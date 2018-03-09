Finisar's (FNSR) CEO Michael Hurlston on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Hurlston - CEO

Kurt Adzema - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Troy Jensen - Piper Jaffray

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Alex Henderson - Needham and Company

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Mike Genovese - MKM Partners

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets

Tim Savageaux - Northland Securities

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Dave Kang - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Michael Hurlston

Before discussing our quarterly results, I want to take a moment to say that it's an honor for me to join Finisar and I'm excited to be part of such a great company. In the last few weeks, I've had the opportunity to meet many of our employees and customers and it's clear that we have world-class technologies, products, and talent. Our customers clearly value what we do and appreciate the close partnerships that we have with them. I hope to bring some of my consumer electronics experience to the company as we expand into new segments and opportunities.

I also want to thank Jerry Rawls for having the vision to start Finisar 30 years ago and leading this company to become the world's largest optical component supplier. It would not have been possible without Jerry's leadership. On behalf of our board of directors and all of the Finisar employees, I would like to thank Jerry and wish him the best in his retirement.

Finally, we are looking forward to the upcoming Optical Fiber Conference and we will have some exciting new products to showcase next week.

Now I will let Kurt review the numbers. Kurt?

Kurt Adzema

Thanks, Michael.

Overall revenues for the third fiscal quarter grew to $332.4 million from $332.2 million in the second quarter. Sale of datacom products increased by $9.5 million or 3.7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily this was from strong demand and record revenues in our third fiscal quarter from a 100-gig QSFP28 transceivers for data center as well as high revenues for our VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing. This was offset by lower sales of our 40-gig QSFP and a 100-gig CFP and CFP2 Ethernet transceivers.

Sales of telecom products decreased by $9.3 million or 12.3% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily driven by the impact of one-month of the annual telecom price reductions and lower revenues from our Chinese OEM customers.

In the second quarter, we had two 10% or greater customers. Our top 10 customers represented 63.3% of total revenues compared to 60.2% in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.6% compared to 30.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to unfavorable product mix, the impact of one-month of the telecom price reductions, and the non-cash impact of an increase in inventory reserves.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $72.4 million compared to $74.6 million in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $22.7 million or 6.8% of revenue compared to $25.9 million or 7.8% of revenue in the second quarter, primarily due to lower gross margins.

Interest and other income was approximately $3 million in the quarter.

Non-GAAP income was $22.8 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to $26.1 million or $0.23 in the second quarter, primarily due to lower gross margins and to higher non-GAAP taxes.

Non-GAAP taxes for the third quarter were approximately $3 million. This increase of $0.8 million over the second quarter was primarily the result of an unrealized gain in China due to the weakening U.S. dollar relative to the Chinese Renminbi. This had an approximate $0.01 negative impact on our non-GAAP earnings per share.

During the third quarter, for GAAP purposes, we had a one-time approximately $42 million non-cash tax expense as the result of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed in December 2017. Non-GAAP tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 11%. The non-GAAP tax rate for fiscal 2019 is expected to be approximately 11% to 13%.

Average diluted shares for the third quarter for non-GAAP purposes totaled 115.7 million. Average diluted shares are expected to be approximately 116 million in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Capital expenditures excluding Sherman, Texas, were approximately $38.6 million in the third quarter. In addition, during the quarter we spent approximately $20.2 million related to the purchase of an approximately 700,000 square foot facility in Sherman, Texas. This new site will be used to expand our manufacturing capacity for VCSELs using six-inch wafers.

Construction continues on the third building of our Wuxi manufacturing site. We expect construction of this building will be completed in the second half of calendar 2018.

Capital expenditures excluding Sherman for the fourth quarter are estimated to be $45 million of which approximately $8 million is related to the construction and fit out of the third Wuxi manufacturing building. In addition, for Sherman, for the uplift of the building and additional equipment, we expect capital expenditures of approximately $55 million in the fourth quarter.

We excluded from our non-GAAP results, a number of charges or benefits were either non-cash or considered outside of our core ongoing operating results. These totaled $78.5 million of charges last quarter. We included all these items as required under GAAP. We generated net loss of $55.7 million or $0.49 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.05 of diluted share in the second quarter.

That concludes my comments and I'll turn it back to Michael.

Michael Hurlston

Thanks, Kurt.

