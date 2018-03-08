Concordia International's (CXRX) CEO Allan Oberman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone, and welcome to Concordia's fourth quarter and 2017 year-end results conference call. Before we start, we’d like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding Concordia and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions, or results that are based on the information currently available to management, which indicate managements' expectations of future growth, results of operations, business performance, and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this date hereof and Concordia assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures, or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance or results. A number of these risks and uncertainties could cause results to differ materially from the results discussed today.

Given these risks and uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these statements and information. Please refer to the forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information section of our public filings, including without limitation our MD&A, Annual Report or 20-F, and Q4 earnings press release for additional information.

Joining us on the call today are Allan Oberman, Concordia's Chief Executive Officer; and David Price, Concordia's Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Allan Oberman for opening remarks. Allan?

Thank you, Adam, and good morning everyone. I am pleased to be with you today to review the company’s progress in 2017 and to discuss our goals for 2018. We will also talk about our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and 12-months ended December 31, 2017.

As you may recall, the five priorities I set out at the beginning of the year for 2017 included raising our level of operational execution, strengthening our financial management and financial discipline, expanding our pipeline and portfolio, emphasizing ongoing stakeholder outreach, and developing a comprehensive long-term growth strategy. We believe we delivered on all five of these fronts.

First, in terms of operational execution, we instilled a culture of greater accountability across the organization. At the beginning of the year, we challenged our global leaders to meet or exceed measurable key performance indicators that were put in place to help stabilize the business and positioned Concordia in an effort to achieve long-term future growth.

These key performance indicators included metrics around customer service, supply chain, operating expense management, working capital, revenue and EBITDA just to name a few. I am pleased to report that we met or exceeded most of our internal targets, resulting in an elevation of our operational execution in the year.

Second, in support of our efforts to strengthen our financial management and financial discipline, in May we added David Price to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer. David has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, investment banking and accounting, and has extensive experience in managing global teams in the United States, Europe, and India.

In addition to leading our balance sheet realignment, David has implemented a number of initiatives that we believe have helped the company to improve our capabilities in forecasting accuracy. Concordia's leadership team identified and implemented a number of cost savings for the business in 2017, including a headcount freeze that resulted in workforce reduction of nearly 19%. And consistent with our DELIVER strategy migrated a number of support rules out of high-cost labor countries into our highly skilled and cost-effective center of excellence in Mumbai.

Overall, our general and administrative, selling and marketing, and research and development expenses in total for 2017 decreased by 19%, compared to 2016. We believe that this heightened focus on financial management and financial discipline has resulted in better consistency in terms of our consolidated results.

From a financial reporting perspective, I remind you about what we communicated in March last year during our fourth quarter 2016 call. At that time, we said that we anticipated our 2017 results to reflect a single-digit decline in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, compared to our fourth quarter 2016 run rates of $170 million in revenue, and $80 million in adjusted EBITDA. We were on the mark for 2017.

Our 2017 revenues of $626 million were 8% lower than our fourth quarter 2016 annualized run rate of $680 million, and our 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $315 million was 2% lower than our fourth quarter of 2016 annualized run rate of $322 million. Thank you to the entire Concordia team for your contribution to these results.

In our third priority for the year, we also took a number of steps to expand our pipeline and product portfolio. Through the efforts of our strengthened corporate development team, in the fourth quarter of 2017, we launched two new products into markets that have a current IMS estimated market value of $10 million.

Concordia also has 17 products that have already been approved or are awaiting approval by the regulators. These products if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated market value in excess of $150 million.

In addition, the company currently has 32 products under development that are anticipated to launch in the next 3 years to 5 years. These products if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated market value in excess of $1.8 billion. We believe that these products include several first to market or early to market opportunities for difficult to make products.

Additionally, we have 15 products identified for potential development that if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated market value in excess of $350 million. Therefore, in total, Concordia's current pipeline is now comprised of more than 60 products that could compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated market value in excess of $2 billion.

Fourth for 2017, we also set a high priority on ongoing stakeholder outreach. This past year, I was able to connect with all of Concordia's global employees and have personally visited many of our locations throughout the world. I believe our employee dedication and passion remains our greater strength.

Externally, we met with a number of our largest institutional shareholders, as well as debtholders throughout the year. We have also had an increasing number of discussions with our debtholders, since we formally commenced our capital structure realignment efforts. All of these conversations have helped to strengthen the company's relationships with our key stakeholders who have all been highly supportive of our recapitalization efforts.

