Retail Rally - We're Getting Closer

Going long retail stocks seems to be a very profitable trade on the mid-term and maybe even beyond.

In January of this year, I wrote an article about the current retail breakout. In this article, I will update the bull case and tell you why we are about to see strong upside momentum.

Source: Fung Global Retail & Technology

Services Sentiment Is Near Record Levels

The first graph I am showing you is the ISM non-manufacturing index. This index is a leading indicator of service industries in the US. It tends to be a better indicator of retail sales than the ISM manufacturing index I usually use to display economic expectations. In my previous article I mentioned that the ISM manufacturing index was at record levels while the ISM non-manufacturing index (hereafter referred to as NMI) was at 56 points. The latest data however showed that the NMI index is at 59.5 while the ISM manufacturing index has rallied to a 14-year high of 60.8 points.

This not only means that both manufacturing and services are at record levels, it also means that the entire US economy is going to feel the effects going forward. We can expect higher retail sales, industrial production and other indicators that are being predicted by leading indicators like the ISM and NMI indices.

Well, so far we have seen that services are expected to continue to grow near record levels. Now, we need to drill deeper and look how retail companies are assessing the situation. The next graph shows you retail sentiment which was retrieved from the monthly NMI reports and put into a graph that shows the accumulated sentiment of the last 12 months. The highest value that can be reached is 12. The lowest value is -12. This is based on the fact that the strongest industry gets the index number 1.0 while the weakest industry gets -1.0 every month.

That said, what we see below is that retail sentiment has accelerated even further in February. It is currently at its highest levels since the start of the NMI survey on top of the already strong reading you saw in my previous article.

Advance retail sales (excluding food services) printed a strong growth number of 3.9% in January. Even though this is a 5-months low there is no need to panic. Growth over the past few quarters has been at the highest levels since 2013-2014 and has followed leading sentiment (NMI & ISM) really well. This would also mean that growth is likely going to re-enter the 4.5-5% growth range.

Personal consumption expenditures are growing at almost 4.5% without showing any signs of weakness.

So, what does this mean for the main trading tool to track retail performance, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)? The first part of the graph below shows the outright performance of XRT and total retail sales. Retail sales have climbed without any signs of exhaustion. Even the 2014-2015 manufacturing slow-down did not manage to push sales down. It only caused XRT to enter a downtrend which seems to have ended in the fourth quarter of 2017. At this point, XRT is once again catching up with a strengthening retail sales trend.

The lower part of the graph shows the year-on-year performance of both retail sales and XRT. The most important thing to mention is that XRT is usually growing at 10-15% during times of 4.5% retail sales growth. While the first years after a recovery are much, much stronger. At this point, we see that growth is back at 10% while retail sales are at 3.9% with a high probability of higher growth.

Perfect Breakout

The current environment of rising leading indicators and strong retail sales has caused XRT to break out of the long-term downtrend. It is also important to mention that XRT did not underperform the S&P 500 during the most recent sell-off which is an extremely strong signal both for retail and the economy/market in general.

That said, I think that XRT is going higher from here. Especially because traders are eager to buy the most cyclical consumer stocks as the next graph shows you. Below, you see XRT compared to the ratio between cyclical consumer products (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP).

Not only did this ratio peak along with XRT in 2015, it also started to gain momentum at the same time in Q4 of 2017. The biggest difference is that this ratio is much stronger which could be the result of some serious consumer staple weakness thanks to higher rates as I discussed in this article. Nonetheless, it means that people are eager to buy into riskier assets which should be extremely supportive for XRT going forward.

Takeaway

Retail is one big step closer to a strong breakout rally. Economic leading indicators are further improving and retail sentiment just hit an all-time high. Traders are rushing to buy the most cyclical consumer stocks while even the market correction is not able to cause XRT to underperform.

I believe that these reasons will push XRT towards its all-time-high over the next few weeks and even beyond if these indicators keep supporting the bull case.

I will update this bull case going forward and use this information to dig deeper into a few interesting retail stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.