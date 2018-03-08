Del Frisco's Restaurant's (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Neil Thomson - CFO

Norman Abdallah - CEO

Analysts

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Robert Mollins - Wells Fargo

Jason West - Credit Suisse

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided for you at that time to queue up for question.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neil Thomson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, everyone and thank you for your time and interest in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group. I am joined today by Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some commentary on our business once I complete the Safe Harbor statement. Afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions.

Our earnings press release may be found at our corporate website, www.dfrg.com under the Investor Relations section as well as on numerous financial websites.

But first, let me read our Safe Harbor statement. As part of our discussion today, we will include forward-looking statements. Please be advised that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them.

We refer you to today's earnings press release and our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

In addition, we will be referring to restaurant-level EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss this morning which are both non-GAAP measures. We have therefore provided a reconciliation of these measures in the earnings press release tables to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

And now, I will turn the call over to Norman for some brief opening remarks.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil, and good morning everyone.

As noted on our previous call, Q4 comparable sales started out in the negative low-to-mid range single-digits however rebounded nicely at Del Frisco's Double Eagle and Del Frisco's Grille as we move through the 16-week period. In fact, both brands generated comparable sales growth for the full quarter, including increases in their average check. We attribute the upswing in their trends to the launch of new menus at both brands during Q4.

At the Double Eagle, we enhanced our menu with a new dry-aged section in simply prepared fish platform, which together drove incremental sales and penny profits to our higher check average even as cost of sales percentage rose. The mix of dry-aged menu item increased during the quarter and eventually reached 13% of our total steak mix.

Private dining also performed strongly at the Double Eagle during the quarter, and particularly, during the month of December ending the quarter up 5.4%.

At the Grille, we built on the brand research we conducted earlier in the year with a major consulting group. Our new menu launch with enhanced steak and wine offerings leading into our Double Eagle Heritage, as well as other new menu items targeted at the social same-stores and experienced vendors who are our core guests. Like the Double Eagle, we are able to drive incremental sales and penny profit, even while cost of sales percentages increase due to the new menu mix.

Additionally, operational changes, and an increased focus on private dining, which we believe is a significant opportunity for the Grille, led to an increase in private dining comparable sales of 50.3% in Q4 2017.

Comparable restaurant sales witnessed at Sullivan's Steakhouse during Q4 was due to the brand laughing its 20th anniversary celebration from the prior year, less value-oriented messaging and the elimination of lunch at several restaurants.

We also launched a new menu at Sullivan's in Q4 which included a new bone-in section and other new menu items, alongside an enhanced cocktail program. These menu enhancements resulted in improvement in average check, but were not sufficient to offset the traffic declines noted earlier.

We invested heavily in digital marketing during Q4, but also approached it in a smarter way than we've ever done before, with intelligent campaign targeting optimized spend and new marketing tools. Our approach in Q4 and on a go-forward basis is 70% digital and 30% out-of-home which we feel is an appropriate balance to getting the right message to the right people at the right time driving visitation and increasing our relevance on social media.

With our new marketing analytics, we're also to better able understand our consumers and target them as well as our last or look alike new consumers.

From a profitability standpoint, restaurant-level EBITDA decreased 3% to $27 million from $27.8 million due to higher cost of sales, operating expenses, and marketing costs, including our aforementioned investment in new menu items and our continued incremental investment in training.

I think it is notable that we make progress during Q4 in managing hourly labor costs through the implementation of a new labor scheduling system, despite hourly wage inflation. We reduced labor cost in each of our brands and by 80 basis points for the total company to 25.5% in Q4. We look forward to the full-year benefit of the labor module as our management teams become more accustomed to using it.

On an adjusted basis, our EPS increased to $0.39 from $0.37 in Q4 2016 and we beat our full-year adjusted EPS guidance or by with the help from a lower tax rate. Neil will walk through the P&L in greater detail, including various charges we incurred as we move to clean-up our balance sheet and optimize our restaurant portfolio.

On this topic, as we announced this morning, we have now reached the conclusion in consultation with our Board, to consider strategic options for Sullivan's Steakhouse including a potential sale of the brand. We are not going to provide any assurance that this review will lead to any specific course of action, but wanted you to be aware of our mindset and where our priorities lie in major portfolio, which is primarily focused on developing the Del Frisco's Double Eagle and to a lesser extent in the near-term Del Frisco's Grille.