We expect revenues for our fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million. The expected decline in revenues compared to the prior quarter is driven primarily by lower demand for VCSEL arrays, lower revenues from 40-gig datacom transceivers, and lower telecom revenue driven primarily by the full three-month impact of the telecom price reductions that Kurt spoke to earlier.

We expect fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margins to be approximately 27% to 28% as a result of the impact of lower revenue levels and the full three-months of the annual telecom price negotiation which typically take effect on January 1st.

We expect operating expenses to be relatively flat and non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be approximately 4%.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.15 per share.

While our third quarter financial performance is disappointing, and the outlook for the industry in the next few quarters expected to be challenging, I'm optimistic that we can ultimately improve our financial results through a combination of improved execution and a healthier demand environment.

We're currently reviewing all aspects of how we do business in the markets we participate in. I expect that I'll be able to share with you all a complete vision of our plans for the company in our next earnings call in June. While I believe the near-term will remain challenging for the industry, this type of environment often creates exciting opportunities.

In addition, I believe, we can ultimately restore the company's gross and operating margins back to historic levels over time.

With that, I'm going to turn it back over to Chantel and open it up for questions. Chantel?

Operator

Your first question comes from Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you very much for taking my questions and welcome Michael. I guess given what -- given the margin profile on the guidance, I'm wondering if you could point to any bright spots in telecom if there are any comments on the ROADM business or the qualification of all of your products in U.S. Metro or things you could point to as positives? And then any commentary we could have on overall datacom pricing and the impact that that is having on gross margin?

Kurt Adzema

Well I'll start with your last part of your question first and maybe then I'll turn over to Michael to talk about some of the new products on the telecom side. Certainly, as we know, last calendar year, we were largely in a constrained environment in our 100-gig QSFP28 product line and as we talked about in the past as a relatively benign pricing environment. I think given now that there's more of an equilibrium between supply and demand we are definitely seeing stronger price erosion and competition as it relates to that 100-gig QSFP28 product line.

Michael Hurlston

And let me add a little bit, Kurt, I'd say in general the telecom environments has been pressed by these price reductions that we talked about that we saw beginning in the calendar year. We do expect some improvement in the back half of the year primarily coming from our WSS product line. We expect some uplift in the Chinese market and we should see some improvement there.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then just one last question on gross margin, if you take a look at all the CapEx for the new facility and you consider some sort of timing towards the end of this year or early next year, should there be an up -- how quickly will that translate into an uptick in gross margin overall?

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think ultimately uptick in gross margin especially as it relates to the Sherman facility is going to come down to volume and yields. And so there will be a ramp period of course, but as we've said before we expect our VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing to be margin accretive for our company. But we got to get Sherman up and running and like I said it's high volume and yield dependent.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Troy Jensen with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Troy Jensen

Hey, thanks for taking my question and looking forward to working with you, Michael. A quick question on Telco, if you can dive into that a little bit more, I mean most of the competitors in this space you have been reporting strength in the telco business. And I know I understand you had one-month telco pricing erosion, but can you talk about did the ROADMs grow sequentially, did the ACO qualification start to ramp, any more color would be great?

Michael Hurlston

Sure. So I think WSS in general was actually flat to down a little bit. We had had a strong quarter in WSS in the prior quarter.

In terms of I think the second part of your question was the CFP2 ACO, we haven't really seen an uptick in that yet as we had mentioned last quarter; we did get a qualification done with a key customer. However, I think as Jerry mentioned on the last call, we believe that customer has some inventory and so we really are not going to see the benefit of that until fiscal 2019.

Troy Jensen

And Kurt, a follow-up for you here, can you just talk about when you guys onload the Sherman facility, I mean what do you think happens to the gross margin profile, when would that impact the model, will you non-GAAP that out of the estimates?

Kurt Adzema

I'm sorry, when you said we unload the facility.

Troy Jensen

No, when you onload. When the facility comes on and there is no revenues but expenses. Can you just talk about what the gross and operating margins will look like?

Kurt Adzema

Sure. So I think again we had this quarter as it related to Sherman approximately about 600K of expenses. And I think if you look at the non-GAAP -- GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliation we excluded that from the result. So we're going to be incurring start-up costs before we get to commercial production in Sherman and we are non-GAAPing those out and that amounted to in this quarter a small amount of only 600K. But those expenses are definitely going to ramp significantly as we get closer and closer to getting that facility up and running and ultimately going into commercial production.

