American Hotel Income Properties REIT's (AHOTF) CEO Rob O'Neill on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jamie Kokoska

Thank you, Carol, good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter and 2017 full-year results conference call. Discussing AHIP's performance today are Rob O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; Ian McAuley, President; and Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of future earnings, revenue, FFO and AFFO are considered forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties.

The risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our Canadian securities filings, available on SEDAR and our website website at www.ahipreit.com.

AHIP does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect news events or circumstances, except as required by law. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of Risk Factors on AHIP's annual information form, dated March 27, 2017, which has been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Our fourth quarter and 2017 results we relapsed yesterday after market close we encourage to review our earnings release MD&A and financial statements which are available on our website as well as SEDAR. On this call we will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures for the identification of non-IFRS financial measures and most directly comparable IFRS financial measures and a reconciliation between the two [indiscernible] MD&A.

All figures discuss on today’s call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Thursday, March 8, 2018. A replay of this call will be available on our Web site.

Rob will begin today’s call with some opening remarks, and then Ian will discuss our hotel operation and strategy and Azim will provide a detailed discussion of our financial results.

I will now turn the call over to Rob O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

Rob O'Neill

Thank Jamie and thank you everyone for joining us today on our news call. 2017 was a significant and truly transformative year for AHIP. Today we stand a very different Company than we were just several quarters ago. And we are proud and excited about the platform we built and the prospects for our Company in the years ahead.

With 115 hotels now all branded under National Hotel brands and primarily located in secondary metropolitan markets across the U.S. we built a portfolio of well-established, suite oriented select service hotels. That often benefit from multiple demand generators and produce strong cash flow.

We have accomplished this using a long-term fixed rate debt financing strategy, that ensures our business and our available cash flows are well protected from any impending change to interest rates. To state this again, our mortgages have no direct exposure to short-term interest rate changes as our average fixed interest rate of 4.61% has an average term remaining of 7.6 years and that’s to 2025.

Equally relevant for today’s economic environment, our U.S. focused operations and income and U.S. dollar distribution strategy ensures no currency exchange for hedging risk. Given the appreciating U.S. dollar against [indiscernible] this strategy also provides significant value upside for our Canadian based investors.

As of this morning, we are currently providing a 10% yield based on our TSX Canadian stock price. And unlike many other REITs who generate their income on monthly or annual lease fees, our business like all hotel REITs have a natural inflationary hedge. Simply put our guestroom rates change daily. This model ensures that we have innate flexibility to adjust our rates on a real-time basis should inflation begin to grow.

This is a significant differentiator for our Company relative to many other real estate peers and one we are not sure is correctly well understood by the marketplace. So as you can see, we continue to believe we are very well positioned and often hedged against and important short-term interest rate changes or inflation.

Our 2017 results reflect many of the strategic changes we implemented during the past year, as we diversify in the higher quality and higher margin premium branded hotels. Our acquisition strategy while imperative to optimizing long-term shareholder value also required us to raise additional capital this past June and alter the capital structure of our Company, through the issuance of convertible debentures.

These acquisitions did generate some higher than expected transition costs or property integration, including filling vacant positions, initial hotel maintenance costs, and some higher property taxes. We continue to believe these properties are great asset in great market that will better position our Company for long-term success.

To demonstrate how significant our hotel portfolio has changed in the past year. Of the nearly 3500 rooms that were added to our portfolio through acquisitions, 78% were suites or extended stay room. To put that in comparison, only 16% of our rooms in Q4 last year, was suites or extended stay rooms, while 45% are today. Why the suites and extended stay hotels matter, well because they generate higher rates and generally higher margins as rooms turnover less frequently.

In the fourth quarter last year, our average premium branded hotel room had daily revenue per available room or RevPAR $72.74. In the fourth quarter of 2017 that increased 15.7% to $84.31 with the new hotels we have acquired during the year generating an average RevPAR of $92.10 and in terms of quality and service level offered at our hotel, we have seen a distinct upgrading of our product. At the end of 2016, only 25% of our premium branded hotel rooms were considered to be upscale. Today, 52% are considered upscale or upper upscale, which include such brand as Residence Inn by Marriot and Embassy Suite by Hilton.

Similarly our brand affiliations have shifted during the year with Hilton Brands now comprising 43% of our premium branded guestroom offering up from 25% at the end of 2016. Our increased scale has also facilitated more meaningful relationship with some of the world's leading hotel brand and as just one example of this I’m pleased to say, Ian McAuley our President was appointed to one of the Hilton Owners Advisory Council this year.