We are also pleased to have completed our last share repurchase program during Q4 and to announce a new program totaling $50 million. This authorization will in no way impede our commitment to growing our restaurant base through disciplined expansion and as I will share with you shortly we have some very exciting projects already in the works.

Now let me hand it over to Neil for his remarks.

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Norman.

Let me begin with a high level review of Q4 before delving into brand specific results. Afterwards I will walk through our outlook for 2018.

Consolidated revenues for our 16-week fourth quarter ended December 26, increased 2.3% to $121.9 million from $119.2 million in the year ago period.

Top-line growth reflected primarily two new restaurant openings, one Double Eagle and one Grille, partially offset by a blended 1.6% decrease in comparable restaurant sales and two Sullivan's closures in Seattle and Houston. The decrease consisted of a 4.7% decline in customer accounts, partially offset by 3.1% increase in average check.

Turning to our cost line items, total cost of sales as a percentage of revenues rose by 100 basis points to 28.8% from 27.8% in the year ago period. This was due to increased commodity costs, and a mix shift to higher percentage cost of sales menu items, offset by benefits of the supply chain management project.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased by 40 basis points to 46.7% from 46.3% in the year-ago period primarily due to continued wage inflation and inefficiencies from the two newly opened restaurants during the year.

We completed our rollout of the HotSchedules Time and Attendance Module during Q4 and it is working as expected, enabling us to optimize labor costs and managed pressure we are experiencing in two credit steaks, along with minimum wage increases. We think it will continue to pay dividend this year, as our operators are becoming more adapt to flexing labor up and down, based upon expectations to guest counts.

Marketing and advertising expenses rose by 70 basis points as a percentage of revenues to 3.2% as we invest in our new brand campaigns and menu launches.

For all the reasons just stated, restaurant-level EBITDA fell by $0.8 million to $27 million in Q4 from $27.8 million in the year ago period, while the margin decreased 120 basis points to 22.2% versus 23.4% in the prior year. It is worth noting that payments received for business interruption insurance because of the fires in 2017 at King of Prussia and Chicago Sullivan's which totaled $0.6 million in Q4 and $1.2 million for the full-year have not been included in restaurant-level EBITDA.

General and administrative expenses rose to $9.3 million from $9 million in the year ago period, and as a percentage of revenues increased 10 basis points to 7.6% versus 7.5% in the year ago period. We continue to make investments to strengthen our restaurant support center team and onboard new talents and we also move to a new restaurant support center in Irvine, Texas, during the quarter.

Non-cash impairment charges totaled $37.1 million and consisted of the following. First, we recorded impairment charges of $13.1 million for Sullivan's goodwill and $0.3 million for Sullivan's tradename. These charges represent the difference between the carrying value of these assets for the Sullivan's concepts and their estimated fair value based on estimated future cash flows.

Second, we determine that the carrying value of five restaurants, consisting of four Grille's, and one Sullivan's, exceeded their estimated future cash flows, due in part by a determination to exit all five of these locations this year.

Third, we have partially impaired at Double Eagle location in Chicago as we estimate the future positive cash flows will be below current carrying values. This restaurant opened with strong sales, but then since had operating issues that we are addressing. So we have no plans to exit this restaurant. Indeed, we have just invested in a remodel including a new champagne lounge at our Chicago Double Eagle and we're excited about the potential for this new revenue center which launched in the last couple of weeks. We believe that our Chicago Double Eagle which is surrounded by high-end fashion retail is a good location for the brands first champagne lounge.

The total impairment charge across these six restaurants mentioned totaled $23.7 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $8.4 million from $6.1 million in the year ago period, and as a percentage of revenues increased 180 basis points to 6.9% from 5.1% due to higher depreciation rates of new assets compared to assets that have been in service for years.

Additionally during Q4 we accelerated depreciation on our Austin Sullivan's restaurants which closed in January 2018. We are receiving appropriate compensation for termination and lost business from our landlord at this location who is redeveloping the site and we were recognized income of $1.3 million starting in September 2018, over a period of 35 months. We have also secured a site for new construction in this location on completion of the redevelopment.

