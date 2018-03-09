Tackling Tariffs - Today's Editors' Picks

Mar. 09, 2018 7:01 AM ET20 Comments
SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers

Hello! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: A look at share buybacks, 2000-2018

Comment of the day, from contributor Doug Eberhardt

Innovation is good if it can keep pace with interest rates. While annuities may offer a stream of income guaranteed for life, I am curious if this type of product offers an option where your income goes up with interest rates going up being that we are presently at historic lows. And also if there is any Market Value Adjustment to worry about. Maybe someone can address those two issues I have with annuities.

Being that most companies no longer offer Defined Benefit Plans, which my father and mother at age 83 and 82 are happily benefiting from, individuals will be in need of some sort of a stream of income if it is the right type of product. Fulfilling this niche by investment firms will become more apparent in the future, so glad to see it addressed.

Image of the day: Legendary Hope Pass, near Leadville, Colo. Elevation 12,508 feet.

Quote of the day:

Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success. - Pablo Picasso

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael

This article was written by

SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers
We're the folks who pick the best articles on SA every day and share them with you. Follow us to get a daily email with the day's best articles.
Follow
20 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.