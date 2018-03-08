L Brands: How Can Results Be So Mixed In February?

Bath & Body Works comparable sales are 13% for the months comprised of 9% for just stores and approximately 42% online growth.

Victoria's Secret comparable sales are 2%. Online sales are strong with approximately 37% growth. Online sales will continue to be a significant driver for comparable sales at Victoria’s Secret.

Last December I wrote that I covered comparable sales for L Brands (NYSE:LB) for a while, and I became worried about the trends at Victoria's Secret. I did not expect the huge reverse in the trend in January. February is a very mixed bag with incredibly positive results and very worrisome negative results. Let's start with the extreme negative. VS in-store sales comps were -6% on top of -16% (or -8% adjusted) in February 2017. I guided for in-store comps of 0% to 1% so I am negatively surprised by these results.

I am still bullish on L Brands on the back of very strong online sales which will keep driving sales and comp growth. The online growth is accelerating and Bath & Body Works is growing at a healthy pace. Don't get me wrong, Victoria's Secret in-store sales are worrisome. I am still trying to grasp my head around the difference between the declines in-store and the very fast online growth. I will keep monitoring in-store and online sales closely, and at the first sign of recovery in the in-store sales I will start buying more shares. For now I think shares are a hold on the back of these results.

What are Victoria's Secret comparable sales in February?

On March 8th, L Brands released the February sales report. Total company comparable sales are 3% for the month. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had no material effect on comparable sales, and L Brands stopped reporting adjusted sales. I will stop reporting the adjusted sales as well.

Victoria's Secret comparable sales are 2% for the month, with merchandise margins down significantly driven by additional promotional activity to increase traffic. Comparable sales for Bath & Body Works are 7% for the month.

The table below provides an overview of the results for the month individual results are explained in the article.

Table 1: L Brands monthly comparable sales summary

L Brands - Comparable sales trend

L Brands uses two metrics to report comparable sales. The metrics are applicable to comparable sales for L Brands, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. I explain these metrics in the article: L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding.

Table 2 reports both metrics for L Brands. The total company adjusted column takes into account the exit of the swim and apparel categories and reports the comparable sales excluding these categories. The exit of swim and apparel stopped having an effect in December.

Table 2: L Brands comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 1 reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for L Brands. Comparable sales growth on a two-year stacked basis is computed by adding comparable sales growth in the referenced period and the same period 12 months prior ( I use adjusted comparable sales to comprise the two-year stacked sales)

Figure 1: L Brands - Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

The two-year stacked comparable sales for the month are -4%. The 3% comparable sales growth in 2018 came on top of the -7% in February 2017. I expected two-year stacked sales would be better, but L Brands faced a very difficult February.

Victoria's Secret comparable sales trend

Table 3 summarizes comparable sales for Victoria's Secret. The year 2017 wasn't great, but 2018 is way better. The 2% comparable sales in February is positive although the company had a very easy comparison. In-store sales came in at -6% and is a 6% decline over store sales in January. I am very worried about the February results, and I am hoping this is a one off.

Table 3: Victoria's Secret comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 3 displays the two-year stacked comparable sales for Victoria's Secret. The comparable sales in February are -6% on a two-year basis. This is due to -8% comparable sales in February 2017. Once again in-store sales put pressure on the two-year comps.

Figure 2: Victoria's Secret - Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Victoria's Secret - The Direct Channel

One way to look at the effect of direct sales is the spread between the total company and store-only comparable sales. The difference between total company comparable sales and the store-only comparable sales is the direct channel. The spread provides an indication of the direct sales contribution to total company sales.

Table 4: Victoria's Secret direct sales spread.

In February, the spread between total company sales and just store sales came in at 8%. Direct sales are in positive territory for the fifth month in a row. Store only sales were -6%, but the direct channel drove comparable sales up to 2%. Therefore, the online sales in February are in the proximity of 37%. The 37% figure can be explained by a simple example. In Q1 2017, Victoria's Secret reported $287m in direct sales and 1533m of in-store sales. In February the store only comps and total comps were 2% and -6%, respectively. One could derive the change in direct sales from the changes in store only sales and total sales as shown in the table below.

Table 5: Direct sales growth at Victoria's Secret

The 37% number in February is very strong and shows continued positive momentum.

Bath & Body Works comparable sales trend

Table 6 reports the comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The comparable sales are 7%. The company is continuing to grow at a healthy pace. Online sales are once again exceptionally strong.

Table 6: Bath & Body Works comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure three reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works are 1% in the month since the February comp growth came on top of the -6% growth in 2017.

Figure 3: Bath & Body Works - Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Bath & Body Works - The direct channel

Bath & Body Works performs very well in the direct channel. Bath & Body Works applies the same reporting metrics as Victoria's Secret. To determine Bath & Body Works direct sales I apply the methodology used to determine Victoria's Secret direct sales. Table 7 reports the direct sales spread.

Table 7: Bath & Body Works direct sales spread.

Bath & Body Works reports total comparable sales of 7% and store only comparable sales of 5%. The 2% difference is driven by the growth in the direct channel. Bath & Body Works generated $90m in direct channel sales vs. $678m in total sales in Q1 2017. These numbers can be used to determine the direct sales growth.

Table 8: Direct Sales growth at Bath & Body Works

The table shows direct sales growth is approximately 20%. Another month of very strong growth.

March guidance

In the February Sales Report Transcript, the company states: "We will stop giving monthly guidance." This makes forecasting more difficult. I expect comparable sales for March to be between 2%-4% mainly due to continued growth in the direct channel.

Merchandise margin rate and inventory management

The company reports merchandise margin rates are down compared to February 2017 (See February Sales Report Transcript). Victoria's Secret margins were down significantly driven by increased promotional activity. Bath & Body Works margins were flat which is a positive. Furthermore, in the report, the company reports inventories per square foot are up 8% which is quite another negative month.

Conclusion

This month's comparable sales came in at 3%. Victoria's Secret sales saw a decent increase fueled by direct sales. Two-years stacked comps saw significant decreases on the back of a difficult 2017. Bath & Body Works outperforms with continued strength in the direct channel. Merchandise margins are down strongly due to more promotional activity and inventories are up. In all, it was a very mixed month for L Brands, and I will be on the lookout for March in store numbers.