Troy Jensen

Got it. Last question I will cede the floor. Can you let us know who had any VCSEL design wins for tablets?

Michael Hurlston

We can't comment around specific design wins. I think we're obviously optimistic about the space and we see quite a bit of opportunity and I think the number of opportunities is increasing, but to get into where the opportunities are and with which customers, it's probably not appropriate.

Troy Jensen

Okay, understood. I'll see you guys next week.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patrick Newton with Stifel. Your line is open.

Patrick Newton

Yes, good afternoon, Michael and Kurt thank you for taking my questions and welcome to the team, Michael. First one, Kurt, is that I guess ask some gross margin questions different way. Maybe a two part question number one is could you help us understand how big of a headwind the 3D sensing business is currently given the Allen facility I'm guessing is staffed up for a larger ramp than perhaps you saw? And then, I guess secondly you've had a pretty good line of sight on intermediate term margin trends in the past given kind of a pipeline of new product introductions or ways that you thought mix could change. And I guess is there anything that you see in the pipeline that could improve your mix a few quarters out or should we read to the commentary from Michael saying that there's some softness in there an intermediate term to mean that margins could kind stay in the sub 30s range for multi quarter period?

Kurt Adzema

Yes, I guess to take the first part of the question, I mean, certainly we're not producing and selling as many VCSEL arrays as we would like at this point in time. Like we said, I think Michael said, we're working on our yields, they're not where we would like them to be. So obviously as we continue to make progress there both from a production perspective, but from a demand perspective that should be helpful to us.

I think in the second part of the question, I do think again the pricing environment is definitely more challenging than it was last year especially on the datacom and so that is kind of a headwind for this business right now. So I'd say we never give more than one quarter guidance, as you know, very well either on revenue, on margins, but certainly I think the near-term appears challenging, but we are optimistic in the back half things will start to improve, both in terms of hopefully some revenue on the core business but also additional VCSEL business.

Patrick Newton

And that was a second half calendar, comment?

Kurt Adzema

Yes.

Patrick Newton

Okay, thank you. And then, Michael, I find it pretty interesting that you spent more than the last 15 years of your life at a semiconductor company that was a pioneer in shifting to a fabulous model and also very aggressive with M&A. And now you're the CEO of an optical company that has its roots solidly tied to vertical integration in an industry that nearly all participants believe requires consolidation. So I know you've only been at the home for less than a quarter but I'd appreciate your thoughts on how you're thinking about an outsourced model versus vertical integration and what your view is on the need and potential for consolidation in the industry in Finisar's role?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, Patrick I read that the comments from last quarter it looked like you were throwing your hat in the ring for this job, so you would have been excellent at this. But I think in both comments first with respect to the vertical integration, as I said, what's going on right now is really I'm reviewing all aspects of the business and trying to apply some of what we did have in outsourced model and look at this through a new lens. I would say at this point everything's on the table and I think in the asymptote in a lot of the businesses the vertical integration strategy absolutely makes sense, but we're looking at everything at this point.

And then I think relative to mergers and acquisitions as you said it's probably too early to comment in any specific. I do think that there are challenges here and that you've got a number of companies who are supplying components to Chinese vendors and other vendors are able to put together modules and that presents a challenge to really do significant roll-ups. But we're looking at everything and as we said in the remarks we're definitely going to come back in June with some more specifics in terms of what our -- our longer-term plans are.

Patrick Newton

Great, thank you for taking the questions, and good luck in the quarter.

Michael Hurlston

Thanks, Patrick.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Henderson with Needham and Company. Your line is open.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. Couple of questions. First off on the pricing side of the equation, I know you guys had said that pricing was fairly stable in the back half of calendar 2017 and that you're now starting to see heavy price erosion now but isn't that simply a function of the way you've contracted prices over the course of the last year as opposed to keeping track of market prices. In other words, if you had been marking the market prices over the last two or three quarters, I think the prices came down quite hard the back half of last year and may have -- maybe not declining as much as you're seeing now, can you talk about the discrepancy between market prices and your prices that -- those two alternative trajectories?

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think as we talked about on the last couple calls I think our team did a great job in the second half of the calendar year kind of optimizing margins and revenue based on the fact that we were definitely still on a constrained environment, which I think is the point that you're getting to, Alex, but you're correct as supply has equaled demand and we've reached more of an equilibrium, and we're definitely seeing more price erosion now. How that's comparing to the price erosion, our competitors are seeing given the fact that maybe they started to see the price erosion impact themselves sooner, I can't really comment on.

