China Distance Education Holdings' (DL) CEO Zhengdong Zhu on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Zhengdong Zhu – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Marostica – Co-CFO

Analysts

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to CDEL First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Now I would like to hand the conference over to company's Investor Relations representative. Over to you, sir.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good evening, and thank you for standing by for the China Distance Education Holdings Limited First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are Mr. Zhengdong Zhu, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Mark Marostica, Co-CFO. [Operator Instructions]

Before we start, we remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2018, all statements from management on this call as well as the Company's strategic operational plans, in particular, the anticipated benefits of the strategic growth initiatives, including the promotion of the company's lifelong learning ecosystem, mobile-related products, bundling accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services, offering bookkeeping services, tax advisory services and tax training to corporate clients, acquisitions and strategic investments, such as the acquisitions of the 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida with the 80% interest in Jiangsu Asset as well as cost control, among other things, may contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Further information regarding this and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other documents of the company as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A summarized presentation, which we'll refer to during the course of the call, can be downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website.

In addition, a webcast of this conference call is available on the company's IR website at ir.cdeledu.com. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Zhu. Mr. Zhu, please go ahead.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Thank you, everyone, for joining our first quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call. Our operating results were distributed earlier via the Internet newswire services and are also posted on our website, where a slide presentation is available as well.

[Foreign Language]

If you will now please refer to the slide deck, I will begin on Slide 4 with an overview of our financial results.

[Foreign Language]

We are pleased to report that our first quarter net revenue grew by 12.2% year-over-year to $35.9 million exceeding the high-end of our guidance range of $33.6 million to $35.2 million. The main drivers of our revenue performance were continued strength in our accounting vertical as well as strong growth from the sale of books and reference materials.

[Foreign Language]

Total course enrollments for the quarter were down 5.1% year-over-year, primarily due to a decline in Accounting Continuing Education course enrollments as a result of the previously disclosed cancellation of Accounting Certificate examination. Excluding Accounting Continuing Education enrollments, our first quarter total course enrollment increased 26.4% year-over-year, driven by strong Online Accounting Test Preparation course enrollments, which were up 39.3% year-over-year.

We believe the strength of our industry-leading accounting vertical is a strong testament to the value of our brand among accounting professionals and those seeking careers in the accounting field. We are also very pleased to have posted first quarter cash receipt growth from online course registration of approximately 50% year-over-year, bolstered by the strong growth of accounting, Online Accounting test preparation course enrollments.

[Foreign Language]

Our solid operating performance enables us to honor our commitment to enhanced shareholder value. In January, we paid a special cash dividend of approximately $15 million, or $0.1125 per ordinary share to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on January 12, 2018.

[Foreign Language]

I will now provide updates on our key growth strategies.

[Foreign Language]

As China's leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients, China Distance Education has built a reputation over the years by consistently enhancing the quality of services provided and by expanding the services to build a lifelong learning ecosystem for our students.

[Foreign Language]

Our accounting ecosystem, for example, now encompasses a full complement of services, including professional certification exam preparation and continuing education services, practical accounting training and employment guidance services, job internship arrangement services, tax training, advisory and consulting services and accounting and related advisory services to SMEs.

With its full complement of services targeting multiple stakeholders, including working professionals, college students and SMEs, our accounting ecosystem underpins the solid cash receipt growth our business is producing.

[Foreign Language]

In addition to focusing on growing enrollments and cash receipts, we are fine-tuning our student acquisition strategies in an effort to drive more efficient student acquisition and more profitable growth. Our student's acquisition strategy is multipronged and includes engaging popular lecturers and prospective students via live streaming events. In addition to using traditional search engine marketing and off-line and online distributors to drive student acquisition.

Social media is another useful marketing tool to promote our brand exposure and attract potential students to CDEL's education platform. We believe our multi-pronged student acquisition strategy is beginning to bear fruit. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we generated approximately 50% year-over-year growth in our cash receipts from online course registration, with only a 7% year-over-year increase in advertising and promotion expense. We are very encouraged by these early results and believe our strategy may help us better control our usage of search engine student recruitment, which has been a significant part of our cost structure.

[Foreign Language]

One of our strategies to expand our lifelong learning ecosystem is to make select strategic investments and acquisitions that we believe complement our existing verticals, offer potential incremental growth opportunities and enable us to leverage our overall platform. In December 2017, we entered into a share transfer agreement to purchase 14.5% equity interest in Beijing teacheredu, a company listed on China’s new third board that offers continuing education to K through 12 teachers across China, for a consideration of RMB80 million or $12.3 million.

