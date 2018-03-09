Sunesis' (SNSS) CEO Dan Swisher on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Willie Quinn - CFO and SVP, Finance and Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim CEO

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Debbie Thomas - SVP, Regulatory Affairs

Analysts

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Company

Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Willie Quinn

Thank you. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; and Debbie Thomas, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will expand upon the company's lead asset, the non-covalent BTK inhibitor, vecabrutinib or SNS-062; and I will close with a brief description of fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results and corporate development updates. We will then open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. As you know Willie joined us last November, as CFO and Head of Corporate Development and we're excited to have an enthusiastic motivated leader in this position. Willie brings a broad experience base to strengthen our executive team and his expertise will be invaluable as we move forward with the development of our kinase inhibitor portfolio.

2017 was a year of progress for the early clinical development of vecabrutinib. Last July we dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b/2 study in patients with relapsed CLL and other B-cell malignancies. This study is designed to provide initial proof-of-concept for that we hope will serve as a new treatment option for patients who develop resistance to ibrutinib or other covalent BTK inhibitors. Last December, at an investor and analyst event at ASH, we presented detailed results from our 25 milligram cohort with encouraging early pharmacodynamic data.

Looking forward, 2018 has the potential to be a transformational year for Sunesis, as we continue to focus on the clinical development of vecabrutinib. We are continuing to enroll the Phase 1b portion of that trial, the dose escalation study evaluating the safety pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor activity over a range of dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated and recommended dose.

This important milestone will allow us to then investigate patient cohorts defined by any early clinical signals from the Phase 1b as well as by consideration of unmet need. We are today updating steady timing as we anticipate reaching our recommended dose in fall of this year rather than midyear; our target patient population, those who have failed at least two lines of therapy for B-cell malignancies or very sick patients with aggressive disease, who desperately need treatment and can progress rapidly.

In Phase 1 dose escalation studies with the standard 3 by 3 design, three patients must complete the first 28 day cycle of treatment for safety evaluation, prior to escalation to the next dose level. In the 50 milligram cohort, we had one patient whose disease progressed before completing the first cycle, therefore making the patient non-evaluable for safety. We have also had one patient who did not receive the required number of doses due to an adverse event, which is by protocol, a dose limiting toxicity. As a result, we must expand our current 50 milligram cohort to six evaluable patients.

We believe data in completed cohort of patients is more relevant, but we are sharing this patient level detail at this time, to provide better context for our timeline update. Based on where we are in the study, we are opting not to do a formal presentation at a medical meeting in the second quarter, as we believe an update will be more meaningful when we have a more robust dataset. Judy will highlight a number of actions we are taking to reach our goals in the program.

We remain excited about the potential for Vecabrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies broadly and its promise to address the growing number of patients who develop resistance to ibrutinib. Ibrutinib use continues to increase, now representing approximately 70% of second line COL, and it has become the most commonly used first line treatment option.

Ibrutinib sales as reported by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson, were 4.5 billion globally in 2017 and growing rapidly. Our pipeline extends beyond ibrutinib [ph], as we continue to make progress on our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program. Last November we announced the nomination of PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 as a development candidate, representing a potentially first to clinic selective PDK1 inhibitor. The nomination of SNS-510 is based on favorable results from the non-GLP toxicology studies in addition to compelling in vitro and in vivo pharmacology data. We plan on submitting an IND for SNS-510 in 2019.

Our third kinase inhibitor in development is TAK-580, our Takeda partnered pan-RAF inhibitor. Recently an investigator sponsored trial was initiated evaluating TAK-580 in Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma for which we believe the scientific rationale is compelling. We are looking forward to seeing this trial progress and we expect to have more information on this program later this year.

Our pipeline is supported by a strong balance sheet. We are funded through several key milestones including anticipated vecabrutinib updates and reaching a recommended Phase 2 dose in fall of 2018.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Scientific Officer Judy Fox, to give a more detailed update on the Vecabrutinib program.

Judy Fox

Thank you Dan. Vecabrutinib represents an important potential new treatment option for B-cell hematologic cancer, with the ability to overcome acquired resistance to ibrutinib and other covalent BTK inhibitors. Vecabrutinib has a distinct interaction with the kinase domain of BTK, and does not bind the cysteine required for activity by the covalent inhibitor.

Similar to the development path of next generation TKI, the strategy we see for vecabrutinib is to address population, who develop resistance to first generation covalent BTK inhibitor, which in CLL is most often associated with the BTK C481S acquired resistance mutation. We intend to study these patients in the safety expansion of the ongoing trial, with the recommended dose identified in the Phase 1b. Other likely potential cohorts include CLL patients who relapsed/progressed following Vanadocrox [ph] treatment, those with other B-cell malignancies, including Richter's transformation and those intolerant to ibrutinib.

