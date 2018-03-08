Internap Corporation's (INAP) CEO Pete Aquino on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Internap Network Services Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Ramlall - VP, IR and Public Relations

Pete Aquino - President and CEO

Robert Dennerlein - CFO

Analysts

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark Company

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Richard Ramlall

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Pete Aquino, our Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Dennerlein, our Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. The slides we reference in the call are available on our website in the Management Presentations section of our IR page.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in today's earnings press release.

Management believes that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our results of operations, and our non-GAAP financial measures should only be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to any measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The earnings press release is available under the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations page under the Quarterly Results link.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements as described on page two of the slide presentation we reference in this call, which we urge you to read. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Because these statements are based on a certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We discuss these factors in our filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on our IR website. We undertake no obligation to amend, update or clarify these statements made as of today, March 8, 2018.

Now let me turn the call over to Peter Aquino. Pete?

Pete Aquino

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. Let's start with slide four and do a quick recap of our 2017 accomplishments.

Early in 2017 we identified three urgent priorities that would get the company back on track to growing value to our shareholders. I am happy to report that we were great. First we had to rebuild the senior management team, and nearly the entire sales force from the top down. We also established pay for performance parameters for our employees along with our shareholders.

Second, we created business and unit -- we created a business unit structure and hired experienced General Managers who know how to run P&Ls and refocus the company back on profitable growth. And last but not least, we refinanced our total debt complete with a $43 million buy down, facilitated by our large shareholders, in order to provide INAP a good runway with flexibility to grow our company.

Significant traction on these top priorities was the catalyst that had a positive effect on our stock price. Year-over-year, INAP stock was up a 156% giving us clear confirmation that we are on the right track. However we are just back to the surface of our upside opportunities and we are off to a great start.

Throughout 2017, we met or exceeded our original guidance that back on March 9, specifically margin expanded almost 600 basis points quarter-over-quarter from 29% to a record 35%. On an absolute basis, EBITDA was up approximately 12% from $82 million at the end of 2016, when I joined to over $92 million in 2017. Today, we will be discussing another step in 2018 EBITDA with the high end of the range targeted at $115 million.

As we approach peer group metrics or business unit contribution margins in the mid-40% range that you’ll see today, it can have the impact of 40% EBITDA margin down the road for the total company. We can get there by improving sales productivity, recouping additional fixed costs savings from our real estate portfolio and our facilities and adopting high return on investment project that are in front of us. All of these leverage were pulled in 2017.

Of the many accomplishments in 2017, we are excited about the speed in which we reversed the top line revenue trend, which many thought would not come until mid-2018. We worked hard on multiple fronts, we rebuild the sales engine on an accelerated pace and managed churn lower, we tapped on a bolt-on with an anchored tenant in our new Atlanta data center, and we proactively work with our INAP Japan partners to bring them into the full.

We’re very happy to have our Japanese colleagues on board, especially with our international presence across EMEA. Our data center portfolio is growing steadily and we expect progress on improving our occupancy rates into 2018, as a result of our sales initiatives. So to give you an updated snapshot on our progress, please turn to slide five.

Turning to our updated portfolio of 21 markets around the world, I want to highlight three markets that changed since we last reported. First, you will see a significant change in the Atlanta market. We previously announced that we added a data center in the suburbs of Atlanta, near parameter to complement our existing downtown flagship.

This data center acquisition was closed in the fourth quarter, we added about 10 megawatts to our total footprint pushing our portfolio up to 93.5 megawatt similar to other peers about our size. As part of our effort to improve profitability in Atlanta we also identified two high costs properties that we are now exiting. First, a non-core data center in downtown as we relocated key customers to our own data center. And second a large Class A office space normally used as the company’s headquarters, the headquarters move was completed last month.

The downtown non-core data center exit is expected to result in some revenue churn similar to other closings in 2017, both considered this as a potential impact in our 2018 outlook. Given two data center footprints with some attractive admin space in Atlanta we’re able to relocate some employees’ downtown to our flagship data center, and other employees to our new suburban data center anchored by Coca Cola.