But certainly, as we talked about, I do feel like we're definitely seeing more now and I do think we did a good job especially in the second half of last year kind of optimizing things given we were constrained but that's no longer the case at this point.

Alex Henderson

All right. On a separate subject, I know you guys don't want to quantify the 3D sensing, but I think you've talked about capacity at the existing plant being up in the $20 million plus range it sounds like you're running it less than half capacity here in maybe in the January quarter but at least in the April quarter; is that the right way to think about that sort of generic ballpark of where you're running here.

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I think -- I think Alex you're right, I mean we don't really want to go through the numbers and we haven't broken those out historically. I think your capacity estimate is close to accurate. I'd say based on where we are with customer demand and based on where we are on the yield curve, I think you could see as much as maybe $25 million of capacity at the Allen facility. But I generally I'd say $20 million to $25 million is kind of the right range.

Alex Henderson

Okay. And so are we absorbing significant amount of costs because of underutilization of that facility is that part of the gross margin pressure and if so how much of pressure does that represent.

Kurt Adzema

Well, again I think there I would say two things. First of all there this industry has or some of the applications for where the 3D sensing pixels go to tend to have some sort of seasonality to it. And so, I think you are starting to see and our competitors are seeing some of that seasonality as it comes to a revenue perspective. I think that being said, we are continue to build some volume to get ready for what we hope is increased demand, driven by product cycles in the second half of the year.

But you're right that we need -- I think we are not producing as much as we are capable of and part of that is yield and part of that is obviously the demand isn't at where we would like it to be. But we do still feel very bullish about our position in this industry and our customer interactions and do feel bullish about what will happen in the second half of the year.

Alex Henderson

Is it reasonable to think that if you are anticipating a very strong demand in say the October, January quarters that you might build $30 million or $40 million, $50 million worth of inventory in anticipation of that during the lull period or is it unlikely that you would you want to do that take that risk on?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, again I don't want to quantify. But certainly as I think that the expectation would be that we would be able to build ahead, so certainly our plan is that we're going to load the fab up as much as we can, as Kurt said, taking yield and customer demand profile into account, but I certainly think that you can expect us to build ahead as appropriate.

Alex Henderson

That's helpful. One last question I'll cede the floor. Lot of discussions about CWDM4 undermining LR. You guys don't usually talk about things in the context of the distance parameters, but could you talk a little bit about your exposure within the LR space as clearly there's an extension of CWDM4 past the 2 kilometer range into the 10 plus range which is undermining the higher price point to the traditional LR market.

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think, all I really wanted to say is, is what we said last quarter, is -- you definitely seeing on a kind of a overall basis a shift from our LR4 to CWDM4 in the variance -- the various variance of CWDM4. So I would say that trend continues. We talked about how margins were less than expected, one of the reasons why, was an unfavorable product mix and we certainly saw meaningfully less LR4 revenue this quarter and significant growth in CWDM4. But I'm not going to get into all the different variance of each of those products, but the trend you're correct the trend is continuing where there's more CWDM4 and that's growing where we saw last quarter of less LR4.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Clark with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Doug Clark

Hi thanks for taking my question, and Michael welcome. First one is piggybacking off of that inventory comment, Kurt, inventories continued to climb in the balance sheet, I'm wondering if that is directly attributable to 3D sensing or other products as well and how you think about inventory management broadly?

Kurt Adzema

Yes, inventory is much higher than we would like it to be honestly, our inventory turns were not where we'd like them to be. I don't think that. I don't think some of that obviously is attributable to our Allen facility, but it's broader than that. I think a lot of it has to do with some of the product transitions that are going on as well. So as you see certain products continue to grow strongly like CWDM4, but if that other products like CFP or CFP2 Ethernet that are dropping off faster than expected. And so now there is a bit of an inventory hangover that we have and I think that's going to take multiple quarters to work through and it's going to be highly dependent on getting revenue growing again and hopefully growing with the products that we have the inventory for. So we're working hard on that issue. It's not where we would like it to be, but at the same time I think operations is one of our strong suites and so I'm sure we will work through this inventory overhang.