GAAP net loss was $15.1 million or a net loss of $0.73 per diluted share. This compares to the prior year GAAP net income of $7.1 million or $0.30 per diluted share. Excluding $23.2 million in one-time items, adjusted net income was $8.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share compared to prior year adjusted net income of $8.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

The effective tax rate in Q4 this year was a benefit of 48.2%, while in the prior year it was an expense of 26.8%. The new Tax Act came into effect before the end of our 2017 fiscal year, enabling us to recognize the one-time benefits of $4.6 million due to revaluation of our deferred tax liability at the new lower federal corporate tax rate of 21%. Without this change, and on a comparable basis for 2016, our tax rate for 2017 would have been 23%.

Turning to our liquidity and balance sheet, we ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.6 million and $24.5 million of outstanding debt under our credit facility. This represents less than 0.6 times at 2017 EBITDA.

Now let's discuss our individual brand performances. At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse revenues increased 6.1% to $62 million from $58.4 million in the year ago period. Top-line growth was mainly a function of positive comparable sales and sales contributions from our nearest restaurant in Plano, offset by the impact of one remodel. In aggregate, we have 17 incremental operating weeks during Q4.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 1.2% and consisted of a 2.6% increase in average check, partially offset by a 1.4% decline in traffic.

There were 10 restaurants in the Double Eagle's comparable base as of a total of 13 restaurants. This is one more then we have included in the base during the third quarter as we placed a Double Eagle in Houston back-in but kept out Chicago as it was undergoing a remodel which was completely close to the end of Q4.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 170 basis points to 29.1% due to higher cost of sales, restaurant operating expenses, and marketing costs which includes the impact of inefficiencies from the two new restaurants and one remodel. Notably, we started to gain traction on labor cost efficiencies as a result of our HotSchedules implementation with labor costs improving by 60 basis points to 21.2%.

At Del Frisco's Grille, revenues increased 11.1% to $38.4 million in Q4 from $34.6 million in the year ago period. This top-line improvement was due to net 35 additional operating weeks provided by one opening in 2017, two openings during Q4 2016, and an increase in comparable restaurant sales.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 0.9% comprised of 1.7% increase in average check, partially offset by 0.8% decrease in traffic. There were 20 restaurants in the Grille comparable base during Q4 out of a total of 24 restaurants.

Del Frisco's Grille's restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 150 basis points to 13.7% due primarily to higher cost of sales and marketing costs. Labor costs improved by 80 basis points to 31.7%.

At Sullivan's Steakhouse revenues decreased 17.9% to $21.5 million in Q4 from $26.2 million in the year ago period. Relative to the prior year, we had 32 fewer operating weeks because of restaurant closings in Seattle, Washington and Houston, Texas.

Comparable restaurant sales decreased to 10.8% consisting of 15.5% decrease in traffic and 4.7% increase in average check, in part due to the elimination of lounge at seven select Sullivan's locations beginning in the second quarter of 2017. All 15 open Sullivan's Steakhouses were included in the comp base during Q4.

Sullivan's Steakhouse restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 17.2% primarily due to higher cost of sales, operating expenses, and marketing and advertising costs. We made the most progress on labor productivity at any of our three brands at Sullivan's with labor costs reducing by 120 basis points to 26.9% despite a 60 basis points increase in store level bonus payments due to good flow-through management.

We completed our previous stock repurchase program during the fourth quarter with $11.3 million purchase of our common stock and our board has just authorized a new $50 million program. Due to our operating cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet, there will be no impact to our ongoing developments and growth plans.

Turning to our fiscal year 2018 outlook, please be advised that we have changed our reporting calendar to full equal 13-week quarters. This realignment confirms to most of the restaurant companies reporting calendars and should make it easier for us to forecast that business on a quarterly basis.

For ease of comparison, we will also furnish 2017 results in a similar format for equal 13-week quarters in an 8-K filing by the end of this week and we will be posting that document to our Investor Relations website separately as well. Therefore on a go-forward basis, beginning with Q1, we will discuss our results in comparison to the recast 2017 quarters. Note also that 2018 is a 52-week period ending on December 25, 2018, while 2019 is a 53-week period ending on December the 31st, 2019.

The guidance I'm about to share also makes no assumptions with regard to strategic alterative to Sullivan's Steakhouse nor repurchases of our common stock under the new authorization. With those considerations in mind, we are projecting the following. Total comparable restaurant sales growth of 0% to 2%, five to seven restaurant openings consisting of three to four Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouses, and two to three Del Frisco's Grille's; four Del Frisco's Grille and two Sullivan's Steakhouse restaurant closures representing five of the restaurants impaired during Q4; and the Austin Sullivan's Steakhouse which is already closed during Q1 2018.

