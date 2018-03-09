BioScrip, Inc's (BIOS) CEO Daniel Greenleaf on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
BioScrip, Inc. (BIOS)
Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call
March 08, 2018, 09:00 AM ET
Executives
Kathryn Stalmack - Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Daniel Greenleaf - CEO, President and Director
Matt Dexter - Deputy General Counsel
Stephen Deitsch - CFO, SVP and Treasurer
Analysts
Dave McDonald - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets
Kevin Ellich - Craig-Hallum
Dana Hambly - Stephens
Mike Petusky - Barrington Research
Presentation
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the BioScrip’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder,