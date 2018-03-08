Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 End Time: 09:10 March 1, 0000 ET

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

March 08, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Spyros Gianniotis - CFO

Jonathan Mcilroy - President

Justin Yagerman - SVP, IR & Business Strategy

Analysts

John Gandolfo - Clarkson Capital Markets

Hosting the call today is Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network; Spyros Gianniotis, Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Yagerman, Senior Vice President of the company.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Let’s begin by turning to Slide 4 to briefly review our fourth quarter financial highlights before moving on to discuss the recently announced acquisition of H.E.C. Europe Limited. I will then hand the call over to Spyros to take you through the numbers in more detail.

During the fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of the challenging marine fuel market that persisted throughout 2017. While our year-over-year gross spread decreased 26.5% to $15.5 per metric ton, it was in fact up slightly sequentially from $14.6 per metric ton in Q3.

Our sales volumes decreased to just over 3.5 million metric tons as we continued to rationalize our global footprint and focus on operating in regions that deliver better returns.

It’s important to note that while we reported unadjusted operating expenses of 76.6 million for the fourth quarter, this includes several non-recurring expense items net of which we posted a $2.7 million year-over-year reduction and have thus far achieved and identified approximately $25 million in annual expense reductions.

For Q4, we recorded an unadjusted net loss attributable to Aegean shareholders of $28.6 million or $0.70 basic and diluted losses per share. Adjusted earnings for our normal items we would have reported a continuing net loss of $19.6 million or $0.48 per share.

As we will discuss later, we were impacted by additional extraordinary items in the fourth quarter which totaled $15.3 million of cash and non-cash, non-recurring expenses as well as a significant impact from hedging losses based on timing effects which when excluded from our results yield a net loss of 1.3 million.

It is worth noting that these hedging losses were due to oil price increases at the end of December and were more than recovered when the underlying physical oil was subsequently sold in January 2018.

Turning to Slide 5. While we have made great strides in reducing expenses, rationalizing our global footprint and repositioning Aegean for future success, the persistent challenges driven by intense competition in the marine fuel space have underscored to us the need to be proactive in the near term beyond simply managing our core business and waiting for markets to improve.

We know that our industry will continue to evolve through the 2020 IMO regulatory changes and beyond. Our Board of Directors and management team are determined to respond to these market dynamics.

With an eye towards driving shareholder returns over the long term, the Aegean Board upon recommendation of its special committee of independent directors and with the support of independent financial advisors unanimously approved the acquisition of H.E.C.

We are excited about this transaction which not only diversifies the company’s revenue streams but opens up growth opportunities in the environmental services market as well as creating potential for synergies within our existing network. H.E.C.’s business is supported by regulatory trends and an increased industry sensitivity to environmental issues and addresses one of the core needs of international shipping.

Ship waste is a part of the normal vessel operations and the need for proper treatment in accordance with international standards and regulations is a critical part of the marine services supply chain.

H.E.C.’s growth strategy consists of expanding into additional markets via acquisitions and geographic expansion projects. It is a high-margin business with a utility-like model in a growing subsector and we are confident that with H.E.C., we can achieve growth significantly greater than what either company could achieve on a standalone basis.

As outlined on Slide 7, we believe that H.E.C. is an attractive acquisition due to both the significant financial and operational benefit. The H.E.C. transaction was unanimously approved by the Aegean Board on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors with consultation from independent financial advisors, Clarksons Platou Securities and Jefferies as well as outside legal counsel.

Importantly, the combination of Aegean and H.E.C. aims to create a global one-stop-shop for the shipping industry integrating bunkering and ship waste management and providing clients the assurance that their needs will be addressed in multiple locations with the same quality and efficiency standard.

Turning to Slide 8. We believe the transaction has significant synergy potential, leveraging the current Aegean platform and asset base to market H.E.C. services. Once closed, we expect the addition of H.E.C. to be immediately accretive to our operating and financial results with strong EBITDA growth that we will discuss on the next slide.

