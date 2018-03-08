In Hushed Tones, Tesla's VIEs Tell A Story

But first, a review of VIEs. What are they? How are they accounted for? Are they a good deal for Tesla? What about for taxpayers?

Just as solar originations burn out, operating lease vehicles are added to the financing entities designed and intended for solar assets. Why?

A dramatic drop in two key measures of VIE growth and activity at the end of 2017 suggests the future will look much different than the past.

Variable Interest Entities (“VIEs”) have allowed Tesla/SolarCity to raise nearly $4B in proceeds while allocating away $2.6B in losses over the last 10 years.

Introduction

Tesla's (TSLA) use of variable interest entities ("VIEs) to finance its operations may have hit an inflection point in recent quarters. Two key measures of VIE growth and activity declined dramatically year over year in Q4 2017. Net cash flows sourced from the VIEs declined by 93%, and net solar assets in the VIEs showed their first ever decline, decreasing by $23M. The financial engineering behind the VIEs that has allowed the company to raise nearly $4B in net proceeds while allocating away $2.6B in losses to outside investors over the last 10 years may now be working in reverse.

This adverse change in one of the company's largest sources of financing comes just as liquidity issues move front and center for Tesla. The most recent Montana Skeptic/CoverDrive preview of earnings for Q1 2018 suggests Tesla will post dreadful results.

Model 3 rollout delays, continued losses on the Model S and Model X, uncertain results from energy storage, and increased competition from rivals, basking in the glow of eternal production heaven, as they roll out new products over the next several quarters, will all contribute to the need for more capital soon.

Other factors, such as the likely Q1 reversal of Q4 cash flow sourced from temporary working capital changes, demonstrate the need to carefully assess Tesla's liquidity sources and uses each quarter. And no review of Tesla's liquidity would be complete without consideration of the VIEs.

A Review of VIEs

Variable Interest Entities ("VIEs") are a common financing source for renewable energy companies, particularly solar companies, because VIEs allow them to monetize aspects of their operations that they wouldn't otherwise be able to as loss-making entities. In other more limited cases, VIEs are used by profitable companies or projects as an alternative form of financing.

According to Woodlawn Associates, a strategic and financial consulting firm:

"There are three federal incentives for businesses that invest in solar systems: Investment Tax Credit ("ITC") - Purchasers can take a tax credit equal to 30% of their basis in a new solar system. Bonus Depreciation - Business owners of solar systems put in place before the end of 2017 are eligible to depreciate 50% of their basis in the first year. Accelerated MACRS Depreciation - Businesses can depreciate solar systems using a five-year schedule even though the useful life of a solar system is 30-35 years."

The use of VIEs is a common way for companies like SolarCity to monetize not only the above federal solar incentives but also the general ability of all taxpayers to offset taxable income with losses. VIEs are structured as partnerships to facilitate the passthrough of operating losses as well as the incentives.

To summarize: Since the company is loss-making and can't monetize the federal solar incentives and losses, it sells them, through the VIEs, to outside investors who can.

Once the VIEs are set up, the losses (or profits) and cash flows are allocated separately. We'll pause here to let that sink in, since it's one of two building blocks needed to understand the VIE accounting:

Profits or losses from the underlying assets can be allocated to the outside investors on a completely separate and independent basis from the allocation of cash flows to those same investors from those some assets. And the allocations can vary over time to make good on the raison d'etre of the VIEs - to deliver to the outside investors, on a priority basis, a specified rate of return.

The outside investors initially are allocated substantially all of the losses (or profits) because they initially own substantially all of the partnership. The cash flows from the assets are allocated to the outside investors on a priority basis until certain return thresholds are hit, but only in an amount, usually about 20% according to Woodlawn, needed to hit those thresholds.

The ownership interest in, and cash flows arising from, the partnerships then "flip" back to the company after the thresholds are hit. Hence the name "flip equity" structure for this type of commonly used VIE arrangement (there are two other types).

Tesla/SolarCity Use of VIEs

Tesla's own use of VIEs goes back to at least 2008, when its SolarCity subsidiary was a standalone company. Since then, VIEs have allowed the company (i.e., combined Tesla/SolarCity) to allocate $2.6B in losses to outside investors, thereby reducing the total loss reported to its own shareholders from $4.6B to $2.0 through 2017. During this same period, the company received net cash flow $3.9B from those same investors. See table 3 below.

