Upcoming Dividends: 83 Companies, 35 Increases, 17 Double-Digit Increases

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.
What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.
Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Fun Facts
|Category
|Count
|King
|2
|Champion
|8
|Contender
|20
|Challenger
|53
The Main List
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|(EVBN)
|7
|1.78
|3/12/2018
|15.00%
|Challenger
|Avnet, Inc.
|(AVT)
|6
|1.64
|3/12/2018
|5.56%
|Challenger
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|(FRT)
|50
|3.41
|3/13/2018
|King
|W.R. Berkley Corporation
|(WRB)
|16
|0.79
|3/13/2018
|Contender
|Public Storage
|(PSA)
|8
|4.04
|3/13/2018
|Challenger
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
|(TXRH)
|8
|1.45
|3/13/2018
|19.05%
|Challenger
|HP Inc.
|(HPQ)
|8
|2.33
|3/13/2018
|Challenger
|Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
|(HVT)
|7
|2.89
|3/13/2018
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Kohl's Corporation
|(KSS)
|7
|3.38
|3/13/2018
|10.91%
|Challenger
|Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FOXA)
|6
|0.97
|3/13/2018
|Challenger
|CSG Systems International, Inc.
|(CSGS)
|6
|1.7
|3/13/2018
|6.33%
|Challenger
|Coca-Cola Company (The)
|(KO)
|56
|3.38
|3/14/2018
|5.41%
|King
|Altria Group, Inc.
|(MO)
|48
|4.12
|3/14/2018
|6.06%
|Champion
|Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|(LEG)
|46
|3.2
|3/14/2018
|Champion
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|(CTBI)
|37
|2.89
|3/14/2018
|Champion
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|(TROW)
|32
|2.02
|3/14/2018
|22.81%
|Champion
|Mercury General Corporation
|(MCY)
|31
|5.39
|3/14/2018
|Champion
|UGI Corporation
|(UGI)
|30
|2.29
|3/14/2018
|Champion
|Community Bank System, Inc.
|(CBU)
|26
|2.42
|3/14/2018
|Champion
|Albemarle Corporation
|(ALB)
|24
|1.28
|3/14/2018
|4.69%
|Contender
|RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|(RNR)
|23
|0.94
|3/14/2018
|3.13%
|Contender
|NewJersey Resources Corporation
|(NJR)
|22
|2.78
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|Owens & Minor, Inc.
|(OMI)
|21
|6.02
|3/14/2018
|1.17%
|Contender
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|(XEL)
|15
|3.37
|3/14/2018
|5.56%
|Contender
|Atrion Corporation
|(ATRI)
|15
|0.78
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|NorthWestern Corporation
|(NWE)
|14
|4.13
|3/14/2018
|4.76%
|Contender
|Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|(CPK)
|14
|1.87
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|(JJSF)
|14
|1.27
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|(DLR)
|13
|3.61
|3/14/2018
|8.60%
|Contender
|NewMarket Corp
|(NEU)
|13
|1.63
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock
|(BR)
|11
|1.38
|3/14/2018
|Contender
|Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock
|(WYN)
|9
|1.98
|3/14/2018
|13.79%
|Challenger
|Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|(ROIC)
|9
|4.22
|3/14/2018
|4.00%
|Challenger
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|(FNV)
|9
|1.3
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|(MSI)
|8
|1.91
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Comerica Incorporated
|(CMA)
|8
|1.19
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Eastman Chemical Company
|(EMN)
|8
|2.11
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Extra Space Storage Inc
|(EXR)
|8
|3.62
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|(SOHO)
|8
|7.15
|3/14/2018
|4.55%
|Challenger
|Service Corporation International
|(SCI)
|8
|1.56
|3/14/2018
|13.33%
|Challenger
|Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|(APTS)
|8
|6.97
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT
|(IRM)
|8
|7.18
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|C&F Financial Corporation
|(CFFI)
|7
|2.63
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Merck & Company, Inc. Common Stock (new)
|(MRK)
|7
|3.52
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Simmons First National Corporation
|(SFNC)
|7
|1.66
|3/14/2018
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Legg Mason, Inc.
|(LM)
|7
|2.81
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Worthington Industries, Inc.
|(WOR)
|7
|1.83
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Macy's Inc
|(M)
|7
|5.05
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|(FFIN)
|7
|1.57
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|American Assets Trust, Inc.
|(AAT)
|7
|3.34
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|(ICE)
|6
|1.09
|3/14/2018
|20.00%
|Challenger
|MB Financial Inc.