Restaurant-level EBITDA of 20% to 21% of consolidated revenues. General and administrative costs of approximately $30 million to $33 million and effective tax rate of approximately 10% to 15%. Gross capital expenditures before tenant allowances of $55 million to $60 million, this range also includes two Double Eagle remodeling projects. Pre-opening costs of seven 2018 openings, and three first half 2019 openings, of $7.5 million to $8.5 million. And finally, annual adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.66 to $0.76.

Excluding significant year-over-year changes such as the reduced tax rates, the lower depreciation on impaired restaurants, and the increased pre-opening costs, the guidance mid-point represents a 15% annual growth in adjusted net income.

Regarding our Q1, trends to-date have been below what we believe will be our full-year comp range due to adverse weather in the Northeastern Texas where we have a high weighting of restaurants and some one-off rollover impacts including the movement of the Super Bowl to Minneapolis, a city where we do not operate restaurants and the 2017 Presidential inauguration. We estimate the impact of these events to be a drag of approximately 4% on Q1 comps at Double Eagle and 2% at the Grille.

Due to the location of the restaurant, the estimated impact of that Sullivan's restaurants is below 0.5%. We view these as temporary impacts and believe we're well-positioned with our new menu launches in Q4 2017 and improved digital marketing efforts to grow sales. We are modeling total DFRG comps to decline in the range of 4% to 5% in Q1. We expect modest low-single-digit comp declines at the Double Eagle and Grille with both brands slightly positive excluding the events just noted.

We are forecasting a continuation of the Q4 trends of a double-digit same-store sales decline at Sullivan's.

Now I'd like to hand back over to Norman for some closing comments.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil.

Before taking your questions, I'd like to discuss our development plan. We are maintaining our growth plans of five to seven openings this year, but are encouraged that we will be at the high-end of this range. If all goes as planned, our seven openings will consist of four Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouses and three Del Frisco's Grille's. This would in turn position us among the fastest growing companies within the upscale dining industry.

But being one of the fastest should not suggest that we are cutting corners either, because we are still targeting projects with 35% cash on cash returns with our Double Eagle.

I know that I have spoken about our Double Eagle in Boston at the Prudential Center in Back Bay, and our first Double Eagle in Atlanta, and the New Park Center mixed use development in Dunwoody on the previous conference calls, so I will not repeat myself. Both restaurants will open in the third quarter this year.

Today, I would like to discuss two Double Eagle slated to open in California in the back half of the year as we begin to establish a foothold for a flagship brand on the West Coast.

First, we have a two-storey Double Eagle planned for BRIC South in Downtown San Diego in the Intercontinental Hotel. The restaurant will have bars on both levels as well as high ceilings with floor-to-floor ceiling windows facing the harbor. The restaurant will also offer two private dining rooms in addition to patio on both levels to maximize the outdoor space in the beautiful San Diego climate.

Next, we have a two-storey Double Eagle planned for Westfield Century City. This is adjacent to Beverly Hills which is one of the most desirable restaurants and retail areas in the country. Our restaurant will feature bars on both levels and a champagne bar on the second level and we'll be joining Nordstrom, Javier's, Eataly, and many first-to-market concepts in a property that recently underwent a renovation of over $1 billion.

The 2018 Del Frisco's Grille class will consist of three locations, beginning with a restaurant in Westwood, Massachusetts, that will open on March 14th. We will follow-up this opening with a Grille in Downtown, Philadelphia that will be the perfect complement to our existing Double Eagle. And finally, we will be open in Downtown, Fort Lauderdale, in the middle of the Arts & Entertainment district. The high traffic location is in close proximity to many retail stores including Maus & Hoffman and J. McLaughlin as well as various art galleries.

As Neil mentioned, we will also close four underperforming Grille's and two Sullivan's this year. We have already closed one Sullivan's in Q1 2018 in Austin, Texas, and we took impairment charges for the remaining five locations in Q4 2017. We will be closing the remaining five restaurants over the course of the year. We will always take the position of evaluating our asset base to deliver more value to our shareholders.

As we focus on future development for Del Frisco's Double Eagle and Del Frisco's Grille, we're also examining what our restaurant portfolio should look like and where best we can deploy our human and financial capital on behalf of our shareholders. We have been working with a third-party spatial analytics company to identify the future potential for our brands.

