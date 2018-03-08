Aviva's (AV) CEO Mark Wilson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aviva plc (NYSE:AV) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Mark Wilson

Thanks, Chris and good morning. When we have a very full room, it's nice to have you back as always. So this is our 2017 results presentation. Now believe it or not, this is always one of my favorite days of the year. And we have a very full room this morning and you know, each year - as I was reflecting last night with Tom and each year we seem to make some progress, we seem to tick off some problems. We seem to strengthen the balance sheet.

And - but I think the key is about improving the franchises, the underlying growth of the business because these results I think are a little bit special because this is really the first set of results of Aviva that's been dominated by the countries and franchises and businesses that I expect to stay part of the group.

For the last few years it's been selling and restructuring, the businesses we have left and the businesses we expect to stay. And these are the eight core businesses and the strategic investments and that's the way we're thinking about our company.

And then these results we are seeing some strong signs of growth nearly everywhere you look. You know, it's enough to put I guess and we needed in the cold winter of London, but not to put a bit of a spring in your step or as one of my English colleagues said to me last night, enough to warm the cockles of your heart. And after the frigid freezing cold weather we've had here in the last couple of weeks that is certainly no bad thing.

So what are the key themes for this year's results? Well, first, I think it's important, this broad-based growth across the key franchises with the king of the bulk [ph] section of Canada. But other than that the earnings growth is translated into very strong dividend growth as well.

Second, our EPS, which is our key measure of profit is showing a marked improvement, a mark to cap this year. Third, the composite in digital strategies are now specifically positively impacting results. We'll take you through that later. And fourth, we are deploying £2 billion of surplus capital in 2018.

So let's look at the numbers. We grew EPS by 7% and operating profit by 2% or underlying operating profit by 6%. And Tom will take you through that later. Now, you - we have in more detail, but the key takeaway here is that most of our markets have reported highly satisfactory profit results ahead of an earlier than what we promised.

Capital generation that remains strong at £2.6 billion and we increased our solvency capital ratio to 198%. Cash remittances that also up 33% to £2.4 billion and we are expecting another decent year of cash remittances in 2018. And ladies and gentlemen, you have heard me said before, but when it comes to the world of insurance cash is king. So I'm pretty happy where we are as a group on cash right now.

Now we've also increased the dividend to 27.4 pence per share. That's as I'm sure you've seen and that's an increase of 18% that delivers on a 50% payout ratio for '17 as we had promised.

And the next slide here shows we are giving a pretty decent track record of growing EPS and growing dividends we need them both. Although this year you can see that the rate of growth has certainly accelerated. We delivered 54.8 pence per share in EPS in 2017. That's up 7% and importantly which has been better than 5% growth from 2018 and beyond.

Now this is an upgrade, as we are now saying better than 5% of a higher baseline. And we've also brought this forward by 12 months from what we told you at the Investor Day. Quite something we've done better than we thought we were going to. And we can see in 2017 stronger growth in earnings has translated to higher growth in dividend which is up 18%.

Now this is the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in the dividend. And I think a lot of people probably forget that and given our increased ambition on the earnings growth and our target of a 55% to 60% payout ratio by 2020, we would expect that our dividend growth will continue to be strong going forward.

Now I guess while we're also on the dividends, it's important to also I guess reflect on the fact that we are back above the 26 pence per share, which of course was the level which was a cat back in the dark days of 2013. But it's different now because it's different because there's also no dilutive scrip element. So it's real dividend. It's fully covered by sustainable cash flows. So therefore the dividend is sustainable and growing.

But I guess of course, you'd expect that wouldn't give us the balance sheet and the franchises and the quality of the earnings is frankly in a fundamentally different position.

Now I think one of the most pleasing aspects of our performance in 2017 was that our growth was broad-based and this is probably the most we've seen, the diversity of growth across many of our businesses. There are plenty of green on the slide and I think this is a key slide and the figures clearly show it's possible to deliver attractive growth in developed markets, if and only if you target the right segments of those markets.

Now this is a strong set of numbers. Now that being said, there are clearly a few things we need to call out. Canada had a terrible year. There's no hiding from that. Profits declined by over £220 million year-on-year.

Now in the past, we've prided ourselves in outperforming the market in Canada. Clearly this time we haven't and we've made some mistakes and in the Q&A I'll also take you through the detailed recovery plan that is underway.

But Canada importantly does highlight a key part of our overall investment thesis and that is one of the strengths that comes with our diversity and our diversity both geographically and in our product is a composite is that we can overcome setbacks like Canada and still deliver and meet our targets and deliver some pretty good set of results.

And six out of eight of our core markets - of our major eight markets delivered double-digit growth in earnings, as you can see on the slide, they have increased profits and they've also increased sales of market share.

Now we had a strong year from our UK business, as a pretty good example, profit up 13%. And this was driven by increased sales across the major UK product lines, specifically helped by the composite and digital strategies.

The UK result did benefit from slightly higher levels of assumption changes which contributed £139 million to the increase in profit and even excluding this profit growth from our core product segments in the UK still increased 7% and we have no reason to think that this won't continue.

So whether you call it 13% or 7% from the UK it's still a good performance from Andy and the team. And that demonstrates that the UK is a dependable and growing market for Aviva and this is a trend.

Now Brexit interesting, isn't it. Despite the doom and gloom that was predicted by many commentators in the market, we have significantly increased sales and increased market share and increased profit in the UK. We think there's number of reasons as I said. But there's partly been a flight to quality and a flight to the big brands and we have clearly been a beneficiary of that.

There was good news from our other markets as well. The Aviva investors kept up momentum growing profit 21%, France, Poland, Ireland and Singapore were all comfortably in double-digit territory. And as you can see these four markets are now starting to give meaningful profit contributions. Now Italy lagged a little. They were victim in some ways of their own success. That very strong growth in sales which did lead to a near term P&L strength.

So what's driving this growth across our markets in '17? Well for start, as a group, a key point is we only really have the franchises left that we want and can grow, we have sold the others, quite simply our remaining franchises are competing, they are growing sales, they are growing market share. And more importantly they are growing profits and cash. That's what we're aiming for. That's what we pay our people for.

For example, in the UK long-term savings, net inflows were up two times. We increased our BPA volumes more than three times. The UK GI businesses also continue the strong run growing share and profit and I would highlight here that our digital direct business contribute to that, as our digital business now past the £1 billion premium mark. That's a pretty nice milestone.

Aviva Investors has grown revenues up 14% and that's a result of high assets on the management on one hand, strong growth over AIMS for the year on the other. And also something that became more apparent as the year went on, our success in our external businesses outside AIMS.

In Europe, we doubled VNB in Italy. We also grew in France and Poland and in Singapore the disruptive financial adviser model, which is certainly disrupting the market that helped grow VNB 29% and contributed meaningfully to the profit.

So now we're looking forward to the next few years. So we are aiming higher in terms of our EPS growth. We're no longer looking to shrink our geographic perimeter, that's finished and we are now left with our best businesses, only our strong businesses what we think is the strongest growth prospects.

And our growth drivers across these businesses they're not rocket science. It's the same thing that is - running that business, sorry winning us business in the last 12 months. We'll continue to target corporate and institutional business. We had a lot of success here last year.

And it's the composite model that is winning here, particularly in the UK and we expect to see continued growth in areas like Aviva Investors, long-term savings and GI businesses across Europe. You can see we've put the key drivers of growth country by country on slide.

France. It's gaining momentum for us. Partly that's the new team, that's making the tough decisions and we expect more efficiencies in France and we expect the mix to continue to contribute the profit growth.

Canada will recover. It may take some time, but we are confident to get back to where they belong over the next two years. Digital is now also benefiting the results with significant contributions, particularly the winning the large insurance mandates, but also positively impacting underwriting results and costs in the UK in addition to what's becoming some quite significant consumer sales.

