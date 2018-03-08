Genomic Health's (GHDX) CEO Kim Popovits on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:37 AM ET

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

March 08, 2018 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Emily Faucette - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Kim Popovits - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Brad Cole - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Fred Pla - Chief Business and Product Development Officer

Phil Febbo - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Dan Leonard - Deutsche Bank

Mark Massaro - Canaccord Genuity

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Tim Evans - Wells Fargo

Bill Quirk - Piper Jaffray

Doug Schenkel - Cowen & Company

Tycho Peterson - JP Morgan

Jack Meehan - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Sonya, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to Genomic Health Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Emily Faucette, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference call.

Emily Faucette

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Genomic Health’s conference call to review our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results. Please note, a copy of the prepared remarks we are about to make is available to download on the Investors section of our corporate website, genomichealth.com, and a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP adjusted EBIDTA is included at the end of the prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call are not historical, including those about: our future and full-year financial and operating results; our guidance for 2018 and key drivers and expectations for 2018; payer coverage, timing of revenues from payers and progress in reimbursement and patient access; our plans and prospects; our ability to leverage our existing commercial channel and infrastructure; the success and focus of our business strategy; economic benefits and value of our tests; growth opportunities; future products, product launches and our product pipeline; demand for our tests and drivers of demand, as well as correlations between test demand to present or future revenue; effects of foreign currency exchange rates; effects of changes in accounting standards and the new tax law; international expansion; clinical outcomes and timing of clinical studies and publications; and expectations regarding potential FDA or other regulation of our tests constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We refer you to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC, in particular to the section entitled Risk Factors, for additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining me today to make prepared remarks are Kim Popovits, our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President; Brad Cole, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Fred Pla, our Chief Business and Product Development Officer. Additionally, Phil Febbo, our Chief Medical Officer, will be available during Q&A at the end of the call.

I’ll now turn the call over to Kim.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. In 2017, we continued to improve profitability, including a $1.9 million profit in the fourth quarter, representing our tenth consecutive quarter of improved profitability. Importantly, we achieved our goal to deliver a full year profit on a non-GAAP basis, excluding business development transaction costs. In positioning our business to deliver near-term growth and increased profitability, we are directing our focus and resource allocation toward catalysts that will drive further adoption and reimbursement of our portfolio globally with greater operational efficiency.

Specifically, we are directing resources to expand our Oncotype DX offering through the development of IVD solutions to increase global access in markets where localized testing is critical for adoption and reimbursement. In doing so, we will no longer provide the Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test or further invest in non-proprietary NGS-based panels. Accordingly, we are reducing positions by approximately 10% and taking a charge of approximately $10 million in the first quarter for costs associated with personnel reductions and the write-off of certain assets associated with NGS-based panels.

With this strengthened focus on generating consistent profitable growth and shareholder value, I’d like to take a moment to highlight the important progress we have made, as well as the catalysts that will drive our business forward. To date, we have served more than 850,000 cancer patients in more than 90 countries and have generated more than $2 billion in revenue, including double-digit revenue compound annual growth rate since 2010. In our core U.S. invasive breast cancer business, where we have 60% market penetration, three key catalysts position us to drive higher utilization and revenue, including the recent implementation of AJCC breast cancer staging criteria, which named Oncotype DX specifically, PAMA market-based pricing, representing more than a 10% increase to our Medicare rate, or an estimated $6 million to $8 million to the top-line in 2018 and likely the most important, the expected near-term read-out of the TAILORx intermediate results.

As a reminder, TAILORx is the largest adjuvant breast cancer treatment study ever conducted having enrolled more than 10,000 women with early-stage breast cancer across approximately 1,200 trial sites in six countries. Led by ECOG, the primary objective of this independent study is to more precisely define the effective chemotherapy for women considered to be at intermediate risk. Nearly 7,000 patients with Recurrence Score results from 11 to 25 were randomized to receive hormonal therapies with or without chemotherapy. When reported, we believe these landmark study results will drive future growth and penetration, establishing a new standard of care.

As a reference point, with the secondary endpoint of TAILORx in patients with Recurrence Scores less than 11 was published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2015, we saw a 5% increase in tests delivered. We expect the results for patients with Recurrence Scores of 11 to 25 to be reported by study investigators in the first half of this year.

Outside of the United States, we're approximately 220 million lives covered for the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer tests and we have approximately 11% market penetration, we expect TAILORx to have a significant impact on increasing international utilization and reimbursement.

In prostate cancer, we continue to generate strong data, demand and market leadership for our Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score in low and intermediate-risk patients. Last month NCCN published its 2018 prostate cancer guidelines, which now recommend considering molecular testing, including the Oncotype DX GPS tests for men with low and favorable intermediate-risk prostate cancer to help choose between active surveillance or definitive treatment. This update is a significant advancement for genomics in prostate cancer and should enhance access to our GPS tests for newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients.

Importantly, 2018 will represent our first full year of Medicare coverage to qualified U.S. patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer. We believe this coverage, combined with the recent strengthening of the NCCN guidelines, will support our efforts to secure additional private reimbursement and revenue in 2018. We are expanding our impact in prostate cancer care and commercial channel leverage with last week’s U.S. commercial launch of the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect, a liquid biopsy test to help physicians select the most effective treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer that will be sold by both our Oncology and Urology sales forces. And we have a significant opportunity to reduce unnecessary biopsies and spending in the pre-diagnosis stage through our IsoPSA collaboration with Cleveland Diagnostics that Fred will talk about further.