We now are subleasing our old corporate space and will be completely added to lease by early 2019 saving approximately $1.5 million a year. So we not only saved money, but we gained the added benefit of relocating our employees close to our operations.

Going forward Atlanta will continue to serve as local operations and staff headquarters, while our new official corporate headquarters would be located in INAP’s Western Virginia office. INAP’s corporate headquarters will be a small core group incharge of capital allocation, strategic direction and external affairs, finance operations led by our business unit general managers, continue to be decentralized.

You will also notice some incremental movement in Phoenix due to the construction in progress for a very large customer, adding 1 megawatts power in [indiscernible] 4, as we speak, which is expected to come online in second quarter. In addition to account for the subsequent event of closing SingleHop in the first quarter we will notice a pro forma increase in Chicago for SingleHop as a large footprint in a Tier 3 digital realty site. Chicago is an important growth market for us and we’re very excited to have the SingleHop team on our side.

In summary we increased occupied square feet from 59% to 61% quarter-over-quarter with still lot of moving parts in the projects that were sold and now under construction. I'm very optimistic and proud of our new sales producers and have high expectations for greater productivity in 2018 and beyond.

With this point, let me turn it over to Bob our CFO to take us through the fourth quarter in more detail. Bob?

Robert Dennerlein

Thank you, Pete and good morning, everyone. It has been a very exciting quarter and year at INAP. I'm delighted to announce that we closed 2017 with our third straight quarter of consecutive EBITDA growth and on top of that we also experienced sequential revenue growth.

As Pete pointed out the successive growth achievements resulted in 2017 full year revenues above our midpoint guidance and full year EBITDA at the top end of our guidance. Additionally our sales force has continued to gain traction in new customers, while simultaneously strengthening existing partnerships. Such as the one we share with video game developer Hi-Rez Studios.

We’re already off to a great start in the New Year with the closing of our acquisition with SingleHop. This addition is very important to our future growth, as we look to both expand and accelerate the pace of our offerings in the managed services space. SingleHop brings an impressive product set and award winning support, which together creates a great customer experience. We’re delighted to have the SingleHop team joining INAP family.

Now let’s turn to the consolidated earnings summary on slide six. For the fourth quarter 2017 revenue showed positive sequential growth along with a continued expansion of our margins as we capitalized on slower revenue declines in a tuck-in acquisition strategy. Reported revenue in the fourth quarter was $70 million, increasing 1.6% from third quarter 2017 and declining 5.5% from fourth quarter 2016.

Primary drivers of the sequential revenue growth were the incremental revenue from the datacenter acquisition and to a lesser degree a full quarter's recognition of INAP Japan as we took control of that entity in August.

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter was $6.9 million, including $1.4 million of other expenses. The majority of which was the $1 million of stock-based compensation. On a normalized non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter 2017 net loss decreased by $4.6 million from $10.1 million in the prior quarter in line with prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization, coupled with lower exit activities in restructuring expense.

Cash flow from operations was $13.8 million in the current quarter versus $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $10.2 million last year. Main drivers of the increase were working capital timing and lower exit in restructuring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $24.4 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.1 million versus the prior quarter and $2.8 million year-over-year. EBITDA margin grew 100 basis points sequentially and 570 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The positive EBITDA performance was driven by our quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and continued focus on costs containment.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $12.6 million compared to $11 million last quarter and $6.3 million in fourth quarter of 2016. As we stated last quarter, we planned our second half CapEx investments to be somewhat higher than the first half of the year and full year capital expenditures are within our guidance range. Fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was $11.7 million, a decrease of $600,000 sequentially and $3.6 million versus fourth quarter 2016.

Now let's move on to slide seven, our INAP COLO business unit. Overall INAP COLO revenue totaled $52.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 3.1% from $51.3 million sequentially and a decrease of 3.8% from $55 million year-over-year. The sequential revenue increase included the New Atlanta data center revenue and a full year's quarter impact of INAP Japan and lower churn.