Although our initial focus is monotherapy and relapsed factory CLL patients we are planning investigation of vecabrutinib in combination with other therapies and the drug may also essentially be investigated [ph] for use in the front line setting. We are highly focused on the execution of Phase 1b trial, currently running at several leading centers in the U.S. In order to progress through this study as rapidly as possible, we have implemented a number of measures to optimize recruitment.

We are adding additional clinical sites, Swedish Cancer Entity, a oncology center in Seattle was recently open for recruitment and we are in the process of bringing other sites online. We implemented a protocol amendment to broaden the inclusion criteria including the additional selective lymphoma and to view large B-Cell lymphoma as indications to the Phase 1b. We are also engaging sites for the Phase 2 expansion to prepare for the accelerated patient recruitment that is ceased once the recommended dose is identified.

We have bolstered our program team and we'll continue to invest appropriately in this regard to support Vecabrutinib's development. Our investigators remain very supportive and we look forward to working with them to complete the 50 milligram cohort which will allow us to move into higher potentially therapeutic dose level. As stated previously, we expect to see activity in the 100 to 300 mg dose levels and anticipate our reaching recommended safety dose in the fall.

As long term use of BTK Inhibitors continues to increase, the population of relapsed patients is also growing. The incidence of relapse and mechanisms of resistance remains area of active investigation worldwide. We are putting considerable effort into research in order to better characterize the potential role of ibrutinib and resistance to these and in other indications as well as potential beneficial effects on T-Cell functions by virtue of ITK inhibition. Both are in Phase 1b/2 study and by our active collaborations with leading investigators and cooperative groups. We plan to present some of these findings at upcoming meetings throughout the year.

2018 will be an important year as we position ibrutinib to target unmet needs for patients with B-cell malignancies and we look forward to providing a more robust data update on the Phase 1b/2 study later in the year. I'd also like to quickly mention that we continue to make progress in our PDK1 program SNS-510. PDK1 is a master kinase that activates kinases important in cell growth and survival, including members of the AKT, PKC, RSK and SGK families. We are planning [ph] pre-clinical studies and plan to support an IND filing in 2019.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Willie Quinn, to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Judy. I will now give a brief recap of the financial highlights announced this afternoon as well as an update on corporate development activities. Loss from operations for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2017 was $6.4 million and $34.4 million respectively. We ended the year with $31.8 million in cash and marketable securities compared to $42.6 million at the end of 2016. The decrease of $10.8 million was primarily due to $36.1 million of net cash used in operating activities and a $7.6 million principal payment to reduce our debt, partially offset by $14.4 million in net proceeds primarily from sales of common shares through our at the market equity facility.

An additional $18.5 million in net proceeds were raised through an underwritten offering in October 2017. This capital is expected to fund us through key development milestones for vecabrutinib and into 2019.

On the corporate development front, we are exploring strategic out-licensing opportunities for our vosaroxin asset. Last May the company made the difficult decision to withdraw the European marketing authorization application for vosaroxin as a treatment in AML after it became clear the drug would not be approved. Following this decision, the company increased its focus on our kinase portfolio led by vecabrutinib. However investigators continue to believe that vosaroxin can help patients and we are exploring cooperative group an investigator-led studies as a cost effective way to bring this treatment option to patients. We are seeking a partner to fund continued development and plan to complete a transaction this year. Internally we remain focused on ibrutinib.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks Willy. As you've heard, we are clearly focused on our vecabrutinib program which we believe has a unique drug profile and presents an exciting potential new treatment options for patients with B-cell malignancies. We are executing our current vecabrutinib study with a continued sense of urgency. With our new additions to Sunesis, we are injecting fresh energy to the organization to complement our existing high-performing team.

To that end, we are also currently recruiting for a new CEO. The search is progressing well. We are taking our time to find a high-quality candidate to lead the company in this exciting next stage.

With that, let's open the call for questions. Joey?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Eric Schmidt from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for the update and for taking my questions. Maybe I missed 50-milligram Ibrutinib cohort. The adverse event or I guess was a serious adverse event that you noted was can you describe what that event was and whether that was potentially related to drug?