In addition, the H.E.C. business has a robust M&A pipeline with several geographic expansion opportunities in various stages of negotiation. We believe diversifying our revenue streams in attractive markets will drive significant value for shareholders over the longer term.

Turning to Slide 9. We can review H.E.C.’s EBITDA and EV/EBITDA valuation. As we discussed, H.E.C. has an established business presence with strong growth prospects and an identified yield pipeline. H.E.C.’s 2017 EBITDA of 16.5 million with an estimated 2018 EBITDA of 31.5 million at the midpoint of estimates, excluding expected acquisitions.

Adjusting for expected December 2017 oil sales which were only realized in January 2018, H.E.C.’s 2017 EBITDA would have been approximately $19 million. And when adjusting for expected acquisitions, 2018 EBITDA is projected at $37.5 million which is the midpoint of estimates including acquisitions.

Looking at H.E.C.’s valuation on the basis of 2018 forward EV/EBITDA, the price being paid is roughly in line with publicly available industry comps, as the table indicates. The average and median for comps is 10.6. H.E.C. is estimated between 11.7 and 10.3 on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Also, as the chart indicates, compared to other comps, H.E.C. has a relatively strong expected EBITDA growth for 2018 and lower than peer net debt to EBITDA.

Let’s turn to Slide 10. This slide bridges the estimated high-end organic EBITDA growth of H.E.C. without any acquisitions but based on identified specific activities and initiatives the company is already working on.

On the left of the chart, you can see H.E.C.’s expected 2017 EBITDA of $15.5 million which is anticipated to grow to $34 million on the high end, net of acquisitions in 2018. I will take you through the steps to reach that $34 million.

$1.6 million has been removed. This was actually realized oil spill cleanup revenue or income from 2017 which we have stripped down of the 2018 projection as it’s an occurrence based and therefore unpredictable.

We’ve put in positive 2.5 million in increased water treatment and tank washings due to higher expected volumes, a positive $3.5 million in December 2017 sales which were only realized in January 2018.

$4.5 million based on fee structure changes in the Port of Gibraltar, an additional $2.6 million oil price impact on 2017 sales, an additional $6 million on new recovered oil sales and lastly an additional $1 million generated on other items.

Let’s turn to Slide 11 which provides some additional information on H.E.C.’s current acquisitions and geographic expansion projects. There are three acquisitions currently under negotiations by H.E.C. which are expected to close in 2018. These acquisitions will complement the combined footprint of Aegean and H.E.C. and are expected to generate around $6 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis.

H.E.C. is also currently negotiating partnerships with port authorities and port owners in two new geographic locations. The combined opportunities represent over nine ports with more than 23,000 vessel calls per annum. Projects are expected to commence operations within 6 to 18 months of closing the Aegean/H.E.C. transaction.

Moving to Slide 12. We outline the significant complementary synergies this transaction will unlock focusing on four key areas. One, the ability to tap into Aegean’s strong global customer base to provide waste disposal services as additional service opportunities. As I mentioned, our vision is to provide customers a global one-stop-shop solution that will address their bunkering and waste management needs.

Two, the ability to expand into new geographic locations by utilizing Aegean’s existing team and port relationships. As a global player, Aegean’s team of experienced professionals have a deep local knowledge base that the H.E.C. team can access as they seek to grow.

Three, the ability to leverage Aegean’s existing asset base by selectively redeploying and repurposing Aegean’s vessels and onshore installations and the utilization of our global marketing and administrative infrastructure and port relationships.

Four, the ability to leverage Aegean’s deep operational expertise. As a growing global player with an established track record, H.E.C. in combination with Aegean will be offering clients a service package that can address their core needs around the world. Vessels need fuel to navigate and must dispose of their waste in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

We are excited about the marketing opportunities available and look forward to offering broader suites of services to customers. We have already heard positive feedback from several key clients.