So let me discuss how different our portfolio is today and how our same-store metrics especially for premium branded hotels really don't demonstrate the full story, you can understand why. As much of this upgraded product is not currently captured in our same property data and perform. I’m immensely proudly of the quality of the hotels we own today and no real impact of our acquisition activity will be demonstrated in the quarters and years to come.

Our expanded portfolio for hotel properties is also reflected in the growth of our 2017 performance figures. Relative to last year revenues grew 75% to $304 million. Our 2017 FFO grew 60.1% to $58.6 million and our AFFO grew 57.1% to $50.1 million.

And with those brief remarks I will turn the call over to Ian to discuss our strategy and 2018 activities in more detail. Ian.

Ian McAuley

Thanks, Rob and good afternoon everyone. Our fourth quarter and 2017 results reflect continued strong performance at many of our marquee property, but also our shift in strategy for our economy lodging portfolio.

The recent acquisitions we made in 2017 to bolster our premium rented hotel segment have already produced meaningful improvement to our net operating income per available room with a 10.6% increase relative to the fourth quarter last year, and with our recent Eastern Seaboard Hotel portfolio acquisition and larger Embassy Suites properties contributing the largest positive impact.

And relative to the same quarter last year, our total portfolio of fourth quarter occupancy rate improved by 3.6%. Our average daily room rate increased by 15.5% and our RevPAR grew 19.6%. These trends are significant and ones that we hope will be further demonstrated in the quarters and years to come.

This said, our strategic decisions to high-grade our portfolio over the course of the year did lead to higher expenses both during the fourth quarter and full-year. In addition, we have seen some operating cost grow as a result of the tight U.S. labor market conditions, and property tax increases.

I'll take a moment to discuss these with you in more detail now, to better dissect the components focusing on the fourth quarter as this period captures our entire portfolio as it stands today. First as we discussed on prior calls, we have experienced increased labor costs due to tightening labor market conditions and in some regions increased minimum wage legislation.

On average same property labor costs increased around 4%, in line with what we understand is the industry average. Some additional expense headwinds occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to owning more hotels in urban centers where wage rates are typically higher as well as staffing and management vacancies in Q4 2016 which have also since been filled.

It should certainly also be noted that as we have added 23 premium branded hotels during 2017, the number of hotel employees have also increased. At the end of the fourth quarter, our hotel manager tells us we have had 1,131 more employees than the same time last year. That represents a 49% increase in staff levels.

Secondly higher property taxes impacted our performance in certain counties and school boards [indiscernible] our hotel properties post purchase. Where appropriate, we are appealing reassess values with the assistance of local tax advisors. During the fourth quarter 2017, property taxes for our newly acquired hotels increased approximately 1.9 million on a pro forma basis relative to the same quarter last year.

These recently acquired hotels are mostly located in higher profile cities and locations where taxes are often higher than less populated rural areas. We believe where property tax expense stands today is a good proxy for run rate going forward, save for a few percent in either direction.

Third increased utilization of guest rooms guaranteed by Rail Crew lodging contracts relative to Q4, 2016 have increased the variable cost associated with turning over guestrooms. Prior to 2016, our railway customers had entered into contracts guaranteeing the number of rooms which were regularly not fully utilized. The guaranteed revenue from these unused rooms had little to no associated cost with them which flow through to our bottom line and supported of higher margins.

Today, these contracts are now more fully utilized, which have increased associative housekeeping and staffing costs. As well, two Rail Crew lodging contracts expired at a Ravenna and Comfort hotels. For the Ravenna contracts, trains on that line are now bypassing that stop as they are operating more efficiently.

Approximately half of the room nights originally contracted at Ravenna have been relocated to our hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska the next stop on that line. And the contract for Comfort related to a very small 25 room property in West Virginia, which was unfortunately affected by the slowdown in coal.

And finally, there has been a dilutive impact on our FFO and AFFO due to having a higher than usual reserved cash balance of approximately $36 million of cash raised earlier in 2017 has been set aside to prefund expected property improvement plans related to the recently acquired hotels. And just to help investors understand, we have been paying distributions from day one on these funds while the funds have not earned income while held in reserve. But as we deploy this capital during 2018 and 2019 for hotel renovations, we should start to see a return on this invested capital.

So let me discuss our upcoming Property Improvement Plans or PIP as they are known in more detail. As you know PIP projects often enhance the customer experience and drive improved market share while aligning our properties with the latest hotel standards of the brands they operate at in.

While they do routinely occurs throughout the year to ensure hotels meet brand and guests standards, we have scheduled a more robust renovation schedule to upgrade many of our newly acquired hotels, which began in fourth quarter, but will continue through 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, two of our hotels completed property improvement plans with minimal disruption to guests. These occurred at the Hampton in the Statesville, North Carolina and our Fairfield Inn in Ocala in Florida.