Finally, and very importantly, we committed in 2017 to develop a comprehensive long-term growth strategy for Concordia. To that end, in September we shared with you the details of DELIVER, Concordia's new long-term growth strategy. Our new vision is to become a leader in European specialty off-patent medicines to the implementation of this DELIVER strategy. A crucial element to the DELIVER strategy and the achievement of our vision is a successful realignment of our capital structure.

During our fourth quarter of 2017, we announced that the company commenced a court proceeding under the Canada Business Corporations Act or the CBCA to attempt to recapitalize the business consensually with our debtholders. As a reminder, the CBCA is a Canadian corporate statute allowing Canadian corporations to restructure certain debt obligations. It is not a bankruptcy or an insolvency statute.

During the CBCA process, our arrangements with all our customers, suppliers, and employees remain in place and we continue to meet our obligations to these stakeholders. Concordia chose the CBCA path as a means to attempt to reduce its existing secured and unsecured debt obligations by more than $2 billion. As a result, the company's annual interest expense is expected to be significantly reduced.

We continue to believe the CBCA process gives us the time required to work with our lenders to achieve the best possible transaction for our company, including our employees, suppliers, customers, and other business partners. We are continuing to discuss a consensual transaction with the ad hoc groups of secured and unsecured debt holders at this time. We thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support and look forward to sharing more information on the realignment of our capital structure in due course.

I would now like to turn my comments to the new organization leadership structure communicated in today's press release. Upon the conclusion of the development of DELIVER, our long-term growth strategy, we made several organization design decisions within the company as we began to implement a unified organizational structure.

As part of these changes Graeme Duncan, President of Concordia's International Segment will be leaving the organization effective June 30, 2018. This position will not be replaced. We are grateful to Graeme for the contributions he has made to Concordia and wish him well in his future endeavors.

In full alignment with the DELIVER strategy, today's announced unified organization structure now consists of four global functions supporting four geographic business units. The following senior leaders will continue to oversee Concordia's four geographic commercial business units and report directly to me.

Paul Burden, promoted to Managing Director, U.K. and Ireland, will continue to oversee Concordia's largest business unit in the U.K. and Ireland. Paul joined Concordia in 2016 and has served as Vice President, Commercial Business, U.K. and Ireland since then.

Simon Tucker, Vice President, Commercial Business will continue to oversee Concordia's Rest of World business unit. Sanjeeth Pai, President, Concordia North America, will continue to oversee the company's North American business unit. Glenn Kutschera, Vice President and General Manager, Pinnacle Biologics, will continue to oversee the company's commercial efforts around Photodynamic Therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. These four business unit leaders and their teams will be supported by the following global functional leaders and their respective support teams.

Karl Belk, Senior Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Operations will continue to lead Concordia's Global Pharmaceutical Operations, overseeing the company's Supply Chain, Supplier Relationships, Quality, Regulatory, Technical and Operations divisions. Sarwar Islam, Concordia's Chief Corporate Development Officer, will continue to lead the company's efforts in strategy, corporate development, business development, portfolio development and mergers and acquisitions.

David Price, Concordia's Chief Financial Officer, will continue to lead the company's finance, human resources, investor relations and public relations functions. And Francesco Tallarico, Concordia's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, will continue to lead the company's legal and compliance efforts. It is also worth noting that we recently hired Krishnendu Biswas, who will soon join the company as our global compliance officer.

Krish, will be based at our Concordia's offices in Mumbai and will manage and oversee Concordia's global compliance program. Krish's appointment reflects our commitment to extending our lean operating model and further building our talent by having this global function now being led from Concordia's Global Center of excellence in Mumbai.

Krish has more than 18 years of experience in compliance with a strong risk management background. He will manage and oversee Concordia's global compliance program by equipping stakeholders with the latest training programs and evolving technologies. He has compliance experience in many geographies, including India, South Asia, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Middle East and Europe.

Krish held previous roles of various degrees at Hewlett-Packard, Shell Oil, United Technologies, and most recently at Visa as Director Compliance for India and South Asia. The company believes that today's announced streamlined management structure where all senior leaders now report directly to the CEO will ultimately help accelerate the execution of the DELIVER strategy.

We believe that the progress we made in 2017 has put us in a position for promising 2018. As we look forward to the remainder of 2018, our top priorities for this year are contained within the key elements of our DELIVER strategy. Therefore in 2018, we intend to position our business to D: drive growth in the U.K. in the future. We’re already the third largest generic company in the U.K. market as measured by value.