Now on top of the baseline from our major markets, there's also the prospect of higher long-term growth from our strategic investments that we have on the slide. Now in Asia a few weeks ago and a Chinese investor noted to me an interesting fact that are sort of overlooked, he said that we are in the four most populous countries in emerging Asia, namely China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam and we also have as he said some of the strongest local partners in each of those markets, so the potential is clearly there. But I look at that as potential for disruption and potential for long-term growth.

Now at present it will not - we already have attractive profits in some markets like China and Turkey. And I think it's entirely appropriate to think long-term and invest a little this way for long-term shareholders.

But you know, despite the track record and the recent track record and despite the EPS growth, one of the questions we are often asked is still growth in the long-term, investors are now saying yeah, we see the growth in the next few years, we get that, but what about after that. And I think that's fair enough as a question.

You see, I believe the insurance world has fundamentally changed and reached an inflection point. For stop the macro environment has changed and GDP growth rates in emerging and mature markets are converging.

For example, there is now a little difference between the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Turkey and Europe on GDP growth and the point here is growth is no longer region based or even necessarily market specific based, I believe growth now - industry is now segment based and the key is to be operating in those growth segments and be positioned for the changes in those markets.

And while our major businesses are concentrated in developed markets, as we have seen in 2017 that certainly does not equate to being x-growth. We are seeing growth, we're seeing growth across the board. And in fact, we are also seeing that margins and now more developed markets are very robust simply because the more rationale players have exited, there is fewer competitors.

Now in each of our markets there are also structural drivers of growth. Some of them are demographic and you see some them up here. Some of it is government policy, like auto enrolment or pensions in Turkey and some of it is margin with increased scale through our initiatives and also consolidation in the market.

And the key is positioning our business for all these trends. And I think we're in a pretty good spot. But it's also why we are investing heavily in capability not just the things you know about like digital, which is important, but also in terms of the people as well.

For example, we have hired David Cumming, as the Head of Equities to build out our equities franchise in Aviva Investors. We hired Tom Ground, to lead our BPA business which is proving to be very successful and we've been hiring talent in global corporate and specialty where relationships and industry experience allow us to selectively expand in this market.

Now we have a number of structural and deliberate competitive advantages to grow which you can also see on the slide. Scale and expense ratio is important. Brand is critically important, particularly in digital and our investment in data analytics and artificial intelligence I believe is industry leading. We now have 550 data scientists and it's this capability that won us a number of large insurance mandates in the last year.

Turning now to Capital. Now at our Investor Day in November, we outlined our intention to deploy £218 billion and a further £1 billion in 2019. And today I want to add some specific guidance about the use of that capital.

Now as you've heard in the previous slides, our first priority is organic growth, frankly that doesn't take too much capital. We indicated that we would also - and by the way and that's included in that £2 billion, just to be clear. We indicated that we would allocate £900 million for debt to leveraging, that remains our intention and we are advanced with our plans as the debt comes due.

When you think about it you can do the maths, it's a no brainer, as it adds this debt reduction alone at £60 million annualized cash benefits at the group level each year. Now we intend to use around £600 million of surplus capital for bolt-on acquisitions and use at least £500 million for capital returns to shareholders. Now Tom will provide the detail on that in a moment.

But just a few comments of context from me. First on M&A. Quite a topical subject in the insurance worldwide now. Now we have used just over £100 million on the accretive trends first deal in Ireland. So there's about £500 million left this year.

Now M&A by its nature is opportunistic and we won't chase deals just because we have the cash, but the specific numbers give you a clear sense of scale and our priorities. Of the £500 million plus earmarked for capital returns, we are working through our plans, but we are not yet ready to announce the dates or the exact mechanisms today.

To be very clear though, it is our intention to return at least £500 million of capital to shareholders this year. We intend to do this through a combination of preference and ordinary shares.

Now for the prefs, you should note that we have the ability to cancel these prefs at par with shareholder approval. These prefs carry very high coupons and will no longer count for regulatory capital from 2026.

In addition, we are in the very fortunate position with our cash and capital that we now have the ability to do something about it. So we intend to. Tom we'll take you through the detail of this in a moment.

So to conclude, I'm not going to speak for too long this morning as I think the numbers speak for themselves. We are all very aware that a track record for consistency and dependability is only ever built over time, but we are now adding to I think that track record each year, we haven't missed the target. Each year our EPS has grown, but this year the growth has accelerated and is much more broad-based.

We have another upgrade as we expect stronger growth in earnings earlier than we were expecting before from our businesses. It's another year where we've strengthened capital and cash and we now have the very high quality problem of deploying it productively. It's another year where we have increased our dividend double-digits and that's on the back of earnings and increasing the earnings both in quantum, but also into their translation into cash, which to me is equally as important.

It's clear that our composite and digital strategy is helping our businesses to compete and win in their respective markets. And you have seen that coming finally through the numbers. And speaking of those numbers, I know Tom wants to get up here to talk to you, so I'll hand over to Tom, our Chief Financial Officer.

Tom Stoddard

Thank you and good morning. As Mark said, we believe Aviva past a fundamental inflection point in 2017 with our core businesses now driving attractive, sustainable growth in both earnings and dividends.

Our operating EPS was up 7%. This is the sort of standard we want to keep repeating. As the slide shows, our eight major markets delivered 6% operating profit growth in 2017, up over £200 million year-on-year and would have delivered even more if it had not been for the setback in Canada.

At the top you can see that our flagship UK insurance business is leading the way with operating profit up 13% to £2.2 billion. It is Aviva's biggest and most fully developed business and in many ways serves as a model for what we want to achieve across our group, a trusted brand, becoming a partner of choice and satisfying customers across their insurance and savings needs. We believe Aviva has unique advantages in our home UK market and can extend these advantages in other countries.

So my remarks today, I've set myself three tasks. The first is to try to bring out more detail on the results for each of our eight major markets. The second is to weave them together relative to our UK business, joining up the common threads that connect our Aviva strategy. And third, I'll conclude with a more forward looking outlook on 2018, explaining how we bridge for growth in 2017 into further growth in 2018 and beyond.

Now before I move on from this overview slide, I want to make a few more general observations. Scanning down the rows you'll see that we've had double-digit profit growth in sterling terms in six of the eight businesses, a seventh Italy is also growing strongly in terms of sales and value of new business VNB, the first year strain from those sales has temporarily dampened profit growth. So the fact that Italy more than doubled VNB in 2017 should show up in future profits.

Canada of course, had a difficult year in 2017, as we indicated back in November with many years of favorable reserve development abruptly coming to a halt, as the benefit of past reforms has dissipated and current conditions deteriorated. I'll talk more about this later.

But I want to use Canada to make a bigger point. Unlike others, our strategy at Aviva is to be both diversified and at the same time very focused not everywhere, just the eight major markets in a portfolio of strategic investments.

Diversity means that when one business encounters challenges others can still carry us forward and focus means that we can identify performance issues quickly, figure out what needs to change and then make it happen.

This case that includes moving Colm Holmes, who is a success in our UK GI business to join our team in Canada as CEO. We did something similar in France about 14 months ago, moving Patrick Dixneuf to leave that business with good results as you can see here, and we've just moved Nacho's Querido [ph] into Italy about three months ago after his many years of success in Spain. So we have the right team on the field now with proven operators in all eight of our major markets and an acute focus on delivering results.

Moving down the slide, you can also see here that we're investing for the future. Spending a little more this year on our portfolio of strategic investments, within this portfolio our investments in China and Turkey are already profitable and we would expect Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong and India to turn the portfolio positive within a few years probably around the 2020 timeframe.

As you know, thanks to Chris Wei's efforts, we're now executing an exciting joint venture with Tencent and Hillhouse in Hong Kong and Maurice Tulloch is actively working on resetting our position in India.

Finally on the slide, the contribution from businesses we've sold or agreed to sell was lower in 2017 than in 2016 and should decline again in 2018 as we complete sales of FPI, Spain and Banco Pop mid-year. We're addressing the impact of those divestitures partly through capital management, so it's not worth dwelling on here. I will however come back at the end of my remarks to review how we increase EPS in 2017 and more importantly the outlook for 2018.