Doug Clark

Okay. Thanks that's helpful. And then two-part question on VCSELs and 3D sensing, there was a quote or comment from a member of the Finisar team talking about the Sherman facility being production ready in October. I'm curious if that is initial volumes full production or if you can just give a little bit of an updated timeline three months after the last quarter of where you think Sherman will be and when it will be fully available? And then also you mentioned $55 million in related CapEx in the April quarter, can you give us any sense for how long and how high CapEx will be on that Sherman facility over the next several quarters?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, Doug, let me take the first part of the question. I think that it's certainly; we've said before that our intention is to have the Sherman facility online in the second half of the year. Our target is sometime in the fall. I think that's a reasonable expectation and but I think a lot depends on again our ability to ramp things are certainly some unknowns between now and then. So our goal is to have it online in that timeframe and it remains to be seen whether we can do it, we're charging as hard as we can to that date. I will let Kurt handle the second part of the question.

Kurt Adzema

Yes. So in terms of the building and the building uplift and kind of what I'd say is the first phase of capacity expansion in Sherman, I think, our total we estimated to be about $150 million. So approximately $50 million of which is the building which we bought this past quarter plus the uplift of the building, and then the rest is equipment, we spent $20 million last quarter, as I mentioned, expect to spend about $55 million this quarter I would say, probably another $55 million the next quarter, and then the remainder the following quarter. But the exact timing obviously is a little hard to predict but it's $150 million is our best estimate at this time for this initial phase.

Doug Clark

Okay, great. Thanks for the detail guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Simon Leopold with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Simon Leopold

Great. Michael welcome to the team. Wanted to start up by getting an update on your view on the annual price negotiation, we generally talk about the sector range of annual decreases of 10% to 15%, could you let us know how the negotiations played out for you?

Michael Hurlston

Sure. And again for clarification, you're talking about the annual telecom price negotiations and I think, as we said on the last call, it was at the higher end of the 10% to 15% range not that surprising given the demand environment on the telecom side right now, but absolutely it was kind of closer to that higher end of the range, but there's always it's highly dependent on product and highly dependent on customer.

Simon Leopold

And could you update us on your thoughts on the China market, how material was China demand in the quarter you just reported and what are your current expectations for order improvement coming from the Chinese market?

Kurt Adzema

So China was -- our Chinese OEMs were down a little bit last quarter, and I would say our outlook is still uncertain there. I think, as Michael mentioned, we do expect to see towards kind of the second half a pick up on the WSS side as it relates to domestic deployments of WSS. But I still think things remain uncertain as usual anything related to China.

Simon Leopold

Because I think on the last call I believe Jerry suggested that China might not recover until calendar 2019, some of your peers have suggested a second half calendar 2018 improvement, I want to get a better understanding why your view might be different than theirs?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I mean it's hard to comment on what other people are saying. But I think in general our environment is uncertain as it's been. And so, I think it's hard for anybody to call what's going on in China. China is extremely tough as you know and our best visibility is around the WSS product, where we're seeing some strength, but generally the picture remains uncertain.

Simon Leopold

And one last one I'd like to check in on where you are in terms of the direct web scale sales, I think you had a pretty decent percent if I recall roughly 15% of sales into the -- that vertical last quarter, I wanted to check in to see how that was going in the current quarter and your outlook? Thank you.

Kurt Adzema

Sure. So I do think it depends obviously if you're talking about percent of datacom versus percent of overall revenue, but I do think as we kind of bucketize this typically on the datacom side, it’s well north of 20% of our revenue is on the Web 2.0 side if you want to call at that.

I think as you look into calendar 2018, we surely expect that business from a unit perspective to continue to grow and I think the question just becomes what is the pricing environment like and how much does that offset the unit growth. So I think there's still some uncertainty there about that, but obviously that from a unit perspective that's a very -- still very much a growing business and I think what we're trying to do is expand that customer sets up. So obviously it's been concentrated for a while under a handful of players that everybody can name but you're starting to see additional players or opportunities as it relates to Web 2.0 that we are pursuing.

Simon Leopold

Great, thanks for taking my questions. We'll see you next week.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line from Mike Genovese with MKM Partners. Your line is open.

