PDL BioPharma's (PDLI) CEO John McLaughlin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jennifer Williams – Cook Williams Communications

John McLaughlin – Chief Executive Officer

Dominique Monnet – President

Pete Garcia – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phil Nadeau – Cowen and Company

Maxim Jacobs – Edison Group

Jennifer Williams

Hello, and thank you all for joining us today. I'd like to first point out that there is a slide presentation associated with today's earnings call, and you'll see that in the Investor Relations section of the PDL website, which you'll find at pdl.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that the information we will cover today contains forward-looking statements regarding our financial performance and other matters, and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause differences between current expectations and actual results are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained in the Investors section of our website at pdl.com.

The forward-looking statements made during this conference call should be considered representative only as of the date of this call. And although we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time in the future, we specifically disclaim any duty or obligation to do so, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

I'll now turn the call over to John McLaughlin, CEO of PDL BioPharma.

John McLaughlin

Thanks, Jennifer, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me is Dominique Monnet, PDL's President; and Pete Garcia, PDL's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn with me now to Slide 03. As you know, we remain focused on the creation of value for our shareholders. Since 2012, we have carefully built a broad portfolio of income-generating assets to replace the revenues from the now expired Queen et al. patents.

Our portfolio of assets, whose net book value is $5.54 per share, fuels our business of today. In fact, our revenues of $320 million during 2017 was an increase of 31% over 2016, and importantly, approximately $264 million or 83%% of the 2017 revenue came from sources other than the Queen et al. patents. We find ourselves well positioned to grow our business. As you know, we completed our first two equity transactions in the past 1.5 years or so, Noden and LENSAR, which we will update you on.

And we continue to actively seek both products and companies to bolster our pharmaceutical portfolio. I'd like to take this time on the call to discuss our investments and results in 2017 and our outlook for 2018.

Please turn with me now to Slide 04. First with regard to our royalty investments, the Depomed basket of royalties have, to date, far exceeded our expectations. From our investment made in October 2013 for $240.5 million, we hit the one-time cash-on-cash target in less than 3.5 years, sooner than originally forecast, and currently have accumulated cash returns of $308.5 million through December 2017.

Glumetza and its authorized generic account for the bulk of the cash returns thus far and will continue to do so in the coming years. However, we expect the other products in the portfolio, specifically Jentadueto XR, Invokamet XR and Synjardy XR, to begin to pay higher royalties than previously reported. Our other acquired royalties are ramping up more slowly but will continue to generate revenue for many years.

Our royalties from Tysabri are finally coming to an end within the next year, so the bulk of our royalty revenue will come from our investment made in the past five years. As it relates to our estimates of cash to be received from our royalty investments for the full year 2018, we currently expect between $70 million and $80 million in cash royalty payments spread relatively evenly over the four quarters.

Turning now to our first pharma investment and the one that we can point to that is already paying off for PDL and our shareholders, let me turn the call over to Dominique to provide an update on Noden Pharma.

Dominique Monnet

Thank you, John. I am on Slide 05. Our investment in Noden Pharma in July 2016 was our first significant equity transaction with a pharma company. As of May 2017, we own 100% of the Noden company. This transaction has provided us with an operational platform, upon which to build our pharmaceutical business.

Noden's two marketed products, Tekturna and Tekturna HCT, as they are known in the U.S., and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT, as they are known in the rest of the world, are approved for the treatment of hypertension.

Please turn with me now to Slide 06. We reported product revenues for Tekturna and Rasilez of $25.1 million for the quarter, with $14.5 million coming from U.S. sales and $10.6 million from the rest of world. In November 2017, we achieved an important milestone as Noden assumed commercialization of Rasilez and Rasilez HCT in the EU and Switzerland as we transition away from the profit transfer arrangements with Novartis in these geographies.

As a result, since ex-U.S. revenues were previously reported net of COGS and fees from Novartis, we started to report both higher revenues and higher cost of sales beginning in Q4 2017. Noden's overall goal is to maximize profits generated from its products and as well as to deregister in those few European countries where Rasilez was either not or only marginally profitable. This action has improved operating margins but resulted in lower revenues. This reflects our focus on balancing top line and bottom line growth.