Moving forward, we believe we can further serve patients and grow by scaling our U.K. platform in ways that can allow us to introduce more hard-to-make and value-added specialty generics.

Next, reviewing opportunities to E: expand into key European markets will be a focus. Already estimated at approximately $40 billion, the highly fragmented European generics market is growing at approximately 4% annually. This represents an important opportunity for Concordia to leverage our strengths and our investments in the U.K., as well as our international M&A experience to get in front of potential industry consolidation as we strive to establish a leadership position in the region.

We will continue our efforts to stabilize and L: level set the US business. In 2018, we intend to continue to focus on initiatives to reduce cost create efficiencies and in general gain ongoing stability and contribution from this segment of our business. As David will share with you in a few moments, our sequential quarterly results for our North American segment demonstrate that signs of stabilization are starting to emerge.

Next, we will I: increase the product pipeline. As we look forward, we continue to evaluate additional opportunities above and beyond the 60 products I cited earlier as we work to further increase Concordia's pipeline and portfolio. We will V: vary our approach to non-core businesses and markets. As we focus on and make additional investments in the markets where we believe there is the greatest growth potential for the future, we will also strive to maximize the value of assets in other parts of our business. These actions will initially focus on three key areas.

First, we believe our Photodynamic Therapy Photofrin asset and the broader PDT platform have high potential future value. As evidence, on a year-over-year basis quarterly volume from the North American photo frame business increased 20%, due to continued expansion into new hospitals.

Second, while we expect to continue to sell our products and generate revenue and EBITDA in non-core markets outside of Europe and the U.S. we’re continuing to reassess our commercial approach. And third, this year we anticipate further eliminating low margin SKUs to improve EBITDA and simplify the complexity within our supply chain.

We plan to E: extend our lean operating model in 2018 and further build out the great talent pool we have here at Concordia. This year we intend to continue to find savings by doing things more efficiently. For example, we plan to continue to reduce operational redundancies and are centralizing more of our activities into our global center of excellence in Mumbai as evidenced by Krish's appointment that I discussed earlier.

And finally, as mentioned a number of times, we are highly focused on our realigning our capital structure. Concordia's senior management team, our Board of Directors, and our advisors are all working diligently to achieve a recapitalization as soon as possible. I’d like to reiterate my thanks to all of our stakeholders as we work diligently through this process.

With that, I’ll hand the call over to David who will share commentary on our fourth quarter results and provide regulatory updates on the NHS Act and the CMA matters. David?

Thanks Alan, and good morning everyone. My remarks will address Concordia's three and 12-month financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017. My prepared comments will focus on revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA because we continue to believe they are important metrics in assessing the performance of the ongoing business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and we’ve included a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures, including IFRS net loss in our annual MD&A and fourth-quarter earnings press release. Consolidated topline revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $150.2 million and $70.8 million respectively were in-line with our expectations for the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were approximately 3% and 10% below their respective amounts in the third quarter of 2017. Revenue for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $20.2 million or 12% and $190 million or 23% respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. These year-over-year decreases are primarily due to lower sales from both the Concordia North America, and international segments, as well as lower average foreign exchange rates impacting translated revenues.

On a constant currency basis, 12-month 2017 consolidated revenue would have been 12% lower than 2016 consolidated revenue using 2016’s average rate of US$1.36 per Great British pound. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $9.7 million or 12% and $152.7 million or 33% respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016.

The decline is primarily due to lower sales and gross margins from both Concordia North America and international segments, as well as lower average foreign exchange rates, impacting translated results. On a constant currency basis 12-month 2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA would have been 22% lower than 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA using 2016’s average rate of US$1.36 for Great British pound.

Consolidated fourth quarter 2017 gross profit of 67% was lower than third-quarter 2017 gross profit of 70% and 71% in the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to the mix of products sold within the Concordia International segment. For the 12-months ended December 31, 2017, adjusted gross margin was 70%, compared to 76% for the same period in 2016. This decrease is similarly due to a change in the mix of product sales within both the Concordia North American segment and Concordia International segment.

The decrease due to mix is mainly the result of a higher proportion of revenues from generics and authorized generics included in our financial results. As Allan mentioned, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 at general and administrative, selling and marketing, and research and development expenses for 2017 declined compared to 2016.