Mike Genovese

Yes, thanks very much. I think last quarter you guys said that between Allen and Sherman if you look at some number quarters into the future should be at about $100 million in capacity for 3D sensing for quarter; is that still a good number when we expect to get there and when do we think demand will require that much for a quarter?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, let me try to address that. I mean I think that the whole operation sort of comes in multiple phases. I would say as we initially bring Sherman on, I wouldn't expect more than $50 million to $60 million of revenue capacity out of the Sherman facility. And I think we can certainly in the first phase build Sherman to a capacity of $80 million plus. But I don't think at least in that initial phase, I don't think $100 million is the right number. I think in the asymptote as we go out some distance and time and build on multiple phases, I think then you can see the $100 million, but certainly in the initial phase I wouldn't think about $100 million being a right number.

Mike Genovese

Do you have anything to share on demand fronts, I mean obviously seasonality right now things are looking good for that product but if we go out into the strong part of the cycle for the next build from the customer, how are you seeing about demands then?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I think it's again it's hard to comment on the overall business, but I think as we look at the 3D sensing business, as Kurt said, in the back half of the calendar year we certainly expect a significant pickup and demand in shipments. I think a reasonable expectation is that the first part of the cycles will be shipping out of the Allen facility, and then, we'll be looking to transition to Sherman as soon as possible.

Mike Genovese

Just a couple more from me. First, do you have any recent qualifications through ROADM WSS either with U.S. customers or Chinese customers recently to report?

Kurt Adzema

Yes. So the update there is that we don't have any recent stuff as it relates to the line card. We've actually decided to stop some of our line card development activities recently, just given the fact that it's taken it -- took us longer to try to get qualified than expected, and the key customer already had two sources. So the answer is we don't have any new line card activities or WSS activities to report on.

Michael Hurlston

Yes, Mike, I would say just to add follow-up on what Kurt said, I think in general from my initial remarks, I think line cards is an area that we're taking specific attention to, as Kurt said, we have made a decision to stop some activity there. We'll be reviewing all of that as we go forward and seeing how we could best fit into that that customer set.

Mike Genovese

Great, okay. Last question from me is just, if we just assume or hypothetically if overall demand in China they were clearly building a lot more networks, metro, provincial, et cetera and clearly the demand environment of China were to strengthen which is obviously hypothetical at this point. What specific products would you be participating in and would you expect to turn up for you? I mean I'm sure you’re going to say ROADM but is there anything else besides that that you would expect to get stronger if the Chinese demands turned up?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I mean I think we obviously play with the Chinese OEMs across the portfolio and I think our relationships with the key customers has been strong. We've obviously, as Kurt talked to, we've historically, as the run-up happened in 2017, we saw tremendous amount of benefit I think again hypothetical is that market rationalizes and heats up, we would expect to see good care there and given our relationships across the customer set I think we would fare well.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Mark Kelleher

Great, thanks for taking the questions. Michael, let me extend my welcome as well. In the past, you've indicated, you've given us some general insight into the QSFP28 revenue growth maybe sequential or year-over-year, is there any more insight you can give into that level of growth?

Michael Hurlston

Well I think what we said last quarter was that in our fiscal Q2 we had done something in the ballpark of $100 million that quarter and that we expected to grow approximately in the $15 million range in this quarter and I'd say we're approximately lived up to expectations there. I think as we look forward to Q4, as I mentioned, we expect units growth to continue, but given some of the price erosion that we're seeing whether or not that leads to revenue growth is to be determined.

Mark Kelleher

Okay, great. That's great insight. Is there an ability as the market shifts to CWDM4; is there ability within your manufacturing process to help the gross margins, can you squeeze improved gross margins out of improved facility manufacturing?

Michael Hurlston

I would say this that on CWDM4, we have a number of different products in the pipeline that help the cost. It's obviously a key focus because, as Kurt said, it's something that we see being important not just now, but in the future quarters. So from a development standpoint cost is a huge focus and we're certainly working on cost reductions on the basic product. To your point always manufacturing costs is a focus and squeezing every penny we can out of the factories is a key issue, so I would expect to see improvement on both factors.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Kisner with Loop Capital Markets. Your line is open.