Within the network services segment, increase is driven by the impact of the full quarter of INAP Japan and modest network revenue declines. INAP COLO BU fourth quarter 2017 contribution was $22.5 million, resulting in a 42.7% contribution margin, which was 70 basis points lower sequentially versus 43.4% in the prior quarter, but 570 basis points higher than 37% from the prior year.

Moving forward, we plan to continue to pushing margin expansion in INAP COLO by increasing revenue and leveraging our infrastructure and looking for additional opportunities to rationalize our data centers, as well as gaining efficiencies in our network.

Now let's go to slide eight to discuss our INAP Cloud business unit. INAP Cloud's fourth quarter revenue totaled $17.2 million, a decrease of $400,000 or 2.3% sequentially and $1.9 million or 10% year-over-year. Year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by a churn event associated with the acquisition of the gaming client. Within INAP Cloud, iWeb revenue were stable sequentially, while AgileCLOUD revenue decreased by $400,000 sequentially.

INAP Cloud contribution of $8.1 million decreased $400,000 sequentially and $1.3 million year-over-year due to the revenue decline. Fourth quarter INAP Cloud contribution margin of 47.2% remains healthy, but decreased slightly from 48.2% in the third quarter 2017 and 49.2% in prior year. The acquisition of SingleHop will provide us with access to a greater market opportunity in our combined bare-metal and virtual product offerings.

Now let' take a look at our cash flow and balance sheet summary on slide nine. Free cash flow defined as cash generated from operations less capital expenditures was positive $1.2 million in the quarter, an increase of $8.9 million from prior quarter and a decrease of $2.7 million from prior year. Sequential increase and from prior net cash flows from operating activities, driven by working capital timing and lower exit and restructuring expenses.

As I mentioned previously, capital expenditures were $12.6 million in the current quarter comprised of $8.6 million of growth related spend and $4.1 million of maintenance expense. Cash interest was $11.8 million in the fourth quarter bringing unlevered free cash flow to $13 million compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $11.5 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $14.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter versus $12 million in the prior quarter. The increase of $2.6 million was driven by cash from operations less capital expenditure of $1.2 million and cash from financing activities of $1.3 million.

Total debt of $524.2 million includes $235.5 million in capital lease obligations, which increased sequentially from the addition of our new Atlanta data center facility. $158.4 million of our capital lease obligations are excluded from debt for bank covenant purposes, as they were operating leases at the time of refinancing. Our covenant base leverage ratio was $4.5 million in the quarter, which is above last quarter's $4.2 million ratio, but lower than the $4.7 million last year.

Turning to slide 10 illustrates where we finished against our 2017 guidance, as well as our guidance range for 2018. Our 2017 total year adjusted EBITDA was $92.2 million and slightly ahead at the top of our guidance. We also completed the year above the midpoint of our revenue guidance at $280.7 million and maintain capital expenditure within our guidance range at $36.4 million.

These results are great accomplishment and a reflection of a lot of hard work and dedication committed by our INAP team. For 2018, we are providing guidance, which includes the SingleHop acquisition for 10 months plus organic growth offset by three planned non-core data center exits, Austin, Atlanta and Dallas.

We're projecting combined revenues of $320 million to $330 million and adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $115 million. We're also targeting capital expenditure of $40 million to $45 million as we continue to manage CapEx tightly by leveraging our existing assets and investing in high ROI projects.

We delivered solid fourth quarter results, which reflected sequential revenue growth as well as continued margin expansion. 2017 was in many ways a reconstruction period, we right sized the organization, continue to rationalized our facility footprint, expand in a key markets and have begun examining areas of potential efficiencies within our network.

In 2018, we [indiscernible] geographic organization structure to better leverage global data center service opportunities. Necessary changes within the organization have already taken place. It will be led by our veterans, Corey Needles on the U.S. side and Andy Day on the international side.

This is a natural evaluation that will enable a more efficient sales approach across INAP’s global footprint. First quarter results will be reported in a similar fashion as today at the product level and summarized by geography. So we entered 2018 with a good tailwind with which we will continue to build on.

Now, let me turn the call back to Pete.

