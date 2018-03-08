Valuation Supports Further Upside In Costco Stock

Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) takeover fears rattled the consumer retail section at large in mid-2017 following its acquisition of Whole Foods, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock has managed to separate itself from the retail pack through a series of strong quarterly earnings reports. Those strong earnings reports have eased investor concerns related to Amazon, and Costco stock has consequently rallied from $150 to $180 and up in a hurry. With yet another strong earnings report under its belt, we believe COST has enough firepower to stay on this uptrend and keep heading higher.

COST data by YCharts

Fears that the Amazon/Whole Foods pairing was going to kill Costco have largely come and gone. Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods, Costco has rattled off a string of quarters with big comparable sales growth, healthy margins, and robust profit growth. This quarter was no exception. Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 5.7% (ex-gas and FX), 2.5% in Canada, and 7.4% everywhere else, for total comparable sales growth of 5.4%. Last quarter, comparable sales rose 7.9%, so while the 5.4% comp is a slowdown from last quarter, it is also an acceleration from last year, when comparable sales rose 3.8%. Moreover, the quarter-to-quarter slowdown can be attributed somewhat to a tougher lap (2% in Q1 versus 3% in Q2).

Overall, then, what we see is that Costco's comparable sales growth trends have actually improved, not deteriorated, since Amazon acquired Whole Foods. Considering we now have multiple quarters of evidence supporting this trend, we believe there's sufficient data to support the thesis that Costco will continue to operate at a high level, regardless of Amazon's presence in brick-and-mortar retail, thanks to Costco's membership model, low prices, and all-in-one convenience.

Bears are quick to point out that Costco is having some trouble on the margin line. Merchandise costs are swelling, and gross margins (total revenues less merch costs) are down 20 basis points year to date. But gross margins were actually flat year over year last quarter, implying that the worst in gross margin compression may be in the rear-view mirror. Moreover, SG&A expenses continue to be levered, and operating margins were up both this past quarter and year to date.

Overall, Costco is doing just fine operationally. Comparable sales growth remains big despite beefed-up Whole Foods competition. Gross margin compression was never that bad, and now gross margins are flat. Operating margins continue to grow slightly, thanks to SG&A leverage. Earnings are roaring higher.

Consequently, the only reason not to buy COST stock here and now would be valuation. But we do not identify anything worrisome about the current valuation on COST. This stock is trading around 29x-30x trailing earnings for roughly 10% long-term earnings growth estimates, and there is nothing unusual about that pairing of a 30x trailing multiple with 10% growth prospects.

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Indeed, COST's trailing PEG ratio has consistently hovered around 3 for the past two-plus years. During that time frame, COST has made material gains. The only time this stock starts to look overvalued in a near-term window is when that trailing PEG ratio gets closer to 3.25. That usually represents a near-term peak in the stock. We are still a ways off from that level.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

COST data by YCharts

Looking forward, there's also nothing unusual about the current valuation on COST stock. The stock is trading around 26.7x forward earnings for 10% growth, a pairing which seems pretty consistent with historical standards.

COST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The current forward PEG ratio on COST is right around 2.7. Again, this is right around the stock's average forward PEG ratio over the past two years. Usually, COST stock rallies from these levels. Until the forward PEG ratio approaches 3, the valuation on the stock looks reasonable.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

COST data by YCharts

Overall, we believe multiple strong earnings reports in a row have provided sufficient evidence to put the Amazon-related bear thesis to rest. With that thesis put to rest, sentiment on COST stock should normalize to historical levels, as should the valuation. The stock is currently trading at valuation levels which have historically led to a higher stock price. We think this dynamic will persist, and believe COST is a solid investment here and now.