James Kisner

Thank you very much. Again I'll echo various comments, welcome, Michael. So I just want to talk about 40-gig and 10-gig for a second, so you've given us a lot of help on 100-gig and you pointed to 40-gig being weak that actually was different one of your datacenter focused competitor saw. But I mean it sounds like, it seemed to you like 40-gig is now kind of rolling over should we expect to kind of rapidly decline or is it kind of basing here at the current level? And sort of same question on 10-gig I'm just also kind of wondering, if indeed those are keep rolling off I mean are you confident that datacom is going to be kind of growing to sequentially through the year at least directionally driven by the ramp of CWDM4?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I'd say first of all I don't -- not exactly sure what competitors are talking about but I think our Q2 40-gig was actually pretty healthy relative to some of our competitors. So maybe they had a bit of a bounce, but 40-gig was definitely down this quarter and we expect it to continue to be down over time. We've always said supply and demand reached equilibrium for 100-gig QSFP28 that we would expect 40-gig to start the fall off and I think it's falling off as -- as we expected when we reached equilibrium. So it's definitely one of the reasons as we listed earlier that we're going to see revenue decline, expect to see revenue decline this quarter.

James Kisner

I mean what's happening with 10-gig is that more stable with enterprise, buying or what does that look like?

Michael Hurlston

You know, 10-gig has stabilized some. I'd say it's -- so I think it was relatively flat last quarter. I think it will be flat to maybe slightly down this quarter but it’s definitely stabilized versus we saw pretty severe I'd say 10-gigs degradation at the beginning of calendar 2017. And I think that was part of which, as Jerry said, a couple of quarters ago was related to some of the Web 2.0 that we're still choosing some 10-gig that we're moving off of it. But I'd say for kind of the enterprise as you call it, it's stable where you expect of course 10-gig to decline over time just like all legacy products do and ultimately for people to do -- to deploy the newer products but it's been more stable lately.

James Kisner

Okay. And just, really here just to go back to LR4 for QSFP28, I mean it sound like there's definitely headwinds on LR4 I'm wondering is that going to keep going down, going forward as well, so you're pretty much in datacom, but then X 3D sensing pretty much relying on CWDM4 to kind of carry the wall for you completely or is LR4 kind of stabilizing? Can you find your point on LR4 for us?

Kurt Adzema

Well, certainly CWDM is the growth engine. And as we said, we expect the units of that to continue to grow and be the big growth engine for the web scale and the hyperscale guys. I think in terms of, when does LR4 reach some sort asymptote. I'm not ready to predict that yet. So we certainly had last couple quarters had seem decline in LR4 and I expect some further declines this quarter, but there's definitely a market for LR4, but certainly all the growth that we're seeing is CWDM4 so.

James Kisner

Okay. Just last one it seems that you don't have that much China exposure anymore, except with ROADMs ramping here at some point. But there have been comments from China, like every companies, and asked this during earning season, about the comments and then cultivating domestic at important industry and just wondering how you're thinking about that as you plan your strategy and think about impacting your business. Thanks.

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I mean I think the goal for us is to stay ahead. I think the Chinese if they end up coming in any meaningful way historically in almost any business that's been on the trailing edge and optimizing around cost. I think our 4K has been being at the leading edge and being out in front relative to new standards and new speed and speeds, so that's where we want to be and I think even in the face of increased Chinese competition if it is fact materialized I think we'll be in pretty good shape.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Savageaux with Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Tim Savageaux

Hi, good afternoon. Couple of questions for me I wanted to go back to comment on capacity in Sherman was that $50 million to $60 million is that Sherman only or Sherman plus Allen as Sherman beings to ramp just to clarify that?

Michael Hurlston

I think that the key to understand is that we at some point and that point is not yet clear, our intention is to consolidate Sherman and Allen. I think the number that I just related to $50 million to $60 million would be the Sherman number. But I think to think about your models I don't think that we're going to run simultaneously for very long in Sherman and Allen.

Tim Savageaux

Understood. So we should think about that as kind of a total capacity type number. As you look at the demand side of the equation like given your background successfully supplying both the Android and iOS sides of the house, I wonder if you have any commentary on what you're seeing from a demand standpoint on the Android side and whether that figures into your capacity planning and idea of the served market opportunity out there.

Michael Hurlston

Yes, I think we're early yet with the Android customers, I mean certainly everybody is talking about the 3D sensing and I think the world of opportunity is significant. We are working on a variety of technologies and to be able to go serve different customers and given our engagement, so far, I'm optimistic that we're going to see volume both from additional phone manufacturers as well as from segments like automotive. So we're continuing to make progress on in the customer base and developing technology, so I think that will be a good marriage between their needs and what we can produce.