During the first quarter of 2018 we have begun PIP project at two of our largest premium branded properties which will total approximately 7 million and will include major upgrades and complete coronary renovations. 2.3 million is being invested in our Embassy Suites in Cincinnati and 4.7 million is being invested at our Embassy Suites DFW Airport South in Dallas.

These property renovations are comprehensive and include updates to atriums, restaurants lounge areas, lobbies and corridors. It we become the newest additions to Embassy Suites’ next-generation hotels which have already demonstrated a meaningful improvement in RevPAR post renovation amongst other Embassy Suites owners.

The Embassy Suites, DFW Airport sell project will also see elevated modernization while the Embassy Suites, Cincinnati will benefit from complete renovations to all guestrooms, which will impact guestroom availability in phases during the project. Renovations for both of these properties are expected to be complete by June 2018.

An additional $13 million of reserve capital will be deployed to fund PIP projects at 12 other properties during the remaining nine months of 2018, with renovations and improvements scheduled at three Residence Inn, three Homewood Suites, two, Springhill Suites, another Embassy Suites, one Fairfield Inn, one Staybridge Suites and one Hilton Garden Inn.

As these investments are expected to be fully funded from restricted cash, the cost of these projects will have almost no direct impact to AHIP's operating performance or cash flow. Some guestroom displacement is expected to temporarily affect occupancy levels and hotel performance while renovations are underway.

AHIP is working with the hotel manager to mitigate impact of this displacement. We are pleased to say that by the end of 2018, 53% of our premium branded hotels, were been renovated in the past three years, demonstrating the quality of the assets we now own. We expect to continue property improvement plans during 2019, utilizing most of the remaining restricted cash on hand.

The shift in our strategy direction has also led us to thoroughly evaluate our economy lodging segment of hotels which up until January we referred to as rail hotels, and make more important decisions about driving sustainable improved performance from this part of our business. We continue to see a lot of opportunity for our economy lodging portfolio and specifically with railway customer contract.

However, we are pivoting our strategy there to more effectively cater to their needs while driving better returns. This includes reviewing and negotiating different contract terms when contracts are up for renewal, evaluating opportunities and returns for properties in new locations and driving increased transient guest traffic to these properties through the Wyndham brand affiliations.

We truly believe that the incremental revenue expected to be generated from Wyndham's Brand awareness, reservations network and rewards program will improve the margin profile of economy lodging hotels and we are already seeing very early signs of this. The majority of rooms at our economy lodging hotels continue to be utilized by the rail crew lodging contract which do provide an important stream of stable revenues.

35% of the hotel rooms in our economy lodging portfolio are now listed on Wyndham's reservations networks and are considered to be available for transient guests year round.

And with that overview of our hotel operations and outlook, I'll now turn the call over Azim to discuss our financial results in detail. Azim.

Azim Lalani

Thank you, Ian, good afternoon everyone. For the fourth quarter of 2017 STR recorded U.S. hotel RevPAR growth rates of 4.2% led primarily by ADR growth. For the full-year, U.S. hotel RevPAR grew by 3% with demand exceeding supply across all chain scale segments.

Approximately 81% of AHIP's hotels are in the upscale and upper midscale segments with such brands as Marriott Courtyard, Residence Inn, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express. Same-store RevPAR for AHIP's premium branded hotels was up 2.1% led by strong growth in our Oklahoma hotels which saw a RevPAR increase by 26.5% as we saw the positive impact of recovery in the oil and gas industry.

Florida continued its strong performance as post hurricane relief efforts provided a tailwind with RevPAR increasing by 17.6%. This was offset by continuous supply related weakness in Pittsburgh and Amarillo which saw a RevPAR declines of 12.4% and 14.4%, respectively. Excluding these two challenged regions AHIP’s same-store RevPAR would have grown by 8%. We expect this new supplies to be absorbed over the coming quarters.

Our recent acquisitions have generally performed as expected, but we did see some year-over-year weakness at our Baltimore properties, during the quarter as there was some election related business that occurred in the back half of 2016 that did not repeat in 2017. This resulted in a pro forma RevPAR declines of approximately 12% in that region.

For our total portfolio RevPAR grew 19.6% led primarily by ADR increases of 15.5%. This resulted in revenues for the quarter increasing by 85.6% from Q4 last year at $83.2 million. This growth was due primarily to the significant acquisitions that were completed earlier in the year to expand our portfolio into larger secondary market and focused on newer upscale extended stay hotels.

