MyoKardia's (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michelle Corral

Thank you, Glenda. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for MyoKardia's quarterly call. I am Michelle Corral, MyoKardia's Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos. Tassos is joined today by Dr. Marc Semigran, MyoKardia's Chief Medical Officer, Jake Bauer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development and June Lee, our Chief Operating and Development Officer.

On this call, we will review new data from our mavacamten program, specifically results from the second low dose cohort of the Phase 2 PIONEER clinical trial of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as well as full year and Q4 financial results for 2017.

Press releases containing key data from the PIONEER study and financials can be found on the Investors and Media Section of the MyoKardia website. A short set of slides pertaining to the data are also available in the Investor section of the MyoKardia website.

As a reminder, the information discussed during this call will include forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's view as of today March 08, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or future events except as required by law. Please refer to today's earning release, as well as our filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

I'd like to now hand the call over to our CEO. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. 2017 was a great year for our company. We made significant progress towards our goal of bringing new medicines to patients, most notably with our mavacamten data and commitment to move forward to a pivotal study.

Because of the deep dedication to our science and the hard work of our passionate employees, we have the opportunity in 2018 to get even closer to achieving the mission that motivates us each and every day. 2017 was very much a year of generating important clinical evidence around MyoKardia's targeted therapeutic approach for addressing the two most prevalent heart muscle diseases.

We entered the clinic with MYK-491 for DCM and the PIONEER HCM study provided robust proof of concept for mavacamten in obstructive HCM, further strengthened by the positive data we announced earlier today. We're ready now in 2018 to take the next step with mavacamten into a Phase 3 pivotal trial as well as expand its potential application to an additional subtype of HCM, the nonobstructive form of disease.

While much of today's call will focus on mavacamten data, MYK-491 continues to make important clinical progress. This is a compelling program aimed at safely increasing systolic function in DCM patients with more clinical data coming in the second half of the year.

Our earlier stage pipeline also continues to advance. MyoKardia's research team has been absorbing the vast learnings from the clinic and has been productively applying them to our discovery and preclinical programs, which we're excited to talk to you about later this year.

So this afternoon, we announced positive data from our PIONEER HCM clinical trial, including results from the low-dose cohort also called Cohort B. These data will be presented this Sunday at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting and we'll spend much of the rest of the call reviewing the topline results.

While we're excited to see statistical significance in the primary and in several important secondary endpoints, Cohort B was designed to better inform our proposed pivotal study by understanding the effects of mavacamten at lower doses and determining whether dosing might be influenced by beta blocker background therapy.

We believe now we have the answers to these questions allowing us to finalize how we should dose patients in the upcoming Phase 3 EXPLORER pivotal study. As a reminder, the positive data from the first cohort of our PIONEER study Cohort A were presented last September at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting.

The encouraging results at doses of 10 milligrams, 15 milligrams and 20 milligrams created the opportunity to advance rapidly towards a pivotal trial and indicated that there might be a potential benefit to obstructed HCM patients at even lower doses of mavacamten. Cohort B was therefore added as a way for us to quickly and efficiently evaluate 2 milligrams and 5 milligrams doses, which based on the data from Cohort A were predicted to frame the minimally effective dose.

The addition of Cohort B has accomplished and in some ways exceeded our goals for informing the EXPLORER study. At 2 milligrams and 5 milligrams levels, Cohort B achieved statistical significance in the primary and in several secondary endpoints with all other endpoints trending positive.

We also learned that the use of beta -- background beta blockers did not appear to alter mavacamten safety or activity profile. So, taken together and perhaps most importantly, these data enable us to identify the desired target concentration range for mavacamten indicating that optimal daily dosing for most patients may be between 5 milligrams and 15 milligrams.

So, as we prepare to initiate our pivotal study, while this data increases our confidence in mavacamten's ability to help patients with obstructive HCM. We'll be providing a regulatory update and expect to dose the first patient in EXPLORER in the second quarter of this year.

With that, our Chief Medical Officer Marc Semigran will walk you through today's new data.