Pete Aquino

Let's turn to slide 11. So earlier this week we had the opportunity to preview our outlook for 2018 at the Raymond James Conference. [indiscernible] but we met with several investors. As Bob mentioned, keep in mind that we included a pro rata 10 month for SingleHop in our outlook as we just closed the acquisition. Plus we see an improving organic run rate, but we need to remove some of the exit identified for the non-core data centers to reach our range.

We expect some revenue churn from these exits however, similar to the 75 gross feet closure New York City last year that result should be a positive impact on each stock.

As you can see from slide 11, we still have a full plate of activity for 2018 to boost our results and to continue to build on our track record. Sales force is beginning to click as evidenced by the recent wins for larger deals. In addition, we have already begun to get the word out to our customers that our SingleHop platform is a premium service that is now available.

Success by our direct sales force and channel partners is very encouraging, we have great momentum that we expect to contribute to organic growth in 2018. As Bob mentioned starting with first quarter we’ll tighten up our segment reporting once again and reorganize geographically to match how we are currently managing our operation. We have evolved into a data center services company, with 56 datacenters primarily in North America and select major markets around the world.

Specialized in Tier 3 quality facilities [indiscernible] location and value added services, now enhanced by SingleHop that include managed hosting and AgileCLOUD services, [indiscernible] IT and global network connectivity across 97 pops around the world.

Finally, we know with financial and operational requirements comes opportunities, require the conversation of potential TLs, from small tuck-ins to partnerships. We will continue to be opportunistic in corporate development we look forward to exploring ways to create shareholder value.

This concludes the prepared remarks. At this point, operator, we’d like to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Louthan

Great, thank you very much. Can you talk to us about the current organic growth trajectory in the legacy business, if you exclude the data center as you plan to exit and within that can you give us some context on how much of the INAP Japan consolidation added to that run rate?

Pete Aquino

Yes I’ll start with the baseline. Given we started with the year with almost -- I would say less than 30 sales folks and ramped up to close to 60, 65. The organic machine that’s in our projection suggests that there’ll be productivity across 60 direct sales force. In addition the channel partnerships that we have were basically rebooted during 2017 and that’s back into our body.

So we didn’t specifically carve out organic trend versus everything else, because there’s so many moving parts. But the optimism we have right on the sales force productivity is going to be part of our outlook that we think for the most part it’s pretty conservative. So we want to wait and see a little bit and see how it goes for the most part the sales team is rebuild, they are hitting on all cylinders now and those deals that are coming out press releases basically suggest we have attraction.

On the Japan acquisition, I would say not acquisition but rather just improving the JV so we had operating control, working little bit more closely with our team there that contributed approximately $1.9 million in the fourth quarter. The Japan presence for us is really exciting because we do have assets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, and across all in that area. So we want to work more closely with that team to basically help us in EMEA.

That’s part of our strategy, they are very excited to be part of the team and we have a long list of things, we like them to help us with. So, we want to see more of that develop as we go as well and we’ll update guidance as we go as we get some more attraction with that.

Frank Louthan

Alright, great. And can you give us little more color on the pay for performance initiative you established? How was that setup and how deep in the organization does that go?

Pete Aquino

That’s a great question. For the most part when we came in last year, I would say even into 2016, we realigned base salaries to match the market and then there was a lot of moving parts. We’re looking at total compensation to include base salary plus potential bonus based on operating metrics performance. So you get a cash bonus if you hit your targets.

And then we have an equity component going down almost to senior director, which allows everyone to feel like they're part of the team, they're shareholder as well. And it's also driven by the comp committee's approvals in operating metrics. The whole company is -- has stock that is 50% based on time and 50% based on performance all the way down. So we find that's very unique relative to other companies where the performance component is part of our mix consistently from top-to-bottom.

And it's a real motivator, I would say, last year, the employees have received stock and will receive stock in this coming year have seen through to their labor as we hit some of these targets, where certainly half of their equity was at risk if we did it before. And we hit all of our targets this year. So it's really bring some energy back into the system before we join the company has not issued bonuses probably for the previous two years missing some of their targets or most of the targets, I guess.