Our portfolio today is dramatically different than it was a year ago. As a results, we believe our same property investments provide a limited analysis of the operating performance of our business. For the fourth quarter, hotels and our same property metrics comprised only 64% of our total number of properties that we own today, and contributed just about 52% of our net operating income during the quarter.

Similarly same property figures for our premium branded hotels only comprised 48%, of our current premium branded portfolio. Total portfolio same property revenues for the quarter was increased by at least $38.2 million revenue from same property premium branded hotels grew 1.7% with RevPAR growth of 2.1%, which was offset by RevPAR declines in our economy lodging hotels.

The dynamics of real crew contract revenue and associated flow has shifted since 2016 when more hotel rooms were guaranteed but not used by rail customers. For our total portfolio same property NOI for the quarter was $13 million, which reflected lower guaranteed revenues as well as increased occupancy related expenses and maintenance cost.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased 68.6% to $20.4 million as a result of our larger portfolio, while our EBITDA margins declined 230 basis points to 24.9%. the declining margin was caused by higher occupancy related operating expenses, increased property taxes in certain markets, and higher transition costs of the new acquisitions.

The impairment charges were up during the fourth quarter totaling $3.5 million related to the Ravenna and Comfort rail crew properties which saw the rail contract expired. We also look at the market dynamics including new supply as the Holiday Inn, Quail Springs in Oklahoma City and concluded that there was a $1.1 million impairment to its book value.

While these non-cash items for FFO and AFFO neutral, it did result in a net loss of $5.6 million for the quarter. Relative to last year, fourth quarter FFO increased 48.3% to $13.2 million while AFFO increased 44.1% to $11.1 million. Diluted FFO per unit during the quarter was $0.17 while diluted AFFO per unit was $0.14.

Briefly covering our full-year results. Total revenue for 2017 increased 75% to $303.7 million while net income for the year was $89,000, due to the impairment charges of $10.8 million, higher depreciation and business acquisition costs both during the year. Of the $10.8 million impairment charge recorded for the year, $8.9 million related to the Ravenna property.

This impairment charge represents less than 1%, of AHIP’s $1.3 billion in asset value as at December 31, 2017. On an adjusted basis removing the impact of these non-cash write-downs net income for the year would have been $10.9 million. FFO grew by 50.1% to $58.6 million, $0.42 per diluted unit and AFFO grew 57.1% to $50.1 million or $0.70 per diluted unit.

Turning to our capital metrics our AFFO payout ratio for the year was 90.9%. We always suggest you view our payout ratio on an annual basis, given the seasonality of the hotel sector. AHIP’s second and third quarter revenues and cash flows are typically higher than in our first and fourth quarter results. Even though it’s a consistent monthly distributions.

As a result our payout ratio during the fourth and first quarters are often above a 100% when we produce seasonally lower AFFO. Our target AFFO payout ratio is approximately 85%. We continue to pay a U.S. dollar denominated market distribution of $0.54 per month which is equivalent to $0.548 per unit on an annual basis. With the U.S. dollar strengthening relative to the Canadian dollars over the past few weeks our distributions have gained additional value for our Canadian investors.

AHIP's interest coverage ratio for 2017 was 3.1 times, but defined in the latter part of the year due to interest expense on the convertible debentures we issued in June. During the fourth quarter or interest coverage ratio of 2.3 times. In terms of our debt structure, 100% of our hotel mortgages are fixed long-term loans.

As a result our long-term debt has no exposure to any short term volatility in interest rates, or the expected rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during 2018. Our mortgages have an average remaining term of 7.6 years and a fixed weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.6%.

Our debt to gross book value at December 31st, was 53.9% within our target range of 50% to 55%. As at December 31st the company had an unrestricted cash balance of $11.9 million and an unutilized revolver of 10 million. We also have a restricted cash balance of $51 million of which 36 million has been earmarked for hotel capital improvements. We intend to invest approximately $20 million in 2017 to find upcoming PIP projects.

And with that financial overview, I'll now turn the call back to Rob for some closing remarks.

Rob O'Neill

Thank you, Azim. We continue to believe our hotels are very well positioned to benefit from U.S. economic growth, and are optimistic about the future. For 2018, Smith Travel Research STR currently forecasts U.S. hotel RevPAR will grow by 2.7%, led primarily by average daily rate growth of 2.12%.

By chain scale they predict 2018 RevPAR growth rates of 1.8% in the upscale segment 1.9 in the upper midscale segment and 2.6% in the midst scale segment. We believe most of our premium branded hotels will continue to outperform or be in line with the respective competitive sets in terms of RevPAR during this upcoming year.

