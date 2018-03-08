Synchronized Mob: A Paradigm Shift

ETFs weaponize the masses allowing the tail to wag the dog rather than the other way around.

The modern stock market has always been populated by a wide range of participants. Some of the capital in the market is in the hands of professionals who presumably make decisions based on well-reasoned analysis. Another group is the highly informed non-professionals; those who have independently learned a good bit about their stocks and trade based on educated principles. These 2 groups of market participants generally help to bring market prices of stocks closer to parity with intrinsic values.

There exists, however, a third group of market participants who are only superficially informed. These may be highly intelligent and/or successful individuals, but they simply do not have enough time to dedicate to proper analytics. The effect of this group is noise. Often, the trades performed based on this superficial level of information will bring market prices away from intrinsic value in a somewhat erratic fashion. It is in this group that there has been a paradigm shift between the stock market's history and the present.

The quantum of superficially informed market participants has likely fluctuated over time, but I see no reason to believe it is significantly higher or lower today than in the past. I would presume that the behavior of the group is also quite stable in that it is characterized by knee jerk reactions to recent news or sentiments; the kind of decisions that are made when one has a limited time to analyze the situation.

So, with similar behavior and a similar magnitude of whim-based trading, what has changed? Well, in the past, the individuals comprising this group were quite disparate in their reaction functions such that the impact of collective decisions resembled a glass case of air molecules.

Source: quantumfreak.com

Some people sold stock X for reason A and others bought stock Y for reason B. With each errant trade occurring on different target stocks and perhaps even in opposite directions, there was minimal overall impact on stock prices. The trades simply manifested as noise or random short-lived price fluctuations.

Today, however, the mob of reactionary market participants has become synchronized, acting in unison. They are no longer the air particles in the glass cube bouncing about harmlessly, but instead a powerful coordinated force with massive net impact.

ETFs are the instruments of this enhanced coordination and they have functionally weaponized casual market participants.

A concentrated investor base with identical holdings

Generally speaking, an ETF will grant an investor an average return or at least that is what the vehicle is designed to do. Naturally, this sort of instrument is a great fit for the casual investor. It affords capture of an average return while diversifying risk and not requiring investment of time studying each individual issue. ETFs are a less desirable instrument for professional investors who are generally paid to beat the market. One cannot beat the market by being the market, so a passive index ETF is not a natural holding for the so-called "smart money".

For these reasons, ETFs are disproportionately owned by casual investors, the very same investors who lack the time to perform deep analysis and are, therefore, more susceptible to trading on a news flash.

Rather than some of these people owning one company and some owning another thereby having a diffused impact on market price, all holders of an ETF hold the same securities in that ETF.

As of the end of February, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) held $28.9B of assets. When the news flashes hit in early 2018 that interest rates were rising, media outlets unanimously recommended selling REITs. The casual investors who populate ETFs are generally rational people who want to protect their assets, and without the time to invest in understanding each individual REIT, it is entirely understandable that they would sell when all the news sources are suggesting it would be wise.

The floodgates were opened in February of 2018 which represented the largest ETF outflows in history. The VNQ was among the hardest hit with outflows in excess of $1.8B through the first 2 months of 2018.

Source: SNL Financial

Shown below are the inflows and outflows from the VNQ on a daily basis.

Compare the fund flows to the price return of the REIT index below. I believe it is causal in nature.

Source: SNL Financial

ETFs hold as much as 30% of some REITs, so the masses will continue to dictate pricing rather than fundamentals dictating pricing. This presents a serious problem for fundamental analytical investors who are not realizing the benefits of their research.

The Antidote

The single most effective way to protect oneself from the whims of the mob is to have a long investment horizon. The mob can only impact market price, not company fundamentals, so those who are positioned to wait out the storm are able to take advantage of the mispricing rather than fall victim to it. Having a long investment horizon is more difficult than it may sound, requiring the following:

Intrinsic conviction

No immediate need for capital

Avoidance of margin calls

If one is truly positioned to hold stocks for however long it takes for intrinsic value to be realized, these fluctuations can be ignored and the alpha will eventually be achieved (assuming the analyst is fundamentally correct).

How long does one have to wait?

I don't know the answer to this question, and I do not think there is any way to ascertain the answer with any degree of certainty. That being said, I can share my hunch.

My guess is that REITs are within a few percentage points of the bottom because the weak hands are already out. Those who would panic sell on minor interest rate fluctuations have already done so and therefore can no longer pull the securities down. From what I have gathered largely from anecdotal evidence, those who still remain invested in REITs have a fairly high level of conviction. At these low prices, I think it will take progressively more severe news to chase away the marginal investor.

The demand side looks a bit stronger to me as value investors and bargain hunters could be brought in by the severely reduced market prices. I suspect value investors have been buying up individual REITs for most of 2018, but so far, they have just been outweighed by the tidal wave of selling coming from ETF outflows.

As ETFs still hold such a large portion of REITs, there is still a threat from interest rates, but the long run outlook is quite favorable for fundamentally strong REITs trading at deep discounts to intrinsic value.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.