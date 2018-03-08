Upcoming Dividends: 83 Companies, 35 Increases, 17 Double-Digit Increases

by: Dividend Derek

Summary

Dividend increase season rolls along, a large number of companies have announced their yearly increase with half of those being 10% or more.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive.

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 2
Champion 8
Contender 20
Challenger 53

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 7 1.78 3/12/2018 15.00% Challenger
Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6 1.64 3/12/2018 5.56% Challenger
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 50 3.41 3/13/2018 King
W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 16 0.79 3/13/2018 Contender
Public Storage (PSA) 8 4.04 3/13/2018 Challenger
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) 8 1.45 3/13/2018 19.05% Challenger
HP Inc. (HPQ) 8 2.33 3/13/2018 Challenger
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 7 2.89 3/13/2018 20.00% Challenger
Kohl's Corporation (KSS) 7 3.38 3/13/2018 10.91% Challenger
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FOXA) 6 0.97 3/13/2018 Challenger
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6 1.7 3/13/2018 6.33% Challenger
Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) 56 3.38 3/14/2018 5.41% King
Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 48 4.12 3/14/2018 6.06% Champion
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 46 3.2 3/14/2018 Champion
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 37 2.89 3/14/2018 Champion
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 32 2.02 3/14/2018 22.81% Champion
Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 31 5.39 3/14/2018 Champion
UGI Corporation (UGI) 30 2.29 3/14/2018 Champion
Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 26 2.42 3/14/2018 Champion
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 24 1.28 3/14/2018 4.69% Contender
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 23 0.94 3/14/2018 3.13% Contender
NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 22 2.78 3/14/2018 Contender
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) 21 6.02 3/14/2018 1.17% Contender
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 15 3.37 3/14/2018 5.56% Contender
Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 15 0.78 3/14/2018 Contender
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 14 4.13 3/14/2018 4.76% Contender
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 14 1.87 3/14/2018 Contender
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 14 1.27 3/14/2018 Contender
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 13 3.61 3/14/2018 8.60% Contender
NewMarket Corp (NEU) 13 1.63 3/14/2018 Contender
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock (BR) 11 1.38 3/14/2018 Contender
Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 9 1.98 3/14/2018 13.79% Challenger
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 9 4.22 3/14/2018 4.00% Challenger
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9 1.3 3/14/2018 Challenger
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 8 1.91 3/14/2018 Challenger
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 8 1.19 3/14/2018 Challenger
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 8 2.11 3/14/2018 Challenger
Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 8 3.62 3/14/2018 Challenger
Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 8 7.15 3/14/2018 4.55% Challenger
Service Corporation International (SCI) 8 1.56 3/14/2018 13.33% Challenger
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) 8 6.97 3/14/2018 Challenger
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (IRM) 8 7.18 3/14/2018 Challenger
C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7 2.63 3/14/2018 Challenger
Merck & Company, Inc. Common Stock (new) (MRK) 7 3.52 3/14/2018 Challenger
Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7 1.66 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 7 2.81 3/14/2018 Challenger
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7 1.83 3/14/2018 Challenger
Macy's Inc (M) 7 5.05 3/14/2018 Challenger
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7 1.57 3/14/2018 Challenger
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) 7 3.34 3/14/2018 Challenger
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6 1.09 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger
MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) 6 1.9 3/14/2018 14.29% Challenger
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 6 1.33 3/14/2018 Challenger
Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 6 0.83 3/14/2018 19.57% Challenger
XL Group Ltd. (XL) 5 1.58 3/14/2018 Challenger
United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 5 1.23 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger
BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 5 1.7 3/14/2018 Challenger
ProLogis, Inc. (PLD) 5 2.84 3/14/2018 9.09% Challenger
Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 5 0.76 3/14/2018 31.25% Challenger
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock (MPW) 5 7.41 3/14/2018 4.17% Challenger
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 44 2.13 3/15/2018 3.23% Champion
Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (RBCAA) 20 2.24 3/15/2018 10.00% Contender
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 19 1.84 3/15/2018 Contender
Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC) 15 1.92 3/15/2018 Contender
Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 15 1.18 3/15/2018 Contender
Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 13 1.35 3/15/2018 Contender
Hillenbrand Inc (HI) 11 1.81 3/15/2018 Contender
Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 8 2.2 3/15/2018 10.00% Challenger
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (RS) 8 1.91 3/15/2018 11.11% Challenger
El Paso Electric Company (EE) 7 2.75 3/15/2018 Challenger
DDR Corp. (DDR) 7 9.63 3/15/2018 Challenger
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) 7 1.61 3/15/2018 Challenger
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6 1.81 3/15/2018 Challenger
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) 6 2.52 3/15/2018 Challenger
FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6 3.47 3/15/2018 11.11% Challenger
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 19 4.18 3/16/2018 Contender
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9 2.28 3/16/2018 9.52% Challenger
DTE Energy Company (DTE) 9 3.53 3/16/2018 Challenger
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) 9 3.55 3/16/2018 2.41% Challenger
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 8 2.7 3/16/2018 Challenger
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 6 1.51 3/16/2018 Challenger
Amphenol Corporation (APH) 6 0.84 3/16/2018 Challenger
Lamar Advertising Company - Class A Common Stock (LAMR) 5 5.01 3/16/2018 9.64% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

