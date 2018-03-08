Upcoming Dividends: 83 Companies, 35 Increases, 17 Double-Digit Increases

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Dividend increase season rolls along, a large number of companies have announced their yearly increase with half of those being 10% or more.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Fun Facts

Category Count King 2 Champion 8 Contender 20 Challenger 53

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 7 1.78 3/12/2018 15.00% Challenger Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6 1.64 3/12/2018 5.56% Challenger Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 50 3.41 3/13/2018 King W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 16 0.79 3/13/2018 Contender Public Storage (PSA) 8 4.04 3/13/2018 Challenger Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) 8 1.45 3/13/2018 19.05% Challenger HP Inc. (HPQ) 8 2.33 3/13/2018 Challenger Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 7 2.89 3/13/2018 20.00% Challenger Kohl's Corporation (KSS) 7 3.38 3/13/2018 10.91% Challenger Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FOXA) 6 0.97 3/13/2018 Challenger CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6 1.7 3/13/2018 6.33% Challenger Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) 56 3.38 3/14/2018 5.41% King Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 48 4.12 3/14/2018 6.06% Champion Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 46 3.2 3/14/2018 Champion Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 37 2.89 3/14/2018 Champion T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 32 2.02 3/14/2018 22.81% Champion Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 31 5.39 3/14/2018 Champion UGI Corporation (UGI) 30 2.29 3/14/2018 Champion Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 26 2.42 3/14/2018 Champion Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 24 1.28 3/14/2018 4.69% Contender RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 23 0.94 3/14/2018 3.13% Contender NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 22 2.78 3/14/2018 Contender Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) 21 6.02 3/14/2018 1.17% Contender Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 15 3.37 3/14/2018 5.56% Contender Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 15 0.78 3/14/2018 Contender NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 14 4.13 3/14/2018 4.76% Contender Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 14 1.87 3/14/2018 Contender J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 14 1.27 3/14/2018 Contender Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 13 3.61 3/14/2018 8.60% Contender NewMarket Corp (NEU) 13 1.63 3/14/2018 Contender Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock (BR) 11 1.38 3/14/2018 Contender Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 9 1.98 3/14/2018 13.79% Challenger Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 9 4.22 3/14/2018 4.00% Challenger Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9 1.3 3/14/2018 Challenger Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 8 1.91 3/14/2018 Challenger Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 8 1.19 3/14/2018 Challenger Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 8 2.11 3/14/2018 Challenger Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 8 3.62 3/14/2018 Challenger Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 8 7.15 3/14/2018 4.55% Challenger Service Corporation International (SCI) 8 1.56 3/14/2018 13.33% Challenger Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) 8 6.97 3/14/2018 Challenger Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (IRM) 8 7.18 3/14/2018 Challenger C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7 2.63 3/14/2018 Challenger Merck & Company, Inc. Common Stock (new) (MRK) 7 3.52 3/14/2018 Challenger Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7 1.66 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 7 2.81 3/14/2018 Challenger Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7 1.83 3/14/2018 Challenger Macy's Inc (M) 7 5.05 3/14/2018 Challenger First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7 1.57 3/14/2018 Challenger American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) 7 3.34 3/14/2018 Challenger Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6 1.09 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) 6 1.9 3/14/2018 14.29% Challenger Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 6 1.33 3/14/2018 Challenger Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 6 0.83 3/14/2018 19.57% Challenger XL Group Ltd. (XL) 5 1.58 3/14/2018 Challenger United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 5 1.23 3/14/2018 20.00% Challenger BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 5 1.7 3/14/2018 Challenger ProLogis, Inc. (PLD) 5 2.84 3/14/2018 9.09% Challenger Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 5 0.76 3/14/2018 31.25% Challenger Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock (MPW) 5 7.41 3/14/2018 4.17% Challenger Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 44 2.13 3/15/2018 3.23% Champion Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (RBCAA) 20 2.24 3/15/2018 10.00% Contender Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 19 1.84 3/15/2018 Contender Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC) 15 1.92 3/15/2018 Contender Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 15 1.18 3/15/2018 Contender Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 13 1.35 3/15/2018 Contender Hillenbrand Inc (HI) 11 1.81 3/15/2018 Contender Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 8 2.2 3/15/2018 10.00% Challenger Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (RS) 8 1.91 3/15/2018 11.11% Challenger El Paso Electric Company (EE) 7 2.75 3/15/2018 Challenger DDR Corp. (DDR) 7 9.63 3/15/2018 Challenger Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) 7 1.61 3/15/2018 Challenger Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6 1.81 3/15/2018 Challenger Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) 6 2.52 3/15/2018 Challenger FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6 3.47 3/15/2018 11.11% Challenger South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 19 4.18 3/16/2018 Contender Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9 2.28 3/16/2018 9.52% Challenger DTE Energy Company (DTE) 9 3.53 3/16/2018 Challenger Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) 9 3.55 3/16/2018 2.41% Challenger Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 8 2.7 3/16/2018 Challenger Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 6 1.51 3/16/2018 Challenger Amphenol Corporation (APH) 6 0.84 3/16/2018 Challenger Lamar Advertising Company - Class A Common Stock (LAMR) 5 5.01 3/16/2018 9.64% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