Dayton Misfeldt

No, thanks Eric, this is Dayton. Yeah, first off, I'll just remind folks, this was a Phase 1 study where these patients are very sick with a number of contributing factors. The DLT was specifically a patient who did not receive the required number of doses due to an adverse event, which by protocol was a DLT. The adverse event, we're not providing specific information on that at this time. It's just too early to comment on the safety profile of the drug. So as we're expanding into more patients, we're going learn more about the profile and we'll be sharing that at a later date.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. And the patient that you've noted was the rapid progressor, do you know if that patient harbored the 41S mutation or not?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah, I'll pass it to Judy.

Judy Fox

I believe this patient was not evaluable for that mutation because of the sample that we had. We're analyzing the end of treatment sample now.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. I mean Judy maybe what does your PK/PD data tell you about the 50-milligram dosing? I assume you're not getting complete coverage of the kinase at that dose. And you think you need to go higher. So for some reason you're not able to go higher, that's a problem, or am I extrapolating --?

Judy Fox

Yeah. So our predictions are based on Phase 1a in study in healthy volunteers. We don't have the full cohort of 50-milligram analyzed. And so I'm not prepared to comment on that at the moment. We'll have more complete update when we have all the data in hand and had a chance to analyze it ourselves. Based on the first cohort the 25-milligram cohort, what we saw was consistent with our predictions. And we did note some increased activity in terms of pharmacodynamics with multiple dosing over and above what we saw in Phase 1a.

Eric Schmidt

And am I right to think that enrollment's been a little bit slower in this trial than you would have hoped. And that's why you are expanding the enrollment criteria?

Judy Fox

I think that adding the other indications will allow us to progress rapidly to recommend the Phase 2 dose. I think that was the motivation behind that. I think also adding additional sites is somewhat opportunistic. We've been preparing for the Phase 2 in order to rapidly progress into enrollment of patient specific cohorts. And so we took the opportunity to look at the sites that we've vetted to see which sites might be able to contribute to the Phase 1b. And so we're taking advantage of that activity to pursue that option.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for answering the questions.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Nick Abbott

Hi good afternoon. It's Nick in for Jim this afternoon. So just following up really from Eric, in terms of patient enrollment into the Phase 1b/2, have you changed any of the criteria other than the disease in terms of perhaps just trying to avoid fast progressing patient?

Judy Fox

So the patients still have to meet the criteria, the inclusion/exclusion criteria. Sometimes it's difficult to predict someone who might rapidly progress. These things do happen in Phase 1. These are sick patients. And so we do our best to perspectively identify patients, basically and the investigators work hard to provide patients who should be able to go through the first cycle of the safety evaluation period that's required for determining or evaluating our patients for DLT. But this does happen in Phase 1.

Nick Abbott

So but in retrospect, that patient, do you think that patient should have been enrolled. I mean you just could not have predicted it?

Judy Fox

The patient did meet the eligibility requirement. And the investigators felt they were appropriate for the study. And so we enrolled the patient.

Nick Abbott

And then in terms of getting a transaction done on vosaroxin this year. Is that aspirational or do you feel confident that you're far enough along with term sheets that the deal will get done?

Dayton Misfeldt

So I'm confident that we're going to get the deal done, but I wouldn't say that we have term sheets in hand and we're able to give guidance on timing. So that's why we are saying it's something that we believe we can accomplish this year. In a worst case scenario this is going to be the last year of investment one way or another. So either we're going to find our partner and move forward and get that product to patients, or we're going to completely shut that down and focus on vecabrutinib. So one way or another we have created that internal pressure to get something done this year.

Nick Abbott

And is there any attempt to tie Vecabrutinib to any potential deal by interested parties?

Dayton Misfeldt

No, we're keeping vecabrutinib and vosaroxin completely separate. We think they are pretty different products, different profile stages of development. We have had a few potential vecabrutinib partners, but we believe that it's early in the development of that drug and we are better off keeping our options open. So we are talking to people, just kind of getting to know the landscape of who might be interested in potential partnerships down the road. But we are being very focused in terms of the vosaroxin strategic out licensing right now and then just opportunistically getting to know people who might be interest in vecabrutinib partnership at the right point in time.

Nick Abbott

Okay, thank you and then just one last one for me and that is with Merck AG reporting positive data for their PDK inhibitor in relapsing multiple sclerosis this morning, can you remind us if you have looked at the activity of Vecabrutinib in models outside of oncology and what your level of enthusiasm is to pursue indications outside of oncology?

Judy Fox

Yes, I can comment that we have looked at vecabrutinib in models of arthritis and also models of other autoimmune diseases, but perhaps Debbie can comment.

Debbie Thomas

Yeah, I'll just say that right now we're specifically focused on the oncology indications for vecabrutinib.