Specifically, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $5.8 million or 10%, compared to 2016. This decrease is a result of the company's objective to reduce operating costs across the business. Selling and marketing costs for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $12.9 million or 25%, compared to 2016. These costs have decreased primarily due to the termination of the Donnatal contract sales force in 2016, which has been replaced by a co-promotion agreement with Redhill

Research and development costs for the year ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $9.2 million or 23%, compared to 2016. This decrease is due to fewer ongoing clinical programs in 2017, compared with 2016, including the cancellation of the cholangiocarcinoma trial in December 2016. The company changed the composition of its reporting segments during the first quarter of 2017.

As a result, the company is presenting prior period segment information to conform with the current period presentation by aggregating the 2016 segment information of the Concordia North American segment with the 2016 segment information of the orphan drug segment into a single reporting segment entitled Concordia North America.

On a segment basis, North America segment fourth quarter 2017 revenue of $36.5 million was consistent with third quarter 2017 revenue of $36.9 million. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $5.2 million or 12%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. This decrease is attributable to competitive pressures on products such as Donnatal and Plaquenil AG, partially offset by increases from certain authorized generic products.

North America segment revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $97.9 million or 38%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a $33.6 million decrease from Plaquenil AG due to increased competition and pricing pressures, a $21.9 million decrease from Donnatal resulting from additional competitive pressures that resulted in a loss of market share, a $13.5 million decrease from Nilandron as a result of the July 2016 launch of a generate competitive product, a $10.6 million decrease from Lanoxin due to competitive pressures coupled with higher rebate levels realized from certain customer segments.

The remaining decrease was experienced broadly across other products as a result of increased market competition and lower sales volumes sold across the portfolio. Regarding Donnatal, late in the second quarter of 2017, we became aware that a second competitive product of Donnatal had entered the market. To date, this new entrant has had a moderate impact on our market share.

However, this product combined with the first non-FDA approved copy of Donnatal had entered the market in 2017, has reduced our related market share for Donnatal by approximately one-third as measured by total prescriptions as of the end of Q4 2017. We continued to assess the legal rights of the second product to be on the market and are considering our legal options against this third-party. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Gross margin was 77% for North America for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, and 79% for the 12-month period. This represents a decrease of 2% and 6% respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. These decreases were primarily due to a shift in product mix. Concordia's International segment's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $113.7 million, compared to $117.7 million in the third quarter of the year. This $4 million decrease is attributable to $6.1 million of volume and price declines on key products, including Liothyronine Sodium and was partially offset by the impact of the Great British pound strengthening against the US dollar of $1.4 million in additional translated revenue.

Revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $15 million or 12%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The total decrease was primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressures offset by a 7% higher average foreign exchange rate impacting translating translated results. Revenue for the 12-months ended December 31, 2017 decreased by $92.1 million or 17%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. Approximately $29 million of the decline is attributable to the impact of foreign currency as a result of the British Pound weakening against the US dollar.

On a constant currency basis, international segment revenue 2017 would have been approximately $491 million versus $558 million in 2016. Declines to revenue attributable to key products during the year consisted of a $16.6 million decrease from Prednisolone, a $12.8 million decrease from Liothyronine Sodium, a $11.3 million decrease from Fusidic Acid, a $10.6 million decrease from Trazadone, a $8.3 million decrease from Levothyroxine Sodium, a $6.7 million decrease from hydrocortisone, and a $6.2 million decrease from Nefopam.

These lower product volumes and revenues are primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressures in the market. Gross profit for the international segment was 63% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017. This 5% decrease, compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily a shift in product mix to a high proportion of sales from products with lower gross profit.

Gross profit of 66% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was 1% lower, compared to the corresponding 12-month period in 2016. In this morning's press release, we announced that during the fourth quarter of 2017, the company recorded total impairments of $207.7 million. The impairments were comprised of a $44.3 million impairment of intellectual property rights within the Concordia North America segment with respect to Nilandron, as well as $163.4 million of impairments from the company's Concordia International segment with respect to intellectual property, manufacturing processes, and in process research and development.

Under IFRS, we’re required to allocate purchased intangible asset values at a molecular level based on discounted forecasted cash flows at the time of acquisition. Every quarter, we review molecule performance for triggering event that may have occurred. To the extent of the current discounted cash flow forecast have declined below the carrying intangible asset value of these molecules, we are required to record an impairment. As a business managing more than 200 molecules on a portfolio basis, we anticipate individual molecule performance to diverge from forecast.