Based on extensive modeling, we believe there is potential domestically for 40 to 50 Double Eagle's and 50 to 75 Grille's. This gives us a long runway of growth into the future and doesn't include international opportunities.

Consequently, we anticipate opening new units each year that will account for 10% growth in revenue for the next few years. Growth will be concentrated on our high returning Double Eagle model based on the potential model and the pipeline that we already have in place into 2019 and 2020, we expect to open around four Double Eagle's a year.

We will be more cautious on the Grille growth in the immediate future and expect to open zero to one Grille in 2019 and 2020. We have already put in place all the elements from the brand study we conducted in 2017 including changes to our development strategy.

We will be evaluating the results of a more recent and upcoming bills, which are focused on a higher volume, higher real estate cost model, with a design that fits our core guest profile at the Grille.

To conclude, we think 2018 is poised to be an exciting year at DFRG. The economy is growing, tax reform is in place, and consumer confidence is high. Luxury hotel RevPAR was up 3.3% year-over-year in January an indicator that is historically shown a close correlation to DFRG sales. These macro tailwinds should bode well for our restaurant spending by our targeted demographics.

Our top-line should also benefit from the full-year impact of the menu and beverage enhancements and marketing changes that we implemented last year.

From a call standpoint, we expect modest inflation on proteins in the 3% to 4% range and we have already demonstrated progress in managing our labor costs. We will be growing our portfolio of high quality restaurants through new openings with a particular focus on our high volume and high returning Double Eagle model, while also closing locations that have not achieved their intended result. The combination of these efforts will result in a stronger, more robust portfolio of restaurants.

Thank you for your time this morning. We have a lot of exciting things planned for this year and are committed to acting in a manner that puts our shareholders first as we look to enhance the value of their investments with us.

With that, we would be happy to take your questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

Our first question comes from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc.

Will Slabaugh

Yes thanks guys. I want to ask about the EPS guidance for 2018 obviously the lower tax rate helping but I'm curious how you stack up any sort of cost pressures that may exist either within or beyond the 3% to 4% inflation you talked about the higher pre-opening costs, if there is anything else that may offset that tax savings and top-line growth that you mentioned?

Neil Thomson

Will, hi thanks for the question. So on the cost of sales line we do have some other cost savings initiatives particularly actually in Seafood this year, we have some opportunities there. Your call was sort of went off to sort of logistics, and then beef cost savings in 2017, our folks have switched some seafood opportunities in 2018, so that will be a little bit of an offset to the sort of modest -- sort of low inflation that we're expecting on beef.

We are expecting on the labor cost line around about 6% to 7% labor inflation because of the location of our restaurants and we expect that to more than offset by the HotSchedules implementation as you've seen in the Q4 results that's already getting traction. From brand to brand we're expecting that to be 100 to 150 basis points improvement in labor costs for us in 2018.

And then marketing costs, we’re currently anticipating being at a sort of similar level to the full-year of 2018 and the timing maybe slightly different, in 2017, we saved and spend a lot of that money when we launched the menus in the Q4. So that the spend will be little bit different in terms of timing in 2017 -- in 2018 behind this year's initiatives. So hopefully that gives you a flavor that sort of the pressures in some of the initiatives that we've got going on in 2018.

Norman Abdallah

Yes, and one other note, Will, on that, if you look at our pre-opening cost this year versus last year we're opening up seven restaurants, four of them being Double Eagle where we have significant investment on our pre-opening cost. That's also where we will see additional cost pressure on our EPS this year when you look at year-over-year adjustments.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you for that. And one other question on business spend that you've seen in the fourth quarter, and then, to start this year off versus maybe a typical consumer. So obviously you've the benefit of lower tax rates for a lot of your business customers and yet the deductibility going down as well, so I'm curious how you're seeing that play out if either whether it manifests itself through traffic or average check, it seems like that's a pretty robust business for you, so just overall if you could talk about the health of that business guests maybe versus your typical consumer?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, if you look at where we track business, especially in the Double Eagle, we're starting to see a pickup as you look in private dining going through Q4. In Q1, as Neil talked about, we rolled out a marketing campaign which is a B2B business marketing campaign with a third-party provider that we haven't rolled out in the Q1, but are looking to roll that out in Q2 because we really didn’t have a control group with the technology that was in place at DFRG, but now with the technology in understanding the consumer, we feel very confident this B2B will continue to drive incremental sales in our Double Eagle.