So how is that possible? The answer lies in a combination of government largesse, highly complex and confidential accounting assumptions, the pledge of future cash flows from substantially all of the company's core solar assets, and the company's willingness to guarantee the performance of some of those same assets for years to come regardless of how those assets actually perform.

Accounting for the VIEs

Money-losing SolarCity places the solar systems that it has leased to its customers into partnerships. Outside investors looking to lower their tax bills then invest in the partnerships to take advantage of the tax credits, loss deductions and other attributes discussed earlier.

SolarCity, as the beneficial owner, must consolidate the results of the VIEs into the rest of its business.

The flip structure mentioned earlier works because the VIEs can allocate profits or losses and cash separately, and those allocations can change over time. In practice, that means the investors in the VIEs typically start out receiving substantially all of the profits or losses and about 20% of the cash flow. Over time, the ownership flips, and the investor receives about 5% of profits or losses and about 5% of cash assuming return thresholds have been hit.

To track these changes, each investor into a VIE has a capital account, where their initial investment, subsequent investments, distributions received and profit or losses allocated are recorded.

Here is where the accounting for VIEs becomes tricky. For consolidation of the VIEs into Tesla's financials, GAAP requires changes in the entire value of the capital account, not just the losses (or profits) allocated to them from the underlying operating assets, to serve as the basis for determining the net income or loss attributed to the investors in that period.

We'll pause again to emphasize this second building block of VIE accounting:

It is the change in the entire value of the capital account, not just the allocated losses (or profits) from the underlying solar assets, that serves at the basis for determining the GAAP losses (or profits) attributable to the outside investors.

Calculation of the Capital Account Value for GAAP Earnings

In order to calculate the entire value of the capital account, the company's auditors have determined that using the hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") is the most appropriate method. HLBV is the amount the investors would receive if the partnership funds that comprise the VIEs were liquidated at book value as of the balance sheet date.

To understand how Tesla's accountants actually use the ("HLBV") to set the amount of losses (or profits) attributable to the outside investors, it's helpful to think of the capital accounts in two broad categories:

Category 1: Quarterly changes arising from net capital contributions and distributions, allocated profits and losses and other adjustments.

Below is a list of many such transactions that cause quarterly changes. A '+' indicates something that increases the value of the capital account and a '-' indicates something that reduces it:

+ Initial investment into VIEs

+ Subsequent investments

+ Allocated profits from assets

- Distributions received

- Allocated losses from assets

- Required reduction for ITC credit (50%)

Category 2: The net present value of future payments required by the partnership agreements. Because of the complicated flip structure and the periodic changes in investments, distributions, and other transactions that change the return profile, the net present value of future payments changes each quarter.

Combining the two, we can see that the total capital account value under the HLBV method is the present value of the future cash flows due to investors from Tesla (number two above) after accounting for any transactions in the period (number one above).

Here's how the capital account value is used step-by-step to calculate GAAP losses (or profits) attributable to minority interests. (We'll put actual numbers to these steps later in the article):

Step 1: Start with the beginning period value (which is the same as the prior period ending value) of the partnerships. (Found on the prior period balance sheet under "Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries" and "Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries".)

Step 2: Determine the ending value of the partnerships under HLBV by estimating the net present value of future obligations due to them from Tesla. (The auditors have to work late into the night to calculate this number from scratch, but for us following along at home, we can use the ending period values from the balance sheet for current period for the "Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries" and "Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries" entries).

Step 3: Take the difference between Step 1 and Step 2.

Step 4: Add in new investments and other '+' transactions in the period.

Step 5: Subtract distributions and other '-' transactions in the period.

Step 6: Result is net loss (or profit) attributable to minority interests for the period.

The result, which is the periodic change in the aggregate value of the investors' capital accounts, becomes the GAAP net loss (or income) attributable to minority interests (on Tesla's income statement it's labeled "Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries").

It's now easy to see how losses (or profits) attributable to minority interests may bear little relation to the actual losses (or profits) reported by Tesla just one line above on the income statement.