We are confident the changes we are implementing to deliver near-term growth and increased profitability will firmly set us on a path to maximize profitable growth and shareholder value, while continuing to pursue a mission defined 18 years ago, to develop and deliver high value tests that improve treatment decisions and outcomes for cancer patients around the world.

I will now turn the call over to Brad and Fred to provide further detail on our fourth quarter and year-end financial results, our worldwide commercial and operations progress and recent business development efforts.

Brad Cole

Thanks Kim. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we delivered more than 31,990 Oncotype tests, an increase of 7%, compared to the same period in 2016. Notably, the fourth quarter represented our strongest quarter of U.S. invasive breast cancer growth for the year with continued market leadership. Total revenue was $87.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year. This included $300,000 of contract revenue from our collaboration with Janssen. As Kim mentioned, in 2017, we delivered improved profitability, which included a $1.9 million profit in the fourth quarter. This important result represents our 10th consecutive quarter of improved profitability. And as expected, we delivered a full-year non-GAAP profit, excluding transaction costs of $4.2 million from our collaborations with Biocartis and Cleveland Diagnostics. 60% of tests delivered and 71% of product revenue were recorded on an accrual basis in the fourth quarter and for the year of 2017. Our gross margin rate was 84% in the fourth quarter, an improvement from 83.4% in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year, gross margin rate improved by 1.9%. We continue to expect gross margin rate to range between 83% and 84%.

Now turning to our full-year 2017 results. We delivered more than 126,740 Oncotype tests, an increase of 7%, compared to the same period in 2016. Total revenue was $340.8 million for the full year 2017, an increase of 4%, compared with the same period in 2016. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 5% for the full-year 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

Our net loss for the full year narrowed to $3.9 million compared with $13.9 million in 2016. We continue our commitment to profitability as evidenced by the operating leverage delivered through improved efficiencies and spending controls in 2017, which resulted in the $0.4 million full-year non-GAAP profit, excluding business development transactions. We delivered approximately $30 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year, excluding our business development transaction costs in the second half consistent with our expectation for 20171.

I will now walk you through the results across each of our key markets. U.S. invasive breast cancer test volume increased 3% for the full year, consistent with our low-single-digit expectations, despite the hurricane impact in the third quarter of the year. Accrual revenue continues to track test volume as expected as our accrual ASP across the year has been consistent. Specifically, we delivered more than 76,970 U.S. invasive breast cancer tests in 2017, our strongest volume growth of the year in the fourth quarter. In 2018, we expect U.S. invasive breast cancer growth to start off in the low-single-digits with a lift in volume following the TAILORx intermediate results anticipated later this year. As a reminder, after reporting the low-risk results back in 2015, we experienced an additional 5% increase in U.S. invasive breast volume in the following few quarters.

Our international business continues to grow with an 11% increase in tests volume for the year, which represented 25% of total test volume. International revenue was $53.1 million for the full year, an increase of 13% compared with 2016. On a constant currency basis, international revenue for the full year grew 15%. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew to $13.7 million or a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2016. We are pleased with our continued double-digit international revenue growth. Specifically, we delivered more than 20% growth in EMEA and saw strong growth in Japan and Korea during the quarter.

International test volume increased by 3% in the fourth quarter. With the exception of Germany where we implemented changes in test ordering to require reimbursement, international test volume grew 10% in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous year. Looking ahead to 2018, we expect double-digit revenue and test growth with resumed interim funding in France and improved coverage in Germany later in the year.

In U.S. prostate, we delivered more than 13,380 GPS tests, an increase of 37% for the full year, and $17.9 million in revenue, an increase of 66% compared with 2016. This revenue contributed to more than half of our global revenue growth in the year. As expected, in the fourth quarter, GPS tests and revenue growth were again strong at 33% and 39% respectively. Also as anticipated, class penetration exceeded 20% in the fourth quarter with the Oncotype DX GPS test continuing to be the market leader in low and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption and revenue with $5 million in GPS revenue in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead to 2018, we expect prostate test volume and revenue growth over 30% and GPS test growth to continue to lead overall company test growth. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities at December 31, 2017 were $129.6 million, which included the fair value of the company’s investment in Biocartis, a marketable security of $3.5 million, an increase of $32.6 million compared to 2016. We are continuing to evaluate the provisions of the Tax Act and its impact to the company. The reduction to the corporate tax rate will result in re-measuring our deferred tax assets and liabilities and a corresponding adjustment to our valuation allowance. We do not anticipate any material impact.

Turning now to 2018 guidance, revenue now includes the new revenue recognition accounting standard under ASC 606. The impact of this accounting change will reduce reported revenue by about 2.5%, primarily through bad debt expense now being effectively booked as a contra revenue account. There is no impact to income measures, including operating and net income.

Specifically, in 2018, we are guiding to total revenue of between $366 million and $382 million including the adoption of ASC 606, representing growth between 10% and 15% compared with 2017 revenue. An equivalent figure for revenue prior to the application of ASC 606 would have been revenue between $375 million and $392 million. Importantly, net income between $14 million and $20 million on a non-GAAP basis which excludes possible clinical and commercial development milestone expense of up to $10 million associated with our Biocartis and Cleveland Diagnostics collaborations and a first quarter charge of approximately $10 million for the cost of personnel reductions and the write-off of assets associated with development and offering of NGS panels. It’s important to point out that the midpoint of our 2018 revenue guidance range is at Street consensus when you take into account the adoption of ASC 606.