However, we are required to impair assets when they fall below their individual carrying value. Our current future outlook for the business as incorporated to forecast resulted in these specific molecule impairments. Looking ahead, we believe that the full-year effects in 2018 have increased competition for Donnatal and Liothyronine Sodium combined with the continued focus on stabilization of the overall business will result in 2018 revenues and adjusted EBITDA that are both between 10% and 20% lower than our fourth quarter 2017 annualized run rates for each metric.

Please refer to the forward-looking statements and information and future oriented financial information section of that public filings, including without limitation our MD&A annual report on 20-F and Q4 earnings press release for additional information.

I’ll now share some details regarding the company's liquidity and the ongoing CBCA process that we’re working through. With respect to liquidity, please note that our fourth quarter interim financial statements and MD&A provide an expanded discussion regarding the company's liquidity, capital structure, and our assessment of our ongoing operations. Further to Allan's remarks about CBCA process, we remain focused on achieving a consensual recapitalization transaction with our ad hoc group of creditors.

The company believes that it is continuing to make progress in connection with its potential recapitalization transaction and remains actively engaged in ongoing confidential discussions with a number of parties and their respective advisers towards advancing the terms of the transaction. At this time, the potential terms of recapitalization transaction remain subject to ongoing confidential negotiation and no assurances can be given that an agreement will be reached between the company and the parties.

Based on the latest discussions between the company and the ad hoc group of creditors, it is anticipated that the outstanding common shares of the company would be subject to significant dilution as a result of any potential transaction that may be implemented through the current CBCA process, which would under such circumstances be expected to result in limited value remaining for current shareholders on completion of such a recapitalization transaction.

In accordance with the preliminary interim order from the court, the company has continued to make original scheduled interest and amortization payments as applicable at non-default rates on its secured facilities, including our U.S. term loan, a GBP term loan, and 9% secured notes. In addition, the company continues to make interest payments on its currency swap liability as further disclosed in our MD&A.

However, we have deferred all payments on our unsecured debt facilities. Concordia is continuing to accrue interest on all outstanding debt in accordance with the debt agreements. Our cash position at December 31, 2017 was $327 million, compared to $341 million at the end of third quarter of this year and $398 million at the end of 2016. Despite not making principal or interest payments on our unsecured debt in 2017 Q4, aside from the short-term bridge, which the company settled at a discounted par, Concordia made $51.6 million of amortization and interest payments related to its secured debt during the fourth quarter of 2017.

At the present time, we believe that cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017 along with our positive cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet current liquidity needs over at least the next 12 months. I would now like to provide a brief update on the regulatory developments in the U.K., which is the largest market in Concordia's International segment. As many of you are aware, in the spring of last year, the U.K. Health Services Medical Supplies Costs Act became law.

Starting in the late summer of 2017, the U.K. government began its public consultation on different aspects of the new act. These consultations concluded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is now expected that in the first half of this year the Department of Health will formal regulations related to how it intends to request information on sales of medicines from across the supply chain and how it will regulate the price of products in that have no or limited competition.

As Concordia already provides volume and average selling price data on many of its products we don't anticipate that these provision of information and regulations will have a direct adverse impact on the company. At this time, it is also unclear that how the U.K. government will regulate prices of products. That it believes are priced high and have no limited or competition.

Once we have a clearer understanding on the timing and nature of any regulations we believe that we will be in a better position to comment on any potential impact of the NHS Act may or may not have on our business. However, as we have stated previously, we believe we have included any anticipated impact of this act in our 2018 forecast.

As we have communicated in the past in the context of this act, we remain positive about the state of the U.K. generics market. The U.K. has one of the highest levels of generic use in the developed world and Concordia's portfolio operates in a very competitive market and continues to DELIVER cost savings opportunities to the NHS.

Remaining with the U.K., I'd like to share an update concerning the ongoing competition and markets authority matters involving Concordia. As we have stated previously, we are working cooperatively with the CMA, as it assesses all the facts and we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with respect to any of the matters.

We continue to await the decision from the CMA case decision panel in relation to the hydrocortisone investigation. In March 2017, the CMA issued a statement of objection against Concordia, an activist in this matter. Former owners Cinven is also named in the statement of objections. A statement of objection is an expression of a preliminary view by the CMA that a competition law infringement may have occurred.

Later in the first half of 2017, Concordia submitted its detailed response to the CMA statement of objections and in the summer, the company attended an oral hearing to present the key points with its response to the CMA decision panel. The CMA decision panel is still considering the evidence and the submissions and will likely announce its decision later this year.