This is a special mid-cycle dividend increase for Altria, they typically raise in August with a September payout.

SFNC raised 20%, the amount was increased after they underwent a 2:1 stock split.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High EVBN 44.95 35.1 47.08 20.81 24% Off Low 4% Off High AVT 43.8 35.67 46.61 23.23 21% Off Low 6% Off High FRT 117.28 106.41 138.12 40.56 9% Off Low 15% Off High WRB 70.65 61.54 74.43 16.51 12% Off Low 5% Off High PSA 198.01 180.48 232.21 29.38 9% Off Low 14% Off High TXRH 57.85 40.28 60.43 31.44 42% Off Low 4% Off High HPQ 24.04 17.03 24.15 10.5 39% Off Low 0% Off High HVT 20.73 20.05 27.23 20.63 2% Off Low 23% Off High KSS 65.18 35.16 69.48 12.7 85% Off Low 4% Off High FOXA 37.02 24.81 39.14 17.3 47% Off Low 4% Off High CSGS 46.4 35.48 48.82 24.95 30% Off Low 4% Off High KO 43.82 41.74 48.62 162.33 4% Off Low 10% Off High MO 64.07 60.01 77.79 12.05 6% Off Low 16% Off High LEG 45.07 41.25 54.97 21.1 9% Off Low 17% Off High CTBI 45.7 40.33 51.9 15.74 11% Off Low 12% Off High TROW 113.09 66.7 120.07 18.94 66% Off Low 5% Off High MCY 46.4 41.4 63.23 17.71 9% Off Low 27% Off High UGI 43.65 42.51 52 13.51 2% Off Low 16% Off High CBU 56.16 48.89 58.8 18.77 11% Off Low 5% Off High ALB 100.05 90.49 144.99 222.36 9% Off Low 31% Off High RNR 136.06 116.5 152 0 16% Off Low 9% Off High NJR 39.15 35.55 45.45 15.41 8% Off Low 14% Off High OMI 17.11 14.26 36.5 14.26 16% Off Low 53% Off High XEL 42.71 41.51 52.22 18.9 3% Off Low 16% Off High ATRI 615 459.05 694 31.2 25% Off Low 14% Off High NWE 50.84 50.01 64.47 15.18 1% Off Low 20% Off High CPK 69.4 66.25 86.35 19.55 3% Off Low 20% Off High JJSF 141.33 121.2 157.33 26.12 13% Off Low 10% Off High DLR 103.06 96.56 127.23 102.04 4% Off Low 19% Off High NEU 428.26 373.59 483.86 26.65 13% Off Low 10% Off High BR 106.06 66.49 106.75 33.78 55% Off Low New High WYN 117.42 81.16 127.96 13.89 44% Off Low 8% Off High ROIC 17.78 16.21 22.06 50.8 8% Off Low 20% Off High FNV 70.7 60.1 86.06 88.38 18% Off Low 16% Off High MSI 108.83 79.63 109.16 0 36% Off Low New High CMA 101.15 64.04 101.73 24.42 54% Off Low 1% Off High EMN 106.14 76.02 106.43 10.49 36% Off Low New High EXR 86.19 71.34 88.56 22.86 19% Off Low 2% Off High SOHO 6.15 5.57 7 0 8% Off Low 12% Off High SCI 38.58 30.02 40.28 13.54 26% Off Low 4% Off High APTS 14.34 12.42 22.71 0 11% Off Low 38% Off High IRM 32.71 30.95 41.53 47.66 4% Off Low 