In conjunction with closing the transaction, Aegean expects to appoint four new board members expanding the current board to eight with five independent board members. The proposed new board members affiliated with H.E.C. are Mr. George Melisanidis, Principal and CEO of Aegean Shipping Management S.A.

In his role at Aegean Shipping, George has overseen fleet renewal and streamlining of his family’s private shipping business. Mr. Melisanidis is a non-executive board member of OPAP S.A. and has extensive experience in both the shipping and maritime sectors.

Mr. Darren Laguea, Group CEO of H.E.C. Europe Limited will also be part of the new board. He is a former CEO and COO of Nature Group LLC, a port reception facility company. Darren ran the technical fuel bunker installation operations in Gibraltar and has extensive experience in port reception facilities on the wider bunker industry.

The two proposed independent directors are Mr. Demetrios Diakolios, a Founding Partner of Monolith Energy Management who has held various senior roles at NBF Asset Management, MSC Exploration, Caxton Associates, Louis Dreifus Corporation, Credit Suisse First Boston. He also has extensive experience in energy trading, oil, commodities, capital markets and private equity.

And Mr. Alexios Rodopoulos, a mutually proposed appointee and currently an independent shipping consultant at Rodofin Business Consultants and board member of Dynagas Limited and Dynagas LNG Partners LP. He has served as the Head of Shipping and Head of the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC in Piraeus during a 37-year career with the Bank. He has extensive experience in risk management, shipping finance and corporate credit.

We believe that their addition will significant enhance the resources and expertise available to the Board as we go into the next phase of our growth. Of note, under the terms of the agreement with H.E.C., the selling shareholders will maintain their ownership in Aegean for at least one year post close.

As part of the transaction, the selling shareholders are also prohibited from acquiring more than 40% of Aegean. We believe their investment in the company under these provisions ensures that their interests are fully aligned with all shareholders.

Before moving on to discuss our core business, I want to say how excited we are to welcome the H.E.C. team into Aegean. We firmly believe that this was the right time to act and expand our line of business and that this transaction will make Aegean a stronger company both in the short and long term, and significantly enhance the future prospects of Aegean compared to a standalone entity.

Now, let’s turn to Slide 14 and 15 to provide an update on Aegean’s core business and strategic initiatives. During Q4 2017, we continue to focus and deliver on our strategic initiative of redeploying and optimizing our global asset base, continued cost reduction and pursuing new business opportunities. While we made progress across all fronts, our results were hampered by non-recurring expense items and hedging losses due to timing.

On the cost reduction side, our operating expense net of non-recurring items decreased $2.7 million year-on-year. As we will elaborate, we have achieved and identified roughly $25 million of our $30 million annual cost reduction initiative. As we move forward with H.E.C., we will continue our focus on reducing costs, rationalizing and optimizing our presence in key operating hubs and on maximizing asset utilization.

On the business end, we have taken several concrete steps which have produced tangible results as we have continued to the rationalization of our existing infrastructure. We have withdrawn from Singapore as a physical supplier with the last delivery made in January 2018.

This hypercompetitive market was a net loser in 2017 and showed no signs of improving over the long term. Making the strategic decision to close our Singapore operations and redeploy our assets in more profitable jurisdictions should remove this headwind and provide potential upside.

We have also reduced our presence in Fujairah and secured a contract for most of the company’s clean product tanks there. The culling of volumes from Fujairah in 2018 will play out similarly to the story described in Singapore whereby it removes Aegean from a location which has acted as an overall drag on gross spread.

We recalibrated our U.S. West Coast footprint. In Los Angeles, the transition to a new and smaller storage facility that better corresponds to our business needs is now complete.

Finally, we continued the active management of our vessel fleet with a dynamic chartering program, including the reactivation of one vessel from hot lay-up and the placement of one more vessel in cold lay-up, thereby increasing the total number of vessels in cold lay-up to five.