The high end of our 2018 revenue guidance range is based on the following. In our U.S invasive breast business, the implementation of PAMA and AJCC, which both began in January, and continued low to mid-single-digit growth with an acceleration later in the year, following anticipated TAILORx results. These three factors result in revenue growth of 8% to 10% contributing to over 40% of expected revenue growth for the year. For prostate GPS, continued volume growth above 30% and increasing reimbursement from private payers following strengthened NCCN guidelines, contributing approximately 20% of expected revenue growth for the year.

Continued double-digit revenue growth in international markets with expanded reimbursement coverage in Western Europe, contributing approximately 20% of expected revenue growth for the year, and the recent launch of our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test with CMS coverage anticipated at midyear, contributing over 15% of expected revenue growth for the year. We expect many of these catalysts will impact second half revenue leading to an acceleration in revenue growth in the back half of the year. With this in mind and applying the new ASC 606 revenue standard, we anticipate revenue of approximately $89 million in the first quarter, representing approximately 8% to 9% revenue growth.

Additionally, in the first quarter, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be either break-even or a small loss, an improvement over the $2.8 million operating loss in 2017, delivering the 11th consecutive quarter of improved profitability. Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter does not include the expected charge for realignment of our business or any other non-GAAP items such as development milestone expenses.

Our strategic decision to realign focus and resource allocation to deliver catalysts for near-term growth will result in a reduction of approximately 10% of our positions and the write-off of certain assets associated with NGS panels and our Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select product. The expected charge of approximately $10 million will be taken in the first quarter. We believe this strategic direction to maximize profitable growth in the short term will result in approximately $3 million in expense savings per quarter beginning in the second quarter and enable us to enhance operational efficiency and deliver operating leverage above 50% in 2018, improved over our 40% leverage target of the past few years. Together with revenue performance, leading to double-digit operating income as a percent of revenue in the fourth quarter, we expect to deliver approximately $50 million in adjusted EBITDA.

I will now turn the call over to Fred to discuss the Oncotype IQ portfolio updates.

Fred Pla

Thanks Brad. Our Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform plays an important role in delivering precision medicine with innovative tests that optimize treatment decisions for early- and late-stage cancer patients. We are focused on customizing the development and the delivery of additional tests to meet the unique needs of an expanding customer base by offering proprietary content on multiple platforms. In doing so, we will continue to pursue organic development, licensing agreements and collaboration opportunities as part of our mission to address critical questions across the cancer patient journey.

In prostate cancer, we have a growing portfolio of actionable tests that are defining us as a Urology business partner of choice. Just last week, we launched the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test to predict treatment response for the 50,000 men in the United States with metastatic disease who will benefit from knowing their AR-V7 status prior to selecting further treatment. Developed and performed by Epic Sciences at its centralized CLIA-certified lab in San Diego and sold by Genomic Health’s Oncology and Urology commercial channel, this new liquid biopsy test helps extend the lives of men with the most advanced form of prostate cancer by accurately detecting its splice variant of the AR-V7 protein in the nucleus of circulating tumor cells. This knowledge enables physicians to confidently decide whether men treating with an androgen receptor-signaling inhibitor or ARSI therapy such as enzalutamide and abiraterone need to start another type of ARSI or switch to chemotherapy.

With new data presented at ASCO GU last month, the predictive power of the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test is now supported by two clinical studies that collectively confirm patients who are AR-V7 positive and treated with chemotherapy survive longer than those on the costly ARSI therapy. Importantly, a dossier for Medicare coverage has been submitted and the expected draft LCD will be reviewed shortly. NCCN guidelines already include AR-V7 as a biomarker for consideration. We believe our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test is well positioned to obtain a positive Medicare coverage decision in mid-2018. This test demonstrates our ability to leverage Genomic Health’s unique commercial channel to deliver proprietary tests with clear paths to reimbursement and profitable growth for our business.

In December, we announced a multi-year research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the Oncotype DX GPS test with their prostate cancer drug pipeline. As part of the agreement, we began testing samples from Janssen studies to examine the association of GPS results with clinical outcomes. Janssen is a recognized leader in oncology and urology, and their selection of the Oncotype DX GPS test reflects the best-in-class value that the test delivers in stratifying patient risk and its potential to reveal additional insights for guiding treatment selection for prostate cancer patients in the future.

Shifting now to the diagnosis of prostate cancer. At the end of 2017, we announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics to develop and commercialize a high-PSA reflex test to improve the diagnosis of prostate cancer with greater specificity while eliminating unnecessary biopsies for the more than 4 million screened men who receive a PSA score between 2 and 10 each year in the United States.

Today, PSA screening leads to more than 900,000 biopsies each year in the U.S., 75% of these biopsies are negative or indicated low likelihood of high-grade cancer resulting in an unnecessary burden to patients and unnecessary costs to the U.S. healthcare system. We believe Cleveland Diagnostics’ IsoPSA reagents and technology will represent a best-in-class option based on positive results from the development study published by Dr. Eric Klein in European Urology that demonstrated it significantly improved diagnostic accuracy over standard PSA testing alone. We estimate that it could reduce the total number of biopsies performed each year by 1/3rd. This technical accuracy and precision combined with the potential for simple integration into the current workflow of any urology laboratory practice makes Cleveland Diagnostics the ideal partner for us to leverage our urology channel to address this critical large unmet need. Additionally, we believe this IsoPSA test will get reimbursed at a value-based rate when you consider the health economics of reducing unnecessary biopsies and overtreatment.