Our outlook remains positive. Our portfolio revenue streams are geographically diverse and focused on secondary U.S. markets where business travel is generally domestic and more stable. And we continue to be excited about the Windom Brand partnership for our economy lodging hotels.

While it’s still very early days in that rebranding strategy, I’m pleased to confirm that in the first two months of 2018 same property economy lodging commercial guest occupancy which we believe best reflects the non rail occupancy grew 2.4% from the same period last year. Even more, same property commercial guest average daily rate increased 7.7% and ultimately same-store commercial guest grew 10.3%.

We recognized these growth figures capture only a short initial period of performance, but they certainly are indicative of positive impact and demonstrate the importance of our Windom Branding agreement. Going forward through 2018, we will be focusing our efforts on driving performance across our hotel portfolio, and particularly on the hotels that we have recently acquired.

While our investments in the PIP projects and hotel management may drive some variability in our NOI over the next few quarters, we believe these activities are absolutely necessary to drive optimal performance from our properties in 2019 and over the long-term and then have some market position and appeal for loyal customers.

So now let me summarize and some cases reiterate some key points. The U.S. economy is strong and getting stronger, and this year they should be over a trillion dollars repatriated back into the U.S. economy for reinvestment and payment to shareholders. We believe that will bring growth. Lower U.S. tax rates are generating strong activity and most important consumer confidence.

National U.S. Hotel RevPAR while it's been estimated by all the [indiscernible] to grow 2.7% in 2018, has trended at 4% in the last four weeks, and is in the 95th month of positive momentum. Rail transport is accelerating as the severe pending shortage of truck drivers rolls over to increases in rail intermodal transport, and also expected increases in oil by rail as pipelines are delayed. As we just said our Wyndham Branding initiative will have positive effects on our economy lodging portfolio and we hope to see that happen in the second and third quarter.

Higher U.S. interest rates of about 50 bps to close to 3% on the 10 year are starting to bring in to check and moderate new hotel building, as well as we just identified AHIP has no material debt renewals until 2022. U.S. currency strength, the U.S. dollars we pay our distributions in over Canadian dollar trading price has increased by 5% in the last month pushing our yield to 10%.

And with approximately 20 million of reserved capital been deployed for income producing customer facing renovations this year we will see financial benefits to our renovated properties when they are completed.

In 2017 we saw a successful major pivot to upscale branded properties through the expenditure of over CAD$700 million and itself the top five in Canadian historical hotel transactions, with only a few bumps in the road. Going forward these acquisitions will position AHIP well to take advantage of the growing U.S. economy.

While our share prices felt the pressure of being in the REIT space for last several weeks, we truly believe that some of the pressure has been misapplied to our business. It's possible that investors sentiment may have shifted swiftly simply due to our real estate sector affiliation and perhaps a bit of misunderstanding about the dynamics of the hotel sector as we don't have a lot of comps in Canada for our capital structure or that we're a 100% exposed to the growing U.S. economy or the fact that we have short-term impacts from interest rate changes to our cash flow.

We certainly hope our discussion today helps to clear up some of those points. We all believe strongly that our strategy will continue to generate stable distributions and value for unit holders over the long-term and we thank our unit holders for your patience, as we go through the final stages of this portfolio transition. With a 10% cash yield and a sustainable payout ratio, we hope investors find they are being compensated well as we work to demonstrate the power of our new portfolio.

And with that, we will open the questions from the analysts. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Rothschild, Canaccord. Your line is open.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good afternoon In regards to the acquisition market, clearly you are not affected by higher interest rates in the near-term on your debt, but are you seeing any impact on the pricing of properties and maybe a second part of that question is how active would you expect to be on acquisitions with your cost of equity right now and would you look maybe to sell some assets to fund acquisitions if you found interesting opportunity.

Ian McAuley

Hi Mark. It’s Ian. Thanks for the question. We see a lot of deal flow coming through and we are analyzing them as they are coming, but for us, we are not in an acquisition mode today. And pricing really we haven’t seen a lot of changes to pricing or the kind of quality assets that we are looking at.

There still is a lot of acquisition opportunity in the United States as there is a lot of people that are looking to sell at a lower cap rate than perhaps what we would buy at, because debt is still very cheap and really they are putting their assets in those markets to really test and get it appraisal.

And then if they don’t get the cap rate they want, they can simply refi and generational low debt rate. So that’s what we are seeing right now Mark in the marketplace. But we are definitely on the side lines watching and we will continue to do that until the right moment.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then in regard to the PIP money that you are spending if you realized that that money doesn’t drive any revenue right now and it’s somewhat dilutive, but can you maybe talk a little bit about the positive impact you would expect, is there a return that you see or is this more just mandated by the hotel change that you have to spend a money, therefore the return might be less notable over the next year or two.

