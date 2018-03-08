Ingredion: Upward Movement Of The Stock Has Started, Has A Long Way To Go

Our DCF valuation shows that the stock is undervalued despite the recent rise in prices, and it presents an attractive buying opportunity for 2018.

Management is expected to achieve its 2.5% revenue growth target for 2018, and their cost control practices will continue to boost margins.

The company reported decent quarterly results, with steady top-line growth and margin expansion in the South American and EMEA regions.

Ingredion, Inc. (INGR) saw a drop in its share price after its Q4 results, which were, more or less, on par with analysts' expectations. The company saw its price go as high as $146 during the course of 2017, providing 15-20% of returns to the investors who had purchased the stock in early 2017.

We believe that history will repeat itself. When INGR's price fell to $128 during the first week of February, the company's stock entered the ideal buying range. INGR's price has already risen to $134 but this is just a start. Our DCF valuation shows that the stock price could go well above $160 by the end of 2018 and we believe that it continues to be an excellent buying opportunity at the current market price.

Company Overview

INGR is a leading multinational player within the ingredient solutions space. It focuses on the processing of corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits in order to produce starches, sweeteners, flavors, fibers, and other ingredients. It acts as an ingredient supplier to various industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and so on.

Q4 2017 - The American Growth Story Continues

The fourth quarter results for 2017 saw a decent rise in sales and operating income. This was largely due to the income growth witnessed in the South American and the EMEA markets. While the North American market, the largest contributor to the company's revenues, grew at 3%, the excellent cost management of the company resulted in margin expansion in the South American and EMEA geographies. Asia continued to remain flat with the Shandong Huanong and the Sun Flour integration in progress. The management is focused on shareholder value creation and on passing the benefits of the large reserves of the company to the shareholders. This is evident from the fact that they carried out a share buyback and raised the dividend by nearly twenty percent this year.

Financial Projections and Growth Outlook

P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 5621 5704 5832 5978 6139 6305 Cost of Goods Sold 4142 4059 4150 4256 4365 4477 Gross Income (excl. D&A) 1479 1645 1682 1722 1774 1828 EBITDA 934 1069 1071 1136 1173 1217 EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 695 851 824 874 914 935 Pretax Income 599 742 769 795 829 876 Income Tax 187 246 237 246 257 272 Net Income (Adj) 402 485 519 538 565 599

Source: Historical data from INGR; estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research.

Growth & Margins 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Sales Growth 1.5% 2.2% 2.5% 2.7% 2.7% EBITDA Margin 18.7% 18.4% 19.0% 19.1% 19.3% EBITDA Growth 14.5% 0.2% 6.0% 3.2% 3.8% EBIT Margin 14.9% 14.1% 14.6% 14.9% 14.8% EBIT Growth 22.4% -3.2% 6.1% 4.5% 2.4% Net Profit Margin 8.5% 8.9% 9.0% 9.2% 9.5% Net Profit Growth 20.6% 7.0% 3.7% 5.0% 6.0%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research.

The company is a perfect example of a cash cow business with a strong market position across all continents. The growth in the global food processing industry has been stable over the years, which is why it is reasonable to assume that an established player like INGR will maintain a steady revenue growth. The company has been growing its specialty ingredient business and this segment has become the largest contributor to its total revenues.

The management is expecting a revenue growth of 2.5% and we believe that they will comfortably achieve this goal. Additionally, we forecast a growth of between 2% to 3% for 2019 and 2020. This would be a result of three main factors:

Asian markets growth (which would be a potential upside)

South American network optimization

The North American and EMEA markets continuing their steady growth

The company has maintained a heavy cost discipline and the management is focusing on margin expansion. This is evident from the rising EBITDA and PAT margins. We believe that the benefits of this cost discipline shall be seen over the coming three years. Hence, our EBITDA margin projections are around the 19% mark and we expect the PAT margin to rise to nearly 9.5% by 2020.

Balance Sheet ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Intangible Fixed Assets 1011 1286 1296 1323 1370 1421 Net Tangible Fixed Assets 1989 2116 2217 2263 2344 2431 LT Investments 0 2 2 2 2 3 Inventories 715 789 823 849 878 914 Accounts Receivable 775 923 961 992 1025 1066 Cash and ST Investments 440 516 604 646 681 719 Other Current Assets 20 24 27 29 30 32 Other Assets 117 119 143 145 152 155 Total Assets 5074 5782 6080 6249 6483 6741 Equity & Minorities 2180 2595 2917 2999 3148 3299 LT Debt 1819 1850 1744 1736 1781 1836 Other LT Liabilities 333 359 462 460 472 486 ST Debt 19 106 120 161 161 156 Accounts Payable 423 440 837 894 921 962 Other ST Liabilities 300 432 0 0 0 0 Total Liabilities 2894 3187 3163 3250 3335 3441 Shareholders' Equity + Liabilities 5074 5782 6080 6249 6483 6741

Source: Historical data from INGR; estimates based on calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 402 485 519 538 565 599 + Depreciation & Amortization 194 196 209 222 235 249 +/- Change in Working Capital -20 -17 -48 -42 -37 -50 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 110 107 89 100 82 83 Cash Flow from Operations 686 771 769 818 845 881 Net Capex -676 -688 -323 -299 -307 -315 Net Financial Investments 27 -1 -3 -1 -2 -2 Cash Flow after Investments -649 -689 -326 -300 -309 -317 Free Cash Flow 37 82 443 518 536 564 Dividends Paid -126 -141 -165 -172 -182 -195 Others (incl. Capital Increase etc.) 144 101 -458 -355 -345 -356 Change in Net Debt 55 42 -180 -9 10 13

Source: Historical data from INGR; estimates are based on calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

Leverage Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Debt/ Equity 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Net Debt/ EBITDA 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

Operating Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Receivables Turnover 7.3 6.2 6.1 6.0 6.0 5.9 Inventory Turnover 7.9 7.2 7.1 7.0 7.0 6.9 Fixed Asset Turnover 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.6 Total Asset Turnover 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

In the food processing industry, most companies usually have a stable ratio of fixed assets to turnover, which gradually decreases with time. Thus, it is reasonable for us to expect our fixed assets to grow in proportion with the revenues. The company might indulge in M&A activity of relatively smaller firms across the globe which could boost the intangible assets.

