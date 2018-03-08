Portfolio Sale: Applebee's Owner Dine Brands

With the rise in interest rates, there are now much better places to go for yield.

Comp sales have improved and tax reform is a big plus - but the gains are still out of proportion to the underlying improvement.

Shares of Applebee's and IHOP owner Dine Brands Global (DIN) have surged back to life in 2018. I first started buying DIN stock last summer and added a bit as it declined, ending up with a $45 cost basis. Since then, we've had a change at the CEO position and somewhat improved comparable store sales results. Put it all together, and DIN stock has put in a monster rally:

The company started to turn the corner this past fall as tax reform looked increasingly likely. And with good reason. Tax reform is a huge positive for Dine. Companies with few hard assets tend to pay the highest effective tax rates - so it's no surprise that restaurants - particularly if they franchise out most or all of the units - were quickly pointed to as big winners in tax reform. Dine, Brinker (EAT), and other such holdings will see a large boost to EPS on tax reform. I suspect that's a large part of why the restaurant stocks are up so much.

That said, Dine Brands Global is well ahead of most other restaurant stocks in turning the corner. Recently announced Q4 comp sales are the big reason why. After a fairly disastrous 2017 up to that point, Dine Brands Global shocked the market by flipping back to slightly positive comparable sales. Given that Applebee's was reporting near double-digit domestic quarterly declines, and IHOP was also posting low single-digit drops, a positive quarter is quite surprising.

The company has guided for flat to slightly positive comps for 2018, which would be far better than 2017's overall showing. The stock's doubling since September seems a bit excessive, though. The core bear thesis here hasn't really changed. The company has to continue closing more underperforming units as consumer preferences drift further away from traditional sit-down chain restaurants. Clever promotions such as the Long Island Iced Tea special can provide a short-term jolt for sales, but the long-term trend for this business is still negative.

At $45, DIN stock was a strong value play, trading well into single-digits earnings and paying a huge dividend. Now, though, figure the company makes $5 of EPS this year, and we're at 15x earnings. That's not cheap for a business that is in slow decline and near the top of its cycle. The economy (for the domestic stores anyway) is unlikely to get much better and could get a lot worse. While the company sees sales growing in 2018, don't expect sales to stay positive once the next recession hits.

The company may be insufficiently concerned, however. The company recently slashed its formerly large dividend payout in part to fund more stock buybacks. I would much rather have the company paying out a larger dividend rather than repurchasing stock back at a fairly high valuation. Keep in mind the company has a large debt position - equal at the moment to the company's market cap. It makes little sense to buy back DIN stock that is up 94% over the past six months when paying down debt, offering larger dividends, or investing further in the business all seem more attractive.

You might counter by noting that I also own Brinker, which has a large debt load and keeps buying back its own stock aggressively. Despite rebounding comps there as well, its stock hasn't gone skyward (yet) like Dine:

There's a big difference in buying back stock at 10x forward earnings like Brinker, or 15x in Dine's case. Figure that 11-12x is probably fair, and Brinker is getting a modest discount, whereas Dine is significantly overpaying.

So, for the IMF portfolio, I sold my the entire position in Dine Global at $76.60 from a cost basis of $45.25. That's a generous return on capital for the less than one-year time period, especially considering that the company (used to) pays a near double-digit dividend yield as well. Given the company's choice to buy back stock and pay a much smaller dividend, it made the decision to sell even easier. For the time being, I'm happy to stick to Brinker as the IMF's restaurant holding.

Dine Brands Global had gotten to be a pretty decent-sized position, accounting for 1.5% of the overall portfolio. Its sale raises about $450 in capital, which will be re-used to buy stocks in the upcoming IMF March 2018 portfolio buys. With the deep drops in high-yield stocks such as REITs, MLPs, and so on, there are much more attractive places to go yield-hunting nowadays than in Applebee's or IHOP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.