Amira Nature Foods: A Typical Peter Lynch Asset Play

This asset could be used as a collateral in a refinancing or debt offering which would vastly redcuse interest costs.

Significant upside potential as the company received license to convert land use from factory to residential. The whole land package could be worth up to $100M.

Peter Lynch said:

An asset play is any company that’s sitting on something valuable that you know about, but that the Wall Street crowd has overlooked.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) is a leading global provider of Indian basmati and specialty rice. The company was founded in 1915 by the Chanana family and is still run by the family. In the recent ten years they transitioned from a small local operation to an international business. In 2012 they completed their IPO on the NYSE.

Recently the company announced that their Indian subsidiary (Amira Foods India) received approval of a license from the local government of Haryana to convert 9 acres of its 17 wholly owned acres of real estate property currently used as a factory to residential use. The decision about the remaining 8 acres is still pending. As you can see below there are many apartment buildings under construction next to Amira’s property.

Amira’s existing manufacturing facility was opened in 1996, at a time when this area was used for agricultural purposes. Today the neighborhood is completely different. As it is close to the New Delhi there has been a construction boom in the last decades due to the massive growth of the economy and the population in India. The company plans to close this factory and build a new rice processing and milling facility in Karnal, Haryana which would increase their production capacity. Amira owns 48.2 acres of land in Karnal.

Value of the property in Haryana

I did some Internet research to find out the approximate value of the property. At first I looked through some Indian real estate pages. I found these residental plot ads on 99acres.com:

These are residential plots in gated upper-class communities nearby to those being built next to Amira’s property. Unfortunately these called prices are a bit confusing as they are stated in Rupee Cr (=Crore). 1 Crore equals 10 millions rupee. I did some calculations regarding these offerings:

I basically came to the conclusion that one acre of plot is worth about $ 4,000,000 in this neighborhood. As Amira owns 17 acres next to a similar gated community their property can be valued at close to $70M.

Analysts of Jefferies Group think it’s worth even more. They recently wrote, „ANFI announced that it has received licence to convert ~53% of its owned land from commercial use to residential use. This sets in motion the process of monetizing an undervalued asset – $2M book value vs. ~$100M market value and $150M market cap“.

As India’s economy is booming like crazy, especially around New Delhi buyers are ready to pay ridiculous prices in this area. IKEA paid more than $13M per acre in a deal for 10 acres which amounts to $130M in total for this plot (article below). Admittedly, IKEA’s land is a couple of miles closer to New Delhi. But still, real estate prices have gone through the roof in this area. This obviously does not mean ANFI’s plot is worth as much as this one but it emphasises the plausibility of my estimated value.

What is ANFI going to do with the property?

According to their news release from January they are currently exploring options to maximize the value of this asset. The company is in discussion with existing lenders to amend or refinance their existing debt to include the repurposed collateral.

Source: H1 Report 2018

As of September 30, 2017 the company had outstanding debt obligations of about $230M. 98% of this debt has floating interest rates. In fiscal year 2017 weighted average interest rate was 13.69% (Note 27, Annual Report 2017). So there is considerable room for improvement regarding interest costs which would boost earnings. In Fiscal Year 2017 ANFI had interest costs of more than $29M:

Source: Annual Report 2017

In 2015 the company was offering bonds to the public for the first time. Unfortunately during the offering process ANFI was hit by a short attack and the stock dropped more than 30 %. Prescience Point Research Group (PPRC) accused Amira of having made fraudulous financial statements in which they overstated their revenues by more than 100 %. As a consequence Moody’s removed their credit rating and the bond offering was cancelled. A couple of months later the allegations made by PPRC were proven wrong as BDO checked Amira’s books and found no mistakes. Since then, the company has not yet again tried to offer bonds to the public.

This could now be the opportunity to either refinance the existing debt or to try another bond offering. According to Western Asset Management (India told investors to calm down with bonds, but overseas buyers haven't listened) the average fixed interest rate of Indian corporate bonds is at 7.27% from January to July 2017. If you consider the huge collateral for the bond offering a 7% interest rate on Amira’s bond does not seem out of reach in my opinion.

This could turn out to be a real boost for earnings if they could reduce interest costs through a bond offering. As you can see below I did an earnings calculation on the basis of the reported earnings of 2017 and I also counted in the lower interest costs as a result of a possible bond offering. An adapted P+L statement could look like this:

The profit attributable to the shareholders would explode from $25M to $34M which would be an increase of more than 35 %!

Positives

The company mainly sells Basmati rice which only grows in the northern region of the Indian sub-continent. It is also worth mentioning that the supply chain is highly fragmented as there are predominantly small farmers in northern India. It has been very challenging for Western competitors to source enough large quantities of Basmati rice to actually challenge the Indian rice producers.

The biggest shareholder Mr. Karan A. Chanana who owns 70 % of the company has issued personal guarantees in favor of lead banks or lenders of certain of their credit facilities; in the event of a default under these credit facilities, the lenders may seek payment from him. So this also a big plus as the major shareholder hat lots of skin in the game. Not only his 70 % ownership of ANFI is at stake, he is also liable with his private net worth.

Negatives

On the negative side there has to be a mention of ANFI’s bad corporate governance, there is almost no communication with shareholders. Their investors relations page looks awful, there is hardly any information about corporate news. The management does not give any updates or outlooks on what they are planning for the future. The little attention it get’s does not help either.

Unsurprisingly, higher interest rates are also a risk. The company would suffer badly if they had to pay a couple of percentage points higher interest rate on their debt. Another issue could be that the licence received by the government only applies to 9 acres and the decision for the remaining 8 acres is still pending. So there is also the risk of a negative decision by the local government in Haryana.

Conclusion

The upside is quite big and the stock has the potential to double. Unfortunately the market does not pay much attention to ANFI and it is severely under the radar for quite some time now so there might not be much movement in the stock price in the near future. There is hardly any analyst coverage and due to the low market capitalisation there is little institutional interest in ANFI right now. So an upcoming debt restructuring could prove to be a huge catalyst for this depressed stock.

If you compare the value of this property asset to the current market cap of about $140M and also consider the already low P/B ratio you have a huge margin of safety. The very low downside at the current stock price of $ 4.19 is really compelling and this really looks like an investment that Benjamin Graham would love.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.