But we're setting the targets, they're aggressive. We're holding people accountable. And the reorganization around business units is really the key to success for us, because P&L responsibility to push to the GMs. So it's a higher run shift. Everyone knows pretty much what they're accountable for. And they get paid if we hit the numbers we set out to hit.

Frank Louthan

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Kurnos with Benchmark Company. Your line is now open.

Dan Kurnos

Great, thanks. Good morning. Just a quick housekeeping question I don't know how much seasonality there is in SingleHop of it’s similar to what we’ve seen for rest of industry. But just how much you're embedding in kind of Q1? How much of that should factor into Q1 if you can just help us out a little bit there? And then Pete, just to be clear on SingleHop in the guide, there is no embedded upside from revenue synergies, correct?

Pete Aquino

That is correct. We want to be conservative on the upside on revenue, but frankly one of the main reasons that we're very interested in SingleHop, we're really expecting some good improvement in a better product to deliver to our customers. But the seasonality for most part is pretty consistent. We're not expecting any unusual spend throughout the year. But honestly, we have to get into it little bit more and understand exactly the puts and takes as we combine the managed services platform we have, the bare-metal platform we also through Agile inside of the collective group.

So we have basically three parts now that's part of the management effort to go-to-market with the complete platform with a premium product led by SingleHop. So I don't expect a lot of seasonality in the first quarter.

Dan Kurnos

Great. And then just sort of a little bit more holistically, I think you've gone out of your way, Pete to clarify some of your remarks around the balance sheet. I think based on having done this acquisition here. It would be sort of nice to get just an update first on how much you consider how large the non-core asset portfolio is at this point at least directionally? And then secondarily on the M&A front, just your -- we know you've talked about continuing to scale up the business just sort of your appetite at this point now that you've closed SingleHop and sort of magnitude of deals that you might do going forward in either direction?

Pete Aquino

It’s a loaded question. So let me start backwards. So we want to be opportunistic in M&A. The SingleHop deal was one where we get eyes on improving our managed services platform from the very beginning. This was a match made long ago and we go as great fit. Looking ahead, there is other opportunities that if you think about the real estate portfolio across over 50 data centers not all data centers are performing where we want them to be they’re pretty big portfolios.

So it could be a non-core exit strategy where we can exit a data center here and there, chances when we do that to lift the EBITDA that’s been our experience with 75 Broad in New York that will be more likely the experience we have with the Dallas, Atlanta and the Boston data centers we’re working on now. And as far as offence for what I would call bolt-ons or tuck-in we’re looking at everything that makes sense. And there’s quite a long list of opportunity, but we want to be smart about it and careful and we’re not in a rush.

And I think that’s what you’ll see throughout 2018 good patience, continued execution on the products and services we have. And I still see a lot low hanging fruit on the cost side that we literally didn’t get to especially on network optimization with facilities across the world that were put in place as early as the late 90 needs to be regrouped.

The other thing that’s really exciting and we have begun the fight is to just to groom the fiber range that are in five metropolitan markets that can be used for metro Ethernet as aggregating points to bring in bulk of our costs into our data centers, commercial traffic. So we have a whole slate of opportunities that look like M&A to a certain extent, but I would call it somewhere between business development and corporate development and we’re focused on that two.

Dan Kurnos

Got it, very helpful. Thanks for the color, Pete.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

George Sutton

Thank you. Pete I wondered if you could address just a few tactical things that you’ve been working on that I haven’t heard you address. Number one, wholesale I know you’re looking at some potential wholesale opportunities or at least willing to address it. Secondly, I know you’re working with some new partners in certain markets like real estate partners for example and I think we’re in early stages of that just wondered if we can give an update. And then lastly it sounds simple, but I know you hadn’t been or the prior company had not been really selling across the base to existing customers in other words selling into new markets and wondered if you can give us an update on that?

