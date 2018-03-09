Tackling Tariffs - Today's Editors' Picks

Hello! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: A look at share buybacks, 2000-2018

Comment of the day, from contributor Doug Eberhardt

Innovation is good if it can keep pace with interest rates. While annuities may offer a stream of income guaranteed for life, I am curious if this type of product offers an option where your income goes up with interest rates going up being that we are presently at historic lows. And also if there is any Market Value Adjustment to worry about. Maybe someone can address those two issues I have with annuities.

Being that most companies no longer offer Defined Benefit Plans, which my father and mother at age 83 and 82 are happily benefiting from, individuals will be in need of some sort of a stream of income if it is the right type of product. Fulfilling this niche by investment firms will become more apparent in the future, so glad to see it addressed.