Our investment in Beijing teacheredu complements our existing K through 12 teacher continuing education business. Also, in December 2017, we entered into a partnership agreement with certain parties in which we subscribed to a 40% interest in Beijing Taixing Number 01 LP for a consideration of RMB10 million or $1.5 million. Beijing Taixing Number 01 LP is a limited partnership engaged in preschool education investment.

[Foreign Language]

Furthering our investments in the IT profession education industry, in January 2018, we entered into an investment agreement with an IT profession education company, which provides online IT training services for individuals, who are preparing for an IT career. In addition, in February 2018, we increased our investment in an online IT professional education company in which, as previously disclosed, we invested during 2016.

[Foreign Language]

Strategic investments and M&A are important facets of our growth strategy. And we will continue to evaluate additional investments and M&A opportunity that complement our platforms and provide us long-term growth potential.

[Foreign Language]

I would like next to provide a few highlights of our ongoing operations.

[Foreign Language]

It is well established that many busy professionals who study with us rely on their mobile device to complete at least some portion of their overall study time. To keep pace with the reality of busy student lives, we continue to expand the number of offerings available via mobile access. As of December 31, 2017, CDEL offered 65 mobile apps and recorded cumulative downloads of 27.4 million, up from over 25 million as of the end of September 30, 2017.

In the first quarter, daily traffic to our mobile website continued to increase with daily active users in our accounting and healthcare verticals increasing 46% and 60% year-over-year, respectively.

[Foreign Language]

In an effort to help students master critical accounting concepts and practical skills and to guide them in their job search, we are providing employment guidance services for accounting professionals, which bundle accounting practical skill training courses and employment guidance services. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, our employment guidance services for accounting professionals generated cash receipts of approximately $1.9 million, an increase of 49.6%, year-over-year.

[Foreign Language] This concludes my update on our business operations and strategy. I will now turn the call over to Mark, to walk you through our key operating metrics and financials.

Mark Marostica

Thank you. As Mr. Zhu mentioned, our first quarter net revenue was $35.9 million, up 12.2% year-over-year, exceeding the high-end of our 5% to 10% year-over-year guidance, primarily driven by continued strength of our accounting vertical as well as strong growth from the sale of books and reference materials.

Our non-GAAP operating income declined 33.6% year-over-year in the first quarter fiscal 2018, primarily due to significant increases in salaries and related expenses as anticipated. Recall on our fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call, we indicated the increase in our fourth quarter salary and related expenses was mainly attributable to an upfront investment in additional headcount ahead of fiscal 2018 to best position CDEL to drive key growth initiatives in the coming quarters.

Of note, excluding the headcount of Jiangsu Asset, which we acquired in November 2017, our first quarter headcount remained relatively stable compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 as expected. In keeping with our goal of balancing our growth and profitability, we delivered strong growth of cash receipts in the first quarter despite a moderation in the rate of growth of our advertising and promotional expenses, which were up only approximately 7% year-over-year in the first quarter, showcasing the strength of our brand and the wide appeal of our courses to students.

We anticipate both the moderation and the rate of growth of advertising and promotion spending and a relatively stable headcount will extend into our second quarter of fiscal 2018 as well, and augur improved operating margin performance in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Before I discuss our operating – key operating metrics, I would like to reinforce that despite changing market dynamics, accounting has again proved to be our stalwart vertical. Our first quarter fiscal 2018 cash receipts from online accounting courses were up approximately 69% year-over-year, even better excluding cash receipts from Accounting Continuing Education courses, our first quarter cash receipts from online accounting courses were up approximately 87% year-over-year, indicating very strong fundamentals of our core business.

Enrollments in our Online Accounting Test Preparation courses were up 39.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, driven primarily by strong growth in APQE and CPA course enrollments, which were up 71.9% and 38.2%, year-over-year, respectively.

Our first quarter online elementary APQE course enrollment growth, which more than doubled year-over-year, was particularly impressive in the wake of the disruption caused by the cancellation of the Accounting Certificate Examination and the subsequent release of the examination policy of elementary APQE in November 2017, stating that candidates possessing a high school diploma or above degree can take the elementary APQE instead of holding an accounting certificate.

The year-over-year increases of APQE and CPA course enrollments were partially offset by a decrease in other accounting test preparation enrollments in the first quarter due to the previously disclosed cancellation of the Accounting Certificate Exam. Enrollments in our Accounting Continuing Education courses declined 17% year-over-year, primarily due to the downstream effect of the cancellation of the Accounting Certificate Exam.