Although allocated losses (or profits) from the underlying assets (in bold in the above list under "Category 1") certainly influence the value of the capital account, they are not the sole, or in some cases even the primary, determinant of its value. Future cash flows under the partnerships, net capital contributions/distributions and other adjustments may dwarf the net loss (or profit) allocation from the underlying assets. Table 1 below shows this in practice using actual results.

One final thought before we leave the theoretical and work through a real world example. Net income intuitively seems like it should be derived from the result of operations of assets, not a number that's backed into by estimating the ending value of the partnership obligations.

In Tesla's case this already confounding process is made worse by the fact that not a single assumption that goes into estimating the ending HLBV value is disclosed. The placement of the "Net income (loss) attributable to minority interests" just one line below Tesla's net income belies the fact that the former is not a measure of net income in the traditional sense and may bear little relation to how the operating assets actually performed. It is an artifice of the company's financial engineering.

Lest anyone think this is a Tesla specific criticism, it's not. The approach used by Tesla is similar to how the quarterly earnings of publicly traded private equity firms (such as BlackStone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), and Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG)) are calculated.

Their quarterly earnings are almost entirely comprised of estimated values of their portfolio companies, with differences each quarter booked as income or losses. It's probably no coincidence that, according to a recent WSJ article, "Why Private Equity Stocks Are Laggards of Finance," these fabulously successful PE firms trade at among the lowest multiples of earnings within the financial services industry partially as a result of this accounting.

Mystery Solved: SolarCity's Stunning Q4 2016 Results

This article started out as a long-delayed exercise to understand SolarCity's Q4 2016 results. Recall, the company reported a loss of "only" $61.7M but managed to allocate a stunning $327.7M of losses to outside investors, thereby swinging the company from a loss to a profit for the year for shareholders.

Surely, Q4 2016 results must rank among the all-time greatest acts of legerdemain in modern public accounting history. More importantly, because Tesla still uses the same accounting methodology today, understanding Q4 2016 allows investors to understand current results too.

Using what we've learned about VIEs, let's look at Q4 2016 and walk through the detailed transactions that transformed losses into gains.

Through the first three quarters of that year, SolarCity had reported:

($000s)

Net income: (758,704)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and nonredeemable interests: (731,442)

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders: (27,262)

As for Q4 2016:

Net income: (61,643)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and nonredeemable interests: (327,679)

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders: 266,036

With the stroke of a pen, the company managed to allocate $327.7M of losses in one quarter on a total reported loss of "only" $61.7M. And that's in a year where $731.4M of losses had already been allocated away.

How Did They Do That?

Next, we'll trace the quarterly cash flows and transactions through the VIEs to understand how such a radical change is possible. It's important to keep in mind what we learned earlier: Actual operating losses from the solar assets may have little bearing on the reported losses (or profits) attributed to the outside investors. It's the change in the total value of the capital accounts (based on HLBV) that drives GAAP net income for the minority interests.

Using our step-by-step guide from earlier in the article, we can recreate and reconcile the results using actual data from the SolarCity 2016 10-K in Table 1 below. Table 2 is included for users who want to know where the underlying entries in Table 1 can be found in the 10-K:

Table 1. Source: SEC filings and author's calculations

Table 2. Source: SEC filings and author's calculations



From the tables above, we can see how a $61.7M loss was transformed into a $266M gain. The losses attributed to the minority interests were driven largely by the $352M (steps 4 and 5 in table 1) in net capital investments investors made into the partnerships.

Based on the auditors' HLBV calculation of the ending value of those partnerships, the partnerships rose in value by only $25M even after the $352M net investment. The difference ($352M less $25M) is a loss to those investors under accounting rules. Whether it seems circular, backwards or both, that's how the loss was calculated. Its reliability and utility hinges entirely on the auditor's estimated value of the partnerships at quarter end.

While that explains mechanically how the losses were calculated, it fails to address the circumstances that led to a net $352M investment failing to increase the value of the partnerships and thus causing the loss.

