

In fact, ZFGN notes that ZGN-1061 produced side effects generally comparable to placebo. Additional detail in terms of side effects will be important when full data is released as ZGN-1061 could end up having a competitive edge over other treatments for diabetes in terms of side effects.

How does ZGN-1061 compare to the competition?

ZFGN faces fierce competition in the third line setting from GLP-1R agonists.

Figure 3: Patients taking second line agents, such as dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitors or sodium/glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, but still not achieving target HbA1c levels are potential ZGN-1061 patients. These patients currently are treated with insulin or GLP-1R agonists. SU stands for sulfonylurea, sulfonylureas are often added to metformin if lifestyle changes plus metformin do not yield the target HbA1c. Source: Image taken from ZFGN company presentation.

GLP-1R agonists produce reductions in HbA1c and body weight although not all are created equal. One of the most recently developed GLP-1R agonists, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide produces particularly marked reductions in HbA1c and body weight. Figure 4: Data from a Phase 2 study comparing oral semaglutide, to subcutaneous semaglutide or placebo. Note that placebo adjusted HbA1c reduction at 8 weeks appears to be about -1% in the 40 mg oral semaglutide dose group. The placebo adjusted reduction in HbA1c at 26 weeks was -1.9% in the 40 mg oral semaglutide group and the 1 mg subcutaneous semaglutide group. Note further that only about 60 percent of these patients were taking metformin (this study was published in JAMA), others were using diet and exercise to attempt to control diabetes. Source: NVO investor presentation.

Even accounting for the fact that patients in the Phase 2 study of oral semaglutide were only on first line treatments (which might exaggerate the effect of adding semaglutide), the efficacy numbers produced make it tough for other agents to compete. However, the publication of these trial results notes rates of nausea in excess of 30% among those treated with 40 mg oral semaglutide or 1 mg subcutaneous semaglutide.

The rate of nausea in the placebo group was 1%. ZGN-1061 then might be an option for patients who do not tolerate GLP-1R agonists such as semaglutide even if the HbA1c reductions seen with ZGN-1061 aren't quite as large as those seen with semaglutide.

Financial update

ZFGN finished Q4'17 with $102.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Net loss in Q4'17 was $13.1 million and $52.0 million for the full year 2017. It appears then that cash burn is expected to increase in 2018 then, since the company was only willing to forecast year-end 2018 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of "greater than $40 million."

It would seem prudent for ZFGN to conduct a raise to fund the Phase 2b trial of ZGN-1061 and early clinical development of ZGN-1258 (the company's MetAP2 inhibitor developed for PWS) sometime in the near future. An obvious opportunity for such a raise might be with full data from the first cohort of 137 patients in the ZAF-1061-201 trial.

Recommendation

In my previous article, I had suggested that there was likely no safety issue with ZGN-1061 since the trial would likely have been halted prior to any readout had thrombotic adverse events been seen. Now with data over longer treatment periods (eight weeks and beyond), at least relative to Phase 1, it seems increasingly likely that ZGN-1061 simply does not suffer the safety issues that beloranib did. I had been recommending investors look to enter ZFGN at $8 or below heading into full data from ZAF-1061-201, but I would be willing to recommend ZFGN at even higher prices now.

Such a recommendation might not be necessary since ZFGN sold off following the earnings release. The market perhaps does not understand how positive the ZGN-1061 safety data are. ZFGN's entire pipeline hinges on targeting MetAP2. The entirety of ZFGN's pipeline just passed through a substantial de-risking event in terms of safety. I would be more willing to bet ZGN-1258 is safe now, as results with ZGN-1061 confirm the company knows how to develop a safer MetAP2 inhibitor than beloranib. I think ZFGN is a buy here heading into full data from ZAF-1061-201 mid-year.

Risks

Investors will need to listen closely for updates on the size of a Phase 2b study of ZGN-1061 and ZFGN's plans with regards to funding of that study. While it would seem such a study would not commence until 2019, the market will want to know beforehand how ZFGN plans to run what might be a several hundred patient study. Fears over dilution could cause the stock to underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.