ASPs increased significantly in each of our core exam preparation areas in our accounting vertical, including CPA, APQE and other accounting courses with total Online Accounting Test Preparation ASPs growing by 33.9% year-over-year in the first quarter fiscal 2018. The increases in CPA and APQE ASPs were mainly due to overall ASP increases in product mix, while the ASP increase for other accounting courses was primarily due to overall ASP increases, product mix and a significant decrease in enrollments of relatively lower ASP accounting certificate courses.

Enrollments in our online healthcare test preparation courses in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by 10.5% year-over-year. ASPs for our healthcare test preparation courses for the first quarter increased by 7.2% year-over-year. Enrollments in our Online Engineering and Construction Test Preparation courses increased by 37.4% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to a strong growth in our cost engineer source enrollments.

Enrollments in our E&C Continuing Education courses decreased by 12.1% year-over-year in the first quarter due to seasonality. ASPs for our E&C Test Preparation courses in the first quarter decreased by 11.5% year-over-year, mainly due to product mix. The ASPs for E&C Continuing Education courses were down 20.6% year-over-year in the first quarter mainly due to the decrease in enrollments of courses with relatively higher ASPs.

Now let's turn to Slide 10 to look at some of our financial metrics. To be mindful of the length of our earnings call, I'll focus on key financial highlights and encourage listeners to refer to our earnings press release for further details. Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 60.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. This decrease was due to increased salary and related expenses tied to a higher number of personnel, as previously discussed, and to a lesser degree, increased costs of books and reference materials and increased rental and related expenses.

Non-GAAP selling expenses increased by 27% to $9.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from $7.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increased salary and related expenses as well as increased commissions to online agents. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% to $4.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from $4.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was mainly due to increased salaries and related expenses.

Other operating income increased to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from $499,000 in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to a VAT tax refund for Xiamen NetinNet, government subsidies, and a change in fair value of contingent consideration payable tied to our investment in Beijing Ruida. As a result of the foregoing, the non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 15.6% compared with 26.4% in the prior year period.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we recorded a noncash foreign currency exchange loss of $1.9 million, mainly related to loans from our PRC subsidiaries to our offshore holding company due to the appreciation of the renminbi against the U.S. dollar from September 30, 2017 to December 31, 2017. We recorded a noncash foreign currency exchange gain of $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Income tax expense decreased by 72% to $700,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from $2.4 million in the prior year period, primarily due to a decrease in taxable income. Net income was $94,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with net income of $8.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $600,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $9.1 million in the prior year period.

Now let's turn to Slide 11 to review our cash flow. Net operating cash inflow decreased by 19.9% to $13.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from $16.5 million in the prior year period, mainly attributable to the decrease in net income before noncash items generated in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and partially offset by the increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities and deferred revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2017, increased by 2.3% to $103 million from $100.6 million as of September 30, 2017, mainly due to the operating cash inflow generated and a one year bank loan of $20.1 million raised in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The increase was partially offset by the payments of balances of $5.4 million and $400,000 in connection with the acquisition of Jiangsu Asset and investment in Chongqing Moses Robots, respectively; the payments of $2.4 million and $3.8 million in connection with investments in Hangzhou Wanting and Beijing teacheredu, respectively; the payment of deposit of $7.6 million for the purchase of an office building in Xiamen, the repayment of a short-term loan from a related party of $1.7 million and the repayment of a bank loan of $50 million as well as capital expenditures of $1.2 million.

This completes my financial overview. I will now return the call to Mr. Zhu, for concluding remarks as well as financial guidance for both the second quarter and for fiscal 2018. Mr. Zhu, please?

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

In closing, as China Distance Education, we have built our reputation on an 18-year track record of continually innovating and adapting to meet the needs of students at different stages in their careers by providing them with best of breed courseware and educational services. Over the years, regardless of the changes in the economy, changes in technology, changes in required or preferred professional certifications or other shifting career influences, we have remained resolute in our commitment to be the premier partner of choice for students in China, as they pursue their lifelong learning journey.

[Foreign Language]

Our business model is vibrant and dynamic and has proven its resiliency by staying true through ensuring our courses and educational services are of the highest quality, while focusing on establishing – established leading verticals, including accounting, healthcare and engineering and construction, we are always alert to expand in areas of opportunity and synergy, including legal, accounting, professional services and K through 12 teacher continuing education, just to name a few.