Tesla tells us that in general losses may arise from the fact that the capital accounts are assumed to be liquidated at book value whereas the cash investments (lines 18 and 23 in table 2) are made at fair value. Of course, this raises more questions than it answers. How can such a large disparity between book value and fair value arise in such a short period? What is book value based on?

Digging deeper is no help here. Looking at the now discontinued detailed VIE disclosure that made is final appearance in the 2016 10-K (p. 77, 'Note 13. VIE Arrangements') shows that the cumulative value of funds invested into the VIEs was $3.924B, while the carrying value of the solar assets in the VIEs was $3.975B. Hardly enough of a difference between book value and investments recorded at fair value to give rise to the large recorded losses that were be attributed to them.

So we're left to guess as to what might make up the difference between fair value and book value or otherwise materially affect the value of the capital accounts.

The answer is almost certainly the largesse of the US government. The book liquidation value of the funds appears to contemplate primarily Tesla's obligations to the investors (plus a small amount recorded as a make-whole payable in the VIEs related to some of the tax incentives). As such, it excludes some of the very valuable federal solar incentives, depreciation and loss deductions that the partnerships receive on an ongoing basis.

Just how generous have taxpayers been? Looking at cumulative numbers from 2008 through 2017 and making some estimates gives an indication. Taxpayers have kicked in an estimated $3.1B to those investors on behalf of Tesla as the Table 3 below shows:

Table 3. Source: SEC filings and author's calculations

So here's what the VIEs look like for Tesla and the outside investors:

Gross assets contributed by Tesla to VIEs: $5.86B (lines 24 plus 20)

Net proceeds received by Tesla: $3.9B (line 17)

Remaining obligation from Tesla to outside investors: $1.4B (lines 4 plus 6)

Proceeds net of obligations received by Tesla: $2.5B ($3.9B less $1.4B. Excludes potential make-whole).

Taxpayer funded amount to investors on Tesla's behalf: $3.1B (line 35)

Investor return: $3.1B + $1.4B = $4.5B. Less $3.9B net investment = $0.6B nominal return. The investors would look at their return on an IRR basis, taking into account the timing of the cash inflows and outflows over the investment period.

Tesla: $3.9B received less $1.4B in future obligations = $2.5B net received for renting out substantially all of its solar assets for five to 10 years.

For its part, Tesla temporarily placed $5.86B of assets into the VIEs for net proceeds of $2.5B ($3.9B received less $1.4B in remaining obligations) PLUS the residual cash flow from the solar assets after the ownership flips back to them, typically sometime between year five and nine. The solar assets are assumed to have a 20-year life based on typical PPA terms.

We don't know how much interim cash Tesla will receive before the assets flip, and we don't know how much cash Tesla will receive after the flip through PPA end. But we do know none of the math above works without the massive taxpayer contribution on behalf of Tesla to the outside investors.

Given the complexity of the underlying VIE arrangements and the lack of detailed disclosures, we may never know the answers to many of the questions around the VIEs, but at least we know what questions to ask. And we know where the risk is. The accuracy of the attributed loss (or profit) each quarter depends entirely on the assumption of the ending value of the funds.

Here's where the accounting trail goes cold, and we must change tactics to further understand the VIEs. Given that substantially all of the solar assets are in the VIEs, and Tesla is in some cases responsible for paying out VIE investors regardless of the underlying performance of the assets, we must look each quarter at trends in cash flow from the VIEs to get further insight. We'll do that next.

Recent Trends in VIE Cash Flow

Decreasing asset additions and cash flow

VIE assets and cash flow grew rapidly for several years along with the SolarCity business. In 2016 alone, SolarCity spent $1.6B on solar systems to be leased to customers and added about 75% of those assets, or $1.2B, to the VIEs. It generated net cash flow $1.3B from the partnerships for the year. With such rapid growth in new assets, the underlying performance of existing assets in the VIEs can be difficult to discern.

In the opposite case, with no growth and no new assets being added to the VIEs, the partnerships would be in runoff, gradually liquidating over time. Cash flows to Tesla in a runoff would be a function of the performance of the underlying solar assets against the assumptions used to structure the returns and future required payments to the partners. Recall that many of the partnership agreements guarantee a return to investors regardless of how the assets perform. Solar system asset performance below what's expected could end up diminishing cash flows to Tesla or potentially even causing periodic outflows. Tesla doesn't disclose enough info for us to make any calculations as to performance of the underlying solar assets. But if no new solar assets were added, and with the portfolio in runoff, eventually any performance issues would show up in the cash flows.