We have actively sought to replace the lower Singapore and Fujairah volumes in profitable stations in the network and achieve beneficial ships in delivered capacity. Key elements of this are the expected expansion in volumes in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area in 2018 where delivered volumes are currently running in excess of 400,000 tons per month plus an escalation of the business in Rostock, Kiel and Hamburg.

As I mentioned, Kiel is a new location which amplifies our strong footprint in the German market. Ideally, a reduction in delivered volumes in some low-margin areas, Los Angeles, for example, is replaced either elsewhere in the existing network or in newly added physical stations with Savannah on the East Coast of the U.S. being a good example.

Furthermore, key contracts in core stations were successfully renegotiated in late 2017 for the entirety of the 2018 trading year with some of those contracts extended into 2019. Examples of these include contracts signed with top liner and car carrier customers for the ARA region. The company is in the process of renegotiating other contracts in the ARA region and on the U.S. East Coast on which we will push for similar improvement in level.

Another factor that should seek through in support of average gross spreads is that the reduced scale of the business in Los Angeles will be combined with the policy of cherry-picking the volumes in the upper ranges of our business based on historical experience. We have analyzed the business in-depth and build a strategy for the station that focuses on targeting higher margin business.

Turning to Slide 16. We will review our expense reductions on how – and have achieved and identified roughly $25 million of annual cost reductions. Our fleet rationalization resulted in cost savings of $8 million per year. At the end of 2017, we had seven available vessels with short to long-term time charters and five vessels in lay-up.

We have reduced our storage expense by moving our Los Angeles operations to a smaller facility that better matches our business needs yielding cost savings of $9 million per year. The right-sized storage capacity enables us to maintain our market presence while reducing overhead costs. Also, it enables us to pursue higher margin business as we no longer have the pressure of excess storage capacity. This should be a tailwind in 2018.

In the area of G&A expenses, we expect savings of $8 million per year as a result of our decision to cease physical supply operations in the Singapore market and rationalize our presence in Fujairah.

Finally, turning to Slide 17. Looking ahead, we have several priorities to pursue. We look forward to closing the H.E.C. acquisition and pursuing the synergies between our two operations alongside executing on the significant expansion and business development opportunities that H.E.C. has underway.

At the same time, we will continue our cost reduction initiative and the focus on actively managing our global presence and infrastructure. Moving forward, we will continue our focus on profitable growth opportunities in our core marine bunkering business while taking full advantage of the expansion opportunities presented through H.E.C.

And now I will turn the floor over to Spyros Gianniotis, our CFO, to discuss our financial performance.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you, Jonathan. Let’s turn to Slide 19 which shows our Q4 2017 results. While we will compare results year-over-year, we feel it’s important to compare to the previous quarter as it provides a clear picture of the current market environment in which we operate.

As you can see, we experienced a 15.2% decrease in sales volumes from Q3 to Q4 of this year which is reflective of our withdrawal from the Singapore market as well as the rationalization of our presence in Fujairah and L.A.

In comparing Q4 2017 to Q3 2017, our gross profit decreased by 11.8% to $59.8 million and our adjusted EBITDA was a negative of $1.4 million and we have recorded an adjusted net loss of $19.6 million.

These figures represent our normal adjustments to GAAP earnings. However, as previously discussed, the fourth quarter results were impacted by a variety of extraordinary non-recurring charges and losses related to hedging.

Let’s turn to Slide 20 to discuss in further detail. To get a better look at what we view as our business as usual results, we have provided a reconciliation of these extraordinary items to GAAP net income.

Our results for the quarter include $4.2 million of non-recurring cash charges related to legal and advisory fees, severance and tax charges as well as $11 million of non-recurring, non-cash charges related to FX, severance, vessel sale, financing fees and our closure in Singapore.

We also experienced $12 million losses non-cash related to hedging activities as crude product prices spiked towards the end of December. As a result, we recognized losses on the hedges while still holding the unsold physical inventory.