Ian McAuley

Good question and we talked about it before, and as you know when we announced our acquisitions, we always include the PIP cost in our acquisition cost. So we expect to see at least the cap rate return on that new capital invested, because primarily the renovations that we are doing are all guest basis.

And they drive higher rates, they drive a higher guest satisfaction and we will not buy hotels that need major structural changes. So, all the money is going into guest placing renovations. We are really super excited about the Embassy Suite renovations.

The overhaul of the lobbies is outstanding and I was just in our Dallas property last week, two weeks ago and it’s a massive lobby, and once their renovation is complete, it will really change the guest experience. There is also part of the Embassy Suite program is to renovate the lobbies and enhance the food and beverage opportunity, and the food and beverage experience for the guest.

So we are expecting to see not only get higher guest expectations, guest satisfaction but higher food and beverage revenue as well. So can’t wait to have the talks come down and get the first totals of these lobbies, just so excited about them.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thanks. I will turn it back.

Ian McAuley

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Logan, RBC Capital Market. Your line is open.

Matt Logan

Good afternoon. In your MD&A, you commented on the impact of transition-related expenses from some of the newly-acquired properties, can you give us some color on the amounts and whether or not you expect the cost to continue in 2018?

Azim Lalani

Hey, Matt. This is Azim. So, in terms of I guess the three biggest items for transition costs were staff vacancies, so filling those positions. We also had some preventative maintenance expenditures that we had to catch up, but by far the largest was the property taxes and what we saw really in three particular jurisdictions.

So this was Florida, Tennessee and Ohio, we saw both the counties as well as the school boards get very aggressive in terms of chasing the transaction price to increase the assessed values and so we saw about a $1.9 million increase in property taxes on a year-over-year basis compared to the prior year for property taxes. So, those are really the three biggest items, but predominantly property taxes.

Matt Logan

Okay, that’s good color. Just changing gears as you think about value creation and the levers that you can pull in 2018, where do you think the biggest growth drivers are going to come from?

Azim Lalani

So, can you just clarify what do you mean by the growth drivers?

Matt Logan

Maybe just some color on where you think the biggest opportunities in the business are, whether that’s Wyndham or driving higher rates or higher occupancy in certain hotels?

Azim Lalani

Right. While with our 115 hotels, we have had a lot of variables in our favor. The biggest thing is obviously the PIP programs and the value that’s going to be driven out of those renovations, we are quite excited about getting those done. The increase that Rob has mentioned in terms of the number of new guests arriving at our Wyndham branded rail portfolio.

The juries know that how great it’s going to be, but we are very encouraged with what we have seen so far. In some cases, we have had doubled the transient business in some of our properties, compared to this time last year and all the change was a sign on the side of the building. So we are very encouraged about that.

Rob O’Neill

Not even a sign yet it’s a bag. They are being manufactured now.

Azim Lalani

Yes, yes. And as we have stated many times before we are not buying hotels that are big fix or uppers, we are buying very well stable in place income. And so we don’t expect leaps and bounds in terms of our year-over-year growth, but we are improving each asset as the pitch come do, and our hotel managers very, very focused on the guest satisfaction and employee satisfaction, which builds long-term returns for us.

So we are not just even though we report quarter-by-quarter, this is a long-term business and when we invest in our employees, we invest in our properties, it has long-term benefits that just aren’t reflected with our price today or frankly, our NOI coming through the year, so it’s a long-term business, long-term assets, and we are very excited about the future.

Matt Logan

And just lastly, turning to some of the rising labor costs and some of the higher property taxes. Can you tell us what kind of RevPAR growth you need to achieve to see flat or potentially expanding margins in the business?

Azim Lalani

well, going forward property taxes should normalize as Azim mentioned that that should be a pretty good run rate, maybe going up or down 1% or 2% just based on our ability to appeal certain assessments. In terms of labor, we are looking at some lift in terms of – due to minimum wage and also in terms of just the tight labor market. I think with RevPAR growing 2% to 3% that should put us in a position where we can mitigate the impact on margins.

Matt Logan

Excellent. Well, thank you very much guys. I will turn the call back.

Rob O’Neill

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Sturges, Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

Rob O’Neill

Hi Brad.

Brad Sturges

On the property taxes just from accounting perspective, how you are truing that? What is the process you will take I guess for 2018 as it’s like cruel, as a genuine, and then as the appeals come in, you will make adjustments I think longer? How should we think about that from a reporting standpoint?

