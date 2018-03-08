Fresenius: A German Dividend Growth Machine

Here on Seeking Alpha, non-American stocks are sadly undercovered. Especially the German companies deserve more attention, and in this article I will shed some light on the German Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF), a hospital operator that has shown enormous returns over the last decade and still today shows strong dividend growth. Is the company attractive on the basis of valuation? Continue reading to find out.

The company

This German company cannot be described as "one company" making "this product." It is, in fact, a group with four independently operating businesses; it is a conglomerate.

Fresenius Helios Europe's greatest private hospital operator with 100,000 employees. Alone in Germany, they own 111 hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics. They also operate in Spain, operating 44 hospitals, 44 outpatient centers and around 300 occupational risk centers. Fresenius Kabi The specialistic division of Fresenius is supplying hospitals with (generic) drugs, clinical nutrition and medical devices. Fresenius Vamed The organisation that manages and develops healthcare facilities. This so-called "VAMED Value Chain" is separated in project business (Project development, planning and project management and construction) and a service business (technical/commercial/infrastructural services and operational services). Fresenius Medical Care Specialised company in treating chronic failing kidney patients. Their dialysis machines are operated in 3,500 clinics all over the world, treating over 300,000 patients. This company has its own listing (FMS) in which Fresenius owns a minority stake of ~30% valued at 10 billion euros.

This company dominates the entire ladder of operations in the hospital sector. This so-called vertical integration and large scale of operation grant Fresenius a very large and deep moat. This moat can be proven by the amazing numbers that this company generates, which will be my next point.

The numbers

Conglomerates are often regarded as uncontrollable large monsters that management has a weak grip on. This is not the case with Fresenius, which shows healthy organic sales growth and EBIT growth in all its fiefdoms.

(Source: Data from Fresenius Conference Call)

This leads to overall excellent performance for Fresenius with spectacular growth in revenue, EBIT and net income in the high double-digits. The mix of organic growth with small to medium-sized acquisitions is exactly what I personally look for in companies that I want to invest in.

(Source: Data from Fresenius Conference Call)

This trend of an expanding company can be seen in the historic earnings per share, which have compounded at a rate of 13% in the last 5 years. Management is absolutely not greedy, as Fresenius saw a strong rise in their dividends over the last decade. While maintaining a very low payout ratio of only 23%, Fresenius managed to have a compound annual growth rate of 16% for their dividend.

Often, such spectacular growth is slowing down, but not at Fresenius. Their last dividend increase from 0.62 to 0.75 euro shows an increase of 21%. This is an excellent sign for new investors as this story of growth does not seem to end.

Currently Fresenius yields ~1.15%, paid annually

Year EPS (€) 2011 1.58 2012 1.81 2013 1.96 2014 2.01 2015 2.61 2016 2.92

(Source: Data from Fresenius IR)

Valuation

So far we found out that Fresenius is a very large vertically integrated hospital operator with excellent developments in their financial numbers. However, great stories "company wise" can be horrible once an investor buys too high. Therefore, the greatest question now arrives: Is Fresenius fairly valued for an investment?

To understand valuation, we must look at their current P/E ratio and growth outlook. Together they will decide for me if a company is cheap or expensive. My general motto is: "Cheap companies do not need to grow much; expensive companies need to grow a lot." Alpha is found in cheap companies that grow a lot.

Let's first look at the historical valuation of Fresenius. In 2015, the P/E ratio was 26.1, in 2016 25.4 and in 2017 19.9. The forward P/E ratio is standing at 18.0. We are dealing here with P/E compression due to higher earnings per share while the stock hardly moved at all. Fresenius traded at 65 euros in 2015 and still today trades at ~65 euros.

According to Reuters, we can expect a long-term growth rate of 11.13%. Fresenius themselves are slightly more conservative, expecting growth in net income between 8.3 and 12.6%.

(Source: Data from Fresenius Conference Call)

This is all the data we need to predict if Fresenius is cheap or expensive. I have made my own model to determine the value of a company that is discussed in great detail in this article:

growth% = value/(2 *earnings) - 8.5/2

For the value parameter we take the current stock price, and for earnings the current EPS. The result of this calculation is the "growth" that is priced into the stock.

64.850 / (2 * 3.27) - 8.5/2 = 5.7% priced in growth

But the growth will be much higher, according to an expectancy of 8.3-12.6%. Also, since the dividend comes in "for free" at 1.15%, investors can add this number to the actual growth.

According to my next model, to interpret my results I calculate the following:

(Actual expected growth) - (priced in growth) + (dividend yield) = parameter of value.

A number below 0 is an indication of overvaluation, since the investor pays for more growth than it can actually expect. While a number above 0 indicates that you get more growth than you paid for!

The results:

Expected growth rate Parameter of value Reuters: 11.13 Large positive (6.58) Low end of Fresenius Large positive (3.75) High end of Fresenius Large positive (8.05)

These are very positive results; normally I find numbers close to zero or negative numbers, but this indicates gross undervaluation compared to growth. Does this result come unexpected? No!

From 1998 till 2018, Fresenius has returned an annualized return of 13.05%, fast outperforming the general market. The current cheap stock price only grows my confidence that this story will not end for investors.

Conclusion

We have discussed what Fresenius does and how its financial numbers have evolved over time. My personal valuation method has shown tremendous value in this name, as investors are very likely to continue to enjoy growing dividends and EPS while Fresenius offers an attractive entry point.

The dividend can be somewhat low for investors, but it is very safe as it stands at a payout ratio of 23%. Looking at the historic CAGR and the last dividend raise, I am quite sure that future dividend payments will overshadow the now low yield. A true dividend growth story for investors with a long investment horizon.

