Ross Stores: Not Yet

A few months ago, I had argued that TJX (TJX) was a much better bargain relative to Ross Stores (ROST) among off-price retailers. The thing about DCF is that if your assumptions are in the ballpark of a company's future performance, you will at least get the direction right in the long run. Both TJX and Ross Stores are now yielding around 15.5% since that article. Based on my projections I see more divergence in a TJX gain and a Ross Stores decline. Not that I see anything wrong with its chaotic stores which customers love for their dopamine-inducing insane deals. The stock seems to be running ahead of fundamentals and it's just the price that isn't right.

Q4 Review and Commentary

On a standalone basis, ROST's results were brilliant but a comparison with TJX is in order here. Net sales were up 16% to $4.1 billion in the quarter which includes the effect of an additional week last year. Comp sales were in-line with those posted by TJX at 5%. 2018 Guidance for comps were also similar to TJX at 1%-2%. TJX operates at a revenue base that is 2.7 times that of Ross Stores. Both the companies posting a similar guidance is a success of TJX's multi-brand strategy.

A key takeaway from the earnings call, therefore, was that a large portion of the topline growth hereon will be derived from expansion in the store count. And on that alone, the Ross Stores claims it has nearly a decade of growth. 2500 stores, the estimated saturation point is still some distance away from the ~1600 stores the firm has under operations right now.

Considering the single brand strategy I am a tad skeptical of the above assertion. TJ Maxx and Marshalls (both owned by TJX) are the second and thirds largest single-brand retailers. Scale is important in this business and operating multiple brands has allowed TJX to evade saturation. Can the US market sustain 2,500 Ross Stores even as TJX pushes its net store count to ~4,000 stores? Seems unlikely. But I am giving the company a benefit of the doubt considering that the direction of the target is still bearish with an aggressive projection. I have assumed a 5% growth in revenues over the next five years. Other assumptions over this timeline include a 150 bps expansion in operating margins (16%), capex at 2.75% of sales and a tax rate of 24.5%. Based on this projection and a cost of capital of 8% the firm was valued at $69.

The operating margin assumption is generous considering that the firm guided it lower in 2018 at 13.4% due to labor costs associated with higher wages. The company guided its capex at 3.3% of sales which is slightly higher compared to the 2%- 3% range in the last three years. Based on the breakup provided I think it is more likely than less for capex to stay above the 3% level.

Capex $475 mn Maintenance $142.5 mn Growth $142.5 mn Supply chain investments $71.25 mn Tech and G&A $118.75 mn

Conclusion

At this stage, I don't think Ross Stores is a buy even after the ~7% post-earnings dip. TJX has a far compelling investment case considering the pricing-valuation discrepancy.