This is a special mid-cycle dividend increase for Altria, they typically raise in August with a September payout.

SFNC raised 20%, the amount was increased after they underwent a 2:1 stock split.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
EVBN 44.95 35.1 47.08 20.81 24% Off Low 4% Off High
AVT 43.8 35.67 46.61 23.23 21% Off Low 6% Off High
FRT 117.28 106.41 138.12 40.56 9% Off Low 15% Off High
WRB 70.65 61.54 74.43 16.51 12% Off Low 5% Off High
PSA 198.01 180.48 232.21 29.38 9% Off Low 14% Off High
TXRH 57.85 40.28 60.43 31.44 42% Off Low 4% Off High
HPQ 24.04 17.03 24.15 10.5 39% Off Low 0% Off High
HVT 20.73 20.05 27.23 20.63 2% Off Low 23% Off High
KSS 65.18 35.16 69.48 12.7 85% Off Low 4% Off High
FOXA 37.02 24.81 39.14 17.3 47% Off Low 4% Off High
CSGS 46.4 35.48 48.82 24.95 30% Off Low 4% Off High
KO 43.82 41.74 48.62 162.33 4% Off Low 10% Off High
MO 64.07 60.01 77.79 12.05 6% Off Low 16% Off High
LEG 45.07 41.25 54.97 21.1 9% Off Low 17% Off High
CTBI 45.7 40.33 51.9 15.74 11% Off Low 12% Off High
TROW 113.09 66.7 120.07 18.94 66% Off Low 5% Off High
MCY 46.4 41.4 63.23 17.71 9% Off Low 27% Off High
UGI 43.65 42.51 52 13.51 2% Off Low 16% Off High
CBU 56.16 48.89 58.8 18.77 11% Off Low 5% Off High
ALB 100.05 90.49 144.99 222.36 9% Off Low 31% Off High
RNR 136.06 116.5 152 0 16% Off Low 9% Off High
NJR 39.15 35.55 45.45 15.41 8% Off Low 14% Off High
OMI 17.11 14.26 36.5 14.26 16% Off Low 53% Off High
XEL 42.71 41.51 52.22 18.9 3% Off Low 16% Off High
ATRI 615 459.05 694 31.2 25% Off Low 14% Off High
NWE 50.84 50.01 64.47 15.18 1% Off Low 20% Off High
CPK 69.4 66.25 86.35 19.55 3% Off Low 20% Off High
JJSF 141.33 121.2 157.33 26.12 13% Off Low 10% Off High
DLR 103.06 96.56 127.23 102.04 4% Off Low 19% Off High
NEU 428.26 373.59 483.86 26.65 13% Off Low 10% Off High
BR 106.06 66.49 106.75 33.78 55% Off Low New High
WYN 117.42 81.16 127.96 13.89 44% Off Low 8% Off High
ROIC 17.78 16.21 22.06 50.8 8% Off Low 20% Off High
FNV 70.7 60.1 86.06 88.38 18% Off Low 16% Off High
MSI 108.83 79.63 109.16 0 36% Off Low New High
CMA 101.15 64.04 101.73 24.42 54% Off Low 1% Off High
EMN 106.14 76.02 106.43 10.49 36% Off Low New High
EXR 86.19 71.34 88.56 22.86 19% Off Low 2% Off High
SOHO 6.15 5.57 7 0 8% Off Low 12% Off High
SCI 38.58 30.02 40.28 13.54 26% Off Low 4% Off High
APTS 14.34 12.42 22.71 0 11% Off Low 38% Off High
IRM 32.71 30.95 41.53 47.66 4% Off Low 21% Off High