In December 2017, Noden entered into an agreement with Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd., granting them exclusive sales rights to regulate in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with guaranteed payments due to Noden. Although Rasilez was approved in China, we had no forecasted sales in these territories during our acquisition of Rasilez, so this agreement represents an incremental opportunity.

At the end of December, Noden entered into an agreement with OrphanPacific for the distribution of Rasilez in Japan. The marketing authorization has been transferred from Novartis, and OrphanPacific has now started shipping products in the Japanese market.

I am turning now to Slide 07 that shows our gross monthly revenue from Tekturna and Tekturna HCT in the U.S. since January 2017. In the U.S., turning around the declining sales trends following four years of promotional neglect is proving more challenging than originally anticipated. We conducted a thorough review of the business in the fourth quarter of 2017 and have revised our strategy accordingly. We are now executing to return the products to modest profitable growth in 2018.

Slide 08 shows the promotional execution of our targeted patient-type strategy. Since January, our field force has been rolling out a new campaign focused on three specific types of patients who, our research shows, may most benefit from Tekturna, namely patients who are intolerant to ACE inhibitors or ARBs were our primary focus this quarter and later on, patient with hypertension who is not controlled on calcium channel blockers. We expect the imminent availability of samples to further support new patient starts.

Let me now move to Slide 09 that shows total and new prescriptions for Tekturna in the U.S. over the past 12 months. Increasing new patient starts is critical to our ability to start growing the brand again. And we are cautiously encouraged by the appearing stabilization of Tekturna NRx over the past three months, the red line on this graph, and more recently, in the TRx trend, in blue in the graph.

As mentioned, Noden's focus is to drive profitable sales and to maximize the profits generated from Tekturna and Rasilez commercialization over the expected commercial lines of these products. As you know, we paid $199 million for the Tekturna and Rasilez products, $110 million in July 2016 and $89 million in July 2017. And this investment was immediately accretive, adding on approximately $33 million in free cash flow from the investments since the U.S. marketing authorization rights were transferred to Noden.

Let me now hand over the call back to John to discuss our LENSAR business.

John McLaughlin

Thanks, Dominique. Please turn with me now to Slide 10. LENSAR hit the ground running as a PDL company. The combination of superior technology and use of femtosecond lasers for refractive cataract surgery and a stronger combined balance sheet from PDL had driven it to a quarterly revenue record of $7.5 million.

LENSAR recently added two highly acclaimed board members in Doctors William Link and Richard Lindstrom. Dr. Link is an established entrepreneur and venture capitalist, so he's focused the majority of his investments in ophthalmology. And Dr. Lindstrom is world-renowned ophthalmologist and premier clinician, innovator and strategic thought leader dedicated to advancing the science and technologies of vision.

On the business side, LENSAR recently announced the acquisition of the laser business unit of Precision Eye Services or PES. The acquisition, the first for LENSAR, consolidates LENSAR's customer base for greater optimization, efficiency and speed to market. LENSAR and PES originally formed a commercial alliance in 2014, launching the mobile laser cataract service with the LENSAR Laser System to certain customers in the expanding laser refractive cataract market. Now under LENSAR's ownership, the PES laser customer base will have quicker, direct access to LENSAR's first-in-class technology.

Please turn with me now to Slide number 11. As all of you know, we made a public proposal in the latter half of last year to acquire Neos Therapeutics as we felt this would have been a growth opportunity for our business and good for both company's shareholders. With the passage of time, we determined that the window of opportunity with respect to their assets was diminishing, and we officially terminated our pursuit of acquiring them last month.

As I mentioned earlier, we see some excellent opportunities out there for careful buyers to acquire under-promoted pharma products, so we are actively pursuing additions to our product portfolio at this time. The last thing I want to touch on is our value. I'm now on Slide 12 that shows a dramatic increase in our net book value over the last four years. As I mentioned earlier, since 2012, we built a rich portfolio of income-generating assets that has fueled our business of today and has put us in a very strong financial position.

We share our shareholders' frustration that our share price has not kept pace with the sharp increase in PDL's net book value. As you may be aware, our board has authorized a second program to repurchase up to $25 million of PDL common stock. And we intend to implement this program once the trading restrictions are lifted, which we expect will happen shortly after we file our Form 10-K. Our focus is on continuing to execute on our corporate strategy for the benefit of patients around the world and to close the gap between our share price and net book value.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Pete to discuss our financial results for the quarter. Pete?

