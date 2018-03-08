Caixabank: Investment Case Is Based On Income

Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) is an interesting play for income investors due to its yield of 3.9% and good dividend growth prospects. The bank has improved its fundamentals over the past few years, but its high exposure to Spain gives it a modest growth profile. Despite this, its valuation is similar to its peers Santander (SAN) and BBVA (BBVA), which seems to be quite demanding given that its competitors are much more exposed to emerging economies.

Company Overview

Caixabank is the largest retail bank in Spain with more than 15.7 million customers. It offers a wide range of financial products and services, insurance, portfolio management, investment strategy advice and specialist financial services.

It has a market capitalization of about $28 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that it has much more liquidity in its primary listing in Spain. Its largest shareholder is Caja de Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa) with a stake of 40%.

Caixabank has grown both organically and through acquisitions following the real estate crisis in Spain, buying some struggling banks over the past few years, like Banca Civica or Banco de Valencia, and operations of international banks that decided to leave the Spanish market, such as the former retail operation of Barclays (BCS).

More recently, it bought the vast majority of the Portuguese bank BPI, in which it had been the largest shareholder for many years. Outside of Iberia, its strategy is to have equity stakes in other banks rather than its own operations.

Equity Stakes

Caixabank currently holds near 10% of the Austrian bank Erste (OTCPK:EBKDY), which has a significant exposure to Central and Eastern Europe, and has other stakes in BEA (Hong-Kong) and Inbursa (Mexico). Beyond banking activities, Caixabank holds two large equity stakes in Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) and Telefonica (TEF). The stakes in international banks provide geographical diversification, but on the other hand, the rationale for holding large stakes in Repsol and Telefonica is not obvious.

These two stakes (Repsol and Telefonica) are worth around €4.1 billion ($5 billion) at current market prices or about 18% of Caixabank’s market value. This means that a significant part of the bank’s value is derived from equity stakes in only two companies, giving it higher exposure to capital markets and a higher risk profile than compared to other banks because this can lead to higher earnings volatility.

According to the European Banking Authority, exchange-traded equity exposure has a risk-weight of 290%, which means that it consumes a lot more capital than traditional banking products. Indeed, most Spanish banks have a risk-weighted asset [RWA] density between 50% and 60%, showing that equity stakes are an ‘expensive’ asset to hold in the balance sheet, at least from a capital requirement perspective.

On the other hand, Telefonica and Repsol are two high-dividend yield companies, offering yields between 5% and 6%. Considering an RWA weight of 290% and capital requirement of 11%, Caixabank needs to hold more than €1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) of capital due to these stakes. At current market prices, Caixabank receives around €220 million ($270 million) in dividends per year, implying a return on equity [ROE] of about 17%. This is an interesting ROE, but Repsol’s and Telefonica’s dividend history is not impressive and dividends may be cut in the future during economic recessions or company-specific issues and can rapidly be a turn into drag for Caixabank’s profitability.

These legacy assets are very liquid investments and, in my opinion, Caixabank should divest a large part of these stakes and concentrate its balance sheet in banking operations because it is quite doubtful that this is the best allocation of the bank’s capital over the long-term.

Business Profile

Caixabank is the largest retail bank in Spain, holding a market share of about 26% among retail clients, way above its closest competitor which has a market share of close to 15%. It also has the largest physical network in the country with close to 4,700 branches, even though the bank is pushing for digitalization and already offers several banking products and services through online channels.

Caixabank has a diversified business profile, with significant operations across banking, insurance, asset management and consumer finance. In 2017, its largest operation was banking accounting for 53% of its net income (including payments), asset management & insurance had a weight of 42%, while the remaining came from consumer finance (5% of net income). Following the acquisition of BPI, it now generates 91% of revenue in Spain and 9% in Portugal.

Caixabank’s most recent business plan was established in 2015, for the period 2015-18, focused on improving profitability, optimize capital allocation, developing further its digitalization and reduce exposure to legacy issues (real estate). The bank has been able to improve its business profile in the past few years, by taking measures to de-risk its balance sheet by selling off riskier loan assets and non-performing exposures.

Despite this, Caixabank still holds a large portfolio of real estate assets within its non-core operation, which has been a sizable drag on its profitability over the past few years. At the end of 2017, its non-performing real estate exposure amounted to €6.9 billion ($8.5 billion), representing 28% of the bank’s book value.

The bank has been able to dispose of assets with some modest capital gains, reflecting that its current provisioning level is good enough to perform market transactions without much P&L impact. This bodes well for future reduction of its non-core real estate exposure, if property prices in Spain continue to recover as they did in the recent past.

Additionally, there has been interest from private equity companies in distressed real estate exposure, thus Caixabank may reduce its exposure more rapidly through larger portfolio sales, like Santander and BBVA have done recently. This would be important for improvement of its overall profitability, given that this unit is still reporting significant losses.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Caixabank has delivered improved results over the past few years, boosted by the economic recovery in Spain, rising property prices and better asset quality.

In 2017, Caixabank’s revenues increased supported by growth in net interest income and fees. The bank is also reporting strong growth in consumer lending (+15%), but its loan book decreased by 1.9% in the past year, with residential mortgages being the main responsible for the decline (-3.8% year-on-year).

The bank is expecting stronger growth in insurance and asset management products in the coming quarters, even though most of its revenues come largely from net interest income (58% of total revenues). Contrary to previous years, revenues coming from trading gains (Spanish sovereign bonds) are now a small part of total revenues, showing that Caixabank’s top-line quality has improved in the past couple of years.

