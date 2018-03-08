Due Diligence Ramp-Up: Sierra Oncology's DNA Damage Gamble

This article offers a look at what's known and unknown about Sierra, as well as key risks and strengths of the company.

For me, one of the big phoenix stories in oncology has been the fall and rise of PARP inhibitors, which block a key mediator of DNA damage, which a large number of tumors rely on to stay alive while maintaining their outsized growth and proliferation. The early failure of these magic bullets with iniparib in 2005 gave way to the development of truly effective PARP inhibitors like olaparib and niraparib.

Now, history is being written on the use of PARP inhibitors in cancer.

What is not quite obvious from that story, though, is that PARP inhibition isn't the end-all, be-all of DNA damage repair. Cells use three major pathways to repair their DNA, depending on the type of damage that has been done to the strand:

Source: Sierra Oncology website.

Sierra Oncology's (SRRA) approach to cancer therapy is to target regulators of the DNA damage repair process called homologous recombination repair. But SRRA's targets are also important in controlling the checkpoints that control the movement through phases of cell division, in a manner similar to how the CDK4/6 inhibitors work.

Targeting these two pathways attacks cancer through two hallmarks: genomic instability and uncontrolled proliferation. SRRA is developing 2 different agents to target these pathways: SRA141 and SRA737. In this article, I'm going to focus on SRA737, since SRA141 is currently progressing through "IND-enabling studies," with no data divulged yet.

So, how have things shaped up since my last bit of coverage from last July?

Putting the boot to cancer's throat - SRA737

SRRA's flagship molecule is a Chk1 inhibitor, SRA737. And the principal rationale behind targeting Chk1 is that certain forms of cancer are associated with increased genomic instability, in addition to stress placed on cells because of the rapid division. The tumors harboring these forms of stress are the first targets for SRRA, including ovarian, prostate, lung, colorectal, and head and neck cancers.

In 2017, SRRA began conducting a phase 1/2 study designed to simultaneously determine a maximally tolerated dose and antitumor activity. At ASCO, the company presented two posters describing these early findings. In a rapid titration from 40 mg to 600 mg, a maximally tolerated dose was not identified. This shows good signs for tolerability of SRA737, but it is not quite yet known whether this will yield substantial antitumor activity, although the pharmacokinetic data suggested that the plasma concentration was more than sufficient to achieve tumor control observed in preclinical findings.

And without any grade 2 or higher adverse events, it provides a favorable early look, to be sure. On the basis of these findings, the cohort expansion phase of the trial was begun. The company guides that it expects a data readout from this portion of the trial in the second half of 2018.

But that's not the end of the line for SRA737 development, as Chk1 inhibitors have demonstrated a phenomenon called chemical synthetic lethality, whereby two agents in combination demonstrate better activity than you would expect from looking at the two drugs separately.

And an Array Biopharma (ARRY) drug shows us the way: combining a Chk1 inhibitor with a cytotoxic agent that induces replicative stress, such as gemcitabine. And SRRA presented their own combo preclinical data showing synthetic lethality at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

In this preclinical study, the researchers were able to achieve substantial tumor killing in mice with doses of gemcitabine reduced in half, illustrating the benefit of synthetic lethality against cancer cells. Ideally, this approach will lead to less-toxic, yet more effective therapy.

Now, SRRA is enrolling a phase 1/2 study looking at a low-dose gemcitabine/SRA737 dose escalation in patients, followed by a cohort expansion in bladder and pancreatic cancer, two tumors that currently use gemcitabine as part of the standard of care for advanced disease. SRRA expects to offer data from this study in the second half of 2018, as well.

Grading the science: Is it up to snuff?

Clearly, SRRA has some interesting ideas that it's working on, and their preclinical deck runs over, as well. They guide that Chk1 inhibition may also synergize with PARP inhibitors or immunotherapeutics. In addition, they have another agent targeting DNA repair and the cell cycle in preclinical development: SRA141.

These would be important advances, and they may come to fruition at some point, but for now we can only focus on what we know coming out of the clinical trials.

And that is not so much just yet. Knowing that SRA737 is safe is great, and it's also great that it achieved theoretically effective concentrations to do damage to tumors. But it is important for the prospective shareholder to remain cautious, as this is still not clinical activity.

To be honest, I find a lot about this approach of targeting Chk1 to be promising, but I would be a fool to guide that development is going to be extremely quick. Certainly, I expect that we'll see data come from SRRA in 2018. But it is still going to be several years before we see an approval, and that's assuming things go well, which we unfortunately do not have a great read on yet.

So if you are an incredibly risk averse biotech investor, and your end game is drug approval, SRRA is not going to deliver for you in the near future. However, there are numerous catalysts that the company could realize along the way, including FDA designations and, most importantly, partnerships that fund operations through the drug development stage.

Financial outlook

At the end of 2017, SRRA held just over $100 million in cash, according to their last annual filing, representing a continual maintenance of a massive cash stockpile, as far as early-stage developmental biotechs go. Meanwhile, their annual burn rate has decreased since 2016 by $5.4 million to $42.6 million.

This gives SRRA enough cash to float on its own for another two years, assuming expenses do not grow (not a safe assumption for a company that wants to move aggressively). This alone is likely not long enough to get to the end, hence the relatively regular raising of cash through dilution.

As of this writing, the most recent news coming from SRRA is the pricing of a proposed stock offering, wherein the company is hoping to raise $42.75 million by selling 19 million shares at $2.25 per share. This would bring the company to a comfortable 2 more years of self funding, which should reasonably take dilution off the table as a necessity for a while.

Certainly, 2 to 3 more years should be long enough to realize some substantial potential for SRA737.

Risk vs. Reward

So what can we expect from SRRA moving forward? Certainly, they sit on a drug that offers as much promise as anything we can expect from such an early stage of development. This is a potential strength, but only if you're a gambler. The attrition rate of cancer therapeutics is massive, and the principle of targeting Chk1 has not yet been definitively validated in my mind.

That doesn't mean it won't be validated, but keep in mind that there are hundreds of seemingly promising developmental products, and they can fail at any stage of the process. Therefore, the early-stage level of this company is both a strength and a weakness, depending on how risk-averse you are.

Right now, with a market cap under $200 million, it seems unlikely that the company is overhyped. And with a likely $140 million sitting in the bank, I would consider the company rather undervalued at these levels, in a biotech market that is currently very risk averse.

Now might be the time to be brave, if you're so inclined. However, it's important to understand that you risk becoming a bagholder if you adopt a buy-and-hold strategy here. In fact, I think a stock like SRRA would make a prime candidate for my "No BS Plan" due to the likely volatility that this company is likely to face in the coming years.

But I want to emphasize that by far the biggest risk to SRRA right now is the early stage of its drug development, where so much can go wrong quite unexpectedly. And it's very possible that the flagship program will evaporate and leave a breadcrumb trail for shareholders left holding the bag.

Conclusions

So at this point in development, even though I do like what I see coming out of SRRA, I view this investment as a rather high risk/high reward prospect. And if you're expecting a return right now, or if you're prone to ulcers, this is not the kind of security that I would seriously recommend. However, if you're willing to take brave steps to mitigate losses, or if you're extremely patient and don't mind more dilution (it is likely the company will need one or two more big rounds of dilution, unless it gives up a whole lot to a partner too soon), then SRRA is a very interesting prospect. I encourage you to take your own dive into the company's structure, their science, and their plans.