Pete Garcia

Thank you, John. Please turn with me now to our financial results on Slide number 13. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, our GAAP net income attributable to PDL shareholders was $22.3 million or $0.15 per share. Total revenues of $68 million for the three-month period included royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents of $4.5 million, which consisted of royalties earned on sales of Tysabri.

Net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and change in fair value of the royalty rights assets of $30.1 million, which consisted of the change in estimated fair value of our royalty rights assets, primarily related to Depomed; interest revenue from note receivable investments to CareView Communications of $800,000; and product revenues of $32.6 million, which consisted of $25.1 million from sales of Tekturna and Tekturna HCT in the United States, Rasilez and Rasilez HCT in the rest of the world, and $7.5 million for product sales of the LENSAR Laser System.

Total revenues increased by 2% when compared to the same period in 2016. We received $32.8 million in net cash royalties from our royalty rights in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $25.3 million for the same period of 2016. The decrease in interest revenues was primarily due to the sale of the kaleo note receivable investment in September 2017, and the increase in product revenues were derived from the sale of the LENSAR Laser System, which PDL did not begin to recognize until May 2017.

Operating expenses were $38.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $74.2 million for the same period of 2016. The decrease in operating expenses as compared to the same period in 2016 was primarily a result of prior year period loss on the extinguishment of the Direct Flow Medical note receivable, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses related to the acquisition of Noden and LENSAR, contributing an additional $13.8 million of cost of product revenue and $6 million in sales and marketing expenses due to an increase in Noden's U.S. sales force.

Turning to the full year 2017 results. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, our net income attributable to PDL shareholders was $110.7 million or $0.71 per share. Total revenues were $320.1 million. Total revenues increased by 31% when compared to the same period in 2016. The decrease in royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents is due to the expiration of a patent license agreement with Genentech and reduced royalties on Tysabri.

The increase in royalty rights' change in fair value was primarily due to the year-to-date increase in fair value of the Depomed royalty asset by $134.1 million. We received $107.3 million in net cash royalties, including a one-time settlement payment from Valeant related to the royalty audit of Glumetza from our royalty rights for the full year of 2017 compared to $72.6 million for the same period of 2016.

License and other revenue increased by $19.6 million primarily due to a one-time $19.5 million payment from Merck as a part of a settlement agreement to resolve the patent infringement lawsuit related to Keytruda. Operating expenses were $126.3 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 compared to $114.9 million for the same period of 2016. Of the $126.3 million in expenses in 2017, $32.9 million relate to PDL operations, $72.3 million to Noden and $21.1 million is LENSAR-related. Of these expenses, approximately $30.5 million are noncash items and primarily the result of the amortization of Noden intangible assets.

Turning to our condensed balance sheet results on Slide 14. We had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investments of $532.1 million at December 31, 2017 compared to $242.1 million at December 31, 2016. Not reflected in this reported cash balance is the fact that last month, we completed the retirement of the remaining $126.4 million of principal of our 4% convertible senior notes. We currently only have $150 million in debt in the form of 2.75% convertible senior notes, which come due in December 2021. Based upon repayment of the notes and operations in January and February, our cash balance as of today is approximately $409 million.

Operator, at this time, we are ready to open the call up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Phil Nadeau with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Phil Nadeau

Thanks for taking my questions. First, just a couple of clarifying questions on the financials. On the Tekturna sales that you booked ex-U.S. for Q4, was that a full quarter's worth of Tekturna sales? Or was that the sales that you booked just since November, when marketing was assumed?

Pete Garcia

So it was a full quarter of revenue, but partially, the first month of the quarter was through the Novartis profit transfer and the other two quarters were primarily as a result of the marketing authorizations having been transferred to Noden for the EU and Switzerland. There still is an outstanding profit transfer in Canada that would be reflected – still reflected potentially in the first quarter of 2018.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. So it will be fair to say all three months had been – had you been booking maybe all three months, the revenue ex-U.S. would have been somewhat higher, call it, $12 million, $13 million, something like that?

