Your Monthly Paid Dividends From All Cap U.S. Equities And Funds For March

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay Equities to Net 13% to 46.7% Gains By March 2019

Four of the ten top yield MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for March proved 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts created the data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was forecast to net $466.61 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than to the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $350.04, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $263.61 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) netted 200.71 based on a mean target estimate from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $189.08, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) netted $189.08 based on a median target estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $155.07 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $154.26 based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $132.37 based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) was forecast to net $130.63 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.32% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

March MoPay Dividend Dog Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, March 6 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Recently three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuttings between December 2016 and March 2017.

First, Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) declared a cut from $.06 to $.05 per month December 27.

Second, former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Blue Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

Third, Capitala Finance Corp cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017.

In August, September, October, November, December, January, February and March, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly payouts.

Top yield dog for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital, released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." The U.S. MoPay segment is volatile and shrinking with more over-the-counter trades available from Canadian firms.

List One US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into March represented just four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 4 to1 to 2 to 3 between the real estate, consumer cyclical, energy, and financial services sectors.

Tops for March was one of the four real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital [1], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel. The other RE firms placed fifth, seventh, and ninth: Global Net Lease (GNL) [5], Five Oaks Investment [7], and AGNC Investment [9].

One consumer cyclical equity placed second, by yield, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2]. Meanwhile, two Energy firms placed third and sixth on this top ten list,

Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) [3], and Granite Oil, (OTCQX:GXOCF) [6].

Finally, three financial sector representatives placed fourth, eighth, and tenth: Capitala Finance [4]; Stellus Capital Investment [8]; Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [10], to complete the March MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The following results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price March 6 were compared with analyst mean target prices one year out. Eight top stocks displayed 3.32% to 35.96% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Five stocks of ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. One of those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in first place: Capitala Finance [1]. The other four top yielders showed in the second, and eighth through tenth places, Stellus Capital Investment [2], and AGNC Investment [8]; Orchid Island Capital [9]; Corus Entertainment [10].

Five firms outside the top ten by yield placed third through seventh by price upsides: Whitestone [3]; PennantPark Floating Rate [4]; Harvest Capital Credit [5]; ARMOUR Residential REIT [6]; Solar Senior Capital [7].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 600 candidates. Yields greater than 13.3% calculated as of March 6 determined the top ten.

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for March by YChart & YahooFinance data featured seven exchange traded notes [ETNs], and three closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the top six and the eighth positions: UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg MortgREIT ETN SerB (MRRL) [1]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [2]; Credit Suisse X-LinksMP2xLvgMortREIT ETN (REML) [3]; Credit Suisse X-Links MP2xLvgAlrnMLP ETN (AMJL) [4]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [5]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [6]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) [8].

Three CEICs placed seventh, ninth, and tenth: Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) [7]; Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [9], and Eagle Point Credit (ECC) [10]. This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for March, 2018.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found Significant Losses From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Would Produce 12.06% VS. (12) 17.45% Net Gains from All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 30.87% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Capitala Finance, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 46.66%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated March 6 were: Granite Oil; Five Oaks Investment; Enduro Royalty Trust; Corus Entertainment; Orchid Island Capital Inc., with prices ranging from $1.80 to $7.54.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated March 6 were: Capitala Finance; Horizon Technology Finance; Stellus Capital Investment; Global Net Lease; AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $7.87 to $18.39.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: smilingdogrescue.com