Will Slabaugh

Great, thanks guys.

Norman Abdallah

You bet. Thank you, Will.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank.

Brett Levy

Thank you. Good morning. When you think about Sullivan's, obviously it's not a discontinued operation yet, but how should we be thinking about what level of investments you're going to make in it with respect to the corporate structure? How should we think about G&A for either 2018 or into 2019 either reducing the size or transitioning to other areas? And then, just with your overall brands, you've made some progress on the menu and the labor schedule and what other investments do you need to make at the three -- at the two brands the remaining brands either in 2018, 2019 or beyond and then just one follow-up numbers question?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. I'll start with the last question on the investment in the Double Eagle and in the Grille. In the Grille that is we'll have a higher investment for that this year really due to continue to implement the consultant research that we received to get the total overall sales in the Grille heading in a positive direction. We have two more menu rollouts to go one that will be in May, another one that will be in October, in the Grille where we'll invest significant training to make sure that we execute at the restaurant level.

In the Double Eagle, the investment is really behind two remodels that we're doing this year as well as our new Double Eagles going forward, because the operating platform in the Double Eagle is very solid, the brand is very solid as well, and there really won't be any additional investment into the Double Eagle except for the two remodeled and the four new Double Eagle that we will be opening this year. Neil, why don't you to talk about the G&A from Sullivan's and how we look at that.

Neil Thomson

Sure. So we -- so within the guidance, Brett, the assumption is that we operate Sullivan's all the way through the year. So you don't see any impact in the guidance numbers we've given of any G&A changes. If we were to sell Sullivan's we're anticipating about a $0.5 million saving in G&A at the DFRG level and in our CapEx numbers for the year that we gave in the guidance we have one remodeled for Sullivan's planned in there.

Brett Levy

And then just one follow-up, in the text you mentioned D&A savings it relates to all of the moving parts with your new openings as well as your closures. How should we think about the 2018 D&A type number?

Neil Thomson

So and it's the impact from the impairments that we've taken in Q4 will be a saving of just over $2 million for us in depreciation amortization in 2018.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Robert Mollins with Wells Fargo.

Robert Mollins

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First off, I wanted to ask about the Vanguard System and to see how that's performing and what information are you actually gathering on the consumer and sticking with the consumer, do you have any thoughts on consumers coming out of tax reform? Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Sure. If you look at the information we can now track on the consumer and consumer targeting, I talk about this a little bit be able to target look-alike consumers as well as lots of consumers and really target our heavy users with different types of messaging where we know what they like and what they don't like. If you look at our cost per reservation or cost per acquisition of guest, this year due to the technology that we've put in place and this really in place in Q4 dropped from $20.26 to $16.88. And also with being in the targeting we've seen 52% uplift in digital media walk-in versus the test versus the control. So we're seeing some good positives on that.

We have couple more technology platforms that we'll be rolling out this year that will continue to help us drive comparable sales. One of those technology is focused 100% on private dining.

Robert Mollins

Perfect. And then, the --

Norman Abdallah

Sorry as far as the overall health of the consumer again with the tax reforms and again looking at the Double Eagle 60% of our sales come from business expenses. So the drop in corporate tax rate will continue to help us, and then, as I stated, our B2B third-party partnership will continue to drive the sales in the Double Eagle.

Robert Mollins

All right. Got it. And then on the champagne lounges what are your thoughts going forward on that? And what are the costs associated with actually building that out and are you guys expecting any comps from that or any information on that would be helpful?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, sure. So the total investment into our Shop Chicago location including completely adding a new champagne lounge in a remodeled second floor was about $1.9 million. Our second champagne lounge will be built in the Westfield Century City, and additional costs -- is really additional costs for on a per square foot basis, what we have modeled for that restaurant is about $785 per square foot, and the champagne lounge is approximately 1,000 to 1,200 square feet in that unit.

We will evaluate how Chicago does and how a new restaurant opening with the champagne lounge does, as we look at a go-forward basis but we will not put champagne lounges in every Double Eagle because the market won't demand it and the overall space that we're targeting won't allow us for champagne lounges as well. We've seen really good success in the champagne lounge in Chicago and again we've done a real soft opening with no media or marketing or VIP parties behind it. We did our VIP parties and we have started kicking off marketing really this week and on high days we're hitting about $4,500 a day in revenues from without even talking about it. So we're very encouraged about the early results for that in Chicago.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason West with Credit Suisse.