With the first usual stop on NAV, book value per share is up 2% as dividends, the share buyback, AVIF amortization and restructuring costs offset operating profit. Integration restructuring costs declined by a third and should be approximately zero for 2018. AVIF will also be lower in the future once we complete the sale of FPI.

So we should have improving prospects for NAV growth, subject to the likelihood of additional return of capital to shareholders in 2018 and 2019. Basic earnings per share more than doubled to 35 pence.

Okay. Turning now to the businesses. UK insurance delivered impressive volume and profit growth in its core segments. Long-term savings net flows nearly doubled to £5.6 billion, bulk annuity sales tripled to £2 billion and protection VNB was up 21%.

General Insurance net written premiums were up 4% with the combined operating ratios stable at 93.9% and an improved underlying core. Andy Briggs has done a really terrific job bringing together a unified business, focused on customers and winning market share when we want to compete.

Our product segments increased profits by 7% for the year. Now this includes profits from our legacy book, which stayed strong at £331 million, although as previously guided it will decline gradually over time.

And the net profit contribution from other items, which include assumption and other changes was significantly higher this year at £290 million, primarily because of the release of longevity reserves which amounted to £710 million, partly offset by higher expense reserves and other provisions which totaled £420 million.

So let me stop and explain this. As we've guide in the past we normally expect this other line in UK Life to contribute about a £150 to £200 million of operating profit annually, as we take action to improve profitability, and as prudence in our book on lines. Much but not all of this is related to our annuity business, which has over £50 billion of reserves and is growing.

In 2016 and 2017 our own mortality experience, which is broadly consistent with the latest industry tables showed that we had significant prudence in our longevity reserves. We released some prudence a year ago in the 2016 results, decided to release more now in our 2017 results. We factor in our own experience on a rolling average basis over several years, so the adjustment does not happen all at once.

Accordingly, unless mortality trends reverse we could see a further release of longevity reserves in 2018 and beyond. But of course, we won't know until more time passes. I should also point out that we try to benchmark ourselves relative to others in the UK industry on longevity and based on the data we've been provided, we believe we are near the more conservative end of the spectrum and remain so even after our 2017 releases.

Please note that while we're not counting on future reserve releases, we will manage our pace of spending on other improvements and investments in the business with an eye on the net impact of this other line on our overall results. In part this may help fund incremental transformation of our business that will increase our operating advantages in the future.

Well we are focusing on is growth in the product segments in the UKI business, which came in at a very satisfactory 7% in 2017 and upon which we want to build in 2018.

And speaking of underlying growth. Let's get back to our four core segments, where we're picking our spots and winning more business. In fact, new business profits were up 13% to £391 million and looking at the four core segments, the long-term savings profit was up 30% on the back of higher assets and consistent margins within our target range. This is a big business with assets under administration up 13% to £118 billion of which platform assets increased 56% to £20 billion.

Annuities and equity release, operating profit was up 11% on a 58% increase in sales with margins returning to within the target range on new business. Last year our annuity margins were unusually high as volumes were lower and we were allocating attractive investment assets across that lower volume. This year we've improved our capabilities and increased our appetite for larger BPAs, although still not chasing jumbo transactions. We remain disciplined on margins and capital usage.

This is a good area for us to create value from our ability to originate private debt which we do so as part of a balanced portfolio of business. We're not overly dependent on this line, although we do expect to grow it as long as we can get the returns we want and can manage the risks effectively.

In protection volumes were up, but operating profit was down 6%, as we've experienced large losses on existing business. This may weigh on profit in 2018 until rate increases work through the group protection book.

On the GI side, we enjoyed very solid performance with broad based organic growth across personal lines and commercial non-motor lines. Along with this growth, we also improved the normalized accident year combined ratio by 1.3 points on better underwriting.

Weather remained benign and we had a bit less favorable prior year development resulting in a combined ratio of 93.9% identical to last year. Together all this drove a 4% increase in GI operating profit to £408 million and considered in its entirety the combined UK Insurance business is demonstrating just how powerful it can be delivering £2.8 billion of operating profit and 13% growth through Aviva's emphasis on satisfying customers and becoming a distribution partner of choice.

On Ireland. Now this is a market where we think we should be able to extend the Aviva business model very easily. We have an excellent brand recognition and reasonable market share and we have the opportunity to take more share by deploying digital resources and enhancing our customer experience.

Once we complete the first acquisition we'll be the largest composite player in Ireland. Our results there have been good with operating profit up 18% to £86 million. Our GI combined operating ratio improved again to 91.4%. Net written premiums were up 15% and the French first deal should become accretive very quickly, so we expect our Irish business to carry forward good momentum on profits. We're counting on John Quinlan and team to keep delivering.

Switching over to Aviva Investors. This is a business centered in the UK but serving our insurance operations and other investors all over the world and building its reputation under human Euan Munro, based on outcome oriented solutions.

It's more and more becoming a partner of choice for institutions and distributors and it has enough scale to operate on a very low cost basis, hence the improved profit margins and growth in 2017.

Aviva Investors built on the momentum it created the prior year with operating profit up 21% to £168 million. The operating margin increased from 27% to 29% with revenue growth once again outpacing increases in expenses. Revenue from external clients increased to 34% of the total, up from 32%.

The AIMS range of funds grew 40%, with AUM now up to £12.6 billion. Although momentum stalled from mid-year as AIMS hit a slow patch in terms of relative performance and profit also benefited from more success in our growing infrastructure asset business with origination volume at £4.1 billion, up 24%.

So a good year from Aviva Investors, but we remain thirsty for more growth here. The business remains at about 5% of our total profit from major markets and we'd like to see contribute a lot more than that, ideally 10% or more, which means that Euan and David Cummings and the team have to keep working hard to outpace the rest of Aviva.

Next over to France, where Patrick Dixneuf has instilled an improved culture, greater focus on efficiency and a more strategic view of the future of the business. By way of background, France is Aviva's second largest profit and cash generator and has a very attractive distribution footprint through five channels.

Aviva's opportunity in France is to grow by unlocking the potential of that distribution, which we plan to do by providing an enhanced composite offering under one Aviva brand.

Business conditions in France improved significantly in 2017, but this is only part of the story for us. Aviva's operating profit was up 13% in constant currency and 20% in sterling to £507 million, as we outperform the overall market in terms of life premiums and GI premium growth.

Our myths [ph] life side continues to improve toward protection in unit linked products and we made progress on reducing crediting rates on participating business. And GI our core improved to 94.5% on better underwriting and lower large loss experience.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress in France in 2017 and believe that by focusing on expense efficiency and the productivity of our distribution channels we can improve performance further.

Now Canada, where I'm not going to talk about growth, here the main stories in almost seven point swing in prior year reserve development, which was 5.4% positive in 2016 and 1.3% negative this year. As a result, the reported combined ratio deteriorated to 102.2% and operating profit dropped 83% to £46 million, which is our weakest result in years.

So the first question is why? And the second question is what are we doing about it? Okay, so why? Over the seven years through 2016 reserves developed favorably by three point eight points per year on average, primarily driven by Ontario auto reforms in 2010 and 2012. This was bound to run out and we were expecting it to run out.

But neither we nor the market anticipated it early enough and had not adjusted rates sufficiently far in advance, so we were a bit caught out when motor bodily injury claims started to spike upwards.

We've had some other negatives in Alberta and the Atlantic provinces, but that's really the crux of it. It probably didn't help that we were integrating the RBC General acquisition at the same time that that's an explanation not an excuse, we should have done better.

So then what are we doing about it? Well, I've already mentioned that we've made a management change bringing in Colm Holmes, as CEO. Sometimes a fresh perspective is needed and Colm brings a great sense of best practices from our UK business and his experience elsewhere.

In addition, we're pushing hard on rate. We've increased some rates, filed for other rate increases and will file for additional rate increases throughout 2018. Market course have been elevated across Canada, so we're not alone in raising rates. This will have the biggest impact for us over time even if it has a marginally negative impact on top line volumes. I'd rather have the underwriting profits any day.