Rob O’Neill

Well, under IFRS we have that crew for them the data liability arises. So that’s why you see some lumpiness in our property tax numbers quarter-over-quarter. In terms of the appeals I think some of them were able to get resolutions fairly quickly, others they take a little bit longer. So, I think in terms of modeling purposes I think we will certainly try to provide a little bit more guidance as we get closer, but it’s hard for me to give a definitive answer in terms of how quickly they will get resolved.

Brad Sturges

But Q4 you are saying is kind of the run rate going forward.

Rob O’Neill

Yes.

Brad Sturges

And in terms of NOI looking to 2018, I guess you are expecting 2% to 3% RevPAR growth and there are some inflationary pressures on your expenses, how should we think about same property NOI let’s say next year or this year?

Rob O’Neill

I think same property NOI if you look at our definition same property NOI, so it includes properties that…

Brad Sturges

Or for the existing portfolio that you have today, how we should we think about NOI for this existing portfolio year-over-year in 2018?

Rob O’Neill

Well, as you are seeing with that portfolio, we have had different regions performed really well, over the past couple of years where we – even for example North Carolina and Virginia were strong performers and in this year, its Oklahoma has come around. So from that perspective, I think the privacy NOI probably up a little bit just as those portfolios rotate in terms of performance. But I think in terms of an overall number, I think they are pretty much performing as expected. But you will see different regions perform a little bit better.

Brad Sturges

And with the renovations happening in Q1 right now, I guess with your Embassy Suites, are you able to quantify how much rooms fleets that is happening currently, would there be much or is it fairly quite at a time for these assets?

Rob O’Neill

Yes. When you consider the size of the hotels that are in renovations right now, that’s our Embassy Suites in Cincinnati and in Dallas, they are large properties compared to most of our non-Embassy Suite portfolio. So there is a significant impact, but it’s interesting, I was just in Dallas a couple of weeks ago, and higher occupancy even though the lobbies are completely in renovation, so we are planning for the worse, but we are hoping for the best.

So, there is probably a couple of 100,000 in NOI displacement over the next quarter and with second quarter probably more like $500,000 to $600,000 NOI displacement. Our manager is working very diligently to mitigate that and as my experience in Dallas showed guests are still wanting to stay in the product, so it’s always a bit of a guessing game.

But that’s why we picked these quarters, because they are weaker in terms of occupants – or a demand that we are in now, we want to get these renovations started, so that the guests can come back and enjoy these nicely renovated hotels.

Brad Sturges

Okay. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We do have one additional question from Mario Saric, Scotia Bank. Your line is open.

Mario Saric

Hi. Good afternoon.

Rob O’Neill

Hello Mario.

Mario Saric

I was just looking at the Q4 same property NOI starts – I’m sorry the RevPAR starts and it lagged the industry by a little bit during Q4, but as you rightly pointed out the same property starts are as relevant or you’ve given the portfolio transformation, do you happen to have what the year-over-year RevPAR starts would look like for the Eastern Seaboard in Q4? Like the Eastern Seaboard portfolio that you acquired in Q4 year-over-year?

Rob O’Neill

You are just looking for the Northeast portfolio RevPAR year-over-year?

Mario Saric

No. I’m just trying to gauge how the acquired portfolio did on a year-over-year basis in relation to your remaining portfolio acknowledging that you didn't know the portfolio last year, but just in terms of an additional color on the growth that took place there?

Rob O’Neill

Right. So that it’s 18 hotels and there is a cluster of them that were impacted as Ian pointed out in the Baltimore region with post-and-pre-election kind of business, government-related business that occurred in the previous year, but didn’t occur in this quarter that we all look. So we did see 10% to 11% kind of decrease in RevPAR in that cluster. At the same time, it was offset by completely strong occupancies and rate growth in the other side of that portfolio. So I think overall, looking at the – I think overall, we had some gains in that even though we didn't own it in the same quarter last year.

Azim Lalani

Yes. That’s right and as Ian mentioned, we both were down and so the other ones were up, and so its suite done a small gain in RevPAR.

Mario Saric

Okay. That could be helpful. And then I guess when we look out at the supply maturity of the commentary suggestive of that higher rates are essentially potentially [indiscernible] in the U.S. or are there any pockets that you are looking at, where you maybe accelerate RevPAR growth or part of the one you have had of this year last 12 months or do the supply won’t reach to be able across here.

Azim Lalani

We have had some of our markets where we own properties for a couple of years really impacted and we keep saying it of our Pittsburg, but that’s really been the story and Pittsburgh is a lot of new supply and it’s still coming. We have had new supply in our Harrisonburg area that’s really impacted that region for us as well. But I think to your question, have we seen it all, is there more coming?