Moreover, fees and commissions have increased the weight and represented 30% of total revenues in 2017. This are usually more stable revenues in the long-term than trading gains and investors are more willing to apply higher valuation multiples to these operations. Additionally, fees and commissions are expected to remain the major growth driver over the next few quarters, thus the weight of non-interest income should continue to increase, which bodes well for Caixabank’s valuation.

This shift towards more risky products happens due to the prevailing low interest rate environment and the shift of customer assets from traditional deposits into other financial products. Furthermore, the bank’s push towards consumer loans, which is a higher margin product, is also another top-line growth source even though the weight in Caixabank’s loan book is still relatively low.

Regarding efficiency, Caixabank is not among the best banks in Spain given that its cost-to-income ratio was 56% in 2017, a higher level than the most efficient banks in Europe. This means that Caixabank still has room to cut costs to improve efficiency, but this is a target for the medium-term given that the bank expects some cost growth in 2018 due to higher wages and digital investments, which means that its efficiency ratio should not improve much in 2018.

An important factor for Caixabank’s earnings recovery in the recent past has been its much better credit quality. Its loan losses provisions have decreased from very high levels following the global financial crisis due to very high non-performing loans related to real estate loans, reflecting the improving Spanish economy and rising property prices in the past few years.

Its cost of risk ratio has decreased from 1.87% in 2013, to only 0.39% in the past year. This has been a major earnings growth driver, but much of the gains should have been already achieved and going forward it may be difficult to improve much further the bank’s cost of risk ratio.

Its net profit increased to €1.5 billion ($1.85 billion), up by 41% in the year, on a stand-alone basis. With the integration of BPI, Caixabank’s net profit amounted to €1.65 billion ($2.03 billion), up by 61% compared to 2016. This is justified by good business momentum and much lower losses from its non-core real estate unit. Its real estate operation had a negative impact of €413 million in Caixabank’s bottom-line, a 41.5% reduction from the previous year. Despite this higher net profit, Caixabank’s ROE is still quite weak at only 7%, a level that is similar to the European banking sector average.

Going forward, reduced losses from its non-core real estate unit will be an important earnings growth tailwind, supported by a recovering Spanish property market. Additionally, the bank is geared to higher interest rates in Europe in the medium-term, given that short-term interest rates are expected to start to rise by mid-2019 according to current Euribor forward curves.

Contrary to most European banking markets, in Spain, the vast majority of mortgage rates is calculated based on short-term interest rates (Euribor rates), which means that Caixabank is heavily exposed to rising interest rates from the European Central Bank due to its sizable mortgage loan book. Nevertheless, Caixabank doesn’t seem to be a ‘growth’ bank and its core earnings should only continue to improve modestly over the next few years, supported by some revenue growth and improved efficiency in the medium-term.

Capital And Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Caixabank has an acceptable position measured by its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio of 11.7%, at the end of 2017. This capitalization is within its desired range of 11-12% and close to the average of the European banking sector, showing that it is not among the best capitalized banks in Europe but its capital should not be an issue in the medium-term. Additionally, the implementation of IFRS 9 has a negative impact of only 15 basis points, showing that Caixabank’s capital is good enough to provide an attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

Moreover, it has some capital flexibility given that it has a relatively high exposure to non-performing real estate assets and the financial stakes in Spanish corporates consume significant capital. If the bank is able to reduce these two factors with a manageable impact on its P&L, it could use return excess capital to shareholders. Indeed, if its capital ratio increase to more than 12%, Caixabank has already signaled that it may pay special dividends or perform share buybacks.

Despite its earnings volatility, Caixabank has a relatively good dividend history over the past few years. The bank has paid continuously dividends since the global financial crisis, even though it has been through cash and scrip dividends. In 2017, it has returned to a cash dividend payment, with a new policy of two half-yearly dividends.

It has paid a first interim dividend of €0.07 ($0.086) per share and is expected to pay a final dividend of €0.08 ($0.098) per share next April. This means that its full dividend related to 2017 earnings will amount to €0.15 ($0.185) per share, up by 15% from the previous year. At its current share price, Caixabank offers a forward dividend yield of about 3.90%.

Its dividend payout ratio related to 2017 earnings is close to 54%, in-line with its target dividend payout ratio above 50%. This means that Caixabank has a relatively conservative dividend policy and may be more aggressive in the future, as the bank does not need to improve much its capitalization.

According to analysts’ estimates, its dividend is expected to increase by about 18% in each of the next two years, to €0.21 ($0.26) per share by 2019, while its dividend payout ratio should remain at about 53%. This means that Caixabank has some room to beat current dividend expectations, if it decides to distribute a higher part of its earnings to shareholders in the coming years.

Conclusion

Caixabank is a Spanish focused bank with an interesting business profile due to its exposure to banking, insurance and asset management. This gives it modest growth prospects in the medium-term, while higher interest rates from the European Central Bank would be a strong tailwind for revenues and earnings growth.

However, its current valuation seems to fully reflect already its fundamentals, given that it is trading at 0.96x book value and 10.9x forward earnings, a valuation very close to Santander (trading at 0.93x book value and 10.6x forward earnings) and BBVA (0.96x and 9.6x), which are much more diversified and exposed to high-growth emerging economies.