|(MBFI)
|6
|1.9
|3/14/2018
|14.29%
|Challenger
|Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|(HWBK)
|6
|1.33
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|Domino's Pizza Inc
|(DPZ)
|6
|0.83
|3/14/2018
|19.57%
|Challenger
|XL Group Ltd.
|(XL)
|5
|1.58
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|United Community Banks, Inc.
|(UCBI)
|5
|1.23
|3/14/2018
|20.00%
|Challenger
|BancorpSouth Bank
|(BXS)
|5
|1.7
|3/14/2018
|Challenger
|ProLogis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|5
|2.84
|3/14/2018
|9.09%
|Challenger
|Allegion plc Ordinary Shares
|(ALLE)
|5
|0.76
|3/14/2018
|31.25%
|Challenger
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock
|(MPW)
|5
|7.41
|3/14/2018
|4.17%
|Challenger
|Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares
|(TDS)
|44
|2.13
|3/15/2018
|3.23%
|Champion
|Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(RBCAA)
|20
|2.24
|3/15/2018
|10.00%
|Contender
|Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|(PB)
|19
|1.84
|3/15/2018
|Contender
|Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation
|(IPCC)
|15
|1.92
|3/15/2018
|Contender
|Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|(UTMD)
|15
|1.18
|3/15/2018
|Contender
|Monro, Inc.
|(MNRO)
|13
|1.35
|3/15/2018
|Contender
|Hillenbrand Inc
|(HI)
|11
|1.81
|3/15/2018
|Contender
|Methanex Corporation
|(MEOH)
|8
|2.2
|3/15/2018
|10.00%
|Challenger
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE)
|(RS)
|8
|1.91
|3/15/2018
|11.11%
|Challenger
|El Paso Electric Company
|(EE)
|7
|2.75
|3/15/2018
|Challenger
|DDR Corp.
|(DDR)
|7
|9.63
|3/15/2018
|Challenger
|Strattec Security Corporation
|(STRT)
|7
|1.61
|3/15/2018
|Challenger
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|6
|1.81
|3/15/2018
|Challenger
|Briggs & Stratton Corporation
|(BGG)
|6
|2.52
|3/15/2018
|Challenger
|FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|(FNF)
|6
|3.47
|3/15/2018
|11.11%
|Challenger
|South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|(SJI)
|19
|4.18
|3/16/2018
|Contender
|Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|(SYBT)
|9
|2.28
|3/16/2018
|9.52%
|Challenger
|DTE Energy Company
|(DTE)
|9
|3.53
|3/16/2018
|Challenger
|Chico's FAS, Inc.
|(CHS)
|9
|3.55
|3/16/2018
|2.41%
|Challenger
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|(HBAN)
|8
|2.7
|3/16/2018
|Challenger
|Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
|(AIMC)
|6
|1.51
|3/16/2018
|Challenger
|Amphenol Corporation
|(APH)
|6
|0.84
|3/16/2018
|Challenger
|Lamar Advertising Company - Class A Common Stock
|(LAMR)
|5
|5.01
|3/16/2018
|9.64%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
This is a special mid-cycle dividend increase for Altria, they typically raise in August with a September payout.
SFNC raised 20%, the amount was increased after they underwent a 2:1 stock split.