21% Off High CFFI 51.7 43.13 65.05 27.35 13% Off Low 22% Off High MRK 54.47 53.12 66.41 63.37 1% Off Low 18% Off High SFNC 30.2 24.88 30.35 19 17% Off Low 1% Off High LM 39.88 34.1 47.13 10.96 14% Off Low 15% Off High WOR 45.98 39.52 53.27 16.78 12% Off Low 15% Off High M 29.92 17.41 32.16 5.93 71% Off Low 5% Off High FFIN 48.5 36.85 48.85 26.8 28% Off Low 2% Off High AAT 32.32 30.62 44.83 52.13 4% Off Low 28% Off High ICE 73.26 57.91 76.14 17.28 25% Off Low 4% Off High MBFI 44.18 38.29 47.64 12.7 10% Off Low 9% Off High HWBK 21 16.63 22.36 36.47 26% Off Low 6% Off High DPZ 222.91 166.74 236 38.1 31% Off Low 5% Off High XL 55.75 33.77 56.39 0 65% Off Low 0% Off High UCBI 32.51 24.47 32.71 34.37 28% Off Low 2% Off High BXS 33.03 27.2 35.55 19.89 19% Off Low 7% Off High PLD 61.92 48.8 67.53 20.2 25% Off Low 8% Off High ALLE 83.95 72.45 89.81 29.15 14% Off Low 6% Off High MPW 12.95 11.82 14.22 15.8 8% Off Low 9% Off High TDS 29.15 23.54 29.87 21.56 23% Off Low 1% Off High RBCAA 39.32 31.97 44.04 18.21 18% Off Low 10% Off High PB 78.37 55.84 79.05 19.94 37% Off Low New High IPCC 120.9 83 122.45 29.42 43% Off Low 1% Off High UTMD 91.65 58.5 94 40.09 51% Off Low 3% Off High MNRO 53.25 39.65 64.15 31.51 32% Off Low 16% Off High HI 45.83 34.65 46.5 23.93 29% Off Low 2% Off High MEOH 54.65 39.48 64.6 15.1 38% Off Low 14% Off High RS 94.31 68.46 95.97 11.32 35% Off Low 2% Off High EE 48.75 47.35 61.15 20.14 2% Off Low 20% Off High DDR 7.89 6.77 13.96 0 14% Off Low 45% Off High STRT 34.86 23 49.2 12.1 54% Off Low 26% Off High NDAQ 83.95 65.98 84.47 19.43 24% Off Low New High BGG 22.2 20 27.34 41.53 10% Off Low 18% Off High FNF 38.04 26.74 41.99 15.86 40% Off Low 8% Off High SJI 26.82 25.96 38.4 0 2% Off Low 30% Off High SYBT 36.8 31.9 44.5 22.17 13% Off Low 18% Off High DTE 99.92 97.66 116.74 15.8 3% Off Low 12% Off High CHS 9.3 6.96 14.6 11.77 30% Off Low 35% Off High HBAN 16.28 12.14 16.53 16.37 32% Off Low 1% Off High AIMC 44.9 36.5 53.7 25.22 17% Off Low 17% Off High APH 90.27 68.08 93.62 44.03 31% Off Low 4% Off High LAMR 66.23 62.45 79.17 20.57 4% Off Low 16% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule DDR 9.63 2.4 8.2 11.6 -11.5 21.2 MPW 7.41 5.6 4.2 3.5 -1.3 10.9 IRM 7.18 9.7 13.9 16.2 23.4 SOHO 7.15 12.3 26 35.4 -4.9 42.6 APTS 6.97 16 13.7 12.4 19.4 OMI 6.02 1 1 3.2 8.6 9.2 MCY 5.39 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.8 5.8 M 5.05 2.4 10.3 16.6 