Marc Semigran

Thank you, Tassos. I'm excited to be here to walk you through some of the data that our principal investigator Dr. Dan Jacoby of the Yale School of Medicine will be presenting during the highlighted, original research heart failure and cardiomyopathies and the year in review session at the ACC Scientific Sessions on Sunday, March 11 starting at 8 AM.

PIONEER was a successful study that achieved its goal of providing us with insight into the lower end of the dose-response curve from mavacamten. These results in combination with Cohort A help us identify a target concentration range where there is clear evidence that mavacamten can reduce LVOT gradient and result in functional and symptomatic improvements, while ensuring patient stayed within a range of LVEF that would be considered safe.

The open label Cohort B study enrolled 10 patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM. The baseline characteristics of Cohort A and B were very similar. Unlike in Cohort A, Cohort B patients were permitted to continue beta blocker therapy. Indeed, nine of the 10 patients enrolled in Cohort B remained on background beta blocker therapy.

During weeks one through four, patients received the 2 milligram dose daily of mavacamten. After week four, the dose was increased to 5 milligrams daily and was not increased further in this 12-week study.

Remember, in Cohort A of PIONEER, the dose of mavacamten started at 15 milligrams a day for nine of the 11 patients and was increased to 20 milligrams in some patients, as directed by the protocol.

Even at the low mavacamten doses tested in Cohort B than official changes in primary and secondary endpoints were achieved. For the primary endpoint, there was a statistically significant reduction in provoked LVOT gradient from a mean of 86 millimeters of mercury at baseline to 64 millimeters of mercury at week 12 with a P-value of 0.02.

A statistically significant reduction in the resting LVOT gradient was also observed with a change from a mean of 86 millimeters of mercury and baseline to 49 millimeters of mercury at week 12. All patients in Cohort B maintained an LV ejection fraction of greater than or equal to 50%, which is considered normal.

Patients benefits were also observed across several secondary endpoints of symptom relief. After 12 weeks of low dose mavacamten therapy, a trend towards improvement in peak oxygen consumption of 1.7 milliliters per kilogram per minute with a P-value of 0.12 was observed. Five of the 10 patients in Cohort B had a 2.9 milliliters per kilogram per minute or greater increase in their peak VO2 at week 12 consistent with the mean improvements in peak VO2 that we saw in Cohort A.

Four of these five patients were also taking a beta blocker, suggesting that beta blockers do not alter the ability of mavacamten to improve exercise capacity. Consistent with Cohort A, nine of 10 patients saw improvement in New York Heart Associational functional class from baseline, including one patient who experienced a two-class improvement.

New York Heart Association classification is a well-established measure of an individual's functional capacity and the improvement seen here suggest that mavacamten is having a beneficial effect on how patients are able to live their daily lives.

Rapid and statistically significant improvements in shortness of breath were observed with a reduction in the dyspnea score observed in all patients also seen in Cohort A. Shortness of breath is the most common symptom in obstructive HCM patients and often characterizes and defines patient's day-to-day physical experience of their disease.

In sum, these results tell us that mavacamten can reduce LVOT gradient and achieve clinically meaningful benefits for patients without reducing left ventricular ejection fraction below normal.

The safety profile for mavacamten was consistent between the two cohorts. Mavacamten was generally well-tolerated. No SAEs were observed in Cohort B and the adverse events that were noted we're mild to moderate. The majority of adverse events were deemed to be unrelated to study drug.

Patients in PIONEER were monitored for an additional four-week washout period after therapy was seized in week 12. As occurred in Cohort A of PIONEER, LVOT gradient, New York Heart Association class dyspnea score and the LV ejection fraction reverted towards baseline during the Cohort B washout period. We thank all of the patients who participated in PIONEER as we have learned a tremendous amount about the treatment of obstructive HCM.

With the knowledge we have gained, we believe we can dose mavacamten on individualized basis to meaningfully improve how patients feel and function, eliminating LVOT gradient while maintaining LV ejection fraction in a normal range.

