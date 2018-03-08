Marvell Technology: Raising My Target To $30

Marvell Technology (MRVL) doesn’t generate the level of buzz enjoyed by peers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron (MU), but Marvell - a designer of storage and networking controller microchips - is on the verge of a breakout. Thanks to recent operational improvements, owing to its strong management team, Marvell shares - now trading at six-year highs - have risen 10% so far this year, while soaring 50% in twelve months.

Still, those share gains pale in comparison to semiconductor behemoths Nvidia and Micron, which have posted respective year-to-date returns of 25% and 33%. But Marvell, though rarely discussed, could breakout to $30 per share, delivering 25% returns in the next 12 to 18 months. The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2018 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. And investors who have missed out on Nvidia and Micron should pay close attention.

Beyond its strong market position in chips, Marvell has also established a growing presence in areas like solid-state drives (SSD), where it fares strongly against Micron and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Elsewhere, its improved network processing segment has turned the company into a formidable competitor against the likes of Cisco (CSCO). The company is also attacking growth markets such as automotive computing. Carmakers across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. have already added Marvell components to many auto models in development.

In other words, Marvell management has turned the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company into an underrated diversified business - one that should be on the radar of potential suitors such as Broadcom (AVGO). And its recent $6 billion purchase of Cavium (CAVM), which immediately brings growth and strategic (revenue) synergies from the standpoint that Cavium’s expertise in networking communications, storage connectivity and security will be a strong complement to Marvell’s strengths in HDD and SSD storage controllers.

Essentially, Marvell management is mashing the gas pedal to re-accelerate growth for years to come - a strategy that has rewarded Micron investors. With the shares trading just under $24 as of this writing, Marvell stock has gone above and beyond the bullish arguments I presented when it traded around $17. As such, waiting on the sidelines for a better entry point before the Q4 numbers are announced could prove to be a disappointment.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expect Marvell to report earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $611 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported 22 cents per share on $571.4 million in revenue. This means analysts are projecting a 41% year-over-year rise in profits, while sales are expected to grow around 8%.

Bottom Line

The fact that the bottom line is growing at five times the rate of revenue underscores not only the emphasis the management has placed on profitability, but also the pricing power Marvell, which has beaten the Street’s EPS estimates in nine straight quarters, has established within its core end markets. These beats have been driven by, among other things, a massive ramp-up in SSD demand, driving Marvell’s storage business, which has risen 10% the first nine months of the fiscal year, much higher than expected.

The company continue to estimate that SSDs can account for 30% of its fiscal 2018 storage revenue. In other words, there’s seemingly no signs of slowing down. And to say nothing about the pending deal for Cavium, which can accelerate Marvell’s capabilities in automotive connectivity products, which in Q3 grew 19% year over year. As such, assuming a top- and bottom-line beat, along with confident guidance, which I expect, Marvell stock -trading at just 18 times fiscal 2019 estimates - should end $2018 north of $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRVL, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.