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|EVBN
|44.95
|35.1
|47.08
|20.81
|24% Off Low
|4% Off High
|AVT
|43.8
|35.67
|46.61
|23.23
|21% Off Low
|6% Off High
|FRT
|117.28
|106.41
|138.12
|40.56
|9% Off Low
|15% Off High
|WRB
|70.65
|61.54
|74.43
|16.51
|12% Off Low
|5% Off High
|PSA
|198.01
|180.48
|232.21
|29.38
|9% Off Low
|14% Off High
|TXRH
|57.85
|40.28
|60.43
|31.44
|42% Off Low
|4% Off High
|HPQ
|24.04
|17.03
|24.15
|10.5
|39% Off Low
|0% Off High
|HVT
|20.73
|20.05
|27.23
|20.63
|2% Off Low
|23% Off High
|KSS
|65.18
|35.16
|69.48
|12.7
|85% Off Low
|4% Off High
|FOXA
|37.02
|24.81
|39.14
|17.3
|47% Off Low
|4% Off High
|CSGS
|46.4
|35.48
|48.82
|24.95
|30% Off Low
|4% Off High
|KO
|43.82
|41.74
|48.62
|162.33
|4% Off Low
|10% Off High
|MO
|64.07
|60.01
|77.79
|12.05
|6% Off Low
|16% Off High
|LEG
|45.07
|41.25
|54.97
|21.1
|9% Off Low
|17% Off High
|CTBI
|45.7
|40.33
|51.9
|15.74
|11% Off Low
|12% Off High
|TROW
|113.09
|66.7
|120.07
|18.94
|66% Off Low
|5% Off High
|MCY
|46.4
|41.4
|63.23
|17.71
|9% Off Low
|27% Off High
|UGI
|43.65
|42.51
|52
|13.51
|2% Off Low
|16% Off High
|CBU
|56.16
|48.89
|58.8
|18.77
|11% Off Low
|5% Off High
|ALB
|100.05
|90.49
|144.99
|222.36
|9% Off Low
|31% Off High
|RNR
|136.06
|116.5
|152
|0
|16% Off Low
|9% Off High
|NJR
|39.15
|35.55
|45.45
|15.41
|8% Off Low
|14% Off High
|OMI
|17.11
|14.26
|36.5
|14.26
|16% Off Low
|53% Off High
|XEL
|42.71
|41.51
|52.22
|18.9
|3% Off Low
|16% Off High
|ATRI
|615
|459.05
|694
|31.2
|25% Off Low
|14% Off High
|NWE
|50.84
|50.01
|64.47
|15.18
|1% Off Low
|20% Off High
|CPK
|69.4
|66.25
|86.35
|19.55
|3% Off Low
|20% Off High
|JJSF
|141.33
|121.2
|157.33
|26.12
|13% Off Low
|10% Off High
|DLR
|103.06
|96.56
|127.23
|102.04
|4% Off Low
|19% Off High
|NEU
|428.26
|373.59
|483.86
|26.65
|13% Off Low
|10% Off High
|BR
|106.06
|66.49
|106.75
|33.78
|55% Off Low
|New High
|WYN
|117.42
|81.16
|127.96
|13.89
|44% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ROIC
|17.78
|16.21
|22.06
|50.8
|8% Off Low
|20% Off High
|FNV
|70.7
|60.1
|86.06
|88.38
|18% Off Low
|16% Off High
|MSI
|108.83
|79.63
|109.16
|0
|36% Off Low
|New High
|CMA
|101.15
|64.04
|101.73
|24.42
|54% Off Low
|1% Off High
|EMN
|106.14
|76.02
|106.43
|10.49
|36% Off Low
|New High
|EXR
|86.19
|71.34
|88.56
|22.86
|19% Off Low
|2% Off High
|SOHO
|6.15
|5.57
|7
|0
|8% Off Low
|12% Off High
|SCI
|38.58
|30.02
|40.28
|13.54
|26% Off Low
|4% Off High
|APTS
|14.34
|12.42
|22.71
|0
|11% Off Low
|38% Off High
|IRM
|32.71
|30.95
|41.53
|47.66
|4% Off Low
|21% Off High
|CFFI
|51.7
|43.13
|65.05
|27.35
|13% Off Low
|22% Off High
|MRK
|54.47
|53.12
|66.41
|63.37
|1% Off Low
|18% Off High
|SFNC
|30.2
|24.88
|30.35
|19