We're also taking some underwriting and business mix decisions. We're changing some claims management practices and we may exit some unprofitable distribution partners.

Finally we'll take another look at expenses and cut in some places, while reallocating in others. Looking forward this should mean a bounce back in 2018, but it won't be all the way. January and February have not started well with elevated claims frequency and difficult weather and it will take time for rate increases to earn through into results. So this will be a 2018 and 2019 recovery story with us looking to restore the business to a 94% to 96% cent combined operating ratio by 2020.

Let we finish this part of the story by saying that we still like our Canadian business and look forward to it getting back to market leading course and a mid-teen to return on capital. We think the business can be further enhanced with innovative propositions and learning's from our composite model elsewhere. So Canada remains core to our strategy over the long run.

Okay. Turning back to Europe. In Poland we had good bottom line results with operating profit up 26% to £177 million. We were very efficient in Poland and earned a high return on capital. Adam Uszpolewicz and Michal Szymanski run a tight ship.

We're full composite player in this market with offerings in life, pensions, GI, health and asset management. This is a market where we'd like to build even more scale possibly through bolt-on acquisition.

On the life side, we've doubled our market share of the profit pool over the last 10 years to 15% and about 90% of our life businesses is recurring premiums which is higher than the market average. So in 2017 we maintained a favorable sales mix consisting of 85% protection in unit linked business, although sales volumes in VNB did not hit our growth targets.

GI profit increased significantly as the core improved to 86.7% on higher volume and as we consolidated our JV with Bank Zachodni. Overall we're the number two player in the Polish market, earning a very attractive return on capital and believe we can consolidate an even stronger position with customers extending Aviva's capabilities here.

In Italy, under Nachos Querido [ph] leadership, Aviva's ambition is to leverage the group's capabilities to create market leading propositions in four key customer segments delivered across all distribution channels, including banks, agents, brokers and direct.

For example, we're experiencing very good sales of our capital light hybrid product through Fineco and others with volume up 76%. This has driven very strong net inflows of £2.3 billion, which are up 38%. Value of new business more than doubled to £179 million and we expect life profits to follow as we overcome the first year strain of these higher sales levels. GI core was 94.2% with broadly stable underlying performance and we're exploring opportunities for further growth from GI, including more commercial business.

So as a result of future - excuse me, as a result of recent sales momentum, we're now moved up several places to 7th in Italy and believe we can do much better than this, generating higher levels of Aviva brand awareness and franchise value along the way.

Finally Singapore, operating profit in Singapore was up 10% at £110 million. Despite additional spending to build out the Aviva financial advisors network, which increased the number of advisers by 60% to 673.

Our CEO in Singapore Nishit Majmudar has done an excellent job building this innovative distribution channel from nothing over the last two years. As a result value of new business has grown 29% to £123 million, with double-digit increases in savings and protection products.

Our small loss GI and health narrowed which is important for Aviva's customer composite strategy in this market. We consider Singapore to be an important hub for us and one of the leading wealth centers in Asia and over time we would target double-digit profit growth as the Aviva financial advisors network generates higher volumes of sales.

Okay, switching away from the business units and back to Aviva overall. We remain very well capitalized with a solvency to cover ratio of one 198%, well in excess of our working range of 150% to 180%. Our underlying capital generation of approximately £1.7 billion as similar last year, as we invest in future growth did not generate as much capital surplus in Canada.

Other capital actions were significant again in 2017 and were driven by £700 positive from the Friends Life Part 7 transaction. This is more than we had initially expected. And will enable us to remit more cash up to the group center in the form of special remittances in 2018.

You can see that we paid £1.1 billion of dividends and returned another £800 million through share repurchases, paying down - and paying down hybrid debt.

As will come on to a couple of slides, we clearly have more room to do more of that in 2018. And our Solvency II cover ratio may trend still higher, although our capital management decisions should moderate that trend as we redeploy or return capital that we don't need in the business. This will be a multi-year process as we work to optimize the balance sheet still further.

And as we anticipated, cash remittances were up strongly in the year improving to £2.4 billion. Special dividends following Friends Life capital synergies accounted for £500 million and should account for more in 2018. We've secured use of a Dynamic Volatility Adjuster or DVA for use in France which is a positive for dividend capacity over time and we may be able to optimize our capital further in France.

For example, we hope to be one of the first to implement the new French Supplementary Pension Fund, FRPS. Central liquidity also remained strong at £2 billion and we expect more cash from our divestitures of Spain and FPI, as well as future remittances from our ongoing operations. So not surprisingly we're in a good position to fund future growth, as well as address our capital management objectives throughout 2018.

Our capital management priorities remain consistent with what we've stated before, with a preference for organic growth and a progressive dividend, followed by a combination of repaying expensive debt both on M&A and additional capital returns.

We expect £2 billion of capital redeployment in 2018 and another £1 billion in 2019. Of that £2 billion in 2018 approximately £900 million is planned for repaying expensive hybrid debt and £100 million is for the closing of the Friends First acquisition in the middle of the year. The remaining £1 billion is undecided, but will be redeployed or returned to investors as pictured here.

As Mark said, one of the things we're looking at is the possibility of a liability management exercise concerning one or more tranches of preferred securities issued by either our General Accident subsidiary or Aviva plc. The rating agencies don't count them as capital anymore and they likely will not count for capital for Solvency II purposes from 2026, so they no longer serve their originally intended purpose. Essentially they're now just the equivalent of very expensive senior debt with coupons that are not tax deductible.

So while we've not taken any decisions we note that these securities are subject to cancellation at par upon a capital reduction approved by ordinary and preferred shareholders voting as a single class. Now that we're in excess cash and capital positions it may make sense for the company to address these securities now or sometime prior to 2026.

So we worked through the alternatives. One of the things we're considering is how best to balance the respective interests of ordinary and preferred shareholders. Any event that should be clear that one of our priorities is deleveraging and eliminating high cost debt from our capital structure, primarily to improve ongoing cash flows and dividend capacity.

And we'll also look for accretive bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen our existing businesses. However, we do not count on fining them and if we do not fine what we want we will return more capital to investors either by repaying more debt, buying back stocks as we did last year or possibly through a special dividend in connection with yearend.

Frequently we're asked where we're investing and where we're de-investing. As we complete our divestiture program, this is now less about which countries we favor as we see opportunities across all of our major markets. And it's more about capabilities. We are investing for the future by building data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities, adding to our distribution capabilities and expanding in Aviva Investors, while purchased annuities and global corporate and specialty insurance.

At the same time we're driving more efficiency from our operations by improving cash remittances, shifting more to global shared services model, commencing a zero based budgeting program, addressing our legacy IT systems and further optimizing our back books. We obviously still have plenty to do. The benefits of these actions will enable us to keep investing for the future and growing a company sustainably.

So on the topic of growth beforehand back to Mark, I want to talk a little bit more specifically about the outlook for the future. To do so, I'll start with the bridge showing how our operating EPS progressed from 2016 2017 and use that as a basis for helping you think about how 2018 may turn out.

The key figure on the left is an underlying growth rate of 6% and operating profit which underpins the overall operating EPS growth rate of 7$. Yes we benefited from FX, but the growth of our businesses in constant currency was still strong. Foreign exchange and perimeter change is basically offset each other.

As you can see the balance sheet was actually negative contributor to growth, with the incremental positives in UK Life more than offset by the less favorable reserve development in Canada and UK GI. We had some weather and other non-recurring negatives, primarily hedging activity, as well as some positives from a lower effective operating tax rate.

So with all that background on 2017, we can now look forward to the outlook for 2018 on the right side of the slide. Our businesses will perform as they will, but Mark and I are asking each of the major markets to hit an earnings growth target which is higher than 5% and in some cases considerably higher. We think Canada will take time to bounce back. And so we're expecting at least some progress in 2018 and more in 2019.

Now also keep in mind that last year's buyback and debt deleveraging happened late in the year, so only had a partial impact on 2017 with more to follow in 2018 and additional capital management to come would benefit some this year and more in 2019.

