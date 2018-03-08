Americold Is A Turkey

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bobfoxing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is the first third-party logistics (3PL) provider in the frozen food space to go public. The elevator pitch on Americold is great: the company handles 25-30% of the market (measured by cubic feet); its customers are loyal; outsourcing frozen warehousing has long been a given; the frozen food market is stable (shifts from at-home dining to restaurants do not affect Americold; the company handles both); dry goods, particularly canned, are shrinking canned foods, and some will shift to frozen (though a visit to any grocer will show most shifts are to fresh, organic); barriers to entry are high; import/export is growing, etc.

Now for the not-so-great news. While several of Americold's 160 or so facilities are in prime distribution and port markets, where they offer various value-added services in receiving, blast freezing, consolidation, case picking, tempering and the like, most of its facilities are simply big, plain Jane, expensive ice boxes in low-population production areas with zero opportunity for growth. These facilities are already "full" (no room for growth) of poultry, for example, and provide simple storage to help producers balance out production. So while national, full-service 3PLs are few (but they do exist; private Lineage and Preferred are fierce competitors), when it comes to storing something like excess chicken parts, most of Americold's facilities must compete with 5 or more "mom-and-pop" public freezers within a close radius. Therefore, there is zero pricing or value-added services opportunity in well over half of the company's massive network. This is evidenced by its revenue, which is actually declining, and its EBITDA on a per cubic foot (or same-store) basis, and its relative valuation has not grown in over a decade (see data from the prior private equity owner).

An attempt at an IPO in 2010 was pulled back because Americold couldn't come close to raising $9 per share (on far fewer shares). To justify an investment in the new IPO, executed this year at $16 per share, this company will need growth and projected it at 6.5% annually. With no capacity to grow, Americold would need to build or expand its metro distribution and export locations (it doesn't have empty space, even if growth were possible; I've visited all of its main locations, and they are filled to capacity). Thus, it would require vast amounts of additional capital to build new facilities. Frozen food warehouses cost nearly 10 times dry space; freezers require extraordinarily thick walls, insulation, deep ceilings, heated floors (freezing cracks unheated concrete), high-tech cooling and monitoring equipment, monitoring, maintenance, special forklifts, docks, etc. Not only would the ROI on such new facilities be difficult, I doubt many customers (Pillsbury, Tyson (NYSE:TSN), etc.) would be willing to commit to their use.

How about automation and robotics? While it may make sense for simple products, like french fries, it's hard for a third-party logistics company to automate its core business because the larger, more lucrative locations handle dozens of different customers, each with unique sizes, shapes and service requirements.

Consider that Americold is merely a third-party provider. It is but a single link in the supply chain. Almost all of the transportation in and out of its facilities is controlled by the manufacturer and end-user (Americold's statements about its transportation management services is greatly exaggerated; the food industry has repeatedly rejected the company's attempts to provide these services.) Further, Americold has no influence on what products it receives, what added services are needed (or dropped), how frequently the product turns or anything else. The company simply reacts and does as it's told by the middle management logistics specialists employed by its customers.

Finally, what about price increases? In the low-margin food business, (I was an executive in the industry for years), there is no room or reason to grant price increases to a third-party storage service like Americold.

Based on my extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Americold's valuation using the current $17.80 per share price is more than double what anyone in private equity would have paid for the company as recently as a few months ago (a 7.88 industry multiple of EBITDA would equate to a $1.9 billion valuation for Americold versus the current (Schwab quoted March 7, 2018) market cap of $2.4 billion and Enterprise Value of $4.6 billion. As quarterly earnings significantly disappoint, as I believe they will, this stock will go from red hot to deadly cold within this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My perspective is based on my significant logistics experience and my continual, in-depth observation of the cold storage industry.