As we continue to expand our commitment to urology and leverage our commercial capabilities, we expect we will soon have multiple tests to answer critical questions about prostate cancer treatment decisions from early diagnosis to late-stage disease, the Oncotype DX GPS test for low and intermediate-risk patients considering active surveillance, the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test for metastatic patients considering androgen receptor-therapy, and now the IsoPSA platform, Genomic Health is well positioned to be the diagnostic partner of choice in urology.

Turning now to our IVD efforts to increase global access to Oncotype tests in markets where a local offering is critical for adoption and reimbursement. Our collaboration with Biocartis is progressing rapidly as we design a best-in-class sample-to-answer solution and work toward our goal of completing the transfer of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test to its proprietary Idylla platform this year. We plan to start with France and Germany, countries where there is a reimbursement path and are in the process of identifying early exercise to conduct validation studies to support launching in these countries in 2019. Beyond these first two markets, the IVD technology allows us to consider entering even larger markets in the future like China. It also opens the doors to expanded pharmaceutical collaborations to partner on global clinical trials.

Additionally, we are building out our IVD capabilities including infrastructure needed to commercialize and support decentralized test taking in the field as well as expanding on regulatory and quality systems and obtaining ISO 13485 certification. We intend to leverage these capabilities to support a rapid expansion of our IVD offering both geographically and across our product line including our future IsoPSA test for prostate cancer patients. We are excited about these collaborations to facilitate the development of IVD solutions to increase global access to our Oncotype tests and a potential long-term impact this will have on our ability to reach more patients worldwide.

I will now turn the call back over to Kim.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Brad. We are already executing our near-term milestones to deliver double-digit revenue growth and increasing profitability in 2018 with the implementation of PAMA and AJCC in invasive breast cancer, strengthen NCCN and prostate cancer guidelines and our U.S. commercial launch of the Oncotype DX AR-V7 test. We see further runway for profitable growth as additional milestones are achieved this year including global impact of intermediate Recurrence Score results of our Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test from the practice-changing TAILORx study, a full year of CMS intermediate-risk prostate coverage and expanded private reimbursement, further reimbursement traction in Europe; and anticipated Medicare coverage for Oncotype DX AR-V7 mid-year.

Looking beyond 2018, we plan to continue to balance organic and partnered pipeline investments to expand our Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform with a suite of actionable tests that can be delivered through our oncology and urology commercial channels.

We believe our technical flexibility and ability to develop and deliver proprietary content on multiple platforms will further strengthen our position as a leader in the molecular diagnostics industry. Identifying the right partners to help us expand our worldwide reach and provide us with new tools to answer additional clinical questions combined with our established brand, global channels and expanding portfolio will position us for continued leadership in precision medicine. With multiple catalysts on the horizon in 2018 and the evolution of our business strategy, we plan to drive both short-term and long-term shareholder value while continuing to make cancer care smarter for physicians, payers and cancer patients around the world.

I’d now like to open the line for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Dan Leonard of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Dan Leonard

Thank you. First off, I was hoping to get a little bit more background on the strategic evaluation. What motivated the process and what are the process entail? No, the evaluation. So you decided to discontinue the liquid biopsy efforts, reducing headcount, too much there was a lot of strategic thinking over the past few months and I’m just hoping to get some background of what motivated that and what is that process entail?

Kim Popovits

Yes, absolutely. Thanks Dan. Got it. Yes, we of course, obviously, had a lot of discussion around as soon as we look towards the future and our goals of driving near-term value and the number of positive catalysts that we had in hand. We thought that it was in the best interest of the business and clearly shareholders in terms of value to really focus on these near-term catalysts and the new things that we put in the pipeline that we believe can driven even longer-term growth as well. So, I think, it was an issue of having multiple short-term goal and really being disciplined about where do we want to place our bets and where are we going to place our resources to drive the best results for patients and shareholders.

Dan Leonard

Okay. And then my follow-up question for Brad. Brad, I appreciate all the color and your guidance assumptions. One additional assumption that you could help on us is your thinking around the UK. So how are you thinking about the address guidance in the UK and the impact on adoption of Oncotype DX in the UK in your 2018 and beyond scope?

A – Brad Cole

In the financial guidance on the revenue, we believe that we’re going to have continued coverage by nice and we’ve seen nice growth in the UK and we’re seeing continued strong growth in the UK even in 2018. So we expect the coverage to continue. Is that that you’re asking?

Dan Leonard

That is. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mark Massaro of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Mark Massaro

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. And certainly I appreciate the focus on your core business and on profitability. I guess related to that, can you speak to -- following up on Dan’s question, part of the reason why I think maybe you’re focusing on the core and discontinuing the liquid biopsy, maybe certainly confidence in some of your partners perhaps. And so, I was wondering if you could maybe talk to some of the developments that Biocartis and Epic Sciences are doing on liquid biopsies. And can you just speak to the confidence you have in your partners to expand growth both in liquid biopsies and beyond with those two partners in particular.

Fred Pla

Yes, this is Fred. And first, I mean, we -- just to clarify, we do believe in liquid biopsy where we have refocus is not doing NGS based panel. But talking about our partner's point, since you look at the AR-V7 test that we just launched, this is the liquid biopsy based test that we are really excited about. And that collaboration was a first one that we signed nearly two years ago has gone really, really well. We're also very confident about Biocartis. Our teams are working very closely together. We've made a ton of progress over the last year on putting the product together, and really look forward to expand that collaboration to other assets. Cleveland Diagnostics is a last one that we did we stare early in the stages of this collaboration, but we all know that one is going very well. So we really like the last three deals that we signed, we think they're going to be real good catalyst for growth. And again if you look at it, I think, we signed a deal little less than two years ago and we just launched our product. So this is one example there where we can really leverage the capability that we already have in place in terms of our commercial channel and all the logistics that goes behind this to quickly get a product to market, get it reimbursed and drive near term profitable growth. So if you want to do more of these.