Jason West

Yes, thanks guys. Can you hear me, okay?

Norman Abdallah

Yes.

Neil Thomson

Yes.

Jason West

Okay. Yes, I guess going back to the sales trends, we had a good finish to fourth quarter, but now you're staying down again at the two Double Eagle brands. Has anything changed since the fourth quarter other than whether I mean if you look at some units that maybe weren't impacted by the one-offs or maybe the menu list that you saw is that starting to fade now, has that maybe with some trial or anything else that may have changed in the trends?

Neil Thomson

No I think as we shared this for example the dry age mix has risen up to 13% that's a mix that sort of continues to increase over time. So we're actually seeing more traction around the new menu items that we've added on.

And if you go and look at, I just looked at for example our portfolio of Double Eagle's, we have very clearly few restaurants that impacted by these one-off events. So we look at Washington DC restaurant or our Houston restaurant, you can clearly see significant negative numbers coming from the one-off rollovers. And we have other restaurants that are less impacted by weather that are trending positively year-to-date and we can clearly see restaurants, I mean even up to yesterday, we were getting impacted by weather across our portfolio. I think we had five restaurants just yesterday that were closed or temporarily closed for parts of the day. So we believe to the best of our knowledge from what we can see in the data as I said in the earlier in the call that these are really one-off impacts, we think the positive trends are continuing and that's why we're guiding to 0% to 2% same-store sales growth for the year even though we're forecasting Q1 to be down 4% to 5%.

Jason West

Okay. And then on the closures, I guess first question would be once we take those stores out of the base, how does that impact your business on a run rate basis in terms of restaurant margins, I guess specifically or if you want to frame it as EBITDA contribution or like thereof for those units?

Neil Thomson

Sure. So obviously this will depend on the timing of when we actually exit these restaurants but the four Grille's today that we're looking at are around about $11 million of sales and a negative EBITDA just under $1 million. So that would add about 2.2% to our overall Grille margins without those restaurants.

For Sullivan's we're talking about $6 million of sales and a negative EBITDA about $150,000 and removing those two locations would add about 1.8% to the Sullivan's margins. You can have those numbers up, so it's about $1 million gain in EBITDA for us at a DFRG level, and that adds about 1.3% to our overall DFRG margins for 2017, if we didn't include those restaurants. And as I mentioned earlier to another question we as well as EBITDA we would have a saving of just over $2 million on depreciation in 2018 from having impaired those restaurants.

Norman Abdallah

And one other, now going back to the original question, Jason, when you look at sales and as we stated, the Double Eagle and the Grille without those events they would be flat to slightly positive. Once you exclude them and I’ll give you an example, so the New York restaurant where the first weather impact closed for a day and a half a day and when New York closes because of the sales volume that's a big loss, Boston with the flooding the water was on our first floor, the street was flooded. So we lost a couple of days of our Boston restaurant as well. The Grille was less impacted but again the Double Eagle with high volumes and private dining. We had significant cancelation in our private dining in our reservations during the first weather impact and we saw the same thing in the second and then we're seeing it the weather impact from yesterday the same exact thing.

Jason West

Yes, it's pretty ugly here. Okay. And so you're not the EBITDA, the EBITDA contribution from closing these stores is included in the guidance but you're not going to give us timing, I guess on that; is that what you think about that?

Neil Thomson

We've actually modeled, because we don’t know the timing, we've actually modeled all these closures effect to take place at the end of the year.

Jason West

Okay. So it's not in the guidance necessarily then, okay.

Neil Thomson

Okay.

Jason West

Got it. And then, I guess on the Sullivan's it sounds like if you're looking at strategic alternatives in sales, are you no longer really thinking about the sort of franchising idea, is that sort of not going to happen?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, we're basically looking at parallel path. We've return all the materials and agreements for Sullivan's. We are targeting a few locations in development areas this year as well. So really looking at a parallel path, what's the best for the company whether it's a sale or the asset-like approach that we've talked on previous calls.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Our next question comes from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Thank you and good morning. Just wanted to follow-up on an earlier question, you mentioned 100 to 150 basis points of improvement on the labor line. I just wanted to confirm that’s on a reported basis so that’s the savings of the HotSchedules partially offset by the 67 wage inflation, did I interpret that correctly?