And this is helpful because we've had a series of business unit sales, which affected us in 2017 and will affect us again in 2018 as sales complete in the middle of the year with some residual effect in 2019. So debt deleveraging and buybacks are neutralizing the dilutive impact of asset sales. Our tax helped us in 2017 but our effective operating tax rate is likely to be a little higher in 2018 depending on the business mix of our profits.

So now for the punch line, taken all together you can simplify this and just say that our EPS growth in 2018 really depends on how much organic growth we'd get from our major markets, at least that's the way I see and since we have a lot of conviction around those businesses we're bringing forward management's target for operating EPS growth to exceed 5%.

So in conclusion, Aviva has moved past an inflection point with operating EPS growth of 7%, excess capital, plenty of cash and dividend growth of 18%. I'll remind you that in addition to growing EPS, we also expect to increase the dividend payout ratio to our new target payout ratio of 55% to 60% by 2020. Cash dividends have increased 83% during my tenure over the last four years. And we want to keep them growing sustainably for years to come.

Back over to you Mark.

Mark Wilson

Thank you, Tom. I think we should just get straight in the questions actually. So if you can maybe to start event [ph] hopefully you have the microphone bolt there, and have go to the operating heads up here too so we can probably pass the questions around a little. Let's start with Greig.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Greig Paterson

Greig Paterson, KBW. Three questions. One is just in terms of sterling millions, the management actions that you did this year which are ahead of expectations what's the sort of headwind. Obviously that's capitalizing future profit. What sort of headwind does that produce for 2018? Question one.

Second one is in terms of the IFRS GI reserves, what is your percentage of margin of a best estimate and how is that changed year-on-year? And the third question is, I saw in the press you've had some issues with your platform migration in the UK, I mean, we have the case study we obviously ended [ph] up paying £0.5 when things went wrong. I just wondered if you could update then, tell us if there is going to be some fallout in terms of cash flow cost from…

Mark Wilson

To capital, if you can talk about platform.

Tom Stoddard

And so I'm assuming by talking about management actions you're effectively talking about the other line in U.K. Life where we were up about £139 million year-over-year is that is that right?

Greig Paterson

[Inaudible]?

Tom Stoddard

Well, I don't know that we will. Again, one of the things that I tried to say was that as we look at our experience and longevity effectively we're at the conservative end of the spectrum and it's as it appears that trends are showing less improvement in longevity over time that's causing us to need to release reserves there.

So we did some of that in 2016. Some of that again in 2017 and I think my guidance for you around that other line is although we've said that we would expect it to be £150 million to £200 million, we would expect that actually to be elevated over the next few years - will probably will be over that 200 point. So I don't know that there's going to be a drag there.

Your second question was around the amount of margin IFRS reserves on the GI side. We don't disclose exactly what that number is, but I would tell you that the way we look at it is at a specific point, we don't have much of a range around that. And all of our businesses are reserved at that level right now. So we haven't had any decrease in that margin.

Mark Wilson

Andy?

Andy Briggs

Good morning, Greig. So on the platform, very successful year last year and we saw our long-term saving net fund flows doubled to £5.6 billion, total assets there up to £118 billion within that the platform is £20 billion.

Because of the success and our commitment to that market we decided we needed to upgrade to more modern technology that will be scalable. We have had issues with that. As has been well publicized, we're working hard with advisers and their clients to resolve those issues. But in terms of potential financial impacts of that not material in the context of a £3.2 billion UK P&L.

Mark Wilson

Just Greig, if I can just add something on the longevity release. So we have couple of notes that are suggesting it was conservative or not and - but looking at that too simplistically, the issue is not where they use tables from 15 or 16 or 17.

The primary factor there is your calibration against those tables and you don't just take the tables and plug them in, it not that simple, it's your calibration. And we are at the very conservative end of that which is a far bigger issue. Ashik?

Ashik Musaddi

Hi, good morning. Ashik Musaddi from JPMorgan. I got three questions. Slide number six looks pretty interesting. I mean, you are flagging that six markets out of your eight has delivered double-digit growth.

Having said that, if I look at your 2018 plan you're still flagging around 5% organic growth. So which markets do you think will continue to do double-digit and where you would be a bit cautious on double-digit, what do you delivered this year? So that would be my first one.

The second one would be, can you give us some color about the Protection business in UK, what went wrong and what would be the recovery part for that? And same on Canada, I mean, you're guiding for 94, 96 by 2020. But will it be back end loaded, front end loaded. Any thoughts on that would be great? Thank you.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Just so the markets. Let's talk about it. So tell you what we're promising to the market and what our targets are and that's the greater [ph] than five and to do that you need a mix. Now clearly you have seen higher than that in this markets and different markets and different positions.

We're not going to give any more guidance on that today. We need a little bit of wiggle room, it's one of the benefits of our diversity, rather you can pull various levers frankly. But we expect to identify, but I'm not going to give any more guidance.

You can see though all of these markets on a couple of slides later on there. All of these markets have different advantages and you have some tailwinds. You know the UK is pretty strong for us, pretty much across the board. France is very much - France has got some just a new impetus and a new momentum and a clearer strategy and you're seeing that happen. France is going to have a success - but I'm not going to give any more guidance on that today.

On the Protection book, Andy, you want to cover and then Morris, where is Morris?

Andy Briggs

Yes. So I think that the key point I'll make is in the UK we're unique in being a composite player across all the major markets. And that strategy is working really well for us. We're finding particularly corporates, meeting multiple needs with us across different lines of business. So Protection is one line of business and that we are seeing much stronger growth in - from the structural drivers and long-term savings and you see is in equity release.

But in terms of Protection, basically two drivers on the back book. The new business profits some protection still grew 11%. That back book we just had a number of larger claims just as you get in insurance businesses from time to time. And then we have seen that the claims experienced in some parts of our income protection book has been - has been higher than we were assuming, we'll address that through rate going forward.

But for me it's a great example of the benefits of the composite model, we've delivered our underlying profit growth in the UK of 7%. Before you consider all the assumption changes and so we could absorb that impact on existing business and protection has still delivered strong growth.

Unidentified Company Representative

Morning, Ashik. Let me respond to your Canadian question. I mean, it's a great business as Tom and Mark have said, it's had a disappointing year. So firstly let me give you some market context and that will actually help then explain why I believe and why I'm confident that we'll get back to our target offering range in the period that's been mentioned.

So I think the most important part of the market context. First you've got to understand that 48% of our Canadian business is personal motor, right. Now if you look at the last seven years that served us - served us incredibly well. So what actually specifically happened to the motor market in 2017?

So you've heard us talk about frequency and that was part of the issue, but that wasn't the real underlying issue. The real underlying issue was increase in frequency and injury claims. Now why did that happen, why did we get to see more injury claims?

Well, what we've had across Canada is discussions about regulatory reform and it's no different than we talk - when we talk about regular reform here in the UK when we had Whiplash when I was running our UK business or if I look at our Irish business when we talked about motor reform and the core was 140 and I reflect on it you know at 91 today.

What happens then is the actors in the system, namely the claims farmers and the plaintiffs bar look to rehash, recycle their files. So we saw an incredible increase in injury costs. We also saw albeit a more minor point, some increases in claims inflation on the back of physical damage.

So these factors have actually coupled to see the motor market actually move north of 100% combine offering ratio in Canada. So on that, am I disappointed? Absolutely I'm disappointed. Am I confident that the actions that I'll walk you through are going to get us back to our combined operational target between 94 and 96? Absolutely.

So let me highlight a few of those actions. There's a whole series of actions, but let me give you three sort of key fanatics. We've got actions underway in rate, we've got actions underway in underwriting and we've got actions underway in the indemnity management.

Let's start with indemnity management. That's how we manage the claims. So when you're having an increased flow on older files, the two things that you have to do and actually things that Aviva is very good at and we've demonstrated that both here in the UK and Ireland and historically also in Canada. It's managing defense programs and it's also managing fraud.

Second thing underwriting, things that we can do, get a look at your mix of business, right, you look at your selection of business, you look at your filters and you look at your deviations and you tighten those up. And most importantly is rate. So what's happening right now?