Kim Popovits

Yes, and I just want to emphasize that. So clear path to reimbursement, proprietary content and clear path to market. So those are the things that we're really focused on in terms of both near and longer term growth drivers versus non-proprietary content or a panel approach to the market.

Mark Massaro

Great. And I was curious if you could comment if you've seen any benefits so far, I know where a little beyond two months into the year from the AJCC criteria, if you've seen any benefits into Q1. And then, maybe for Brad, the Q1 '18 guidance for $89 million of revenue, does that contemplate some of the adverse weather we've seen in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic? And can you speak to, I know, other labs have talked about flu even having an impact on physician office volumes. Anything to that extend would be helpful?

Brad Cole

Okay. It's hard to look at the Q1 business and saturate it right to AJCC, but having said that we're off to a good start in 2018 in our U.S. invasive business. And I'd like to point out that the PAMA, new pricing that went into effect January 1st has more than a 10% increases, as Kim pointed out, and we are getting paid at the new higher rate, so that has a positive impact already in 2018. We believe the $89 million, which I pointed out is under ASC 606, but equivalent number would be around $91 million if it were under the old standards. So if you think by your models and whether it maybe, you're probably most, I think, consensus was above $90 million, and I think there is some adjustment maybe going on rather Q4 results, but just to take into account 606, when you think about the $89 million has -- we've taken into account everything. The weather that's kept Kim in New York related just last night is a new event, but we're off to a good start.

Mark Massaro

Excellent. And then, I know you mentioned TAILORx, you are expecting by the middle of the year. Is that something that you have, perhaps increased ability on or no change in terms of the visibility, but can you just speak to maybe your comfort level in that coming out before ASCO?

Kim Popovits

Yes. This is Kim. We feel pretty confident that we'll see those results soon. It's not that we have new information, but when we look at the length of the trial and where we would expected to be now, it would be surprising to not be seeing those results in the near-term.

Mark Massaro

Great. Thanks guys.

Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nicholas Jansen of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Nicholas Jansen

Hey, guys. First one, maybe for Brad, as you think about the fourth quarter revenue maybe being a little bit shy versus the guidance that you communicated on the -- in early November, but the U.S. breath was pretty strong, the best growth of the year. So maybe just trying to figure out some of moving parts that you think about the fourth quarter results?

Brad Cole

Yes, so we were a little shy there, a little bit of cash revenue in the fourth quarter, little lightness in December. But that primarily with international, we were up about $1 million France funding is now in place as of January, but it didn’t come through part which is the quarters were anticipated. And we’re little light in the rest of world. I would point out that EMEA performed very well with more than 20% growth on a year-over-year basis. So a couple of other markets were little light, but the U.S. was strong.

Nicholas Jansen

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe for Kim, as you think about the strengthened NCCN guidelines, how do you think about private payer coverage this year? How quickly do those guidelines usually translate into better conversations and maybe help us understand the -- what’s embedded on kind of prostate commercial coverage in ’18 as you think about that continue to being a strong contributor to the double-digit top-line growth? Thanks.

Kim Popovits

Right. So, yes, we -- those better conversations are already happening. So we know that a number of the conversations that we have been having with the private payers, the discussion around we were with NCCN guidelines was a big piece of that. So we know that this will be helpful. Very difficult to determine, specifically when, but our expectation as we will see some large payers come across this year for sure be very surprise, they did not. And then I would add to that, we’ll be -- we're seeing a discussion around the LCD for the AR-V7 test in mid-March. So that’s the other area that we would expect to get both Medicare and private reimbursement with the AR-V7 test. So from urology perspective, we believe this is going to be a very strong year for growth for that franchise.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brandon Couillard of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brandon Couillard

Brad, a couple of questions on AR-V7. Will you remind us the accounting for that? I believe you book 100% of the revenues that you get reimbursed for and then kick back part of that to Epic. And then if my math is right, would that translate, you said 20% of the growth tied to that launch this year, would that be roughly -- excuse me, $5 million to $8 million for the year?

Brad Cole

Yes, so -- yes, most of that right and, of course, you have the channel right. So AR-V7 contributed about 15%, not 20% of our growth, which will be in the $5 million to $6 million range with reimbursement of mid-year. We recorded the revenue here and share that revenue with Epic, so essentially our company sold is about 50% of our revenue on the AR-V7.

Brandon Couillard

Okay. Thanks. And then with respect to, I guess, the spending for Biocartis and Cleveland relationships this year, did you said that was $10 million and then what sort of, I guess, the rationale for leaving that out and given that sort of it seems like R&D related activity to me?

Brad Cole

Yes, I mean, rationale is that some of it is equity based that's going to have an expense effect, some of it, it's hard to time in, right. So the timing of that’s going to make it hard. We think and we’re timing for success and it should all happen in this year, some may happen in other places. The other piece is depending on how close we are to launch and revenue with these things, some of these things going to be capitalized. So there is lot of variability in both accounting and timing.

Brandon Couillard

Got you. And maybe last one for Kim, in terms of the restructuring plan. Do you expect to reinvest portion of that savings somewhere else in the business going forward? And then how would you sort of characterize your top R&D pipeline priorities at this point? Thank you.

