Thor Rolls On In Q2, Reasons To Be Bullish, Raising Target To $170

Thor racks up another beat and "raise" quarter

It is not monotonous when a stock has just fallen more than 25% on limited bad news for one of your larger holdings to report another nearly flawless quarter. This is what has happened to little Thor Industries (THO), the largest maker of recreational vehicles in North America and, perhaps, the world. After peaking intra-day over $161, it plunged to below $120. The only negative news related to the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum (which may be law by the time this article is published or read by you), which had been long talked about, and comments by the Fed Chairman before Congress that were more hawkish than expected. The other jitter came when, in late January, the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association reported somewhat disappointing December RV sales. Some bears jumped on THO and the few other RV stocks, Winnebago (WGO) and LCI Industries (LCII), claiming that dealer inventories were too high.

Apparently not so. THO announced record fiscal Q2 results with upside surprises on sales and earnings after adjustment for December's Tax Act. The actual numbers before adjustment were:

net sales of $2.0 B, up 24% yoy

EPS $1.51, up 23%.

However, pre-tax income was $141 MM, up 43%.

Using THO's guidance for a blended tax rate for FY 2018, which ends at the end of July, I estimate that imputing this tax rate of 27%, EPS were just under $2.00, a clear beat to consensus. However, exactly what the analysts were expecting is always uncertain. Yahoo Finance is showing consensus of $1.79 and "actual" (the Street's adjustment) of $1.92.

More important was the superior backlog growth:

towable RV sales rose 27% yoy, but backlog grew 37%

motorized RV sales rose 18% yoy, but backlog grew 28%.

Towable sales are more than double those of motor vehicles and have slightly higher profit margins at THO.

As a reminder, THO and a neighboring company, the Berkshire (BRK.B) subsidiary Forest River, comprise a de facto duopoly in North American RV sales. WGO is a small player, and the industry is fragmented.

Following the 2016 acquisition of another neighboring company in or around Elkhart, Indiana, Jayco, THO attained critical mass in towables, and gained share in it organically last quarter. I doubt that another towable acquisition of any material size would not pass muster on antitrust grounds, but perhaps growth by acquisition within the motor coach division could occur. THO has primarily been a roll-up, and now that it is dominant, the question is always whether it will sell itself to a large acquirer (either public or private) or will grow horizontally or vertically, perhaps by purchasing LCII.

THO has been rapidly paying down the hundreds of millions of dollars of debt it took on to buy Jayco and plans to eliminate the debt by July. I do not think that THO has a lot of love for Wall Street. I went back to look at its press release announcing that it was buying privately-held Jayco. There was no mention that any financial firm "advised" THO. I suspect that the parties agreed to the deal privately, Jayco became an operating subsidiary of THO with Jayco's management remaining in place, and life went on almost as before in Elkhart. In other words, I see THO as being an old-fashioned company in a go-go age.

THO does not have a conference call, in keeping with its low profile. Instead, it publishes a lengthy discussion my management of the quarter, year-to-date results and relevant issues of the day.

THO comments on its business prospects

This was presented as an 18-page PDF titled Second Quarter 2018 Investor Questions & Answers. Given its length, I will just make a quote or two and then comment before moving on to what I like most about THO. From p. 2, some key bullet points THO makes:

High level of optimism continues throughout the dealer network: Early spring retail RV shows delivering favorable attendance and sales metrics

Consolidated Recreational Vehicle backlog up 33.9% to $2.80 billion

Backlog driven by continued strong consumer demand, particularly for Thor’s affordably-priced travel trailers and motorhomes

Economic conditions remain favorable for continued industry growth for the foreseeable future.

The main points I would add to the above based on management's comments are that:

THO thinks there are more growth years in this "cycle"

profit margin expansion was been due largely to Jayco coming up to THO's standards and is ending

the age of RV buyers is dropping, which is a good thing

extensive capital spending on expansion will help margins (and I think will increase THO's dominance).