Looking at recent trends, we see a sharp slowdown in additions to the VIEs, suggesting a current status approaching runoff mode for the solar VIEs.

In the last two quarters of 2017, Tesla spent a mere $248M on solar systems to be leased, adding just $75M, or about 30% of those assets, to the VIEs and generating net cash flow of $103M (of which only $26.3M was generated in Q4 2017, a 93% year-over-year decrease). VIE solar assets decreased in Q4 over Q3 and have been flat for the last two quarters. Total VIE assets increased only because Tesla began to add operating lease vehicles (shown in orange in Chart 1) into the VIEs.

Chart 1: Source: SEC filings and author's calculations

Charts 2 and 3 show the impact of the slower growth in VIE assets on net cash flow from VIE investors. As VIE asset growth slows, cash flow from the VIE investors declines.

Chart 2. Source: SEC filings and author's calculations

As Chart 3 shows, the trend is even more pronounced in recent quarters. Solar assets declined sequentially in Q4 2017 and have been flat for three quarters. As a result, net cash flow from VIE investors, once a major source of liquidity, has dried up.

Chart 3: Source: SEC filings and author's calculations

The simplest explanation is the most likely one. With fewer solar systems being sold, Tesla has fewer assets to sell to outside investors. Lower asset sales mean lower financing cash flows from selling those assets. What we cannot assess, due to lack of disclosures, is the health of the underlying portfolio in runoff. We'll simply have to keep an eye on net cash flows from the VIEs in future periods. Simple, right?

Lease vehicles being added

As it turns out, keeping an eye on the VIEs is not as simple as it might seem. That's because just as solar assets and cash flows leveled off in Q2 2017, Tesla began to add operating lease vehicles to the VIEs. Going forward, we won't be able to tell how much cash flow comes from the solar assets and how much cash flow comes from the auto assets. Cash flow from the cars will mask, for better or worse, the performance of the underlying solar assets.

We can, however, guess at the extent of the change due to lease vehicles by looking at the net additions which is disclosed in Note 18 to the 10-K. The VIEs have net operating lease vehicle assets of $337.1M and $143.6M for the quarters ended 9/30 and 6/30, respectively.

The VIEs are designed for renewable assets, particularly solar, because of the federal incentives. Perhaps Tesla has figured out a way to pass through the FIT credit and some depreciation advantages. But even so, the FIT credit as a percent of the typical lease value is about 11% as compared to the 30% ITC credit. Given the high cost and inherent inefficiencies of the tax equity investing in general, it seems like a less than optimal allocation of assets. Without more detail on the economics of adding operating lease vehicles to the solar VIES, one is really left wondering what the rationale was for doing it.

Conclusion

The VIEs have been a vital source of cash flow for Tesla over the last 10 years while at the same time helping it to burnish its financial statements. Taxpayer generosity has been critical to the VIEs' historic growth. However, even with that generosity still intact through continuing federal solar incentives, slowing SolarCity sales may be behind recent trends in VIE cash flow and asset additions that suggest this important financing source could be coming to an end.

One important follow-on question: Are SolarCity sales declining because Tesla has chosen to limit its capex and slow the growth of the investment heavy business? That would seem unlikely, given that the company was able to finance 75% of the required investment spending through 2016. Or are SolarCity sales declining because Tesla can't grow the business based on unfavorable changes in the financing environment for its solar assets?

Regardless, the $5B VIE asset base will affect results for years to come. As Tesla reports results going forward, we understand that the losses attributed to the outside investors in the VIEs may be entirely detached from the operating performance of the underlying solar (and, to a lesser but growing extent, leased vehicle) assets. The number is a better indicator of the auditor's ability to estimate complex contractual arrangements between Tesla and private partnership investors than it is anything else.

And we are entirely dependent on the accuracy of those estimates since no assumptions underlying the calculation are disclosed. It's the investing equivalent of closing your eyes, falling backwards and hoping the auditors are there to catch you.