Tim Savageaux

Okay. And to finish up on 3D and I do want to follow-up I mean would you say as you kind of joined the company and assess the situation that ramping Sherman would be your number one priority as CEO of Finisar at this point in time.

Michael Hurlston

We've got a lot of priorities. There's no question. I think there's a great number of opportunities. I think our 3D sensing opportunity is certainly something that we're going to focus on. I'd say in general it's a great opportunity, as I said, both for what we have on our plate and what we expect to add. So that is a very big focus of the company and of mine.

Tim Savageaux

Got it. And then just to follow-up on the numbers a little bit as you guide to Q4 talking about roughly a $20 million, $22 million sequential decline, Kurt, I think you called out three drivers there or Michael maybe you did 3D sensing, 40-gig, and telecom, I wonder if you might be able to wait those drivers with regard to their contribution to that sequential decline. Should we think of those as being about equal or some maybe better?

Kurt Adzema

I would say they are in the same ballpark but I would say they're also probably ordered sequentially. So I think probably the first would be on the VCSEL side and then the second would be 40-gig and the third would be telecom but they're all roughly in the same ballpark I'd say.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Richard Shannon

Well thanks for taking my question as well maybe I'll focus quickly on 3D sensing topic, Michael in your last responses you're talking about 3D sensing outside of the mobile space you mentioned automotive may be I’ll ask it just more broadly non-mobile there but what kind of opportunities in terms of size and timing do you see that happening for you and for the industry.

Michael Hurlston

Yes. I think it's hard to size because I think everybody is looking at it generically right now. I think if you look at automotive in specific I think you're looking at really 2020 before you'd see anything of any significance in that space. It's still hard to size because we just don't know what models people are thinking about and how deeply they adopted in the portfolio.

On the Android phone side, again, I think it's a little bit hard to say when those start ticking in; I think it'll certainly be earlier than automotive. But the size is I think again hard to say because the depth of and the model stack into which the 3D sensing appears still a little bit of a question.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that makes sense. Follow-up question for me on gross margins, Kurt, you're -- historically you've had a gap between your datacom and your telecom product lines as you define them. You talked about some significant pricing pressure in the datacom side and really this question excludes the impact the 3D sensing. How much has those gross margins contracted over the last couple of quarters or and are going forward you see those two numbers coming closer together.

Kurt Adzema

Well, I guess what I would say is first of all I do think it is highly dependent on customer and product mix right. So inside the telecom you've got plenty of products that are above our corporate average, plenty below same thing on the datacom side. So and there has not been a huge gap I'd say between datacom and telecom on average. But if you look at our business it's 80% datacom the last quarter. So I think you can look at roughly our overall -- what's happened to our overall gross margins and kind of extrapolate, what's happening on the datacom side, but there isn't on an aggregated basis, there isn't a huge difference between those two at this point.

Richard Shannon

Okay, fair enough. That's all the questions for me. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Kang with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Dave Kang

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just more questions on 3D, yes, first of all believe you guys were working on just a larger chip before are you trying to work on both larger chip as well as smaller chip.

Michael Hurlston

Yes, Dave, I think it's hard for us to comment on what we're going to work on from a roadmap perspective. At least as far as I'm aware of we've not delineated different products out there. But I would say again certainly where we are working on a variety of different things for customers both in the consumer segment and automotive, but to be more specific than that I'd be reluctant to talk about that.

Dave Kang

What about -- you talked about android customers but my understanding is that they will be at least some of them prefer edge emitters, so do you guys have edge emitters and if not, if not then when do you plan to have edge emitters.

Michael Hurlston

I think that the environment is uncertain. There's a lot of different technologies that the android customers are considering. And we're working on all the things that the android customers are taking a look at. Just net it down, specifically to edge emitters, I think would be premature, but certainly we hope to engage the customers and we think we have the right technologies to do that.

Dave Kang

Got it. Now lastly on just WSS, what's your current run rate right now?

Kurt Adzema

Dave, as you know, we're not going to give out that number. But I think in general, we've talked about it's been unfortunately, it's kind of been a bit lumpy, but it's been a relatively flat market for us, so I think that's all about I'm going to say.

Operator

That is all the time we have. I will now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Hurlston

Thank you, Chantel, and thank you everybody for joining the call. We certainly appreciate your time and attendance and we hope you'll have a great day and we look forward to you joining us again in three months. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