The statement of objections in relation to this investigation includes matters that predate Concordia's ownership of its international segment. Concordia acquired the international segment from Cinven and certain other sellers as a result of its transaction to purchase Amdipharm Mercury Limited, AMCo, which closed on October 21, 2015. Should the CMA issue an adverse decision to Concordia we will have every right to a full appeal.

The root of appeal would first be to the competition appeals tribunal, which is likely to take up to one year. And then is still adverse through the various levels of the English Court's consisting of the High Court, Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court. The second CMA investigation is a pricing investigation that began in October 2016 involving three Concordia products.

In November 2017, we disclosed that the CMA issued a statement of objections in relation to the pricing of one of those products Liothyronine tablets in the United Kingdom. Two former owners of AMCo, Cinven and Hg Capital are also named in the statement of objections. We are currently drafting our response, which is due to be filed in April. We expect to attend an oral hearing during the summer.

The statement of objections in relation to Liothyronine includes matters that predate Concordia's ownership of its international segment. Concordia acquired the international segment from Cinven and certain other sellers as a result of its transaction to purchase AMCo. Should the CMA issue an adverse decision to Concordia relating to Liothyronine, we will have every right to a full appeal.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on February 15, 2018, we announced that the CMA notified the company that it has closed its investigation relating to Fusidic Acid eye drops, which was one of the three products the CMA was investigating over matters relating to pricing. The third product that is part of this pricing investigation has been segregated into a separate investigation where the CMA has indicated it will continue to investigate. This investigation remains at an information gathering stage and Concordia is cooperating fully with the CMA in relation to its various information requests.

The fourth investigation involves five additional Concordia products. The CMA investigation commenced in October 2017 and appears to relate to anti-competitive allegations in relation to the broader U.K. former sector. As a number of Pharma companies in the U.K. are also under investigation. Since October 2017, we have been cooperating fully with the CMA. And the CMA has advised it is targeting April 2018 as the date to reach a decision on whether to proceed or close out these new matters.

All of the CMA investigations include matters that predate Concordia's ownership with the international segment. We continue to work co-operatively with the CMA, and we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with respect to any of the matters.

I’ll now hand the call back to Allan for closing remarks.

Thanks David and thank you to the entire Concordia team around the world for your hard work and dedication during 2017, and so far in 2018, as we developed and are beginning to execute upon our DELIVER the strategy. We’re also grateful to all of our stakeholders for your ongoing support and patience as we work to realign our capital structure. We look forward to updating you on our progress as we move forward.

Thank you again, and we will now open the call up to questions. Operator, please open the call.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Andrew Ang from Stifel. Your line is open.

Hi. Good morning. Just regarding your guidance for 2018, if I heard you guys right I think you said revenue and EBITDA down in the range of 10% to 20% versus fourth quarter run rate, can you just talk briefly about just where the pressure is coming from in the context of just international versus the U.S. business and give us just a little bit of insight as to how those two will perform relative to your consolidated guidance?

Yes, absolutely Andrew. Hi, it is David. From that perspective, the pressure is on both sides of the Atlantic as it were. As we’ve mentioned before, both Donnatal and Liothyronine Sodium have come under pressure and those products were previously quite sizable revenue generators for us. We did not experience the competition in as much as a higher level as we would have expected in Q4, but nonetheless we expect it to happen through the remainder of 2018.

So, the full-year effect of that we think will have that negative impact on revenue. From that perspective, we believe we have competitive products in the majority of that portfolio today, and so as we look at 2018 we see it very much as the stabilizing year as we have been mentioning, as we now have a full portfolio with competitors pretty much against every product that we have. As a result of which we’re forecasting that we will have slightly declined revenues based upon those competitive pressures.

Great. And then to combat that on a go forward basis, I understand you have the pipeline and then you also have this plan to expand into Europe, just distribution into Europe and you noted that about the 4% growth in generics there, could you just give us some timing about how long that might take to sort of ramp in Europe and when we might start to see some of those benefits of that to offset some of those pressure?

Allan Oberman

So, there will be a time lag as the pipeline grows before that will translate into revenue and EBITDA growth for us. So, as we think of 2018, we do have a number of products built into our plan for the launch, but I would not say that they make a material contribution to the business in 2018. The material contributions will come in the out years.

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you, operator and thank you to Allan and David and everyone else who participated in today's call today. This concludes our fourth quarter conference call. You may now disconnect.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

