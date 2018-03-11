PRO+ Weekly Digest: Focusing On Healthcare REITs

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO+ Weekly Digest in which we publish highlights from our PRO+ coverage. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here. PRO+ subscribers can access interviews by following the SA Interviews account and view past interviews under the same account.

PRO+ idea playing out

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is up ~50% since John Zhang shared his bullish thesis in November 2017, that it was emerging as a profitable, lean, and technologically superior company after a prolonged industry downturn, positioned to benefit from growth in India/LatAm and the 5G capex cycle, yet traded at only 3.3x EBITDA. Last month, CRNT beat on the top/bottom line, reported a ~35% increase in net income and projected continued market share gains and increasing demand from the evolution to full 5G commercial service.

SA Interview idea playing out

In a SA Interview in December 2017, Uncorrelated Returns said Sky Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY) was one of its highest conviction ideas as the deal with Fox was expected to close. Since then, the stock is up ~35% after Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) made its own offer.

Call from the archive - BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is roughly unchanged since Renaissance Research shared its bullish thesis in December 2017. Last month, Renaissance Research provided an update comment (below) and reiterated the bullish thesis. With ~25% upside to the original target price, this may be worth another look.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO+ Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at Healthcare REITs.

Although retail REITs currently receive the most (negative) investor attention, healthcare REITs are not far behind. For contrarian investors looking to fade the negative sentiment, I ran a screen of PRO Long Ideas in the REIT - Healthcare Facilities Sector.

Two ideas turned up on this screen that might be of interest (prices as of March 8 close):

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by Dane Bowler: Published on February 12, 2018, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~45% upside. Trades at a steep discount to peers despite superior operating metrics and a great track record; MPW is not only surviving the headwinds facing the sector but consistently growing.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) by Michael Boyd: Published on October 5, 2017, down ~15% since publication, author's price target offers ~30% upside. A relative valuation story as HR deserves to trade at a premium to peers due to higher EBIT margins and same-store NOI growth as well as a focus on larger properties that lie on/adjacent to hospital campuses, which results in higher earnings growth and occupancy rates.