Pete Garcia

We haven't given the number, but yes, it would be higher. But as addition, the COGS would also be higher.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. That makes sense. And then second question is on the change in fair value that you booked in the quarter. So can you give us some sense of how much of that number was actual royalty payments from Valeant versus accounting adjustment in fair value? And I read the press release, where it also seems like there was a one-time settlement that occurred in the quarter. How much of that contributed to the quarter revenue?

Pete Garcia

So the – let me try to take the last one first. So the actual cash payment was $13 million from Valeant. That was for an audit on Glumetza, actually, dating back to the Salix days, and that – the actual cash came in in the fourth quarter. We had an agreed settlement, so those numbers were somewhat reflected in the fair value as of the third quarter. So it's a little bit apples and oranges, unfortunately.

Phil Nadeau

Okay.

Pete Garcia

On the fair value, we don't split out anything related to Glumetza. We treat all of the assets as one asset for reporting purposes.

Phil Nadeau

Yes. So sorry, for the change in fair value, how much of that was – and maybe you just answered my question, but how much of that was the accounting adjustment for the change in fair value versus the actual royalties received during the quarter?

Pete Garcia

So for the quarter, for Depomed, we actually received – the change in fair value was – or the total was about $40 million. So we actually had a reduction in the change in fair value of those other assets, which netted our revenue – or change in fair value to about $30 million. So there's kind of a $10 million write-down in some of those other assets.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. That's very helpful. And then last, just a broader picture question. Where are you turning your attention to next in terms of business development? What areas can trigger you? What type of product categories are you going to target next?

John McLaughlin

Phil, this is John. So as your question implies, obviously, with respect to Neos, we like pediatrics. We thought that was an important play. That may be something we continue to look at. Obviously, we have a cardiovascular franchise, specifically hypertension calling on primary care physicians. We are looking at products that would be complementary to that franchise. Much beyond that, we haven't given public guidance simply for competitive reasons.

Yes, there are other areas we're focused on. I would say a common denominator for the areas we're focusing on are areas where a small sales force of 100 or 200 can be competitive. If you look at the characteristics of the things we're picking on, that would certainly be true. For example, Neos, we thought their sales force needs to be bigger. If you look at Noden, obviously, we've been increasing the sales force there. Cardiovascular is generally crowded, but frankly, there isn't a lot of noise in the hypertension market because it's generic.

So you can get voice – share of voice with a reasonably small sales force. So that's a common characteristic. You're not going to see us doing deals where it's a 500-person sales force. That's just not the niche we're looking at. And I'm sorry, but for competitive reasons, we want to be a little less disclosive in terms of therapeutic areas.

Phil Nadeau

Yes, fair enough. Thanks for taking my questions.

John McLaughlin

Thank you.

John McLaughlin

Hey, Max.

Maxim Jacobs

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So I was just wondering, what was driving the 50% sequential jump in LENSAR revenues? Was it the PES acquisition?

John McLaughlin

In summary, no. It's – in part, it's the underlying business. I mean, they actually did pare a number of transactions, as you – maybe just to step back for a second. So as you're aware, what they do is – it's a two-part business model. About 10% or so on the whole of their business is from the sale of machines, and about 90% of it comes from leasing revenues, which also would include use of the machines. So they get paid for each use.

What they have been doing is they've been expanding outside the United States, so they had a number of transactions outside the United States, including sales of machines. Predominant – and predominant in those sales force – actually, the market in China, it's a place where they're trying to establish a bigger footprint in terms of some relationships.

To your – implicit in your question, though, is would we expect them to see more revenue from the PES deal? Yes, we would. That would come up later in future quarters. It was just closed recently, so it hasn't really started flowing through their books. But we do expect they will see more revenue from that. It just doesn't hit yet.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay, great. And then can you comment on like how profitable is that segment right now?

John McLaughlin

Overall, they're losing money slightly. They are pretty close. And what we've said publicly is we think they're going to continue to be pretty close. We do anticipate that we're going to mix up. And they are expecting growth, to be clear. The segment overall is growing, and they're doing a nice job of growing it. But having said that, there are a couple of modest target investments we want to make in terms of taking the device. And as you're well aware, in the device world, you can expand the applications of the device by using additional instruments of the end of the device.