We started to respond in Q4 of last year. We currently have above 5 points of rate moving through the entire Canadian book. I expect the rate to accelerate particularly in the regulator lines and if you take these three actions and culmination that's what gives me confidence that our Canadian business will go from 1022 [ph] back to the target operating range of 94, 96 over the next two years.

Mark Wilson

Just to finish that off though you know, specifically in terms of whether it will be back end loaded or not, it will tend to be back end loaded because as Moore [ph] says those rate changes take time to flow through. So I would expect this should start benefiting us more in the latter half of '18 and into'19 as opposed to right now. We have a question from Andy Hughes, please. Andy?

Andy Hughes

Macquarie. Couple of questions if I could. And the first one was on the Friends Life and cash generation remittances. I think you said you were well ahead of plan on the underlying cash generation, you're showing 750 out of a 1 billion plus remittances is from Friends Life. Just wondering how far ahead of plan are you versus the original plan of 1 billion.

And I could see in France you got the DVA locally which pieces the solvency in France does that improve the dividend flows going forward from France, I understand it gets consolidated at the group level.

And the third question is, in terms of liability management obviously you said sometime before 2020, but if you - is there timeline on that. So for example you put some on the M&A, but if it's not used by the end of the year you do some sort of special dividend. I'm just wondering you don't do the liability management by the end of the year. Is that also directed to buyback? Thank you.

Mark Wilson

You take the first one, I'll take the DVA...

Tom Stoddard

Okay. So first on the on how far ahead we are on the Friends Life capital and cash. We're not giving a specific number on that. Again, we set a target of getting a £ 1 billion. We're going to be ahead of that by how far we'll just have to see as we get through 2018 and 2019…

Mark Wilson

You have to stay significant.

Tom Stoddard

Yes but - and we will keep reporting that separately. So again that is one of the things that will help us get to our cash remittance target. And DVA?

Mark Wilson

DVA has been an ongoing fighting of our life and that was a key part of the Solvency II. It wasn't recognized at the group because our regulator, the PRA didn't recognize it. We then got it recognized in France which does help gives you a fair bit more headroom to help dividend's come out from France.

The instant thing you would have seen though with some you may have picked up was [indiscernible] put out a report on DVA specifically saying that it was part of Solvency II and needed to be implemented. And I would expect that to cause a rethink in the PRA.

It is meaningful to us. Regulators tend to take - give with one hand and take with the other. So who knows what the net impact would be and that will be positive for sort of group level and in France this certainly helpful for securing dividend, that will make sense.

Tom Stoddard

And then on - your question on liability management. That's a good question. So let me try to address a number of things there - around that. We think it's an interesting question because these are very expensive securities that don't count for capital force anymore. So it's important that we take a look at them.

At the same time, we want to be very deliberate and careful in terms of how we approach them and so we've been taking our time to work through what the possibilities are there. And we're continuing to do that work now, so we haven't concluded on a specific action. But we would expect to come back to that in a relatively short timeframe.

To the extent that we don't do anything with those securities yes, we still have our capital redeployment budget for this year and so that would imply a higher buyback. Now you know, last year at this time we said that we were going to do a buyback. We weren't totally specific on timing or size. We ended up buying back 300 million over the course of summer.

It would be natural for us to do something similar to that this year possibly with some liability management, but it may be that we end up doing more in terms of a share buyback over time. And so again, one of the things we're working through is should we go ahead launch a program now and then extend it, increase it later or should we wait a little while and figure out what we're trying to do with the liability management before concluding that.

So all that's very actively under consideration and I'd expect us to be able to come to the conclusions relatively soon.

Mark Wilson

And on M&A, if we don't use that as Tom said in his remarks, we need to deploy capital, we're at a low end of the range and so we'll be looking to use that somewhere as well.

Tom Stoddard

Can we go Ravi, please.

Ravi Tanna

Thanks. It's Ravi Tanna at Goldman Sachs. I have three questions please. The first was just a follow up on the cash, in relation to Canada obviously you've guided to kind of lower levels of remittances is going forward and you had in the past talked a bit about potentially moving some of the Canadian business into the internal reinsurance mixer and that might ease the flow. So I was wondering if you could give us an update there, please.

Second, there was just on the NA optimization progress you've made on the UK annuity book and how much of the book has been shifted into liquid assets versus the numbers you talked to previously. If you could give us some information there please.

And the first third was just on Aviva Investors, obviously the £4 billion of infrastructure that you've referenced is a quite sizable figure. I was wondering if you could just elaborate a little bit more about the plans there and where that could potentially get to. Thank you.

Tom Stoddard

Okay. So on the use of the mixer in Canada that's something that we're still working on, something that we would like to do. I can't give you specifics in terms of timing because we've got to work through the regulatory environment in the way that works, but that still is a possibility for us which would improve our overall liquidity.

I'd say that's not a must do though. I mean, again this is a temporary phenomenon in Canada they should come back and we've got enough cash and liquidity right now but it doesn't really change any of our capital planning.

Andy Briggs

Picked up on the UC [ph] size. So we 3 billion of bulks new business, and 1.5 billion of individually annuity this last year. And we also moved 650 million of the back book of annuities into our liquid assets, so 650 million moved giving an £86 million - £86 million pound profit from that.

We're now in a position that £25 billion of our £57 billion is in our liquid assets, so that's 44%. We've previously said, we'd happily have over half in liquid assets. And I think the key point to me here is if we can't originate new business at attractive rates we'll just use the assets on the back book and hindsight there is a pretty good check and balance to be confident of the P&L growth and progress in the P&L and being disciplined on new business pricing.

Mark Wilson

On the liquid?

Tom Stoddard

Just on - there is a great alignment of our businesses here. And I'm having the opportunity with an Aviva Investors to build on a liquid asset business on the back of the demand from the UK Life business. So the £4 billion just for your information, the £4 billion that we originated in liquid assets last year, around £3 billion went to the Aviva business and about £1 billion went to third party investors and in the very long term we anticipate that that mix will change because obviously there's excessive - there is greater demand at the minute from the UK Life business.

So we would intend to keep cranking up origination capability. One big part of the investment in Aviva Investors is in that liquid origination team because it's also an ideal asset class for a defined benefit pension plans. And obviously if they're already invested in those kind of assets, we know they've appropriate assets for moving into the bulk marketplace. So it's - we already in conversation with them managing their pension assets there's a natural conveyor belt into the UK Life business.

Mark Wilson

Just a fair addition on the liquidity point before and none of our plans, none of our capital return planes are impacted by Canada. In fact, as we've realized we've actually built up quite a boffin [ph] in a number of subsidiaries in terms of capital and cash and the next period of time will look to bring a bit of more of that up. But it's not the top of our projects right now, because we have plenty of capital in cash at the group. So there's just not really a key issue for us.

Tom Stoddard

We have Gordon Aitken, please.

Gordon Aitken

Morning. Gordon Aitken from RBC. Three questions. First a follow up on the re-risking of the annuity assets. Just maybe give us some numbers around that, so what was the blended yield on the annuity assets and maybe in '16 - improved in '17, if you do push to 50% liquid where could it get to?

Second point on mortality and if you could comment on the 2017 CMI tables that were released last week and I know you say that tables are less important, it's all about the calibration. But you are more conservative there. Just wondering - looking forward have you got the calibration right now?

And the third point on M&A. I mean, Aviva and Standard Life really for the last 20 years have been the two big UK Life businesses by market share and that Standard Life business was for sale at a relatively attractive price, just wondering why that business wasn't appealing to you, especially since you still have the expertise to manage heritage businesses from the Friends deal? Thanks.

Mark Wilson

You take…

Tom Stoddard

Well on the on the asset yield, on the annuity business, I don't think we actually disclose that, I don't know [if you want to comment any further, but I don't think we provide that detail.

Unidentified Company Representative

The way to think about it Tom, we talk on the existing book of annuities of our margin in a range of 55 to 70 basis points, we were at 69 basis points IFRS profit margin last year. If you kind of work it through, basically if we hadn't done any back book re-risking we would have been at 55 basis points, if you kind of take that 86 million off in your models, so the back book re-risking is the opportunity.