Kim Popovits

Yes, I’ll answer that and then Fred can maybe talk about the R&D priorities. But, yes, some of those dollars will be redirected towards the core business and some of the near-term growth drivers and be shifted to other areas that we’re focused on in R&D. But clearly we’ll be dropping some of that also to the bottom line.

Fred Pla

Yes, and our investment will focus on IVD. And that is booked for our oncology and our urology IsoPSA line expansions of some of our current products into maybe late stage disease. And we’re ramping up also some of our pharma collaboration, which are actually aided quite a bit by our IVD's ownership.

Kim Popovits

Yeah. I should emphasize too and that’s something that I think is really a critically important for the business and probably somewhat unprecedented as we’re sitting here today with the number of near-term catalysts in front of us, and I won’t walk through each one again, we commented it on in the script. But capitalizing and maximizing PAMA and AJCC staging and the TAILORx results that you could imagine that we want to put a big emphasis behind the catalyst in this year, and we will be redirecting some resources towards doing that.

Brandon Couillard

Very good. Thank you.

Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Amanda Murphy of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is actually Max on for Amanda. I know you touched on the impact of NCCN guidelines of prostate cancer and the impact that expected to have on private payer conversations. I was hoping to just get a little bit more color on how much of this is embedded in guidance. And if these conversations progress maybe at a rate that you’re seeing now or maybe even faster, will there be some additional upside to guidance maybe?

Brad Cole

Thank you for that one. As I said in my prepared comments, we think that GPS revenue growth next year will contributed 20% overall revenue growth and that’s $5 million to $10 million. Two-thirds of the growth is tied to volume growth and we do expect that there will be an impact of private on our revenue growth this year. I don’t expect that this is going to happen earlier enough in the year and the larger on size there'll be upside to the top end of our guidance. But we do have expectations that we’ll make the progress and we’ll make significant contribution to the overall growth of the GPS business.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That’s helpful. Thank you. And then a follow-up, again around the TAILORx results. Just hoping maybe if you get a breakout between DCIS breast and invasive breast, and how you’re thinking about that ramp if you do see favorable results that you’re expecting from the TAILORx trial?

Kim Popovits

Right. So TAILORx is really around the invasive business not DCIS, so DCIS was so focus for us and a product that has a meaningful, actionable result for patient. Our focus will clearly be on the invasive breast core business both in the U.S. and international. And our expectation is that the TAILORx results will be a significant driver of increased penetration both here and in major markets in Western Europe specifically. For example we know that Germany has stated publicly that they're weighing those results to make a national reimbursement decision. And we’ll look forward to having that conversation as soon as possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Kim Popovits

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Evans of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Q – Tim Evans

Hi, thank you. Brad, I think, I heard you say you are hoping for $60 million of EBITDA in 2018. I wondered first step that will check that I heard you correctly there. And then secondly, I don’t -- if that's correct, I don't understand how to bridge that to the $17 million of non-GAAP net income? I think you have something like $13 million of depreciation title interest. Are you going to be a taxpayer or something in 2018? Just trying to figure out what I am missing there?

Brad Cole

The only thing you missed is adjusted EBITDA. So adjusted EBITDA would include stock comp expenses of over $20 million, so that's the bridge.

Q – Tim Evans

Your adjusted net income also excludes stock comp expense, so I don’t think that's actually the bridge. It can’t really just be $50 million of EBITDA subtracting or appreciating?

Brad Cole

So if you take non-GAAP midpoint of $17 million as you stated, $13 million of depreciation gets to $30 million or $20 million of stock comp expenses to $50 million.

Q – Tim Evans

If I am reading your press release correctly, your non-GAAP net income $17 million excludes stock comp already. So you'd [indiscernible]

Brad Cole

No, it doesn't, no, no, $14 million to $17 million is non-GAAP. That just excludes business trends and development transaction costs. So we talked about the milestones we spoke off recently and the restructuring charge.

Q – Tim Evans

I will follow-up on that one offline. And so the other thing is I want to talk about the -- so your long term guidance is still calling for 15% to 20% top line growth, 20 teams going to be below that can fly to pretty substantial acceleration in 2019 and 2020. Is it really TAILORx the big thing there or is it kind of a combination of TAILORx the prostate progress? Is it really combination of everything or so one or two things you'd point to?

Brad Cole

I think '19 continues to be a strong revenue growth because of the full year of TAILORx, full year of AR-V7, full year of coverage in Western Europe as a result of TAILORx. GPS private coverage, we think it will be -- just be in '18 happening in '19. So these drivers that are starting to impact the top line, some early this year, some mid this year are going to be full-year impact in '19. And by the time we get to '20, I think, expanded global penetration of the breast tests through the IVD platform we've been talking about. So we think there is a small tool drivers will drive us the 15% or more range over the next three years.

Q – Tim Evans

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill Quirk of Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Q – Bill Quirk

Great. Thanks. Good morning, everybody. So I guess, a couple of questions, first off on ASC 606, Brad, can you talk about what sort of accruals you're assuming for GPS and as well as for the AR-V7 product?

Brad Cole

You say accrual, 606 an accrual?