|17% Off Low
|1% Off High
|LM
|39.88
|34.1
|47.13
|10.96
|14% Off Low
|15% Off High
|WOR
|45.98
|39.52
|53.27
|16.78
|12% Off Low
|15% Off High
|M
|29.92
|17.41
|32.16
|5.93
|71% Off Low
|5% Off High
|FFIN
|48.5
|36.85
|48.85
|26.8
|28% Off Low
|2% Off High
|AAT
|32.32
|30.62
|44.83
|52.13
|4% Off Low
|28% Off High
|ICE
|73.26
|57.91
|76.14
|17.28
|25% Off Low
|4% Off High
|MBFI
|44.18
|38.29
|47.64
|12.7
|10% Off Low
|9% Off High
|HWBK
|21
|16.63
|22.36
|36.47
|26% Off Low
|6% Off High
|DPZ
|222.91
|166.74
|236
|38.1
|31% Off Low
|5% Off High
|XL
|55.75
|33.77
|56.39
|0
|65% Off Low
|0% Off High
|UCBI
|32.51
|24.47
|32.71
|34.37
|28% Off Low
|2% Off High
|BXS
|33.03
|27.2
|35.55
|19.89
|19% Off Low
|7% Off High
|PLD
|61.92
|48.8
|67.53
|20.2
|25% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ALLE
|83.95
|72.45
|89.81
|29.15
|14% Off Low
|6% Off High
|MPW
|12.95
|11.82
|14.22
|15.8
|8% Off Low
|9% Off High
|TDS
|29.15
|23.54
|29.87
|21.56
|23% Off Low
|1% Off High
|RBCAA
|39.32
|31.97
|44.04
|18.21
|18% Off Low
|10% Off High
|PB
|78.37
|55.84
|79.05
|19.94
|37% Off Low
|New High
|IPCC
|120.9
|83
|122.45
|29.42
|43% Off Low
|1% Off High
|UTMD
|91.65
|58.5
|94
|40.09
|51% Off Low
|3% Off High
|MNRO
|53.25
|39.65
|64.15
|31.51
|32% Off Low
|16% Off High
|HI
|45.83
|34.65
|46.5
|23.93
|29% Off Low
|2% Off High
|MEOH
|54.65
|39.48
|64.6
|15.1
|38% Off Low
|14% Off High
|RS
|94.31
|68.46
|95.97
|11.32
|35% Off Low
|2% Off High
|EE
|48.75
|47.35
|61.15
|20.14
|2% Off Low
|20% Off High
|DDR
|7.89
|6.77
|13.96
|0
|14% Off Low
|45% Off High
|STRT
|34.86
|23
|49.2
|12.1
|54% Off Low
|26% Off High
|NDAQ
|83.95
|65.98
|84.47
|19.43
|24% Off Low
|New High
|BGG
|22.2
|20
|27.34
|41.53
|10% Off Low
|18% Off High
|FNF
|38.04
|26.74
|41.99
|15.86
|40% Off Low
|8% Off High
|SJI
|26.82
|25.96
|38.4
|0
|2% Off Low
|30% Off High
|SYBT
|36.8
|31.9
|44.5
|22.17
|13% Off Low
|18% Off High
|DTE
|99.92
|97.66
|116.74
|15.8
|3% Off Low
|12% Off High
|CHS
|9.3
|6.96
|14.6
|11.77
|30% Off Low
|35% Off High
|HBAN
|16.28
|12.14
|16.53
|16.37
|32% Off Low
|1% Off High
|AIMC
|44.9
|36.5
|53.7
|25.22
|17% Off Low
|17% Off High
|APH
|90.27
|68.08
|93.62
|44.03
|31% Off Low
|4% Off High
|LAMR
|66.23
|62.45
|79.17
|20.57
|4% Off Low
|16% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|DDR
|9.63
|2.4
|8.2
|11.6
|-11.5
|21.2
|MPW
|7.41
|5.6
|4.2
|3.5
|-1.3
|10.9
|IRM
|7.18
|9.7
|13.9
|16.2
|23.4
|SOHO
|7.15
|12.3
|26
|35.4
|-4.9
|42.6
|APTS
|6.97
|16
|13.7
|12.4
|19.4
|OMI
|6.02
|1
|1
|3.2
|8.6
|9.2
|MCY
|5.39
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|1.8
|5.8
|M
|5.05
|2.4
|10.3
|16.6
|11.4
|21.7
|LAMR
|5.01
|9.9
|9.9
|0.2
|ROIC
|4.22
|4.2
|5.4
|7.2
|11.4
|SJI