CFFI 51.7 43.13 65.05 27.35 13% Off Low 22% Off High
MRK 54.47 53.12 66.41 63.37 1% Off Low 18% Off High
SFNC 30.2 24.88 30.35 19 17% Off Low 1% Off High
LM 39.88 34.1 47.13 10.96 14% Off Low 15% Off High
WOR 45.98 39.52 53.27 16.78 12% Off Low 15% Off High
M 29.92 17.41 32.16 5.93 71% Off Low 5% Off High
FFIN 48.5 36.85 48.85 26.8 28% Off Low 2% Off High
AAT 32.32 30.62 44.83 52.13 4% Off Low 28% Off High
ICE 73.26 57.91 76.14 17.28 25% Off Low 4% Off High
MBFI 44.18 38.29 47.64 12.7 10% Off Low 9% Off High
HWBK 21 16.63 22.36 36.47 26% Off Low 6% Off High
DPZ 222.91 166.74 236 38.1 31% Off Low 5% Off High
XL 55.75 33.77 56.39 0 65% Off Low 0% Off High
UCBI 32.51 24.47 32.71 34.37 28% Off Low 2% Off High
BXS 33.03 27.2 35.55 19.89 19% Off Low 7% Off High
PLD 61.92 48.8 67.53 20.2 25% Off Low 8% Off High
ALLE 83.95 72.45 89.81 29.15 14% Off Low 6% Off High
MPW 12.95 11.82 14.22 15.8 8% Off Low 9% Off High
TDS 29.15 23.54 29.87 21.56 23% Off Low 1% Off High
RBCAA 39.32 31.97 44.04 18.21 18% Off Low 10% Off High
PB 78.37 55.84 79.05 19.94 37% Off Low New High
IPCC 120.9 83 122.45 29.42 43% Off Low 1% Off High
UTMD 91.65 58.5 94 40.09 51% Off Low 3% Off High
MNRO 53.25 39.65 64.15 31.51 32% Off Low 16% Off High
HI 45.83 34.65 46.5 23.93 29% Off Low 2% Off High
MEOH 54.65 39.48 64.6 15.1 38% Off Low 14% Off High
RS 94.31 68.46 95.97 11.32 35% Off Low 2% Off High
EE 48.75 47.35 61.15 20.14 2% Off Low 20% Off High
DDR 7.89 6.77 13.96 0 14% Off Low 45% Off High
STRT 34.86 23 49.2 12.1 54% Off Low 26% Off High
NDAQ 83.95 65.98 84.47 19.43 24% Off Low New High
BGG 22.2 20 27.34 41.53 10% Off Low 18% Off High
FNF 38.04 26.74 41.99 15.86 40% Off Low 8% Off High
SJI 26.82 25.96 38.4 0 2% Off Low 30% Off High
SYBT 36.8 31.9 44.5 22.17 13% Off Low 18% Off High
DTE 99.92 97.66 116.74 15.8 3% Off Low 12% Off High
CHS 9.3 6.96 14.6 11.77 30% Off Low 35% Off High
HBAN 16.28 12.14 16.53 16.37 32% Off Low 1% Off High
AIMC 44.9 36.5 53.7 25.22 17% Off Low 17% Off High
APH 90.27 68.08 93.62 44.03 31% Off Low 4% Off High
LAMR 66.23 62.45 79.17 20.57 4% Off Low 16% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
DDR 9.63 2.4 8.2 11.6 -11.5 21.2
MPW 7.41 5.6 4.2 3.5 -1.3 10.9
IRM 7.18 9.7 13.9 16.2 23.4
SOHO 7.15 12.3 26 35.4 -4.9 42.6
APTS 6.97 16 13.7 12.4 19.4
OMI 6.02 1 1 3.2 8.6 9.2
MCY 5.39 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.8 5.8
M 5.05 2.4 10.3 16.6 11.4 21.7