There are some – in 2017, they actually got three additional indications beyond refractive cataract surgery. There are some others they're working on. There's a couple of appliances they want to develop to put on the machine. And there's also some broader therapeutic areas they want to explore, all within the ophthalmology. That's something we're meeting with the Board of Directors on, just want to come to some conclusion as to how to prioritize. As you probably heard from my comments, we've been very fortunate in being able to enhance that board to guide some of those decisions to create value and expedite their growth.

Maxim Jacobs

Wonderful. That was very helpful. And then just on CareView, can you maybe expand on kind of what's going on there and why the modification was needed?

John McLaughlin

Sure. The modification – so these are folks – to refresh everybody's recollection, when we initially made the investment, basically, they had, among other things, a virtual bedrail system for hospital applications to prevent patients from falling out of bed. And rather than having a CDR in each room, you could use central monitoring, and it was cost-effective. But to be clear, it's a capital-intensive exercise, and it takes a number of months once you get a contract to install them.

And so what that means was, frankly, they were burning a little more capital than they anticipated. They have been paying interest on it as part of the restructuring of the relationship with them. They raised additional equity to finance their efforts.

They have a second line of business, which we find to be very attractive and, frankly, less capital-intensive. And it's the installation of similar systems but in senior care facilities, to warn if patients fall or to alert if they fall or they're not taking their medications, et cetera. And that's a subscription model, is less capital-intensive. They just launched it. And we think there's significant growth potential, and that one, in fact, it could be a really high-growth business. We also have interest secured – our notes that are secured against that business as well.

So given the fact that they seem to be picking up in contracts in the first quarter of 2018, we've seen some nice growth there. To be clear, there will be a lag in terms of revenues because it takes a while to install units.

Second, in mid-February, they announced a second line of business, which is not as capital-intensive and which will produce revenues more quickly, frankly. We thought it was appropriate in the context of a raise from additional capital to restructure relationship. We like it. They've been a constructive partner. We've been working with them carefully, and we'll continue to, on a monthly basis, monitor their progress.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay, great. Again, that was very helpful. And then just one last question. Now on the Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings deal for China and et cetera, I was wondering, were any revenues booked from that agreement? And just kind of how should we be thinking about like the timing of future revenues from it?

Pete Garcia

So there were no revenues booked in the fourth quarter. The deal was signed at the end of December. There is kind of agreed-to minimums associated with that, and so those would be reflected in 2018.

Maxim Jacobs

Okay. So there were no upfront payments or anything?

John McLaughlin

No, Max, there wasn't. And we made a conscious decision not to do that. So we like Dr. Lee's – these are some folks that I've dealt with in other times past. The product is approved in China. But the medical practice with respect to hypertension in China is a little different than it is, for example, in the U.S. and Europe. And by that, what I mean is calcium channel blockers are much more commonly used in China, for example, than are ACEs or ARBs.

And so one of the reasons we liked Dr. Lee's among the other folks we were talking to in China is they're prepared to make some investments to do combination studies with calcium channel blockers. You're aware that, for example, outside of China, we actually have a combination product with a diuretic. We call it Tekturna HCT, Rasilez HCT in rest of world.

And as we talked with key opinion leaders, it became apparent to us that given the predominant use of calcium channel blockers in that region of the world, a combination study would make a great deal of sense. In fact, Novartis actually thought about it but never did it. And Lee's willingness to pay for that, operate it and run it in a timely fashion, frankly, we thought was a better investment than a couple of million dollars upfront, frankly.

Maxim Jacobs

Great, makes sense.

John McLaughlin

And to be clear, we did get – I'm sorry, Max. I should say we did get a modest payment upfront. But to be clear, I think it was like $1 million or something. So we didn't do it for free. It was modest. But we skewed the economics to get that clinical work done.

Maxim Jacobs

Sure, that makes sense. Thank you so much, guys.

Pete Garcia

Thank you.

John McLaughlin

Thank, Max.

John McLaughlin

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us on the call this afternoon. Please continue to stay tuned for updates on our progress in the months ahead. We look forward to presenting next week at the Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston and at the H. C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in April. We hope to see some of you there. Thanks again, and have a good afternoon, all.