We will cover all of these losses and more in January where the physical inventories were sold at market prices. Adjusting for all of this, we would have reported a fourth quarter net loss of $1.3 million.

Let’s now turn to Slide 21 to discuss the evolution of the drivers of our results. As I mentioned, comparing Q4 2017 to Q3 2017, our sales volume decreased by 15.2%. Our gross spread per metric ton improved by 6.2% from $14.6 per ton to $15.5 per ton.

The improvement in gross spread is to a large extent a result of our withdrawal from the Singapore market and the repositioning of our presence in Fujairah where in the past we experienced negative spreads. It also demonstrates our group’s commitment to pursue profitable higher margin business opportunities.

Let’s turn to Slide 22 which provides information on our liquidity and capital structure. Comparing Q4 2017 to Q3 2017, our cash position decreased slightly to $71.1 million from $74.8 million. At the same time, the receivables and inventory increased quarter-on-quarter as well as prices moved upwards.

Total debt increased by $132 million to almost $1 billion in total mainly as a result of working capital activities. Net debt increased by $6.2 million from $45.9 million in Q3 2017 to $52.1 million in Q4 2017. Reflecting the increase in prices of fuel affecting inventory and receivable values, 120.3 million of cash was used in operations as oil prices increased during the quarter.

In November of 2017, as announced, we concluded a new secured global borrowing base multicurrency revolving credit facility in the amount of $750 million for a term of three years with the consortium of nine lenders led by ABN AMRO.

It also includes an accordion option for an additional $250 million which has replaced the company’s outgoing one year 1 billion facility. This new three-year facility with improved terms enhances our ability to finance the global working capital needs of the company and continue executing our strategy.

In light of the challenging environment and our focus on conserving capital in the near term, the Board has determined to reduce the dividend effective immediately. This action is expected to conserve approximately $1.6 million in cash annually before taking into account the additional sales to be issued as consideration for H.E.C. Going forward, the Aegean Board will reevaluate its dividend policy following the closing and integration of the H.E.C. transaction.

Let’s turn to Slide 23. We would like to reiterate our update from a few weeks ago on our 2018 convertible notes. Currently, $94.5 million remains outstanding on our 4% convertible notes due November 2018. The company continues to weigh its options on how to best address this maturity. The company will seek to minimize or eliminate any equity dilution associated with this note or its refinancing.

We are currently considering our options which include, but are not limited to, number one, the offer of unlevered current assets as collateral for refinancing. Number two, refinancing of fixed assets to cover some or all of our obligations under the notes and number three, potential sale and/or sale-leaseback of fixed assets generating liquidity to address some or all of the maturing notes.

I will now turn the call back to Jonathan to conclude.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Spyros. The marine fuel market remains a tough environment in which to operate. But as you can see, we are making tangible progress in delivering on our strategy of optimizing our global presence and infrastructure, reducing costs and pursuing new business opportunities with sustainable growth and higher profitability.

It has also become clear that simply managing the legacy business is not enough to ensure Aegean success over the long term and that concrete steps are needed to drive growth and profitability to the bottom line and build real value for shareholders.

The opportunity and decision to acquire H.E.C. comes at a pivotal time in Aegean’s development and we believe will set the course for future growth. H.E.C. is a complementary growth and high-margin business which is supported by regulatory trends and the growing industry sensitivity to marine pollution issues.

We believe that this transaction, when combined with Aegean’s marine fuel business, addresses the recurring needs of the shipping industry. Once closed, this acquisition will be transformational for both Aegean and H.E.C.

Our goal is to create a global one-stop-shop for the shipping industry that integrates bunkering and waste management services and delivers to clients around the world a branded, high quality, transparent and efficient total service solution.

With this transaction, we are confident that we can achieve growth significantly greater than what either company could achieve on a standalone basis. We look forward to discussing the benefits of this transaction with shareholders in more detail in the coming weeks.

With that, operator, please open the call to questions.