The PIONEER data will inform our starting dose in EXPLORER as well as the way in which we adjust that dose. We believe this will be reflective of real-world usage of the drug. Our preparations for EXPLORER are well underway and we anticipate dosing the first patient in the second quarter of this year.

Current medical standard of care does not consistently provide symptom relief to obstructive HCM patients, leading them to surgical or interventional therapies with associated morbidity and mortality. I believe that the possibility of mavacamten to consistently reduce LVOT gradient below clinical significance without sacrificing systolic function could be potentially life-altering for patients and I'm excited to be moving one step closer to help make this a reality.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jake.

Jake Bauer

Thank you, Mark. We made strong progress in building sustainable and valued business in 2017. 2018 will be categorized by organizational growth, driven by the advancement of mavacamten at a late stage development and continued progress of our research engine. A key objective for the year will be to grow capabilities and infrastructure to support this advancement.

The MyoKardia team is expanding with approximately 20 new hires already this quarter and expected expanded similar pace over the course of the year.

Turning to the numbers, our period-over-period operating results are detailed in this afternoon's press release and the 10K filed with the SEC. We remain focused on making efficient use of our capital and our results reflect those efforts. As at December 31, 2017, we had $236.4 million in cash and investments. By comparison we ended 2016 with $151.9 million in cash and investments.

In the fourth quarter, R&D expenses were $15.5 million, G&A expenses were $5.5 million and our net loss of $7.4 million or $0.21 per share. These figures represent increase over the same period last year and reflect our progress as a company, including the entry of our second program MYK-491 into clinical development.

Now the terms of our collaboration agreement with Sanofi upon achievement of proof of concept for the mavacamten program, we began to split global development registration cost evenly. Sanofi's reimbursement of these expenses is being recognized as an offset to R&D expenditures. Of the $15.5 million in R&D expenses in the fourth quarter, we received $7.3 million reimbursement from Sanofi.

Based on our current operating plans, we anticipate, cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2017 together with anticipated payments from Sanofi will fund the company into 2020.

I'd now like to open the call up to questions. As a reminder, here with me are Tassos, Mark and June Lee. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Martin Auster from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Mark on for Marty. Congratulations on the data and thanks for taking my question. I guess maybe first, can you outline what change in peak VO2 is clinically meaningful and perhaps can you speak to the natural history of HCM patients over a six to 12-month period?

Tassos Gianakakos

Certainly, so I think that what we saw in PIONEER was that even with more modest improvements in peak VO2 than we saw in Cohort A that they were improvements in dyspnea and in New York Heart Association class. Certainly, improvements as we've said in the past on the order of 10% are viewed as being clinically meaningful, but perhaps in obstructive HCM, there may be even improvements in how patients feel with lesser degrees of change in peak VO2.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great, thanks for taking my question.

Anupam Rama

Hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question. Can you confirm that EF was above 50% at all timepoints in Cohort B? And then maybe just another question, can you talk about the gaiting factor to starting EXPLORER here in 2Q? Any color around the elements that you have to go through on the protocol to be finalized here, regulatory discussions now that you have the low dose in hand? Thanks so much.

Tassos Gianakakos

So yes, I will confirm that LV ejection fraction was greater than 50% at all timepoints in Cohort B. And in terms of gating items, we'll give an update on all of that Anupam, before we dose the first patient in EXPLORER and we'll give a regulatory update on that. That at this point it’s finalizing the protocol and making sure we're aligned with the FDA.

Anupam Rama

Great. Thanks so much for taking our questions.

Tassos Gianakakos

Sure.

Ian Somaiya

Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the -- on the data. I guess maybe I will just follow up on Anupam question on LVEF. Can you just share with us what the regulatory perspective is on the changes that you're seeing in Cohort B? Again, small numbers, but there was a statistically significant difference. Just -- would appreciate just getting your thoughts and also what feedback has been from the FDA?

