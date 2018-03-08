This Summer, Apple Is Taking Me To The Island And Picking Up The Tab

I will soon enter my next life/work stage, sometimes known as semi-retirement. I will then move to writing and blogging and influencing on a "full-time" basis. While Americans are quick to get with the program and the benefits of simple low-fee investing (at times by way of low-fee index ETFs), Canadians are slow to the party. I'll dedicate myself to making some noise in the investment space in Canada, and I'll certainly continue to contribute on Seeking Alpha, perhaps on a more regular basis. Stay tuned for my personal blog site. Of course, Seeking Alpha readers will be the first to know. I cannot yet share the URL, but safe to say that the name/URL is more than cheeky and hopefully attention-getting.

Given that I will be saying goodbye to a regular salary, I will have to find other revenue streams to fund "life". The investment portfolios will have to step up for a while to tide me over before I can build up my writing and influencing income. My wonderful wife suggested out of the gate that I take off to PEI to write and regroup and unwind and be close to our daughter. I will find a little cottage on the ocean or near the ocean, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares will pick up the tab.

Make hay when the sun shines

(Source: Dale PEI pic 2016)

Apple has delivered some wonderful growth over the last several years. I first purchased the stock in 2014 and added a few times along the way, mostly in 2015 and 2016 while it was down in price. The chart below is from January of 2014 through to end of January 2018, courtesy of Portfolio Visualizer. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

With a 22% annual growth rate, a retiree certainly could have created a massive homemade dividend, while still maintaining the full value or near full value of the investment. Apple pays a skimpy dividend at 1.46%; that dividend might have paid for the gas to take me to the family cottage. Hence, to access the value of Apple, I need to sell shares. I will certainly be making hay while the sun shines.

Here are Apple's annual returns from 2009, a period when the sun has mostly been shining for US stocks. Obviously, Apple has been an incredible market beater. Here are the annual returns for the company from 2009 to 2017.

Many retirees attempt to live off of the dividend income and overall portfolio income and fear selling shares that will reduce that portfolio income. I find that fear of selling shares is misplaced and irrational, and perhaps will limit the potential income and portfolio stability for retirees. The retiree that attempts to live off of the income may stretch for yield and will be forced to close the door on so many companies or sectors or index funds that provide wonderful long-term growth potential. As I demonstrated in this article, "Should Retiree Really Try To Live Off Of The Dividend Income?" harvesting shares does not necessarily lead to lesser income from the dividends. In that article, I demonstrated a scenario where dividends were harvested, modest amounts of shares were sold and the dividend growth more compensated for the share harvesting. In that scenario, the share harvesting allowed for more income, and the total dividend income also increased every year for the period.

From that article:

Modest share harvesting does not have to decrease portfolio income. With that realization a retiree would not have to necessarily skip over the Kimberly-Clarks of the world just because the company or basket of companies does not meet current income needs. That retiree might be able to add companies of higher quality and stability but with lesser current yields.



Perhaps there is an unwarranted fear of share harvesting? If a retiree can potentially build a higher-quality portfolio by allowing for lesser yields, that share harvesting need would potentially decrease retirement funding risks, not increase risks.

The above scenario can also be applied to a more growth-oriented company such as Apple, or perhaps a growth-oriented index such as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). With a low dividend, the portfolio replenishment must come by way of share price appreciation. And of course, share price appreciation can turn into share price drops and portfolio drops during market corrections or in periods where a stock price declines due to poor company performance. Share harvesting certainly opens the door to sequence of returns risk. As share or unit prices decline, that investor would have to harvest more shares and units to create that income. There is the risk of reducing your company ownership to levels that can impair portfolio and retirement income durability. That sequence of returns risk can be managed by way of non-correlated or lesser-correlated assets. The common approach to managing this risk is by way of a simple Balanced Portfolio that combines large-cap stocks and bonds. Here's my article, "How Retirees Made It Through The Last Two Recessions." In the article, the simple but wonderful Vanguard managed portfolios delivered that nice mix of growth and lower volatility by way of solid large-cap dividend payers and bonds.

Now, certainly over the last several years, any retiree who landed on one of these fortunate start dates would have been provided a wonderful opportunity to share-harvest. Retirees who self-direct their own portfolios and are not slaves to the dividend income can create income typically well above the dividend rates. Share harvesting provides another income tool for retirees, and that, of course, will make it superior to the dividend approach when we are in periods of robust stock bull markets.

The share harvesting will only reduce my share count by a modest amount. At the current dividend growth rate, the dividend payments will grow back and increase even within a one-year period. On February 26th, I sold some Apple shares at $178.90. That price was quite close to the all-time high. It's likely that I will sell more shares when, or if, Apple hits $190, $200, $210, $220 and so on, and so on. Here's a one-year chart to March 2, 2018, courtesy of TD Waterhouse. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

The proposed share harvesting will not decrease the current value of my Apple holding over time, but will merely create ongoing homemade dividends if and when the market allows. If the stock price does not increase, I will simply spend the dividends and wait for another period when the share price is making new highs. The share harvesting becomes "gravy", or should I say we're squeezing more out of the company for a little juiced income.

Thanks Apple. Thanks Dad (the first Apple purchase originated from a modest inheritance). This summer, I will certainly know who sent me to the island and what style of retirement funding allowed a few weeks or month in "heaven on earth". Now back to my cottage search.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax consequences and implications.