When we look at the company's historical ratios related to working capital, we see that the management has done extremely well in managing the company's inventory and its receivables. This is evident from the gradually declining inventory turnover ratio and the receivables turnover ratio. Reducing costs coupled with good working capital management are very positive signs which significantly increase our confidence in the management.

As a result of the excellent free cash flow generation, the company will have a significant amount of cash to reduce its debt burden and continue its dividend payouts. We expect the management to reduce the leverage of the company through the repayment of debt while continuing to focus on value creation for its equity shareholders.

Other Performance Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Return on Assets 7.9% 8.4% 8.5% 8.6% 8.7% 8.9% Return on Equity 18.4% 18.7% 17.8% 17.9% 17.9% 18.2%

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

Dividend and Earnings Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Per Share ($) 1.7 1.9 2.2 2.3 2.5 2.7 Dividend Yield 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% Dividend Growth - 11.9% 17.0% 4.3% 5.6% 7.0% Dividend Payout 31.3% 29.1% 31.8% 32.0% 32.2% 32.5% Earnings Per Share ($) 5.5 6.5 7.1 7.3 7.7 8.2 EPS Growth - 18.8% 8.1% 3.7% 5.0% 6.0%

Source: Five-year dividend history from INGR; other data is based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

The company has maintained its dividend payouts around 30% over the past three years. We expect the payout ratio to go slightly above 32% for the coming three years. However, the share price is expected to grow faster, resulting in a slight drop in the dividend yield. We have been extremely conservative regarding our EPS growth forecasts and have reduced them to the range of 3-6% for the three-year-period from 2018 to 2020 despite the company's excellent track record of EPS growth.

Fantastic Growth Potential for 2018; A Decent Value-Buy For The Long Term

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 106.8 121.8 141.6 164.2 177.6 182.8 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 73.0 74.1 73.4 73.4 73.4 73.4 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 7.8 9.0 10.4 12.0 13.0 13.4 Net Debt ($ Million) 1398.0 1440.0 1260.0 1251.0 1260.6 1273.7 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 9.2 10.5 11.7 13.3 14.3 14.7

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

In order to forecast the price, we have carried out an independent valuation of INGR from the buy-side perspective. We have used the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method for forecasting the Enterprise Value for the years ended 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have used the following assumptions for the same:

Key DCF Assumptions WACC 11.2% Rd 3.2% Re 12.3% Market Rate 14.1% Risk-Free Rate 2.8% Beta 0.84 Terminal Value 14691 Tax Rate 30.0%

We have used the company's coupon rate for its bonds -- i.e., 3.2% as the cost of debt. The risk-free rate of 2.75% is the 10-year rate of the U.S. treasury bonds whereas the Terminal Value has been calculated by assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1. We have used the 60 month beta of INGR as per Seeking Alpha in order to determine the cost of equity.

Currently, INGR's stock trades at around $133 and we believe that it could appreciate by over 23% before the end of 2018. Our price target for this year is $164.2. We believe that the 23% stock appreciation coupled with the 1.5% dividend yield for the year would result in excellent returns for investors.

Our price forecasts for INGR for 2019 and 2020 are $177.6 and $182.8 respectively as we expect the growth to slow down gradually. INGR's total returns including dividend after the end of 2018 could be more or less on par with the Nasdaq index returns, but it continues to be a decent bet for the long term.

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.2 2.3 2.3 EV/ EBITDA 10.4 10.2 11.0 11.7 12.2 12.1 EV/ EBIT 13.6 12.7 13.7 15.2 15.7 15.7 Price/Earnings 19.4 18.6 20.0 22.4 23.1 22.4

Source: Historical multiples from INGR/Morningstar; estimates are based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research.

The biggest advantage of INGR's current stock price is its relatively low price to earnings ratio. We see all the top global players within the food processing space trading at a P/E ratio between 20 and 30 (most of them are around the mid-twenties), whereas INGR trades at a P/E close to 20.

Our price forecasts, based on the DCF valuation, provide for a reasonable amount of expansion of the valuation multiples of INGR. This can be easily justified by the company's growth story in the Americas and in EMEA.

We expect the P/E ratio to cross 22 in 2018 and we believe that it will continue to hover between 22 and 23 in the coming years. This would result in a spike in the other valuation ratios such as the EV/ Sales, EV/ EBITDA, and EV/ EBIT.

Risks

The valuation of INGR in this article is specific to the date of the analysis -- i.e., March 7, 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of INGR are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding INGR and the food processing sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management's ability to continue its revenue growth, cost control, and margin expansion efforts.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that INGR as a stock has excellent potential to provide over 20% returns to investors during the year of 2018 for a buy range of $125 to $140. It is also a decent investment for a three-year horizon, given its strong fundamental growth and dividend payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.