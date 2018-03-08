Setting The Table For Success, Thoughts On Latest Quarter

Much has happened over this past year for fuel cell stocks and Hydrogenics (HYGS) in particular. After completing 2016 with $28.99 million in revenues, HYGS finished 2017 with 48.1 million (65.9% growth) in revenues and achieved EBITDA breakeven in Q4. Further, the company for the first time put out 2018 guidance of $55 million.

I had a chance to speak with CFO Bob Motz after the call and wanted to share my thoughts regarding the call, the quarter, and the outlook for 2018. Some interesting observations to note, that Bob was kind enough to point out, was the $600k EPS charge for marking to market of RSU and DSU stock. This resulted in $0.0394 of a hit to the EPS. So what looked like a miss, excluding this non-operating metric would have actually been a beat. The company also experienced a $500k charge associated with a bad European debt obligation which is believed to be non-recurring and resulted in a $0.0328 per share of a hit to earnings. Also, the company increased its research and development expense by $1.0 million or $0.0656 per share in one-time charges in order to roll out its Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) site. Backing out these charges would have taken HYGS from a $0.07 per share loss to a $0.0678 per share gain.

I also wanted to ask him about China and the infrastructure concerns raised by the vocal bears on the China fuel cell opportunity and potential bottlenecks. He pointed out that buses and trucks are fueled at depots that have large fueling capacities and that they already exist and are being built such that he didn't share the concerns expressed by the recent skeptics. He felt that the infrastructure would be and is being built to match the demands of the customers and integrators.

In laying out the 2018 $55 million guidance, he understood why the analyst community was ahead of the company's more conservative guidance and outlined many ways the analyst community could be more accurate than the more conservative approach outlined today. If the company's more conservative $55 million is achieved, this will equate to 15% year-over-year growth. If the analysts are correct, the growth rate will be 44%. It should be noted that the company believes that its $55 million contains 50% cash and 50% LCs, so it is revenue that is considered to be "in the bag." Regardless of whether it is $55 million, $69 million, or $100 million in revenues, it appears that HYGS is poised to deliver its first full year EBITDA profitability in the most conservative of assumptions.

Despite having fallen over 50% from its recent fall highs of $6, BLDP still trades at 4.13x this year's expected sales. HYGS trades at only 1.86x this year's analyst sales estimates.

With China policy ramping and now clear, and the rest of the world adopting fuel cells and hydrogen architecture, I continue to believe HYGS is both cheaply and perfectly positioned to benefit from this secular shift that is in its very early stages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYGS.

Additional disclosure: I am long HYGS and plan to trade it actively