I mean if we've got £25 billion or £57 billion in our liquids and we're happy to have over half, I think you kind of do the maths yourself. And last year we did £650 million, got £86 million of profit from it, so you can see the potential profits over a number of years that we can generate here.

I mean, the other observation I'd make is that we've got here one of the key structural growth drivers in the UK, one of the reasons we like the UK market is the structural growth from the DB to DC shift, the ageing population and auto enrollment. So our expectation is that the volume of assets coming out of DB to DC or bulk annuities is going to grow significantly and that's why we're confident that our 7% underlying growth that we did this year we can sustain strong growth in the UK going forward.

Tom Stoddard

Okay. So an on mortality. Let me take this as an opportunity to be a little bit more expansive and talk about the three elements of mortality that we had because I'm sure others have got questions around this. So there were three things that we did. The first was around anti's selection where we've got £170 million release, that actually is related to a calculation that we put in the prior year in 2016.

We had some benefit in 2016, but we wanted to be again careful and prudent, and so all of that didn't flow through 2016. We allowed that to have some more testing and seasoning. And as we go through the year again we find out that our calculations proved out. And so you sort of don't have any choice and need to release that. So again that's an example of sort of how we're managing periods to period.

I'd also comment again just generally that because we believe we're at the conservative end of the spectrum in terms of longevity, when we are presented with new evidence that suggests that our reserves are even more prudent. We actually don't have that much latitude. We can't get to a point where we're unreasonably prudent and have you know, sort of excess upon excess in terms of longevity. So effectively we've got to take that evidence and act on it.

So if you go then to our mortality experience where we had a £200 million release this year, what we do is we look at that over a number of years and we've got a rolling average looking at experience and how that ought to affect our assumptions going forward.

2016, if you talk to the actuaries looking at our book was very heavy. And so as we factored that in we've actually reduced how much weighting we put that in - in terms of the averaging. So again there's another element of prudence that we factored in, even though we've got a release that could have been more if we had just done a straight rolling average.

And again we're going to have to look at that experience going forward. And again that may be another one of the reasons why you see this continue to develop favorably in the future.

And then finally we've moved to the CMI 16 table. We're always trying to use the latest information that we have time to really vet and perimeter - amortize properly, here as we've looked at that translation and looked at the parameters. We've actually made those a bit more conservative in terms of how we translate from the actual table to our underlying assumptions.

So all through that, yes there are releases, but there's also a bit of prudence. And as I said in my remarks, unless trends reverse, if we continue to see confirmation of these trends that means we're going to have more excess prudence that we're going to have to go ahead and release.

And so if you look at CMI 2017, we haven't analyzed that yet, but sort of a quick read suggests that it's confirming the trends that we've been seeing. So we may be having this conversation again next year.

Mark Wilson

And going on your last point in M&A, and I'm not going to comment on our competitors or the valuations. I'm not going to go there, but I can tell you it wasn't on our radar. And - we've spoken to a lot of investors and investors are saying to us, giving us a very clear message, they are saying keep the strategy, keep the script and that's what we intend to do.

Now keeping the strategy and keeping the script is that saying quoting man go out and find treasure but find treasure - not sunken galleons, if you know what it means. And so we are doing bolt-on acquisitions. We have a target this year for 600.

Now, could we use some differently, I guess we could. I'm not going to tie my hand totally on that, but its bolt-on acquisitions. We're sticking to the script. I want a consistent message, actually I want us to be boring or I just want us to grow EPS by greater than 5% and I'm going to grow dividend by more than that. It's not that complicated.

Tom Stoddard

John, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Morning. Its John [indiscernible] I've got three questions please. First on Canada. Could you give a little bit of color plays in terms of where the rate increases you're putting through the book sit versus claims inflation. I mentioned the issues in both. Are you putting 3% more than 5% in both and what do you expect to see in terms of claims inflation given the actions you're putting through in terms of selection et cetera, is the first question.

And then secondly, I'm assuming that the guidance you're giving for the Canadian combined ratio doesn't see any regulatory reform. And I think at the Investor Day in Poland you were talking about potential regulatory reform. Could you talk about what the timeline on that is now and certainly may not be?

And then just finally on Italy in your first earnings, you called out the strained as being the major driver for why the earnings were pretty much flat. The hybrid programs, I just wondered if you could talk a little bit about whether that's unusual given you had very high volume or in a normal year is sustainable that products that you should build to grow the earnings and the volume? Thank you.

Mark Wilson

Do you want to take Italy one first and then we'll hand over to Maurice [ph]

Tom Stoddard

Sure. [Indiscernible] add on Italy as well. So on the hybrid strained, there's nothing unusual about this, this is more just due to the volume we've got this year. So you know, we may see more strain in the future if we continue to have high levels of growth. We don't dack [ph] this product consistent with the way the Italian regulatory environment works.

So there may be a similar strain issues in the future, but we're sort of being long-term greedy here in terms of looking at the overall amount of profit that we can generate from this business, on more - on that sort of slower sales levels, this ought to sort of work its way out. And then you'd see actually that future profitability being enhanced and enhanced growth rates on more normal sales volumes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah. Thanks. Let me just follow on Italy. So the hybrid product which you alluded to, so first in the composition of that is actually you know, 30% with product with a par guarantee and 70% unit length and if you look at what's happened in Italy on the back of the recovery you've got a huge savings for propensity. So we currently have some of the best flows - the savings flows in Europe or in Italy.

So we had €2.7 billion of net flows last year, the year before that we had €2.3 billion flows. As Tom said, we don't back the associated costs and those flows are accelerating. So I think we're feeling pretty good about the time results as we move forward.

So really three questions. So one is a comment on frequency, a comment on how do I look at the current five points across major lines and let me talk a bit about auto reform. So certainly on frequency, I think the one thing I probably - I'll add a little bit more color.

Motor frequency across the world has been falling each of the last nine years and we've had a little bit a blip in the last 12 to 18 months which is due to distracted driving. The problem here is that of claims management or claims farming and so it's the injury frequency. Now that's driven by the lawyers and the third parties on the fear of government reform.

So clearly on rates, listen if you take the rating - the rating environment in Canada, two things you ought to know, in Ontario and Alberta its regulated motor. So we have to fall and wait for approval. In Quebec it's not, so they differ slightly. Clearly we need to take more rates in the two regulated lines because you have a lag between the time you file and the time it gets approved.

But we're also looking at property lines and taking excess rate. We are a very strong property book, so we're taking rate there. In commercial lines across the country run regulated. So we're looking at the overall expected loss costs and of overall premium approval. And we're taking rate were necessary and will make the trade-off as need be from volume and profit.

The 1022 in their recovery plan doesn't factor in a definitive date and when we'll get regulatory reform. If we get regulatory reform certainly that actually probably accelerates recovery. So the biggest record for reform that we're looking at is an Ontario auto.

So the government released something called the Marshall report and effectively without going through the 300 pages of that Marshall report, the finding was that if you look at the claim spend 50% of the claims spend does not go to the injured person, it goes to all the players in the system from report writing, for administrative costs, of all of these sort of costs which actually don't go there.

What they've actually recommended the Marshall report is to put caps and limits on different types of disabilities. It's no different than taking the whiplash abuse and saying you know we're going to go care not cash and get rid of sort of all of these sort of practitioners.

Listen I'd love to see that's going to come in at some - at a certain point in time, we have a government that's just about to go into election. But what's driving, it's no different than what we did in other jurisdictions. We're seeing - we need this for consumers they're paying too much for motor insurance.

Every government we talk to agrees, when it gets enacted, when it goes to the stakeholder engagement and when it finally changes that's an additional lift that we don't have. Thank you.

Tom Stoddard

Two follow up questions. Angel and then across to Andy Sinclair. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Angel Consuegra [ph] HSBC. Three questions please. Firstly on the capital generation, so you have £1.7 billion of underlying capital generation, which hasn't changed from last year. What should we think about that in terms of future trajectory? And also on capital generation, there's other line which is negative £1.1 billion. Can you give some more details around what that was?