Likewise, our platform is broad and allows for multi-modalities of learning and technologies, such as live streaming, making it all the more better to flexibly and effectively serve our students in an ever evolving world.

[Foreign Language]

As we march forward, we do so knowing our years of experience, commitment to delivering high-quality courseware and services and dynamic business model position us well to capture future opportunities and deliver value to our students and shareholders alike.

[Foreign Language]

Turning to guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects to generate total net revenue in the range of $27.8 million to $28.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 27% to 32%.

[Foreign Language]

For fiscal year 2018, the company expects to generate total net revenues in the range of $150.6 million to $157.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15% to 20%.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you for your time. Operator, we're now open to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we’d now being the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask you question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. If you could review in detail the use of the cash in the quarter, the offsets that are listed on the – basically offsetting the increase in operating cash flow. On the surface the acquisition and investments seem to conflict with the stated strategy in the press release of December 6, on the strategy to drive future growth.

I took it literally in that – stated in that press release that target customers are working professionals and college students, but I heard about these – in acquisition and investments and the use of the cash for that, and it seems to be conflicting or at odds with the stated strategy in the December 6 press release, which I took literally. Could you explain a little bit about that use of cash? Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Sure. Thank you, Peter, for your question. In relation to the use of cash that we disclosed on the press release, noted in the – this – the offsets, as you mentioned, are investments in a number of complementary areas to our business, namely with the goal of building out our accounting ecosystem, which has been a stated strategy of ours for some time.

One chief example is our investment in Jiangsu Asset, which is a company that we acquired 80% of in November of last year. Jiangsu provides accounting services such as bookkeeping services to SMEs and is core to our strategy of rounding out our accounting ecosystem.

Also included in use of cash is the – are the investments in a company focused on K through 12 continuing – K through 12 teacher continuing education, which is a vertical of ours that we've been focusing on for a few years now. In addition, Hangzhou Wanting is focused on engineering and construction learning simulation software, which is part and parcel to our engineering and construction ecosystem.

So you can see the investments that we're making on the whole are very much tied to either our core verticals or, in the case of information technology, expanding our reach into other professional education verticals.

Now the one item on the press release, I think, that will stand out to you is the purchase of our building – an office building in Xiamen, for $7.6 million deposit. In this case, we found it very economically appealing to make the purchase of this office building in Xiamen, due to the cost of the building versus market rates as well as due to special government incentives and subsidies that were in place that, again, made the purchase quite appealing to us from an economic standpoint.

So hopefully that answers your questions, but if you have any others, feel free to ask.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just a quick follow-up, Mark, thanks for that. On the building, will the company be occupying part of that? And if so, how much of the building? And secondly, if you can just briefly on what Chongqing Moses Robots does also? Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Sure. Regarding the building, it has not yet been fully decided exactly how much staff from CDEL is going to be occupying that building. But it is, of course, a focus of ours as well as the potential for Xiamen NetinNet to occupy a portion as a lessee. So still undecided at this point, but we would – can advise on our future conference call once that decision has been made.

In terms of the Chongqing Moses Robots, this is an example of our exploring a rather new area in Robotics as opposed to any relationship to an existing vertical that we have. So clearly exploratory and attractive on our part, but not related to an existing vertical.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what do they do exactly, just briefly?

Mark Marostica

Chongqing focuses on developing robotics technology. I'm not sure if Mr. Zhu wants to add any further remarks. Okay. So that's all we would say about that at this point, Peter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. I’ll go back in the queue.

Mark Marostica

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for the questions. [Operator Instructions] Follow-up questions from [indiscernible] Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. Just in the run-up to the upcoming accounting test, can you give us an idea of how, anecdotally, I know the accounting courses increase were quite strong in the run-up, but how is it going beyond the end of this last quarter? Could you give us some indications of the run rate versus previous years? Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Sure. I would just say, first of all, Peter, that we're clearly tracking to expectations in terms of growth since the end of the quarter. Something to keep in mind as well as you look at the second quarter, the March quarter, we're facing a much tougher year-over-year comparable in terms of cash receipt growth, so we have seen some decel from the rate of growth that you saw in the first quarter, but collectively, we are over 30% year-to-date cash receipt growth through the end of February, and we're quite pleased with that, again tracking to our expectation, and of course, our guidance of 15% to 20% GAAP revenue growth for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. If there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, operator. On behalf of the management team, we thank you for joining us today. And we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect the lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.