We get probably once a month, we get letters coming through from the brands saying we are looking at an application and because of our status or improved status with the brand we are actually getting employees at the table, and just recently one of the brands that we are looking at an application rate on their backyard one of our properties and we objected, and our manager did a very good job of explaining what kind of impact it will have.

Then the brand said, hey we hear you and we are not going to approve it, that’s one that we won. So it doesn’t mean if we are going to win them all, but the brands are listening and in cases where we have seen some impacts. The brand is actually considering giving us some sort of rebate.

So supply, when we buy hotels they have matured at very high occupancies and rates, it’s just given that there will be new supply coming along, especially with that so cheap and always new products and brands offerings for developers, but we feel very, very confident in our ability to compete against new supply, because of the kind of properties we bought and obviously, our managers operating platform is second to none. We feel we can be competitive and protective, but we can’t stop the supply. We just got to be able to compete against it.

Rob O’Neill

One last comment Mario, it’s Rob. 2017 late saw a deploying on the national amount of supply that was coming into the market. We haven’t seen that flow well; I think I need to comment that the increasing interest rates not only that, but nervousness on the side of construction lenders started to range it in a bit. It has been very comparable in terms of supplying numbers to the U.S. GDP growth and with the decline slightly in the amount of supply coming in and in acceleration of GDP I think on the national level that’s a favorable trend for us.

Mario Saric

Okay. Maybe just a last question on the PIPs, is there anything from a technology perspective and the initiative that are underway that are particularly exciting [indiscernible] that you think you could really expand with really the portfolio you are going to complete?

Ian McAuley

Sure. Hilton it is really on the cutting edge of technology and you can book a room now on your phone and you can use your phone as your key, you can bypass the desk, the in room entertainment, your TV now, becomes your home TV, you have your Spotify accounts, and your Netflix accounts and whatever other prescriptions that you have, so that's really exciting for our guests and it's very cost effective for us.

And Hilton actually gives us a nice little lift or help when we are renovating our rooms to get the key system in place. The other brands are always trying to catch up and so we expect that we will see the same kind of technology in our non-Hilton portfolio but they are always looking at ways to enhance the guest experience and especially as the demographic starts to trend towards more millennial and less into the baby boomers, technology is a big part of it.

The other side in our economy branded portfolio, the technology that Wyndham is bringing to our previously Oak Tree Inn hotels is definitely going to help drive some revenues and guest satisfaction in that portfolio as well, so, I think Mario overall, the hotel space has been slow to kind of catch up on technology and that's really where we are going to see some great improvements and opportunities for us.

Mario Saric

And just last question you mentioned from a lack of [indiscernible] over the year, election driven activity in the Baltimore area year-over-year when you look at the portfolio technology [indiscernible] risk portfolio, when you look at 2018, are there any kind of one-time events from the demand perspective that maybe positive that [work] (ph) there?

Rob O’Neill

Save another hurricane in Florida and who knows right, whether there will be another one, that really once we get to that third quarter year-over-year we will have some Florida impact on what we did in 2017, and the manager had a very excellent strategy on how to deal with the business after the hurricane and so it wasn't really driven by huge ADR spikes, but more business that was longer term and maybe a lower ADR in some of the market, but we have longer term occupancies which as Ian pointed out have still has impacted our core numbers.

The other item that may occur that drives more business for us in our Baltimore area, Maryland Hotels would be mid-term elections, so that's the nice thing about being located in that part of the world, is there is lots of opportunity for us to drive more business form demand generators that occur every second year rather than every year. Can’t think of the - you know we don’t have any super bowl exposure, so other than that we are well located and expect to have same kind of demand generators that we have had that [indiscernible] along with GDP.

Mario Saric

Okay, thanks for the color.

Rob O’Neill

Thanks Mario.

Operator

Your next question comes from Troy MacLean from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Troy MacLean

Good afternoon. Just one question for me. Given where you are trading at right now would you be look to be active on like an NCIB program, to do some buyback considering the discount you are trading at?

Rob O’Neill

I think I would be more interested in putting that cash to work and improving the hotels.

Troy MacLean

Thank you. That’s it for me.

Operator

We have no further questions.

Rob O'Neill

Thank you everybody. I appreciate the continuing support of our Company and I would like to thank all of the employees of both American Hotel and our hotel manager and support of our Board of Directors. Look forward to talking to you all again at the next quarter. First quarter is shaping up well so we are just keeping [indiscernible] here. Thank you.

