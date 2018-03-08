Pernix Therapeutics' (PTX) CEO John Sedor on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTX) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

John Sedor - Chairman and CEO

George Jones - VP, Sales and Marketing

Angus Smith - SVP, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Gabriel Fung - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Pernix Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bethany and I will be your event specialist today.

At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode, we will conduct a Q&A session at the end of the prepared remarks, and additional instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

On the call today are John Sedor, Chairman and CEO; George Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing; and Angus Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer at Pernix Therapeutics.

Please be advised that Pernix issued a press release this afternoon, containing financial results for the quarter year ended December 31, 2017. The release including the financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Company’s website at www.pernixtx.com. The Company also expects to file its Form 10-K for 2017 with the SEC, shortly.

During today’s call, the Company will be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from current expectations. Please note that under Safe Harbor rules, Pernix has no obligations to update the information contained in these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. The Company recommends that you refer to the cautionary statements contained in the SEC filing for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Sedor, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

John Sedor

Thank you, Bethany. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. This afternoon, we announced our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. Before we discuss our results, I’d like to review the progress we’ve achieved since I joined the Company as CEO, in May of 2016.

When I first joined the Company, we had too much debt, a cost structure that was misaligned with our revenue base and declining profitability. As a result, I laid out a three-pronged strategy within the Company. The first prong to be achieved in the first 18 months was to fix what was broken, mainly the cost structure, our debt, our ability to drive sales. The second prong to be achieved over the following 18 months was to acquire new assets and solidify our path forward for Silenor OTC. And the third prong was to continue to build sustainable, long-term enterprise value.

Looking back to mid-2016, our sales for the first half of 2016 were down significantly versus the first half of 2015. Our business was being adversely impacted by lower net pricing for our key branded products and we had too many sales territories that were improperly aligned with our prescribers of our products. Moreover, our adjusted EBITDA was negative $6 million in the first half of 2016 and our financial flexibility was limited, given the structure of our debt.

The Company’s operational challenges were further exacerbated by GSK’s arbitration ruling in the first quarter of 2017 that created up to $24 million additional liabilities. At that time, we retained external financial advisors to assist us with restructuring of our debt and to explore all options to improve our financial flexibility.

Since then, we have accomplished a number of key objectives that have helped to reshape our business and improve our financial profile to better position the Company for future success. I’m pleased to say that we have overcome many significant challenges over the past 18 months, and that we are in a far stronger operating position today. Specifically, we have grown our revenue and adjusted EBITDA sequentially in the last three quarters. For the year ended December 31, 2017, we reduced our net loss to $77.1 million from $169.6 million in 2016. And most significantly, we nearly doubled our adjusted EBITDA to $29.2 million from $15 million in 2016.

We have implemented several key initiatives to address our cost structure that helped drive these results. For example, in July of 2016, we flattened our sales organization and our senior management team, these actions resulted in $11 million reduction in our annual cost. We also discontinued R&D projects for Treximet and Zohydro ER that we determined would not generate a meaningful return on investment.

Our efforts to reduce costs are having a positive impact. As a result of restructuring our sales force and operations in 2016, as well as reduced legal costs, our SG&A expenses were reduced by $22 million in 2017 or 22% as compared to 2016. Additionally, R&D expenses decreased by $5.3 million during 2017 as compared to 2016.

Going forward, we’ve taken additional actions to further reduce our cost structure. Specifically, in January of 2018, we determined that focusing our sales force and marketing efforts on Zohydro ER with BeadTek and Silenor was the right course of action for our business due to the impending entry of generic competitors for Treximet. As part of this initiative, Pernix decreased its total fulltime workforce by an additional 22%, which we expect will reduce our annual costs by an additional $7 million to $8 million.

Beyond this, as you know, we’ve completed a series of refinancing transactions in July 2017 intended to improve liquidity, extend debt maturities and increase financial flexibility. Concurrently, with the refinancing, Pernix negotiated a reduction in payments due to GSK by $14.5 million, lowering our remaining obligation to GSK by almost 70%.

With the cost structures and balance sheet restructuring behind us, I believe we’ve made substantial progress in removing obstacles to Pernix future growth. Going forward, these transactions have better positioned us to achieve the second prong of our strategy, which includes growing sales of Zohydro ER and Silenor, acquiring new revenue-generating products that leverage our infrastructure, and solidifying the path forward for Silenor OTC.

Moving on, I would also like to highlight, the few experienced executives appointed to Pernix Board of Directors in the fourth quarter John Leone and Doug Swirsky. Mr. Leone is a partner in Madryn Asset Management, an investment fund focused on providing capital to healthcare companies. Most recently, he was appointed Lead Independent Director by Pernix’s Board for fulfilling a commitment that the Company made to our shareholders at our annual meeting in November 2017. Mr. Swirsky is the President and CFO of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, a publically traded biopharmaceutical company and has held a variety of senior management positions in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Swirsky is serving as the Chair of our audit committee.