LAMR 5.01 9.9 9.9 0.2
ROIC 4.22 4.2 5.4 7.2 11.4
SJI 4.18 3.2 5.1 5.9 8.4 10.1
NWE 4.13 5 9.5 7.2 5.1 11.3
MO 4.12 8 8.3 8.3 11.3 12.4
PSA 4.04 9.6 12.6 12.7 14.9 16.7
EXR 3.62 6.5 19.9 31.6 12.8 35.2
DLR 3.61 5.7 3.9 5 12.5 8.6
CHS 3.55 3.1 3.2 9.5 13.1
DTE 3.53 7.1 7.5 6.7 4.5 10.2
MRK 3.52 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.1 5.8
FNF 3.47 15.9 15.3 16.4 0.3 19.9
FRT 3.41 3.7 7.1 7.1 5.4 10.5
KO 3.38 4.3 6.2 7.4 7.9 10.8
KSS 3.38 10 12.1 11.4 14.8
XEL 3.37 6 6.4 6 4.6 9.4
AAT 3.34 4 5.6 4.6 7.9
LEG 3.2 6.1 5 4.4 7.2 7.6
CTBI 2.89 3.2 3.2 2.7 2.8 5.6
HVT 2.89 22.7 19.1 27.5 7.2 30.4
PLD 2.84 4.8 10.1 9.5 -1.3 12.3
LM 2.81 19 17.9 19.5 0.7 22.3
NJR 2.78 6.4 6.7 6.1 7.4 8.9
EE 2.75 7.3 6 6.3 9.1
HBAN 2.7 14.3 17 14.9 -11.2 17.6
CFFI 2.63 3.1 3.8 4.7 0.6 7.3
BGG 2.52 2.8 4.6 4 -4.4 6.5
CBU 2.42 4 4.5 4.2 4.8 6.6
HPQ 2.33 7.9 22.6 17.4 13.4 19.7
UGI 2.29 4.8 6.5 6.6 7.3 8.9
SYBT 2.28 11.6 10.9 9.3 6.7 11.6
RBCAA 2.24 5.4 5.7 6.1 7.3 8.3
MEOH 2.2 6.8 7.3 10.1 8 12.3
TDS 2.13 4.7 5 4.8 4.7 6.9
EMN 2.11 10.9 13.4 14.4 8.8 16.5
TROW 2.02 5.6 9 10.9 12.9 12.9
WYN 1.98 16 18.3 20.3 40 22.3
IPCC 1.92 11.5 17.2 20.9 20.5 22.8
RS 1.91 9.1 8.7 17.6 18.9 19.5
MSI 1.91 14.6 14 15.4 8.8 17.3
MBFI 1.9 10.8 16.4 44.5 1.3 46.4
CPK 1.87 6.3 6.2 5.9 4.9 7.8
PB 1.84 13.3 12.3 11.2 11.7 13
WOR 1.83 5.1 7.5 10.4 1.9 12.2
NDAQ 1.81 20.7 36 30.2 32
HI 1.81 1.2 1.2 1.3 3.1
EVBN 1.78 5.3 7.2 12.7 1.2 14.5
CSGS 1.7 6.8 8.3
BXS 1.7 21.2 31.8 66.7 -4.5 68.4
SFNC 1.66 4.2 4.4 4.6 3.2 6.3
AVT 1.64 5.9 5.1
NEU 1.63 7 15.9 18 29.9 19.6
STRT 1.61 3.7 6.8 7 6.4 8.6
XL 1.58 10 11.2 14.9 -5.3 16.5
FFIN 1.57 8.8 11.1 8.6 6 10.2
SCI 1.56 13.7 19.5 21.4 17.1 23
AIMC 1.51 6.7 13.3 45 46.5
TXRH 1.45 13.5 11.9 18.5 20
BR 1.38 10.2 14.6 15.5 27.4 16.9
MNRO 1.35 7.6 12.4 12.7 17.4 14.1
HWBK 1.33 33.8 14.3 10 -8 11.3
FNV 1.3 4.6 5.3 11 12.3
ALB 1.28 5 5.9 10.3 11.7 11.6
JJSF 1.27 7.7 9.5 26.4 17.3 27.7
UCBI 1.23 28.6 81.7 0.3
CMA 1.19 24.1 12.4 16.7 -8.1 17.9
UTMD 1.18 1.4 1.8 1.9 1.8 3.1
ICE 1.09 17.6 15.4
FOXA 0.97 9.1 12.9 19.1 15.1 20.1
RNR 0.94 3.2 3.3 3.5 3.8 4.4
APH 0.84 19.6 16.4 32.3 36.4 33.1
DPZ 0.83 21.1 22.5
WRB 0.79 8 7.9 9.7 10.4 10.5
ATRI 0.78 15.4 17.4 16.5 17.7 17.3
ALLE 0.76 33.3 26

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!

Find this data interesting? You can get text or email dividend alerts and more on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

