This Market Has Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself

Yes markets are stretched a little, but only when viewed by conventional measurements.

There is simply too much good news for markets to correct by much.

Markets (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) have bouncing up and down, but to everyone's surprise it seems nothing can dent the teflon market. There are several reasons why markets have not corrected by much, and believe it or not, these reasons have very much to do with the fundamentals.

U.S. shale production

According to the IEA's new 2018 annual report, over the next 3 years the U.S. will cover 80% of the world’s demand growth for oil (OIL). Canada (EWC), Brazil (EWZ) and Norway (ENOR) will cover the remaining demand, but OPEC will be left out on the cold.

The funny thing is that OPEC cut production to drive prices up but in the process gave way to shale producers that have become much more productive over the years, using both technology and new production methods to extract oil at a lower cost.

So if OPEC increases output, chances are oil prices will fall once more, and that will once again cut into OPEC's revenue. So it's damned if you do, damned if you don't for OPEC producers. However U.S. shale producers have been hardened by power prices and have proved they can operate and produce a profit at almost any price.

What this means is that no matter what happens to oil prices in the future, U.S. shale production will increase, something that will create even more jobs and higher income for those involved in the sector. That's a big thumbs up for the U.S. economy going forward.

Quality of the banking system

Most of the big market corrections in the past have been associated with problems in the banking system. Well, good news: U.S. bank (KBE) balance sheets are the best they have been in history (my opinion).

One proxy for the state of the banking system are delinquency rates. As the above charts depicts, they are close to all time lows. Non-Performing loans are also at close to all time lows

As long as I do not detect problems in the banking system, I am not really afraid of much. A correction for no reason is always in order, and to be expected.

As for the state of the consumer?

One story that caught my eye the past several days, was that the American consumer has been borrowing record amounts to buy cars. This even as interest rates have been on the rise.

The average new vehicle loan hit a record high $31,099, Experian said.

For used autos, the average loan rose to a record of $19,589.

In the fourth quarter, the average monthly payment for a new vehicle hit an all-time high of $515.

The average used auto loan payment was $371 per month, also a record.

The above data speaks for itself insofar consumer confidence. So does the chart below.

University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment data by YCharts

Yes, it's all about the VIX

^VIX data by YCharts

The recent rise in volatility (VIXY) (VIXM) says nothing about the longer term prospects of the market. The only thing it says it that some investors lost a lot of money betting that volatility will be low forever, and in the process had to unwind positions.

Yes, it also means risk levels have been elevated, but we all know this market has been complacent for too long. A normal return of volatility does not bother me. Furthermore, market performance has little to do with volatility in the long-term.

But isn't the market stretched?

This is a very difficult question to answer. In my mind, I do not believe the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as per its guidance. Yes, they might raise rates a further notch or two higher, but I do not think the Fed will repeat Alan Greenspan's mistake of overdoing it, and raising rates too high that crashed the market.

Because if the market crashes, say goodbye to the wealth effect, to consumer confidence, and say welcome to o whole host of problems that can't be fixed with monetary policy. As such, I am not modeling 4 rates hikes in 2018. In fact, I doubt if we see more than one.

As a result, I think market valuation as measured by the trailing P/E will remain elevated for the foreseeable future. Please consider "Why A 25 P/E For The S&P 500 Might Be The New Norm."

Politics hasn't affected markets for years

If Greece (GREK) did not affect markets in the past, nothing will. I heard a lot of commentary pertaining to the politics in Italy (EWI), and that the new government is on shaky ground. Folks, that has always been the case. Italy has not had a stable government for the past 50 years. Besides, do most Americans know much about Italy or Greece, or anything about the local politics that might affect their consumer habits?

As for the decision of President Trump to impose steel tariffs, I doubt if they actually go into effect. I think this is more of a ploy to persuade the Chinese to change some of their tactics, as opposed to anything else. Expert after expert that I have heard says no benefit will come from these tariffs for the U.S. economy.

Yes, a trade war is bad for business, and everyone will lose, but I do not think it will come to that (I hope, that is).

Technicals

Over the past 8 years, we have had about 3 corrections averaging 10% or so. In fact, the recent correction was also about 10%.

This might mean a sideways market for the next several months. And yes, U.S. markets might trend lower over the next months. But in no way does mean a major correction, or something worrisome (for me at least).

In fact, I welcome a sideways market, because it will force investors to actually picks stocks again. One of the major problems with this market for stock pickers as myself, is that rarely do undervalued stocks rise, and over valued stocks fall. And yes, that is partly to blame for the complacency of this market.

Does the dollar matter?

In my mind, the dollar (UUP) currently acts as sort of a funding currency. So as the dollar falls, more liquidity is available for assets and vice versa. This has not always been the case, but I think it is at this point in time. So insofar as the dollar is falling or stable, it provides a tailwind for U.S. multinational earnings and liquidity in the system.

So in my mind, a stable and slightly falling dollar is good for U.S. markets and good for international markets. Be fearfully of a rising dollar, not a falling one.

Bottom line

I do not consider the recent volatility a proxy for what the market will do in the future. It simply means a return to normality, in the sense that volatility had been extremely low for too long.

I am worried about a trade war, but I do not think will reach that point.

On thing I am worried about is the Fed's policy about interest rates. My worry is that it will go too far. If the Fed increases rates 4 times in 2018, I think that might be the market's breaking point.

To date I still do not believe the Fed will do it, because I have to believe they do not want to repeat Greenspan's mistake.

As far as the dollar, for me it's a proxy of a rising market. As long as I see a sliding dollar, it means liquidity is generated for asset purchases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.