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi, Ian. So, I think it wouldn't be prudent for us to comment on behalf of FDA. So, until we're kind of up and running with EXPLORER, we're going to reserve right kind of speak for them. I think what we can do and l will invite Mark to tell you about the clinical prospective, that physicians and HCM specialists share in terms of looking at that measurement LVE ejection fraction and how it relates to patient safety.

Marc Semigran

Hi Ian. Yes, so from a clinician and heart failure thought point of view, it's not until the LV ejection fraction falls really well below 50% and probably even below 40% that the normal mono-activation that can lead to the progression of LV systolic dysfunction of the heart begins to develop.

And I think that with the knowledge that we can reduce gradient markedly and make patients feel better without getting anywhere near that degree of LV ejection fraction reduction is, very reassuring to me and I think it will be very reassuring to the clinicians out there.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. And Mark can you just share with us or characterize the adverse events that we are seeing? I know you've broken them into related-unrelated to mavacamten, but just would appreciate getting an overall sense for the adverse event profile seen in this trial?

Marc Semigran

Sure, there'll be more details by the way at the ACC presentation and in subsequent manuscripts that will be published. But what I can say is that they were things like headache and some mild GI upset, nothing that really approached the level of as serious AE.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Jim Birchenough

Hey guys, congrats on the dead end. Thanks for taking the question. So, I might have missed it during the prepared comments but was there a dose response? And should we expect further detail on higher dose patients?

And then the second part of the question as I think following Part A, there were some assumptions that were proposed in terms of PO2 as a primary end point and magnitude of benefit to powering around these results necessitate a larger group patients to perhaps detect a different level change? Thanks.

Marc Semigran

Yeah. Jim hi. So where were the design and generally that we laid out before is what we expect to continue in fact these data really confirm a lot of what we were hoping to see before. So, we're excited about what we're learning.

200 to 250 patients in general is what we expect in the EXPLORER study. And again, as I mentioned before in the second quarter we'll provide a regulatory update on that really nail that down before we dose the first patient.

In terms of a dose response, yes there is a dose response and that's precisely why we explored and added a cohort to look at 2 milligram and 5 milligram doses, while we're seeing the activity that's consistent with what we saw at higher doses with these low doses.

But we really wanted to zone in on the range around when we started to see reductions in gradients and start mapping how the reduction in gradient might link to improvements in symptoms and in functional capacity and that's precisely what we see here.

So, Marc mentioned this in his prepared comments. We are seeing improvements in pVO2 that are consistent with what we saw in Cohort A in 5 of those 10 patients. And you're seeing also a residual gradient right. So, the gradient reduction is there and statistically significant.

So, the plan going forward is very much to be able to dose our patients, to alleviate the obstruction which we know is correlated to improvements in symptoms and function and that is exactly what we want to learn here and we're really pleased that we're able to get that information to help us really lock down what we want to do in EXPLORER.

Jim Birchenough

So, based on the results you're seeing here in a dose response, is there any thought to dose patients higher albeit starting in a lower dose do you think there's a need to perhaps push the dose even further?

Tassos Gianakakos

I think what this data is suggesting is that getting into the right concentration range in the vast majority of patients might likely require dosing between 5 and 15 milligrams. And so, as you know we have the ability with a commonly used imaging technique, echocardiography that the caregivers and the prescribers know very well to be able to monitor gradients.

And so, we can adjust the dose required to get into that target concentration range, in order to alleviate the obstruction with echocardiography which is I think a fantastic tool that we have in clinical development and also to help guide clinical practice with mavacamten.

Jim Birchenough

And just a final question if I could, just - you may have mentioned this earlier, but is the correlation between LVOT gradient improvement and pVO2 similar and part B as it was in part A?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes, I think all of the data that we're seeing in Cohort B is very consistent with what we saw in Cohort A. It's still a relatively small number of patients, so it's hard to draw precise correlations. But indeed, what we're seeing is consistent that you know the improvement in pV02 is definitely related to your ability to reduce that gradient that's being seen with our medication. It has been seen with surgical interventions and catheter-based injections in the past as well.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

David Nierengarten

Hey thanks for taking the questions. I actually have a couple here, on the dosing and trial design I guess how confident are you. I mean you obviously have a range of effective doses so how confident are you that you're going to be able to start with the right dose or are we still thinking a little bit about a multiple dose schedule where you have a lead end doses and then maintenance doses?