The second question is around the negative up to two points of impact on operating EPS going forward, a tax impact which is in your outlook, can you give some more details that is coming from?

And the third one is potential bolt-ons M&A. So you mentioned that you'd like to do something GI in Poland. What are the other areas you are considering? Would it be Canada, where you want to be a composite? Thank you.

Tom Stoddard

Sure. So on capital generation, the £1.7 billion number, you know I've said in the past that it could be a little higher or lower from period to period. You know, we're looking to invest in the business and so if we can find opportunities that may cost some short term capital in order to generate future benefits you know, given our capital position we want to keep planting those seeds, but that's been relatively stable overall and so I would expect it to be in the same area. Ultimately we're trying to drive that number up, so I'd like to see that progressing north of £2 billion over the next few years.

In terms of the other negative you know, we've got some diversification, some other things that worked out at the group center, so there's actually a lot of a lot of detail there in terms of what some of that - that other negative is and I don't think we actually provide all the detail there.

And lastly, let me come to the tax implications, our tax rate this year benefited by some non-recurring items where we've been able to use some tax attributes this year that won't recur. So that could be a little bit of a negative for next year. And then if you think about our mix of business what really drives our tax rate is where we get the profit from.

And so Canada was down quite a lot this year. That's one of our higher tax jurisdictions, if Canada's coming back up in the mix you would expect that to be a drag on the tax rate. So that's why we've guided to something a little bit higher than where we were for this year.

Mark Wilson

On the M&A, the answer is, it actually will depend. I mean, where would I like to do it and where we can do it may not be the exact same answer because it would end - because M&A and I think you've seen we're being pretty ruthless on M&A both buying and selling, the multiples we've got selling out of Spain were extraordinarily high and the multiple we've got buying in AIMS [ph] was extraordinarily low. So I like that.

And where would I like to buy, I would like to buy more in Poland, I'd like to buy more in Turkey and Canada I would certainly like Canada to be a composite business but we're not going to spend a whole lot of money or anything like that, but yeah we'll see what we can do and Canada we may look at things like folks [ph] which we could do relatively simply with our brand there as well.

So I think you can assume two things, you can assume existing territories that would help us scale. You can assume it needs to be creative in a very short space of time. You know, Tom will tell you why you can assure. We look at dozens for each one we actually get to them. And you can assure him that we're not going to buy something just because it's there unless she gives it at the right price.

So I mean, put all that together and all depends. But we will be a bit opportunistic. And I think we've got a pretty decent track record of doing this as well.

Tom Stoddard

Let's finish up with Andy.

Andy Sinclair

Thanks. Andy Sinclair from BofA Merrill Lynch. Three from me please. Firstly, on workplace pensions, you're probably number one competitor has effectively walked away and said it's not really possible to make money in the administration of workplace pensions without getting any asset management mandates as well. Just wonder if we could get your views on that. And do you think it's feasible to make money on administration.

Secondly on Canada. Just wonder if you could tell us the profitability of the RBC book over full year '17. And thirdly just wonder if he can give us an update on AIMS flows and requests for information notably for a better pickup in volatility? Thanks.

Tom Stoddard

I'm interested here on number one competitors, but I'll let Andy- I'll get Andy to come this as well. But we have an advantage, a big advantage that we do have scale across our book and we have a pretty big scale advantage that we are using, we have the balance sheet and the brand and Andy do you want to pass comment about not versus a competitor, about our position.

Andy Briggs

Sure. So I mean, two comments I think I'll make. Of £118 billion long-term saving assets in the UK, £68 billion is workplace pensions and our margin on that book as a whole is 25 a bit. So basically we are profitable. It's the majority of that long-term savings book.

I mean, I think the composite strategy comes in here though because what we find is we're growing ahead of the markets basically through it through the composite strategy. And if I give you a good example of that would be pacing [ph] group where - when we actually started off with our corporate pension scheme we went from there to win the healthcare and then won the £600 million bulk annuity from them. Morrison [ph] supermarkets, we started off with the healthcare move from there to when their workplace pension scheme.

So we're finding that in the large corporate market the composite strategy is really working well for us and it's why we're growing ahead of our competitors. So that coupled with the scale and then also the digital capability we've invested a lot in digital and while a lot of the focus has been on the you know the sort of the new direct sale side, it really is having a big impact across all our businesses in basically bringing are administration cost low and hence margins higher.

Tom Stoddard

So on the RBC transaction, look we're very, very happy with that transaction. We think it's expanded our capabilities and is going to be a good deal for us over the long run. In the short term, that's heavily in Ontario motor business. So although we're not disclosing its profitability separately you know, you would expect it to be suffering from the same market issues that the rest of our businesses. So we look at that as something temporary that we've got to work through in the long-term benefits of the transaction still hold up quite well for us.

Mark Wilson

Just picking up on the [indiscernible] point, to give you some additional color. As you saw we put on £4 billion into the AIMS strategy last year and that's a fact institutional flows were much higher than that and retail flows were negative. And the rationale for that is quite simply that when simple strategies like passive - owning passive equities or even simple balanced funds when they're doing very well, which they inevitably do well when the stock market's going up, it means the risk managed solutions, when you're worrying about the downside can look quite pedestrian and there's no question names look like a pedestrian investment strategy last year.

The good thing for institutional investors is they understand that they want exposure to the stock market, they shouldn't pay for it, they just go and buy exposure to the equity market, so they don't want to buy better. And the other thing is that when they're looking for decent returns.

But they have capital constraints or risk constraints. They have to choose among a small number of players who are offering that sort of proposition and we actually saw consultant ratings increase or names and we saw flows from institutional investors increased last year.

And this year is a better environment. A lot of active managers have wished for volatility publicly and they know they've got it they wish that they hadn't. AIMS is actually up very few multi strategy funds that are up this year. Equities are down as you know with the UK stock market down around 6% or so year-to-date with AIMS being up. That's a much better environment for retail customers and obviously institutional customers don't mind that either.

So I can't - I'm not going to give a forecast that customers do assess performance over long-term periods and the AIMS performance has been disappointing for 18 months or so. So we've you know, we we've got the consultants and the institutional investors certainly inside the store support our investment strategy. It's a question of how attractive is the style of investing going to be and that is a function of the markets.

One of the things I would say that as is not understood is that if you want a simple balanced fund or a multi asset funded or diversified growth fund we do them the multi-asset funds and Aviva Investors were up 8% cent last year and AIMS is often compared with those funds. So do compare our multi-asset funds with other fund manager's balanced funds and you'll find we're actually pretty good at that as well.

Tom Stoddard

Thank you, everyone. I'll hand back to Mark to close the presentation.

Mark Wilson

[indiscernible] And where we as a group, where we're in a pretty good place at the moment, so you can see broad base growth. I mean the question that we've been asked a lot of last couple of years is where is the growth coming from. I think we're sort of showing this, we're being far more specific on that this year. And the interesting thing is that the strategies, the composite of the strategy and the digital deposit strategy are working, probably there was - for me there was really only two surprises most of the year went pretty much as it was meant to be.

Obviously Canada was a disappointment. I'm sure everyone learnt a lot about Canada today. But the other thing was what Andy was talking about in terms of the impact of the competent digital strategy and frankly the consumer side even though we passed the billion pound mile, the consumer side took longer than we thought to get the propositions out. But that's now gone pretty well.

Where we outperformed and it made a significant difference to the group was on the composite digital strategy particularly in the corporate side. He gave the example Pearson [ph] but there's actually many more and things like HSBC in that partnership and others as well. That's where we've seen the traction perhaps a bit earlier than we thought and I think the UK composite digital model is a pretty good blueprint for some of the other markets as well where we get the traction.

So on that note, ladies and gentlemen, I'm sure there'll be a follow up discussions with the IR team. I know Tom and the team have a very big agenda. We can't get round the one in the next few days, but we'll do our best and thanks for joining us.