11.4 21.7 LAMR 5.01 9.9 9.9 0.2 ROIC 4.22 4.2 5.4 7.2 11.4 SJI 4.18 3.2 5.1 5.9 8.4 10.1 NWE 4.13 5 9.5 7.2 5.1 11.3 MO 4.12 8 8.3 8.3 11.3 12.4 PSA 4.04 9.6 12.6 12.7 14.9 16.7 EXR 3.62 6.5 19.9 31.6 12.8 35.2 DLR 3.61 5.7 3.9 5 12.5 8.6 CHS 3.55 3.1 3.2 9.5 13.1 DTE 3.53 7.1 7.5 6.7 4.5 10.2 MRK 3.52 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.1 5.8 FNF 3.47 15.9 15.3 16.4 0.3 19.9 FRT 3.41 3.7 7.1 7.1 5.4 10.5 KO 3.38 4.3 6.2 7.4 7.9 10.8 KSS 3.38 10 12.1 11.4 14.8 XEL 3.37 6 6.4 6 4.6 9.4 AAT 3.34 4 5.6 4.6 7.9 LEG 3.2 6.1 5 4.4 7.2 7.6 CTBI 2.89 3.2 3.2 2.7 2.8 5.6 HVT 2.89 22.7 19.1 27.5 7.2 30.4 PLD 2.84 4.8 10.1 9.5 -1.3 12.3 LM 2.81 19 17.9 19.5 0.7 22.3 NJR 2.78 6.4 6.7 6.1 7.4 8.9 EE 2.75 7.3 6 6.3 9.1 HBAN 2.7 14.3 17 14.9 -11.2 17.6 CFFI 2.63 3.1 3.8 4.7 0.6 7.3 BGG 2.52 2.8 4.6 4 -4.4 6.5 CBU 2.42 4 4.5 4.2 4.8 6.6 HPQ 2.33 7.9 22.6 17.4 13.4 19.7 UGI 2.29 4.8 6.5 6.6 7.3 8.9 SYBT 2.28 11.6 10.9 9.3 6.7 11.6 RBCAA 2.24 5.4 5.7 6.1 7.3 8.3 MEOH 2.2 6.8 7.3 10.1 8 12.3 TDS 2.13 4.7 5 4.8 4.7 6.9 EMN 2.11 10.9 13.4 14.4 8.8 16.5 TROW 2.02 5.6 9 10.9 12.9 12.9 WYN 1.98 16 18.3 20.3 40 22.3 IPCC 1.92 11.5 17.2 20.9 20.5 22.8 RS 1.91 9.1 8.7 17.6 18.9 19.5 MSI 1.91 14.6 14 15.4 8.8 17.3 MBFI 1.9 10.8 16.4 44.5 1.3 46.4 CPK 1.87 6.3 6.2 5.9 4.9 7.8 PB 1.84 13.3 12.3 11.2 11.7 13 WOR 1.83 5.1 7.5 10.4 1.9 12.2 NDAQ 1.81 20.7 36 30.2 32 HI 1.81 1.2 1.2 1.3 3.1 EVBN 1.78 5.3 7.2 12.7 1.2 14.5 CSGS 1.7 6.8 8.3 BXS 1.7 21.2 31.8 66.7 -4.5 68.4 SFNC 1.66 4.2 4.4 4.6 3.2 6.3 AVT 1.64 5.9 5.1 NEU 1.63 7 15.9 18 29.9 19.6 STRT 1.61 3.7 6.8 7 6.4 8.6 XL 1.58 10 11.2 14.9 -5.3 16.5 FFIN 1.57 8.8 11.1 8.6 6 10.2 SCI 1.56 13.7 19.5 21.4 17.1 23 AIMC 1.51 6.7 13.3 45 46.5 TXRH 1.45 13.5 11.9 18.5 20 BR 1.38 10.2 14.6 15.5 27.4 16.9 MNRO 1.35 7.6 12.4 12.7 17.4 14.1 HWBK 1.33 33.8 14.3 10 -8 11.3 FNV 1.3 4.6 5.3 11 12.3 ALB 1.28 5 5.9 10.3 11.7 11.6 JJSF 1.27 7.7 9.5 26.4 17.3 27.7 UCBI 1.23 28.6 81.7 0.3 CMA 1.19 24.1 12.4 16.7 -8.1 17.9 UTMD 1.18 1.4 1.8 1.9 1.8 3.1 ICE 1.09 17.6 15.4 FOXA 0.97 9.1 12.9 19.1 15.1 20.1 RNR 0.94 3.2 3.3 3.5 3.8 4.4 APH 0.84 19.6 16.4 32.3 36.4 33.1 DPZ 0.83 21.1 22.5 WRB 0.79 8 7.9 9.7 10.4 10.5 ATRI 0.78 15.4 17.4 16.5 17.7 17.3 ALLE 0.76 33.3 26

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!

Find this data interesting? You can get text or email dividend alerts and more on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.