|4.18
|3.2
|5.1
|5.9
|8.4
|10.1
|NWE
|4.13
|5
|9.5
|7.2
|5.1
|11.3
|MO
|4.12
|8
|8.3
|8.3
|11.3
|12.4
|PSA
|4.04
|9.6
|12.6
|12.7
|14.9
|16.7
|EXR
|3.62
|6.5
|19.9
|31.6
|12.8
|35.2
|DLR
|3.61
|5.7
|3.9
|5
|12.5
|8.6
|CHS
|3.55
|3.1
|3.2
|9.5
|13.1
|DTE
|3.53
|7.1
|7.5
|6.7
|4.5
|10.2
|MRK
|3.52
|2.2
|2.2
|2.3
|2.1
|5.8
|FNF
|3.47
|15.9
|15.3
|16.4
|0.3
|19.9
|FRT
|3.41
|3.7
|7.1
|7.1
|5.4
|10.5
|KO
|3.38
|4.3
|6.2
|7.4
|7.9
|10.8
|KSS
|3.38
|10
|12.1
|11.4
|14.8
|XEL
|3.37
|6
|6.4
|6
|4.6
|9.4
|AAT
|3.34
|4
|5.6
|4.6
|7.9
|LEG
|3.2
|6.1
|5
|4.4
|7.2
|7.6
|CTBI
|2.89
|3.2
|3.2
|2.7
|2.8
|5.6
|HVT
|2.89
|22.7
|19.1
|27.5
|7.2
|30.4
|PLD
|2.84
|4.8
|10.1
|9.5
|-1.3
|12.3
|LM
|2.81
|19
|17.9
|19.5
|0.7
|22.3
|NJR
|2.78
|6.4
|6.7
|6.1
|7.4
|8.9
|EE
|2.75
|7.3
|6
|6.3
|9.1
|HBAN
|2.7
|14.3
|17
|14.9
|-11.2
|17.6
|CFFI
|2.63
|3.1
|3.8
|4.7
|0.6
|7.3
|BGG
|2.52
|2.8
|4.6
|4
|-4.4
|6.5
|CBU
|2.42
|4
|4.5
|4.2
|4.8
|6.6
|HPQ
|2.33
|7.9
|22.6
|17.4
|13.4
|19.7
|UGI
|2.29
|4.8
|6.5
|6.6
|7.3
|8.9
|SYBT
|2.28
|11.6
|10.9
|9.3
|6.7
|11.6
|RBCAA
|2.24
|5.4
|5.7
|6.1
|7.3
|8.3
|MEOH
|2.2
|6.8
|7.3
|10.1
|8
|12.3
|TDS
|2.13
|4.7
|5
|4.8
|4.7
|6.9
|EMN
|2.11
|10.9
|13.4
|14.4
|8.8
|16.5
|TROW
|2.02
|5.6
|9
|10.9
|12.9
|12.9
|WYN
|1.98
|16
|18.3
|20.3
|40
|22.3
|IPCC
|1.92
|11.5
|17.2
|20.9
|20.5
|22.8
|RS
|1.91
|9.1
|8.7
|17.6
|18.9
|19.5
|MSI
|1.91
|14.6
|14
|15.4
|8.8
|17.3
|MBFI
|1.9
|10.8
|16.4
|44.5
|1.3
|46.4
|CPK
|1.87
|6.3
|6.2
|5.9
|4.9
|7.8
|PB
|1.84
|13.3
|12.3
|11.2
|11.7
|13
|WOR
|1.83
|5.1
|7.5
|10.4
|1.9
|12.2
|NDAQ
|1.81
|20.7
|36
|30.2
|32
|HI
|1.81
|1.2
|1.2
|1.3
|3.1
|EVBN
|1.78
|5.3
|7.2
|12.7
|1.2
|14.5
|CSGS
|1.7
|6.8
|8.3
|BXS
|1.7
|21.2
|31.8
|66.7
|-4.5
|68.4
|SFNC
|1.66
|4.2
|4.4
|4.6
|3.2
|6.3
|AVT
|1.64
|5.9
|5.1
|NEU
|1.63
|7
|15.9
|18
|29.9
|19.6
|STRT
|1.61
|3.7
|6.8
|7
|6.4
|8.6
|XL
|1.58
|10
|11.2
|14.9
|-5.3
|16.5
|FFIN
|1.57
|8.8
|11.1
|8.6
|6
|10.2
|SCI
|1.56
|13.7
|19.5
|21.4
|17.1
|23
|AIMC
|1.51
|6.7
|13.3
|45
|46.5
|TXRH
|1.45
|13.5
|11.9
|18.5
|20
|BR
|1.38
|10.2
|14.6
|15.5
|27.4
|16.9
|MNRO
|1.35
|7.6
|12.4
|12.7
|17.4
|14.1
|HWBK
|1.33
|33.8
|14.3
|10
|-8
|11.3
|FNV
|1.3
|4.6
|5.3
|11
|12.3
|ALB
|1.28
|5
|5.9
|10.3
|11.7
|11.6
|JJSF
|1.27
|7.7
|9.5
|26.4
|17.3
|27.7
|UCBI
|1.23
|28.6
|81.7
|0.3
|CMA
|1.19
|24.1
|12.4
|16.7
|-8.1
|17.9
|UTMD
|1.18
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|1.8
|3.1
|ICE
|1.09
|17.6
|15.4
|FOXA
|0.97
|9.1
|12.9
|19.1
|15.1
|20.1
|RNR
|0.94
|3.2
|3.3
|3.5
|3.8
|4.4
|APH
|0.84
|19.6
|16.4
|32.3
|36.4
|33.1
|DPZ
|0.83
|21.1
|22.5
|WRB
|0.79
|8
|7.9
|9.7
|10.4
|10.5
|ATRI
|0.78
|15.4
|17.4
|16.5
|17.7
|17.3
|ALLE
|0.76
|33.3
|26
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!