We are also pleased to announce the promotion of Angus Smith to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer, and the appointment of Glenn Whaley to Vice President of Finance and interim Principal Accounting Officer. In his new role, Angus will have the responsibility for leading our business developing efforts and overseeing our financial operations while Glenn will oversee our accounting, financial planning and analysis functions.

Now, let me turn the call over to George Jones, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing to discuss our commercial progress.

George Jones

Thank you, John. We’re pleased with the progress that we have achieved during the fourth quarter with our core branded products including the continuation of sequential growth for Zohydro ER, a reacceleration of growth for Silenor and a strong quarter for Treximet.

Total prescriptions for Zohydro ER grew 1% compared to the third quarter of 2017, Silenor total prescriptions grew 5%, and total prescriptions for Treximet grew 4% sequentially. For Zohydro ER, we have continued our efforts on transitioning patients from immediate relief hydrocodone products with a strong focus on appropriate use of our product. Despite the ongoing backorder of the 20 mg strength Zohydro ER, which was a 7% year-over-year decline in total prescriptions, we’re pleased to again demonstrate sequential quarterly growth.

As we stated previously, we continue to expect that the 20 mg strength will be backordered through at least the end of March. We are in frequent contact with the manufacturer of Zohydro ER and we expect to have an update for investors by the end of this month.

Moving on to our recent patent litigation settlement, settlement agreement with Actavis. You’ll recall that in February 2017, Pernix won favorable opinion in its litigation with Actavis regarding a proposed generic version of Zohydro ER, which was subsequently appealed by Actavis. On January 29th, we announced that Pernix had entered into a settlement agreement with Actavis related to this patent litigation. Under the terms of this agreement, Pernix granted Actavis a license to begin selling a generic version of Zohydro ER on March 1, 2029 or earlier under certain circumstances. This agreement gives Pernix many more years of product exclusivity and removes part of the patent litigation overhang for Zohydro ER.

While the environment for opioids remains challenging, we believe that Zohydro ER has many clinical advantages that allow us to differentiate the product amongst available extended-release opioids. These include true 12-hour efficacy and a comparatively low morphine milligram equivalent or MME profile. MMEs are used to standardize the measurement of daily exposure to opioids and the CDC guidelines recommend clinicians consider keeping patients below 90 MMEs per day. The average Zohydro ER prescription contains approximately 50 MMEs per day and 92% of Zohydro ER prescriptions fall below 90 MMEs.

By comparison, certain branded ER opioids average over 90 MMEs per day. And importantly, many payers and states are following CDC guidelines and are regulating a number of MMEs that can be prescribed to patients.

Consistent to Pernix’s committed to the safe use of opioids and in an effort to minimize diversion, Pernix has adopted a number of safe use initiatives including clinician education as well as the distribution of Safer Lock bottles, which are locking bottle caps that can help limit diversion.

With regards to Silenor, on prior calls, we have highlighted the initiatives that we’ve put in place to accelerate growth including the addition of first physician sales calls and an increase weighting of incentive competition for our sales force. I am pleased to say that we have seen significant impacts from these initiatives, resulting in a positive inflection in prescription growth. During the fourth quarter, Silenor’s total prescriptions were up 5%, both sequentially and year-over-year. Our sales force is focused on highlighting the benefits of Silenor for patients with sleep maintenance insomnia, which is the most common form insomnia in the United States, in order to help us maintain the momentum that we have generated.

In addition, we believe that Silenor could have significant potential in the OTC market. We have continued to make progress in partnership discussions with global pharmaceutical companies, who have deep Rx OTC switch capabilities, and we are in active negotiations with interested parties.

Simultaneously, we have continued to refine our internal development strategy and we are working to be in a position to initiate clinical trials on our own, pending the outcome of our partnership discussions. We intend to identify and publicly announce the most appropriate paths for the products in the next few months.

Taking a closer look at Treximet. Total prescriptions grew 4% sequentially in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, our focus was on increasing prescriptions and growing the share of prescriptions dispensed through our Pernix Prescriptions Direct platform or PPD. In addition, we prepared for the introduction of our authorized generic, which we launched on February on 15th, concurrent with the entry of one generic competitor. Our authorized generic will provide a lower cost option for patients and providers that will compete with any generic version of Treximet and other migraine treatments. While we are initially expecting one generic entrant in January and two entrants in February, only one of these competitors has entered the market to date.