Q – Bill Quirk

Yes. That’s right. I mean my understanding the cancer treatment that you're going to have to start accruing for your cash base revenue in the first quarter, what for the full year actually. And figure out what’s about in the guidance from that accrual? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yes, so you’re right about that, so where you have confidence and where you have belief that accruals crashing at the move more aggressively there. In the case of AR-V7, when we get CMS coverage, we have a long history of upon coverage quick payment. And so we move to accrual AR-V7 immediately. In GPS we’re continuing to book accrual revenue on CMS. And as priorities come on, we’ll assess really to pay and move them accrual. You still have some judgment involved, in fact, that going into, Bill, maybe offline, we’ve got like five portfolios of accrual now in the past, you just said one. So it’s a bit complicated, but you’re right, you have to move more aggressively to accrual, but we don’t have any history of some new products, but there still be a period where as in a category very well accrual, maybe zero, used term cash any more so allowed. So …

Q – Bill Quirk

Okay. Got it. And then separately, if I’m doing my math here correctly on the PAMA benefit for the U.S. invasive breast business. Shouldn't that you kind of a mid-single-digit number for, I mean, effectively the full year given the price bump, of the reimbursement bump, excuse me?

Brad Cole

Right. So let me address that. So with test volume in the low to mid-single-digit, it’s called 3% and PAMA by itself given at 3%, we be in this kind of 5% to 6% growth. You're right Bill. And then with TAILORx, assistance in the back half of the year, that’s where we get to the 8% to 10% overall growth in our range of our guidance that I spoke to. Yes.

Q – Bill Quirk

Okay. Got it. Thanks. I appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Schenkel of Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Doug Schenkel

I guess I just wanted to start with the guidance philosophy question if I could. I just went back and looked and I’m pretty sure that this is the -- I think it’s the three quarter where you come up light of consensus expectations. And I think in most instances, but not all instances that a little bit lighter in your guidance. Some of this is free modeling, but one way or the other this trend here that, I’m sure you’re not really excited about. In the context of setting guidance for 2018, how focused are you on bucking this trend? Could you maybe take a slightly more conservative or prudent substance on certain items to make sure that doesn’t continue moving forward?

Brad Cole

Yes. I think that’s fair, I mean, the last four, five quarters have been challenged in the business. And we have a number of these growth drivers that are, we think, right in front of us and moved away from us. So it’s fair to say the last four quarters have been challenging in that regard. So we do aim to change that. Now we look back over the last number of years and we’ve met guidance pretty consistent over the last decade on the annual basis. I think, we have a one business hero over the last 12 that we missed. So last four, five quarters have been challenging. So I think we’re taking an approach with all these drivers we could have done with even a higher number we believe that double-digit, 10% is addressing that question.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you for that. And I just want to go back to the decision on discontinuing liquid biopsy efforts. I know this has been covered both in the Q&A into a large extent in your prepared remarks. One thing I’m not completely clear on -- was there some internal look at data generation that maybe prompted the pivot year? Or is this really just an assessment of prioritization on maybe with there something external that came into play like the regulatory and reimbursement environment evolving in a prudent way? Could you just maybe try to clarify few things on those fronts? Thank you.

Kim Popovits

Yes, so, I’ll let Fred jump in here to. But I just want to clarify one more time. We are not moving away from liquid biopsy. We are moving away from doing non priority panels, broad panels. And …

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Sorry about that.

Kim Popovits

So number of factors did go into that decision, I mentioned earlier, prioritizing our near-term growth opportunities, balancing that the path through reimbursement, the path through regulation, the costs associated with that in the market that is becoming more and more crowded and looking at where we think our core competency is which is in priority content directed through our channels and some of the partnerships that we’ve done. So, Fred, you might want to

A – Fred Pla

Yes. And you know, we always citrated our launch of our NGS panel on having more clarity on the reimbursement. And there were a few external factors that really factored in our decision. So couple of them for instance, I mean, you saw earlier this week, for instance, a recent publication by ASCO and CAP are lying the current like of clinical utilities. So liquid biopsy has been really -- it has been really helped us in terms of adoption. You also look at the drive LCD for NGS panel reduces our substantially raising the bar in terms of the investment that companies have to make in order to drive reimbursement and adoption. So those are two examples of external factors, which really extend the timeline in order to get profitable growth with these products. And when you balance this with the other opportunities we have in front of us with the core business. We made the decision to really focus on these other opportunities that we drive much better ROI and profitable growth for us.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. That’s great. Thank you again.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Tycho Peterson

Hi, thanks. Just a couple of housekeeping questions here for AR-V7. I appreciate the color on the timelines on reimbursement. Can you talk a little bit about expected pricing and reimbursement levels where you laid a sponsor there?

Brad Cole

Yeah, thanks, Tycho. We, as you know, we’ve submitted last year, we expect reimbursement here in the next a number of months. And when we look at the value proposition for AR-V7, it's clearly significant. And we expect pricing to be in the range of around DX product, in the $3,000 range. We’ll see -- we think it’s worth a lot more than that to say and we think there’ll be agreement that this is a valuation test and it should be significant in the range of our historical pricing with CMS.

Tycho Peterson

Okay.

Kim Popovits

Yes, I just would emphasize on that because that one, Tycho, that payers right now are paying $10,000 to $15,000 per month for this treatment. And this is a very definitive test in terms of whether patient should remain on it or switch to something else. And from the patient's perspective, it’s not just about in the drug working for me or not. It’s about survival. We know that they survive longer if they’re move to chemotherapy base regiment, if they're AR-V7 positive. So this is a really compelling story for payers and, especially compelling story for physicians and patients.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then, and secondly with reimbursement back to the prostate question, I know, you had this question before, I wasn’t quite clear on the answer. Are you factoring in additional private payer reimbursement in your prostate guidance for the year?