The company will raise prices as needed to maintain margins if steel and materials costs rise much related to the tariffs.

Regarding its tax rate after this fiscal year, it expects a rate around 24%, which is far below its average tax rate for FY 2016-7 of around 33%. The company plans to spend at least some of this windfall on increased working training and other initiatives to enhance productivity, decrease worker churn, and other initiatives.

All in all, I liked what I saw. THO has made sense in its quarterly updates since I have been writing about it and owning it since the Jayco deal nearly two years ago, and I see no reason to begin doubting it now.

Reasons I like THO and set an upside 2019 target of $170



The company was founded by two businessmen in 1980, who acquired the money-losing but iconic Airstream trailer brand from Beatrice Industries. The partners, Wade F. B. Thompson and Peter B. Orthwein, took the first two letters of each person's last name to come up with Thor for the company's name. They had together purchased a travel trailer company, Hi-Lo, in 1978 as their beginning in the field. The value bent THO shows today was present with Hi-Lo. The NYT's obit of Mr. Thompson mentions what they liked about Hi-Lo:

The price for the company was less than $1 million, Mr. Orthwein recalled, because the trailer industry had fallen out of favor in the years after the gasoline lines of the 1970s. “Neither of us knew anything about recreational vehicles,” Mr. Orthwein said. “But the company had a bunch of cash on its balance sheet and assets we could borrow against.”

This value approach is one key reason I like THO.

Even the deal to form the TH2 digital RV venture with a New Zealand company, Tourism Holdings Ltd (NZX: THL) discussed on p. 16 of the Q&A, might have been arranged efficiently and privately; Mr. Thompson was born in New Zealand.

Mr. Orthwein remains as chairman.

The stock tends to move in surges, and going back to 2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, and 2017-8, it has repeatedly shown interim peaks at 1X sales per share in the calendar year of the fiscal year, i.e. calendar 2018 matches with FY 2018 that ends this July. Not that this is a precise limit, but I use it as a guide to trading around a large and growing core position in THO.

Current estimates, which may change as more analysts weigh in, are for $8.6 B this FY and $9.1 B for FY 2019. Using 53 MM diluted shares, I get $171 as projected sales per share for THO for FY 2019. Thus, since I think the company is executing brilliantly and has always found ways to grow, and the Fed is moving interest rates up slowly enough not to hinder the economy much, I'm comfortable looking back to 2006-7 and shooting for THO to hit $170 sometime next calendar year. THO usually has beaten on sales, so this may end up being a little cautious.

What THO is "worth" is a tough call. The stock has been prone to big falls in recessions, so one thing I am not saying is that this is the all-time bottom. But it just might be, or at least for some years to come.

Concluding remarks: how THO can reward shareholders longer term

As I submit this article Thursday morning after Wednesday after-hours releases, THO is trading pre-market around $127.50, up $5 from Wednesday's close and up $8 from where I bought a little more intra-day Wednesday on hopes of an upside surprise. With so much negative sentiment regarding tariffs, and so much optimism in the RV community, I think the positive effect of the tax rate reduction is more important than the extra materials cost and thus maintain a bullish trading bias on this name. With my calendar year estimate for THO's EPS around $10 for CY 2018 and $11 for CY 2019, the stock, which only reports using GAAP, is at nearly a 50% discount to the S&P 500's (SPY) GAAP forward 2018 and 2019 projected P/E. However, THO has beaten the S&P for long-term growth over many years. So, I'm also comfortable knowing that at some point, cycles turn down. EPS could drop by half, and the stock would be at about a market P/E, and THO has no debt.

I'm relatively indifferent as to whether THO moves to reward shareholders via buybacks if it finds deal prices too high; puts itself up for sale; or expands horizontally or vertically. I simply expect that this well-managed company will likely continue to find ways to win.

In summary, I find that THO presents interesting investment characteristics both for long-term buy-and-hold investors and for long-side traders.