With that said, despite our launch of an authorized generic on the market, we are expecting a significant decline in Treximet sales, beginning in 2018. Accordingly, as previously discussed, Pernix has substantially reduced its sales and marketing investments on the brand. As part of this, Pernix has realigned its sales organization into 74 sales territories focused on the Zohydro ER and Silenor. We have taken these actions in order to better position our company to maximize growth potential and mitigate the impact of loss of Treximet exclusivity from a cash flow perspective. We will continue to distribute Treximet and support patients and providers through our PPD program. We believe that continued personal investment will not generate a positive return on investment, given generic competition.

While we are taking these important steps for the long-term benefit of our Company, we continue to view Treximet and the recently launched authorized generic as a critical part of our business and remain focused on working with our trade partners to maximize the value of this product.

PPD, which is our prescription fulfillment program, continues to benefit all of our core products, especially Treximet. PPD prescription as a percentage of total Treximet prescriptions reached 35% at the end of 2017. Treximet PPD prescriptions for the fourth quarter were up 17% sequentially and 48% year-over-year. We expect that our PPD program will continue to provide benefits to patients and providers and will improve the competitive positioning of our authorized generic in the migraine market. For Silenor, PPD prescriptions as a percentage of total prescriptions, reached 15% at the end of 2017. Silenor PPD prescriptions for the fourth quarter were up 20% sequentially and a robust 52% year-over-year.

Before I pass the call over to Angus, I would like to provide some additional information on our formulary access outlook for 2018. On our last call, we said that we thought we remain on all key formularies without exclusions with the major PBMs. I can confirm that this is the case. And I’m pleased to report that we improved formulary placement at a key PBM for Zohydro ER at the beginning of 2018.

In conclusion, our business continues to improve. And while we still have important work left to do, we are very confident in our future.

I’d now like to turn the call over to our Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer, Angus Smith, for his review of the financials. Angus?

Angus Smith

Thank you, George. And good afternoon, everybody.

Before I get started, I would just like to say that I’m honored to serve as the Principal Financial Officer of the Company, and I look forward to continuing to work with the rest of our team to build on the progress that we’ve achieved to date.

As John mentioned earlier, our business performance has improved consistently since mid-2016 as our financial profile. We’re focused on improving sales of Zohydro ER and Silenor, while also identifying in-licensing or acquisition candidates to further augment our business and leverage our infrastructure.

Before I review our financial results, as a reminder, GAAP net revenues for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2016 were negatively impacted by $15.3 million of disputed Treximet rebate claims. Because we believe non-GAAP measures more accurately reflect our underlying business performance, we will present certain impacted financials in the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on an adjusted basis.

With that, let me begin with our financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, net revenues were $41.5 million, a 2% increase sequentially from $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 and a 9% decrease from adjusted net revenues of $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The sequential increase in net revenues was driven primarily by sales of our generic products, including an increase in volumes and gross-to-net. The year-over-year decrease during the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily attributable to declines in net sales of Treximet and Zohydro ER, partially offset by growth in Silenor and our generic products.

Let’s review the specifics for each major products.

Fourth quarter 2017 Treximet net revenues of $18 million decreased by $6.2 million or 26% compared to adjusted net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower demand and wholesaler destocking ahead of expected generic entry in 2018, partially offset by higher net price. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, Treximet net revenues declined by $13.9 million, or 17% compared to adjusted net revenues for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016. Gross-to-net for the full year 2017 for Treximet were 41%, down from 45% in the full year 2016. The decrease in gross-to-net year-over-year is due primarily to higher managed care rebates.

Silenor revenues were $6.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017, up a strong 49% or $2.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The year-over-year increase was driven by an improvement in net pricing and higher demand. For full-year 2017, Silenor net sales increased by $5.4 million to $22.3 million as compared to $16.9 million in 2016, a robust increase of 32% year-over-year. Silenor gross-to-nets for the full year 2017 were 33% an improvement from 30% in 2016. The improvement in gross-to-nets was driven by a number of factors including returns, coupons and managed care rebates. For full-year 2018, we expect gross-to-nets for Silenor to be in the low 30s.

Zohydro ER revenues for the three months ending December 31, 2017 decreased by $1.2 million or 17% compared to the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower gross-to-nets, partially offset by higher sales volumes. For the full year 2017, Zohydro ER net sales were $24 million, a modest decrease of $700,000 or 3% compared to 2016. Gross-to-nets for Zohydro ER for the full year 2017 were 57%, down from 66% in 2016. The decrease in gross-to-nets was due to decreases across numerous gross-to-net categories. For full year 2018, we expect gross-to-nets for Zohydro ER to be in the mid-50s.

The Company’s gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 67%, down from 75%, on an adjusted basis in the corresponding period of 2016, due primarily to product mix and inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of one of our generic products.

