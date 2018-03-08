Discussing The Buffett/Phillips 66 $3.3 Billion Stock Transaction

The reason Buffett gave for selling was clearly spin, and some Phillips 66 investors felt Berkshire had been given preferential treatment.

As most of you know, last month Phillips 66 (PSX) announced it was purchasing 35 million shares back from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) for $3.3 billion, which works out to an average price of $93.725 per share.

After the transaction, PSX will have a total of 466.5 million shares outstanding - a whopping 7% reduction as compared to the 502 million shares outstanding at the end of Q4 2017. Berkshire's equity ownership stake is now 45.7 million shares - which equates to 9.8% of the company's total outstanding share count. Still, Berkshire remains PSX's largest institutional shareholder.

The transaction is immediately accretive to earnings per share because:

Based on the current $2.80/share annual dividend (3%), the retirement of 35 million shares means a $98 million reduction in the annual dividend obligation.

As mentioned above, the 7% reduction in total shares outstanding will boost EPS by accordingly.

At the end of 2017, PSX had cash and cash equivalents totaling $3.1 billion - only $200 million shy of covering the entire purchase.

The company has an investment grade rating and a low cost of capital.

On the last bullet, note that in an SEC 8k filing on March 1, PSX raised $1.5 billion as follows:

Why Did PSX Management Do The Deal?

To put it mildly, it is obvious that Berkshire wanted to sell some shares. The "spin" in the press release was, quoting Berkshire's CEO Warren Buffett:

Phillips 66 is a great company with a diversified downstream portfolio and a strong management team. This transaction was solely motivated by our desire to eliminate the regulatory requirements that come with ownership levels above 10 percent. We remain one of Phillips 66’s largest shareholders and plan to continue to hold the stock for the long term.

The excuse of reducing Berkshire's ownership in PSX below 10% because of "regulatory requirements" doesn't hold water because:

Berkshire is a very experienced company in holding ownership stakes of greater than 10% in companies and Berkshire obviously knew it was exceeding 10% when it originally crossed the 10% threshold in its PSX holdings.

But it is clear why PSX management was willing to buy the shares. After all, not only did the company previously announce a $3 billion share buyback plan last October, but on the Q4 conference call CEO Greg Garland responded to a question about share buybacks by saying:

.... so the way we think about intrinsic value, we're looking at kind of EBITDA two years out, we're using kind of historical multiples and some of the parts. And based on that, obviously it's a higher pricing what we're trading today and that's why we're buying shares today.

Note that "buying shares today" was said on February 2, when PSX was trading at around $100/share. So PSX was already buying back stock, had already announced a $3 billion share buyback plan, and was still buying back shares at a significantly higher price than the Berkshire deal ($93.725/share).

Its also worth noting that 35 million shares is a very large block of stock to sell even for an S&P500 company like PSX. At the average daily trading volume of 2.2 million shares, had Berkshire sold the entire 35 million shares on the open market, it would have either cratered the stock or likely taken months to transact, keeping a lid on the price of the shares for an extended period of time. So management did what, in my opinion, it should have done: bought the shares in one fell swoop.

Why Did Berkshire Sell Now?

The better question is why did Berkshire decide to sell such a large stake in PSX now? After years of high capital expenditures on some large-scale growth projects, those projects either already have or are soon coming online. These include the:

Bakken Pipeline System

Beaumont Terminal Expansion

Sweeny Hub Expansion

Freeport LPG Export Terminal

CPChem USGC Petrochemicals Project

The CPChem Gulf Coast petrochemicals Project is a JV between Chevron (CVX) and Phillips 66. As shown below, part of that project came online in the second half of 2017, but the largest portion of the project just recently started up. As shown in the graphic, the project is estimated to generate mid-cycle EBITDA of an estimated ~$1.3 billion ($650 million net to PSX).

So after years of heavy investment, 2018 is the year in which PSX will start reaping the full rewards - yetn Buffett decides to sell now? It is even harder to figure when you consider that PSX has grown the dividend at a 30% annual compound rate since it was spun-off from Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) and we know how much Buffett loves his dividend income. In addition, as I reported on Seeking Alpha earlier, PSX's earnings are expected to greatly benefit from the recent reduction in the US corporate tax rate to 21%.

Lastly, in Berkshire's 2017 letter to shareholders (note the PSX transaction happened in early 2018 so it was not directly addressed in the letter), Buffett said:

In our search for new stand-alone businesses, the key qualities we seek are durable competitive strengths; able and high-grade management; good returns on the net tangible assets required to operate the business; opportunities for internal growth at attractive returns; and, finally, a sensible purchase price. That last requirement proved a barrier to virtually all deals we reviewed in 2017, as prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high.

So if Berkshire has a high level of cash and is having a hard time finding suitable investments, why did it decide to sell $3.3 billion of PSX stock - a company which appears to meet all of Berkshire's investment criteria, only to keep a near 10% stake in the company?

Summary and Conclusion

It is quite understandable - for the reasons listed in this article - why PSX management agreed to buy $3.3 billion in stock from Berkshire. It was a good deal for PSX shareholders in my opinion. The bigger question is why did Berkshire want to sell the shares? I'm not buying the spin in the press release, which makes me wonder - are more Berkshire sales coming? I doubt PSX management can afford to make another huge buyback directly from Berkshire in 2018, so investors should watch BRK's quarterly reports to see if Buffett holds to his assertion that "we remain one of Phillips 66’s largest shareholders and plan to continue to hold the stock for the long term" or continues to sell shares on the open market. Regardless, I think this transaction puts to rest the idea that Buffett might one day decide to buy all of PSX lock stock and barrel.

That said, I continue to hold my shares in PSX - a company which I consider a core long-term holding and one of the best investments in the "Shale USA" renaissance. I also reaffirm my $115 price target based on my 2018 earnings outlook - previously published here on Seeking Alpha.