Nick Abbott

Sure, I understood, I guess I am just interested in do you think the drug has potential outside of oncology based on the data you have so far?

Judy Fox

Based on mechanism and data, I would expect that it would have activity outside of oncology.

Nick Abbott

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hartaj Singh from OpCo. Your line is open.

Hartaj Singh

Hi, thanks for the question. Can you hear me fine?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah, we can hear you.

Hartaj Singh

Thanks. Just quick question, couple of quick questions. In terms of just the protocol as you have it set up for the trial ongoing, have you had to make any adjustments in the protocol, meaning any protocol revisions or updates that you have had to run trial, anything like that, or the protocol is still running it as if - it's just that you sort of having to go maybe a little bit more carefully patient by patient and then just I got a quick follow-up.

Judy Fox

No, so good question. So in order to introduce you to some indications of follicular Lym BCL [ph] we amended the protocol. And that of course had to go through an IRD review because when you change inclusion/exclusion criteria that necessitates that kind of review. And then as far as whether we are doing anything outside of the protocol that would affect or slow the pace in the enrollment, that's really not the case. It's really the fact that this is a Phase 1b dose escalation study. It's a three plus three design and it's not uncommon to see what we have seen so far in these types of trials.

Hartaj Singh

Great, thanks Judy. And then just, you just mentioned you'll probably get to the recommended Phase 2 dose by the fall. I guess there had been a possibility of that being seen in the third quarter. I mean is that roughly the same timelines, I guess one of the things we are all struggling with a little bit here is that with adding new indications, getting new centers, could you then speed back up again to get to that fall goal, and just any other color there would be really helpful? Thank you very much.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. No, no essentially I mean we are updating the guidance from mid-year to the fall and we believe exactly what you just said, and the actions that we are taking, adding centers, the broader inclusion indications, that will help accelerate enrollment. I think the other consideration investigators are supportive and enthusiastic. And we've learned a lot here and Judy has also really strengthened her team as well. So we feel very good about getting to dose in the fall period.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thanks Dayton. Thanks Judy, appreciate the color.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from line of Mara Goldstein from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Mara Goldstein

Thanks very much for taking the question. Just a few here. Just to clarify, and I apologize if I missed this early on. But have you completed the 50-milligram dose?

Dayton Misfeldt

No, we're currently in the 50-miligram dose cohort.

Mara Goldstein

Okay. And as it relates to the midyear timeframe, the company has also spoken to the idea of having some data at mid-year. So you will not do an interim review of these dose cohorts. So just in terms of what's finished you'll just wait until third quarter, correct?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah, we want to present in a medical meeting format. And we want that presentation to be meaningful. And so that's really - we thought that we weren't at that point if there are medical meeting in the second quarter. But that's what we'll be looking towards medical meeting in the fall period to present the data that we'll have.

Mara Goldstein

Okay. And then given just the expansion of the inclusion criteria for the dose escalation portion of the trial, will you potentially also add similar cohorts to the expansion part of the trial, which also looks at different indications?

Judy Fox

Yeah, good question. That's very possible I think we'll be looking towards the totality of our data as well as input from our investigators and other KOLs to finally define the cohorts and specify them in the Phase 2.

Mara Goldstein

Okay, alright. Well, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Nick Abbott

Hello. Thank you for taking follow up. And it relates to the transition to Phase 2. I know we had a company report recently and they had a lot of challenges but it slowed them down transitioning from one particle to another particle. So you adding sites in preparation for the Phase 2. Is the 41S population written into the current Phase 1/2 protocol, or you have to essentially submit a new protocol to the ILB?

Judy Fox

Yeah, so again, the way the protocol is written we have pre-specified some cohort for the Phase 2. We have the opportunity and we'll do this well in advance of opening of the Phase 2 to do a final identification and selection of the cohorts, which will give us an opportunity to define these cohorts both on data and where the shield is, which is likely different from when we first wrote the protocol over a year ago.

Nick Abbott

And do you feel like there is priority to do the 481S CLL population that if things change between now and then you'll be willing just to go ahead with that and then address these other potential populations separately?

Judy Fox

Yeah, I'm sorry to interrupt it. Absolutely, the way the protocol is written, each cohort fills separately. So one does not slow down the other. So we should be able to address whatever indications, whatever cohorts of patients that we identify in an expeditious way.

Nick Abbott

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Great. Well thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We will be at a number of investor conferences this month and hope to see many of you. We look forward to our progress in 2018 into our upcoming interactions and updates. Good afternoon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

