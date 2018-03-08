Apple Will Not Buy Snap

As you can see in the chart below, shares of camera company Snap (NYSE:SNAP) jumped in Thursday's pre-market session after a Vanity Fair article suggested that the company could be acquired by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). While I'm sure that people who bought Snap after its IPO and in the $20s certainly hope this is the case, I just don't see the technology giant making this sort of move.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

First of all, the Vanity Fair article overstates Apple's financial position a bit, talking about nearly $300 billion in cash. There's no mention of the company's large debt pile or the tens of billions it will need to pay for the Ireland tax situation or US repatriation taxes. While I'm not saying Apple's financial condition is in bad shape, overstating the real cash amount changes the narrative quite a bit.

That's because Apple usually doesn't make large purchases as everyone knows, with the roughly $3 billion Beats deal being its largest in history. Apple likes to buy small, non-public companies. Given Snap's current market cap of about $22 billion, you are likely talking about a deal price that approaches or perhaps even exceeds $30 billion. I'd rather Apple spend that money on dividends or buybacks, but that's a different argument.

The Vanity Fair article suggests that Apple would buy Snap as a means of boosting its augmented reality future, as well as corralling teenagers and young adults to its products. It even suggests the possibility of Apple taking the Snap App off Android, meaning if you want to use it, you would have to buy an Apple device. Or, Apple could allow Android phones to use the app, but provide limited functionality. Personally, I'd just charge Android users for it. Many of Snap's users likely already have iPhones, so it's not like Apple is acquiring a user base that it has no part of currently.

However, as the article also suggests, Snap may be more desperate for a deal than Apple, given constant attacks from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). While Snap's latest quarterly report sent shares soaring, it is still losing a ton of money and blowing through lots of cash. The roughly $2 billion that analysts expect in revenues for Snap next year isn't even 1% of what Apple does currently. It would force a downward revision in Apple EPS estimates, not only from Snap's net losses but the reduced buyback potential from the huge deal cost.

Additionally, we already know that Apple is making a constant push into AR, especially after the launch of the A11 Bionic chip. With its sizable spending in research & development, Apple wants to become the leader in augmented reality, and can likely do so without Snap's help. I expect to see more on these efforts at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference this June, where Apple heavily focuses on the technology and brains that will be used in upcoming devices.

While the Vanity Fair article was a nice headline and sent shares of Snap to a high of $18.49 in today's pre-market, the rally has quickly fizzled. A deal of this size, likely at least in the $30 billion range, would be unlike anything Apple has ever done. For that price tag, Apple can continue to do what it does best, which right now is capital returns and acquiring smaller, non-public companies, as well as investing in its current AR efforts. Snap may be more desperate at this point given its terrible financials and competition from Facebook. Do you think Apple should acquire Snap? I look forward to your comments below.