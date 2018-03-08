Shale Oil Defeating Its Skeptics

While the agency's 2018 estimates for U.S. production are now not unreasonable, the 2019 projections are puzzling and face the risk of major upward revisions.

In recognition of the operational trends, in the last three months alone, the EIA's STEO forecast for U.S. production was revised higher three times.

Macro models are finally catching up with Unconventional Oil realities: U.S. shales are competitive at low oil prices and volumes grew much faster in 2017 than many skeptics had anticipated.

The EIA: U.S. Crude Production To Reach 11.2 Million Barrels Per Day By Year-End

The EIA again increased its U.S. crude oil production forecast for 2018, validating OIL ANALYTICS' longstanding thesis that the agency's previous forecasts had been overly conservative.

The new forecast calls for 11.25 million barrels per day (MMb/d) to be produced in the U.S. during December 2018, a 120,000 b/d increase from the previous forecast.

In aggregate, during the last three months, the agency revised its U.S. production forecast for Q4 2018 by a staggering 1.0 MMb/d.

The EIA's crude oil price assumption underlying the forecast is little changed since a month ago, but is materially higher at the front end as compared to its price forecast three months ago. The following graph shows the evolution of the EIA's WTI spot price scenario in the latest three releases.

The updated price outlook gives credit to the most recent improvement in oil prices. Beyond mid-2018, however, the forecast has remained essentially unchanged, with WTI expected to trade at ~$56 per barrel during the second half of 2018, gradually increasing in the second half of 2019 to $60 per barrel.

The 2019 Production Forecast Appears Unrealistically Low

Surprisingly, the significant upward revisions by the EIA to its 2018 U.S. crude oil forecast did not drive a similar revision to 2019 production estimates.

The updated production outlook for 2018 shows a December-over-December increase in volumes being comparable to that in 2017. The predicted growth trajectory now looks as a straight line during 2017-2018.

Beyond 2018, the new production forecast implies an abrupt transition from growth to stagnation. In its model, the EIA estimates U.S. crude volumes to increase by less than 0.2 million barrel per day from December 2018 to December 2019.

The EIA does not provide an explanation of what will be the driver of such a dramatic shift in growth dynamics a year from now. The agency's price forecast - which shows stable-to-increasing prices after mid-2018 - does not seem to offer an explanation either.

In the context of the actual results in 2017 and projected growth in 2018, the EIA's growth forecast for 2019 appears inconsistent with the strong growth during the prior periods. In our view, something's got to give: the kink in the pace of growth is an unlikely scenario in the absence of a correction in oil prices.

Skeptics Defeated

The massive upward revision by the EIA of its U.S. crude oil production forecast is particularly notable in the context of numerous claims by shale skeptics as recently as six months ago that the agency's estimates were way too high.

The ostensibly stagnant U.S. crude production volumes during the first eight months of 2017 were often presented as evidence supporting the "shale production is struggling to grow" thesis. This approach has proven to be a shaky foundation for forecasting.

(Source: Centennial Resource Development, November 16, 2017)

U.S. crude oil production confidently exceeded 10 MMb/d already in November 2017 while the "core" oil-directed rig count continued to increase. Moreover, current U.S. crude production is already far above the full-year 2018 estimates volunteered by some skeptics several months ago. The year has just started and U.S. crude production remains on a growth trajectory.

So what were the grounds for the many obviously miscalculated skeptical claims loudly promoted several months ago?

A closer look reveals that such claims often lacked any analytical substance to support them and were often derived as a simple extrapolation of the historical monthly data for February-August 2017. Such an overly simplistic approach is precarious: monthly production data can be lumpy.

Indeed, completions caught up in Q3 2017 after delays earlier in the year and production growth returned, with a vengeance.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

OIL ANALYTICS - We Are Different OIL ANALYTICS offers extensive discussion of Oil and Gas sector fundamentals. Our approach is often different from what you can see elsewhere. Our service is one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 550+ exclusive materials posted for its members in 2017. Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolio and Best Stock Ideas modules.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.