John Gandolfo

Thanks. Good morning, gentlemen. A couple of quick questions. I want to focus, first, from around the physical side of the business. I guess along the lines of the decline in sales volume should have been expected as ANW did pullout of some of its physical supply regions. I was wondering how the overall asset-light retail side of the business has been growing in relation to that and what the impact on margins has been from the retail side?

Jonathan Mcilroy

On the retail side, we’ve been trying to drive volume on a very conservative basis. And clearly the company maintains a very credit-conservative attitude with regard to the companies that we are prepared to transact. And so as a result of that, we’re keeping the back-to-back side of things quite controlled. We had a small overall increase in volume but the margin environment and the risk environment on that side of the business is something that we’re very conscious of. And in line with our strategy of driving capital to where we’re getting the greatest return for the business, we are developing the business but keeping a very close eye on it.

John Gandolfo

Got you. Thanks for that. And I guess assuming back to the overall margins achieved over the quarter that the $4 million hedging loss is probably included with that, somewhat depressing it a bit. Should we expect the Jan recovery to kind of boost margins along the lines of what was lost in 4Q?

Spyros Gianniotis

Yes. In January, as we said, we made back this non-cash losses, actually accounting losses. We hope that the next two months of the quarter will be similar.

John Gandolfo

Okay. And then just in terms of I guess what you’ve seen thus far into the year in terms of volume levels, if you can provide any guidance on that?

Jonathan Mcilroy

I think one of the things that we mentioned in the presentation is that while in Q4 we ceded volume because of the retreat from Singapore and the diminishment in our presence in Fujairah plus some ongoing operational impact in areas in the U.S. business which had suffered impacts in Q3 in weather affect and so on, we are looking to see a growth in volume in the other areas. Like I said, we are trying to direct volume into – so for example on the ARA stations that I mentioned, we’re seeing an uplift in volumes there. But I think that one thing to keep in mind here is that consistent with this strategy, we are extremely keen to be targeting all resources of the business at where we achieve the best result. So that’s – we’re growing the business where we have greater belief in its innate profitability.

John Gandolfo

Got it. I guess that makes complete sense. So just in terms of potential, previously Aegean has been able to – at least with what we’ve seen over the quarter thus far give some sort of potential run rate. I was wondering if you could provide that what you’ve seen at least over the first couple – two months.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Just one second.

John Gandolfo

Yes.

Spyros Gianniotis

John, I guess at the time you remember the market – gross spread was pretty – not constant but was fluctuating slightly. So giving volumes it was very relative to performance. Today, things have changed as we have discussed. That’s why we have not – we don’t have a handy number for that.

John Gandolfo

Okay.

Jonathan Mcilroy

John, we could follow up with you offline.

Spyros Gianniotis

John, where it is we’re trying to find it.

John Gandolfo

Okay, all right. No problem with that. And then just circling around Fujairah, you did disclose that you’ve been pulling back some of your physical supply operations there. What does that mean in terms of the actual storage business going forward? Is this an asset that you could see potentially on the turning block in terms of adding additional liquidity maybe towards refinancing some of the 2018?

Spyros Gianniotis

Yes, this is one alternative, like we said. The storage continues as a storage business. It’s not a good time for them, as we know. They do compete with crude tankers which are having one of their worst periods in the last few years.

Jonathan Mcilroy

John, I think that we’re going to explore any opportunities that we find to generate the liquidity that we need. So when we’re looking at our assets, obviously that’s one of them. But no definitive plans for the Fujairah terminal at the moment. And as Spyros said, given how weak the market is right now, now’s not actually the best time to be looking to sell the terminal.

John Gandolfo

Okay, makes sense. Thank you, gentlemen. I’ll turn it over.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, operator. Concluding today’s conference call and presentation, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to leading our company through the current market conditions, leveraging and optimizing Aegean’s global platforms, networks and branding.

Thank you again to everyone for joining us today. We look forward to having you with us at our next quarterly earnings call. With that, we can all disconnect. Thank you for your attention.