Maybe a I guess, how are you thinking about how many arms you might have in the Phase 3 and how confident are you on that for the first question?

Marc Semigran

Hey David. So, it's important to clarify that like we've seen - like we've done in PIONEER. Our expectation is that we will start on a single low dose. So, the lowest dose that we take into the pivotal will be where we are all patients on.

And then like we've done with our PIONEER study based on echocardiographic measurements we'll be able to determine whether to maintain that dose or increase the dose in order to achieve a reduction in gradient which we believe that we're learning is as Mike just mentioned is predictive of improvements in symptom and functional capacity.

David Nierengarten

Okay. Thanks. That actually leads to my next question which is how maybe you help us out on how do you maintain a blind in that situation on basically?

June Lee

This is June Lee and Chief Operating Officer, Chief Development Officer. So, in this n the pivotal study of the line will be maintained because all the tests that have happened at the site will be sent to central readers for incorporation into IFRS for changes in Drug doses.

So, all of this information does not get read or translated to the site level investigator. It goes to the Central Incorporation via IFRS and that's how we are planning on maintaining blind.

David Nierengarten

And then a follow-up quickly on that blinding question on the patients who stopped beta blockers Cohort Billion, how do you plan to prevent that because I presume you want patients to maintain their beta blocker use in the Phase 3 and not add to the variability there, is that also part of the plan?

Tassos Gianakakos

David, just to be clear, there was no discontinuation of beta blocker. No, there is one on the one 9 out of 10 patients were on beta blocker that one patient just that baseline was not.

David Nierengarten

Oh, it was not.

Tassos Gianakakos

So, your point, I think is we want to make sure that patients stay on whatever background medications they're on through -- from baseline through the entire treatment period and that's precisely what the protocol will require.

David Nierengarten

Okay. Got it. Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Glenda and thanks to everybody for joining us today and for your continued support of MyoKardia and our mission. 2017's momentum has carried us into 2018, which promises to be a year of continued progress across our portfolio of potential therapies. So, while much of our attention will indeed remain on mavacamten's pivotal study, our company deep commitment to bold and innovative research continues.

Our team's passion for science is fueling breakthrough discoveries in biology that are helping us create targeted therapies designed to address the underlying causes of many devastating cardiovascular diseases. Today's dataset provides us with further evidence of mavacamten's ability to help alleviate the obstruction and improve symptoms and function in obstructive HCM patients and increases our confidence as we move into the EXPLORER pivotal study, which we expect to do in the second quarter this year.

We are finalizing the EXPLORER HCM Phase 3 trial protocol and plan to share a regulatory update on the Phase 3 trial designed before study start. So, in addition to that very important milestone, we're looking to -- we're looking forward to updating you on additional progress throughout this year, which includes the initiation this quarter of the Phase 2 MAVERICK clinical study of mavacamten for the treatment of nonobstructive HCM, a particularly challenging form of HCM with little if any treatment options.

That trial is anticipated to read out in the second half of 2019 and for MYK-491, we recently announced topline data from our Phase 1 clinical study, which enabled us to move into a Phase 1B trial currently underway and enrolling DCM patients with stable heart failure. We'll report topline data from the study in the second half of the year when we also expect to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of 491 in DCM patients.

And for our earlier discovery and preclinical programs, we plan on sharing progress with you later this year and showing you just how our research teams take the novel insights we're gaining across our clinical programs to expand our disease biology platform, helping enable novel targeted therapies designed to address a range of heart muscle disorders.

So, thanks again everyone and have a great afternoon and evening. We hope to see many of you at the ACC in Orlando over the weekend and at the Cowan Healthcare Conference in Boston next week.