Brad Cole

The high-end of guidance factors in additional prostate private coverage, yes. But even without that -- and I'm not saying without that we don’t expect, we do expect it, we think there is significant growth in our upper current base.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then last one just and guideline changes and reimbursement post TAILORx, can you maybe just talk to the guidelines? What would you think the timing would be on any sort of guidelines in this post results?

Kim Popovits

Yes, I don’t know that we anticipate guideline changes for TAILORx as that invasive test is in all guidelines around the globe. But we think it will and we expect it’s going to impact this penetration. So for anybody that has been in the camp of, I'm not sure what to do with this intermediate risk patients. These study results should address that one thing for all. And clearly, we'll reinforce the ability of Oncotype DX to predict chemotherapy benefit which no other tests can do. So I think in terms of establishing an entirely new standard of care and not meeting physicians with an excuse to that Oncotype, but they are looking at chemotherapy really will be, I think, solidified in our favor. And clearly, I would expect that guidelines could be strengthened, but today we are in all practice guidelines.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then actually one more for Brad, you mentioned in France that funding hold up has been resolved. Is there any catch up effect here in the first quarter or any notable impact to the numbers?

Brad Cole

No there isn’t really any catch up effect. It could have act -- into effect and we would get paid over the course of '18, but don’t be in much catch up effect in '17 -- excuse me in the first quarter.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jack Meehan of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Jack Meehan

So, Kim, I was hoping you could just address the December and quarter end strategic process of the company. What is that our process has concluded at this point and just what are your takeaways on the strategic direction for Genomic Health?

Kim Popovits

Well, I've been probably not surprise to say I can't comment on any kind of M&A conversations that we have had or will have in the future. I will just emphasize that we are very excited about the strategic direction of the company, especially we are excited about the near term growth factors that we have in our seeing in our business even as we put here on the first quarter. So for us, it's both seen ahead delivering to patients as an independent company. And so until we know anything differently that's I really can say there.

Jack Meehan

And then the personal reductions that are expected to take place, maybe can give us a mix of where that is taking place or any other sales force? And what this guidance assumes in terms of any impact to revenue growth?

Brad Cole

So the changes that have been made here this week, about half of them are focused in the R&D organization. There was a change in direction to put similar products. And this field is impacted somewhat, but we don’t think there is any impact on the revenue in the guidance we would have taken into account. We do expect to expand in certain areas of the sales force, especially on urology given progress of private payers and NCCN guidance with the GPS progress just recently.

Jack Meehan

And maybe just the final one on the camp strategy. So you can appreciate that’s getting more of a focus now and you made a lot of progress with Biocartis. But is there any change in thought or whether that could be a U.S. strategy in addition to the international focus there? Thank you.

Fred Pla

So our business with Biocartis are worldwide. It is really focused today on international expansion. Outside the U.S., the IVD -- IVD is really the way to driving the products as we said before. Also it really allows us to get into markets where we just can't get with the lab approach like China, like Brazil, like some of those countries. So it really is an international driven strategy. But have the opportunity if we want to -- we think there is a business need to bring in the U.S. and oncology or urology.

Jack Meehan

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Bill Quirk of Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

William Quirk

Great. Thanks for sneak in the follow-up here. Brad, I just want to go back to an earlier response you gave regarding reimbursement in '19. Any assumption by you that bringing and continue to see reimbursement there? I guess, just kind of two-part question. I guess one, what give you the confidence? And then secondly, are you contemplating or is there any of this confidence based on renegotiation of the reimbursement rate? Would you be open to that to keep the business et cetera? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yes. So we’ve been done this camp is nice before. And they've covered the cash than we’ve had ongoing dialogues about the breast coverage and it's resulted in the end the price negotiations that we blended on and whether we like. And there has been a lot of blow back from the UK physician community and there has been delays in the feedback in the decision process even delays into [indiscernible] February. So we see that is a good sign and we think the company is going to stay in place and then maybe some negotiation at the end if there is a high degree of interest in the tests. And Kim, launch of adoption.

Kim Popovits

Yes, I would add the volume of comments that have gone and around this proposed decision has been overwhelming in support of Oncotype DX and the impact it's having in breast cancer care in the UK. The timeline has been pushed out as a result. And pending timing of TAILORx results, that could be another

factor here that would have a significant impact on their decision and our ability to negotiate pricing with this new data.

William Quirk

Okay. Got it. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Kim Popovits for any closing remarks.

Brad Cole

Yes, I'm going to jump in front of Kim and just to clarify. So Kim I appreciate you wanted to take your comments offline with me to reconcile the EBITDA. And as stand by the calculation, but we do notice in one of the footnotes, which probably we should think attention to in the press release number three in terms of about non-GAAP net income excludes charges it releases the stock-based compensation. So in our guidance, net income between $14 million to $20 million, it excludes only the personal reductions and the write-offs associated with the products succession and the clinical and commercial development milestones. It does include expense for stock compensation. So having clarifying that, I guess, we overlook at getting that corrected in the footnote then we can walk you back through with net income of $17 million at the midpoint of guidance. And adding that depreciation and amortization above $10 million and stock compensation above $10 million, you get to $50 million of adjusted EBITDA, and our non-GAAP net income guidance does include expensing stock comp expense to get to the $14 million to $20 million guidance. We can talk more if we need to.

Kim Popovits

Yes, thanks, Brad. And certainly we can get on the phone and walk folks through that if there is any confusion that remains and apologize that a need for clarification there. Thank you so much for joining us today, and always for your interest in Genomic Health. We look forward to seeing many of you at some upcoming meetings.

Operator

And this concludes today’s fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results conference call for Genomic Health. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.