Pete Aquino

Sure, George. Even from our board perspective we had a lot of discussions about what the company used to do and what we’re doing relative to bigger wholesale deals. And we’re not really talking about hyperscale per say we’re talking about 500 kilowatt deals or megawatt deals that we are now competing for. They’re brought to us impart by the real estate brokers and we reenergize that whole channel through Corey’s group to get back into those discussions many times the enterprise customer will go to real estate guy and say find me the data center in Dallas that does A, B and C and we weren’t in those discussions before and we are now.

The press release that you’ll see coming out from Richard will be probably in the spirit of those larger deals and some of them honestly given who the customer is in size it’s very hard to even do a press release because of the confidentiality requirements of some of these bigger deals. So the short answer is we’re making progress we actually signed a couple of these deals, it’s part of the 2018 guidance and we’re excited about it because they’re large, they’re large deals for us. And they fill up a lot of space very quickly.

So that’s on wholesale side, I would say we might be further ahead than most think on that and I can think of three properties that we either signed or about to sign that are in that vein. Selling products across the footprint is part of the reasons why we’re changing the segments to INAP USA and INAP International. There was a little confusion even through our sales force where certain products were sold by certain sales people and other products were not available to them so we have to clean it up. The best way to do it especially with SingleHop inside is all the products were available to every sales person.

So now we are managing from a geographic standpoint every product available, it could be an international customer that’s buying services in the U.S. and we are figuring that out, but for the most part everything from COLO managed services, Agile down to network, and high-performance IT is available to every sales person. And that’s somewhat of a breakthrough, although we thought we fixed it somewhat in 2016 we clearly fixed it -- I am sorry in 2017 we clearly fixed it by the fourth quarter and into the first quarter we just reorganized around that.

I think there is a lot of upside there, because our sales -- direct sales talent is not restricted to his metro market, he may source a great deal from a large customer in his footprint, but it might be for -- it might be a New York customer that wants to get the Santa Clara. The coordination we now have between our regional Vice President, West and East region is phenomenal, basically Corey is running the market with two sales leaders instead of one, and have split the country in half. Whereas in international we have one great sales leader focused on Canada for sure and now spreading talent and attracting talent from London to Japan.

So, putting all the products into their bag, and training them up to the extent we need to, is where we’re going and that’s creating a lot of optimism in my part, because we are reducing as many barriers as possible and putting better product in their bags so they could be successful.

And the addressable market for our services is medium business to large business and enterprise. So they have something to sell, they have a bigger portfolio and they have traction and that’s pretty infectious. So, we are riding that way now.

George Sutton

Okay. And just the quick question Bob, in his prepared comments, I think very correctly defined 2017 as both a reconstruction year, I am wondering if we kind of look out to 2018 and 2019, sitting here today if you had sort of summarized those years in that same format, what do you think we’ll call those years.

Robert Dennerlein

The dark years you are talking about.

George Sutton

2018, 2019 hopefully not.

Robert Dennerlein

No, the past is the past. Looking ahead, there is still some like I said low hanging fruit on the costs side because everything under contract call it a real estate asset or a network contract, there’s so many of them to do with timetables for exploration that we still are add back. So I would not say that we are done with cost savings.

Part of 2017 where we started with -- really started with costs savings day one and rebuilding management at the same time. 2018 to me is an organic year, it’s sales force fully ramped up with at least six to nine months of traction at the leadership and some of these deals have long lead times and the things that are coming through suggest to us that we could outrun churn in 2018.

That is going to be bolstered of course by the tuck-ins that we bring on as well. But you will see ins and outs the addition of the Atlanta data center is one where we are adding an anchored tenant in a data center ahead of exiting a data center. So you have some ins and outs that are going to be in the mix of throughout 2018 and frankly that maybe the nature of the business going forward where we add two or three assets and take one or two out that are unprofitable and that looks like what 2018 is going to bring.

The cost savings continues, organic growth kicking in and then trying to resume of those margins that we think we can get to relative to the peer group. 35% for us exiting the fourth quarter is really great progress, but that's not the end of that in my mind. So we got to keep going add some more to get these fixed costs down.

George Sutton

Appreciate the thought.

Operator

Pete Aquino

Thank you, operator. And thanks everyone for your attention today. We look forward to getting back to you with an update to the first quarter. Have a nice day.