Neil Thomson

The 100 to 150 would be the benefit from the HotSchedules to that's the gross number. We see some variability between different stores we've reported before; we have seen some of that stores deliver much higher numbers than that. But we're assuming 100 to 150 basis points from the tool.

Norman Abdallah

Yes, and at the same time, with tools and we introduced this tool on the fourth quarter as management teams continue to buy into the tool and use it, we see that moving pretty quickly, basically coming out of January where all management teams are now used to using the tool and we're seeing an improvement in our P2 and our P3 with this tool in place. So we're seeing that trend continue, continue throughout the full-year of 2018.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And I think there were also some changes you are adding there was a plan to make some changes more variable labor model changes culinary and services and some things on those lines. Can you provide an update on that; is that still the plan and the timing at different segments?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, sure. So the Double Eagle and Sullivan's are completed for the variable management labor model. The Grille will be completed by the end of Q2 for the variable management labor model being very cautious with implementing it the correct way into the rollouts we put the initiatives that came out of the consultant partner that we put in place. One thing that we're adding into the Grille that was moved away from in prior years was we're continuing to add the hourly forms into the Grille unit by unit and we’ve seen an impact on increased wine sales by about 200 to 300 basis points and we're not fully finished on that and we'll have that completed the end of Q2, beginning of Q3. So we’re encouraged by that as well.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And shifting gears to the commodity outlook, I think you said you see 3% to 4% protein inflation, what does that translate into in terms of the inflation on the overall commodity basket, are there going to be some offsets to that that maybe low-single-digits or?

Neil Thomson

Yes, I think I mentioned it in response to one of the question, we see on the seafood side, a number of initiatives that will deliver we think some cost savings, so there will be a little bit of an offset. We plan to take very minimal pricing this year probably only in the Double Eagle and only later in the year because we're seeing fairly modest increases in our cost pressures and we have the labor scheduling tools that’s going to help us in the labor line. So we don’t want to take too much pricing this year.

I would also say as well in terms of our outlook on commodities, from all the data that we can get that the highest pressure is likely coming in Q1, all the sort of mid-to-long forecast and the futures market show that the cost pressures should subside somewhat as we go through the year and of course we still have to see that but that's what the forecasts are telling us at this point in time.

The supply -- capital supply is up year-over-year, prime grading is at high levels at this point in time. So we're hopeful that the commodity pressures that we've seen at the very start of the year will abate as we go through the year.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then just one last quick one if you look back to the fourth quarter results you had the $1.1 million of insurance recovery, was that all in one segment, can you just circle back on that which segment that was embedded in, in the individual segment results?

Neil Thomson

Yes. So the $1.1 million is a business interruption insurance claim. In the segment results you don’t see it because we are not allowed to include that in our restaurant-level EBITDA. That relates to two Sullivan’s restaurants primarily King of Prussia restaurant but also at Chicago we had two fires. So what you do see in the restaurant-level EBITDA segment at Sullivan's is the impact of those lost sales and obviously we continue to incur some costs for our people and for rents and so on.

But the offsetting business interruption insurance claim that $1.1 million or so is actually sitting below restaurant-level EBITDA and our numbers -- that's just the way the accounting rules work. We also have some property damage insurance claims which is basically an offset and that does fit within restaurant-level EBITDA, it doesn’t really move the numbers because the write-offs and the recoveries balance out.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Lauren and again as we talk about we're really looking forward to 2018 being a solid year. There's three initiatives for this year for the company. One is to solidify the foundation and that’s a continued implementation of processes and technology to be able to do that, and most of that will be completed this year.

The second thing is to continue to innovate within our brands, taking the results of the consulting group and what they provided for the Grille, establishing brand pillars across all three brands and brand essence and with our planned R&D schedule getting ahead of that and testing that we’re doing now and the companies that hadn’t been done before. We’re looking forward to the results of that.

And the third thing is activating growth, you saw this year in 2018 in our pipeline going into 2019 and 2020 is very robust. So we're excited about the growth of the Double Eagle on a go-forward basis.

So thank you very much for your time today. If you have any more questions we're looking forward to discussing those in the future and thank you for investing into our team as well. So thank you very much.

Operator

And that does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.