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased by $7.9 million, or 31%, during the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to our proactive reorganization of our sales force, lower legal fees and a concerted effort to reduce expenses across our Company. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, SG&A decreased by $22 million or 22% compared to the 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

Research and development expense decreased by $900,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of certain works for Zohydro ER and Treximet, during 2016.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $32.4 million compared to a net loss of $86.1 million in the same period last year. The reduced net loss was driven primarily by a reduction in operating expenses, lower impairments and the impact of the GSK arbitration awards on our Q4 2016 financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017, adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $29.2 million compared to the $15 million in 2016.

A comparison of the results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 to the 12 months ending December 31, 2016 can be found in both our press release and 10-K.

Finally, as of December 31, 2017, the Company had total liquidity of $57.6 million, consisting of cash of approximately $32.8 million and availability under our revolving credit facility of $24.8 million. In addition, we have $15 million of funding available for certain acquisition purposes under the delayed draw term loan facility that we closed on last year and an additional $20 million available under that facility with lender consent.

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, we have ramped up our business development activities significantly, and our pipeline of opportunities for expanding our product portfolio continues to grow.

Our active discussions are primarily focused on acquisition and co-promotion opportunities in the pain space and adjacent therapeutic categories that we are also reviewing commercial products in other therapeutic areas opportunistically. Importantly, while the refinancing transactions we executed in 2017 extended our cash runway, as of December 31, 2017, the Company still had over $330 million of debt. Of this amount $172 million related to the 12% senior secured notes, which are scheduled to mature in August 2020.

Our strategy to address the capital structure going forward is to, first, improve sales of Zohydro ER and Silenor within their approved indications; second, execute on a disciplined business development strategy with a focus on adding commercial stage asset that leverage our current sales, marketing and regulatory infrastructure; third, identify out-licensing candidates in our existing portfolio, namely Silenor OTC or divestitures of non-core products that help generate additional liquidity and create value for our stakeholders; and fourth, continue to pursue opportunistic transactions to reduce our outstanding debt. More specifically, our goal through these initiatives is to reduce our leverage ratio by both increasing adjusted EBITDA and reducing our net debt. We believe we are making progress on all of these fronts.

With that, let me turn the call back to John Sedor for his closing remarks. John?

John Sedor

Thank you, Angus. So, to summarize, Pernix continues to achieve significant progress in improving our business and optimizing our cost structure. We believe we have the right strategy in place to continue this momentum from 2018 and beyond. We are confident in our ability to continue executing on this strategy and we look forward to providing you with updates throughout the year.

So with that, I’d like to turn the call over to the operator to open it up, the line for Q&A. Operator?



Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take a question from Gabriel Fung of LifeSci Capital.

Gabriel Fung

Hi there. Thanks for taking my question. The first question here I’d like to ask is, maybe provide greater detail into how the Company is positioning Silenor OTC in your decisions with partners?

Angus Smith

Sure. Thanks, Gabe. This is Angus Smith speaking. We think Silenor has a number of great attributes that are going to make it a solid opportunity in the OTC environment. First, it has a differentiated mechanism of action. We think, it addresses the largest unmet need in the OTC environment that’s helping people stay asleep as opposed to fall asleep. It’s non-addictive, none-habit-forming, it has minimal residual next-day effects.

Taking a step back and looking at the market opportunity, we’re talking about a market that’s near a $1 billion in U.S. in terms of an OTC opportunity, despite the limitations of currently available therapies. And the work we’ve done to-date with consumers demonstrates that they are looking for something that works well but without the trade-offs of next-day residual effects or dependency, and they aren’t satisfied with the products that are currently in the market. So, in summary. We think, it’s a great opportunity, we think it’s very interesting. And our interactions with partners to-date, have validated that. And we look forward to making progress on the opportunity in the months to come.

Gabriel Fung

Great. Thanks for that insight. I also have a question here. So, what does the sales force realignment and launch of the authorized generic mean for Treximet and is the Company still selling the branded products?

George Jones

Excellent. This is George Jones. Thanks for your question, Gabe. I’ll start with the second question first. And the answer to that is, yes. We continue to support the Treximet brand, both in the retail channel as well as through our PPD platform. So, we will continue to support that into the ongoing future. The sales force -- regarding the sales force realignment, it means we’re shifting our personal promotion towards Zohydro ER and Silenor. With the generic product on the market, it really isn’t -- doesn’t provide us with a positive ROI to continue personal promotion around Treximet.

Operator

Thank you. And with no further questions at this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Sedor for any closing or additional remarks.

John Sedor

Thank you, Bethany. Again, I want to thank everybody for joining us today. I’m extremely pleased with the results and the success of the Company over the last 18 months. And if we stay -- when we talk about our strategy, which I outlined in my opening remarks, just let me say this about our strategy, it’s simple, it’s highly-focused, but most importantly, it’s achievable. And I look forward to staying focused on this strategy. And if we do, I believe Pernix will be positioned for future success. So with that, again, I thank all of you for joining us today.

Operator

And once again, ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.