DASSAULT AVIATION's (DUAVF) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DASSAULT AVIATION (OTCPK:DUAVF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Analysts

Olivier Brochet – Credit Suisse

Unidentified Company Representative

Presenting the results for 2017, I suggest we have a look at a video of what happened this year in 2017. DASSAULT AVIATION elected best employer of France by a panel of 20,000 employees interrogated by the capital magazine. This award shows the good image of our company and the trust we have in the future. After the sales of 36 aircrafts to New Delhi, DASSAULT joins Reliance to create a joint venture. Dassault Reliance Airspace Limited will be a key player in the execution of the offsets program, which is part of Rafale India, part of the Make in India program in New Delhi to build our future in India.

The Japanese coast guards have acquired a fourth copy of the Falcon 2000 MSA for their maritime surveillance missions. After a demanding call for tender, our aircraft was selected because of its versatility and its optimized costs. Falcon 8X shows a great maturity since it's been commissioned. The aircraft obtained certification to operate from the very demanding airport of London City. The capacity of the Falcon ranges to land and takeoff from difficult access to airport offers a great flexibility in operation.

And DGA and Thales have carried out the integration of the air-to-air METEOR missile on the RAFALE. The Air Force would start its own test and prepare the arrival of the missile on the F3R standard of the RAFALE. Falcon 8X was one of the attractions of the EBACE air show in Geneva. And DASSAULT AVIATION could present its own range of business jets and be ready for the new recovery of the market.

Eric Trappier is the new President of the GIFAS, our Chairman had been elected President of the ASD before. From the 19 to the 25th of June, the Bourget air show was held, which is the largest air show and it was the access for the professionals and the public at large. Military delegations, clients, prospects and Falcon pilots, industrial partners and subcontractors came to see the aircrafts. Emmanuel Macron, the President, visited the air show for five hours, talked about the technological and budgetary issues in the field of defense as well as all the issues related to flexibility in the industrial world. And this was also discussed with our Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, and the members of government.

RAFALE demonstrated on a daily basis its capacities with Jean-Guillaume Martinez, the pilot. RAFALE was presented to many foreign delegations throughout the week. They could discover the multiple innovations presented in the client space area. A new RAFALE stimulator allowed us to demonstrate the operational capacity of our aircraft engaged with success in many operations for many years now. During the ceremony, Eric Trappier awarded trophies to the most deserving mechanics and pilots in front of the Chief of Staff.

Just like the RAFALE, Falcon 8X flew every day, this is our flagship for our business jets and it was presented together with the Falcon 900 LX and Falcon response was kindly represented by our clients and this brings up assistance and support guarantees them to arrive at destination in the best time whatever situation is encountered.

After flight tests, we could see the very constraining electromagnetic situation of aircraft carriers. DGA carried out a stealth tests in its Anechoïd chamber in Bruz, in Brittany. On the 6th of July 2017, at Argonay, Eric Trappier and Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region signed a partnership for the industries of the future. That will be a dedicated program for a machining, mecatronics and the development of advanced production systems.

Florence Parly, the Minister of Armies together with the Armament delegate was there at east for nEUROn flight tests and Eric Trappier said all the investments in the military area were essential to have a high level of know-how and innovation as well as to aggregate the entire DASSAULT – DASSAULT AVIATION in October attended the NBAA business jet fair in the U.S. It was an opportunity to present the new features in the range combined system called FalconEye, which affords great security to the crews in the night and in the daytime.

In the company of Anil Ambani, the President of Reliance of the Reliance Group and the French Minister of the armed forces, a presentation was made of Dassow Reliance Aerospace Limited, DRAL. The first stone was laid and this of course is part of the make in India program, which will give a new impetus to the 65 years of sound partnership between Dassow and India. It augurs well for future industrial developments together.

The armed forces of the United Arab Emirates on the 14th of November at the Dubai air show announced their intent to sign a contract with Dassow Aviation for the upgrading of the Mirage 2000-9 fleet. The Egyptian air force took delivery of three additional RAFALEs. Egypt therefore now has fourteen RAFALEs out of the 24 that have been ordered. The important contracts were signed on the acquisition of 12 RAFALEs signed by the armed forces of Qatar on the 7th of December in Doha in the presence of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

And in 2015 Qatar had ordered 24 RAFALEs still have done a new option for 36 additional RAFALEs. DASSAULT AVIATION also embarked on the process to terminate the Silvercrest contract leading to the termination of the Falcon 5X program. The Safran engine in 9 of the specification of the contracts that have been delivered at the end of 2013, but they were a success of difficulties that lead to a postponement of the delivery from 2013 to 2017 for years laid there for on the basis of this situation.

DASSAULT AVIATION postponed the entry into service until 2020 of the Falcon 5X. So there was also cancellation of orders and there were provisional Silvercrest engines used to fit out of 5X. It made its first flight, its maiden flight on July 5 and there were preliminary tests as well, limited however constrained by the engine capabilities but it met expectations and there was announcement made of further delays, further downgrading of the performance of the engine.

So it will be impossible to launch this aircraft the Falcon 5X in 2020. Hence the DASSAULT AVIATION has embarked on the process to terminate the contract with Silvercrest because it needs to meet the demands of its kinds for this premium grade of aircraft. It will therefore embark on a new production program. An aircraft with a range of 5,500 nautical miles to be launched in 2022.

Dassault has also continued with its leading our future program. This is inspired by the DNA of our group. It is a group that serves as dual military and civilian needs. And it intends to be responsive in the future as in the past and keep its people at the heart of its transformation, which will of course use as a main enabler digital technology.

This transformation plan, will enable DASSAULT AVIATION to be stronger and more nimble more and come into line with the changes in the world around us, meet the challenges, it comes up against and remain a leader in the world.

In Le Bourget, which is an iconic venue for the aviation was. Eric Trappier in Le Bourget at the end of February presented our new airplane and almost 80 journalists from the whole world had actually come to listen to this announcement.

Unidentified Company Representative

You are getting more information about the engine development status, I had no choice but to stop the 5X development and to look for the best possible alternative engine. We have selected the Pratt & Whitney 812D engine, which was the closest match and defined an aircraft that could take benefit from these more powerful engine in a very short time.

This results in an aircraft slightly bigger than the 5X, offering more range and a longer passengers cabin and retaining the same wing aerodynamic shape, which proved very efficient during our short flight test program with 5X. In short, you will discover an aircraft, which is the optimum combination of advanced technologies not for the sake of technology but for mission capability, for comfort, reliability and above all for safety.

So ladies and gentlemen, it is now time for me and for you to discover this new and ruinous, and most advanced twinjet in the long range market. We will create the Falcon 6X.

[Video Presentation]

Unidentified Company Representative

The French Minister of the armed forces decided on the March 01, to entrust to DASSAULT AVIATION, the integration on to three Falcons of the CUGE facility developed by Thales, our versatile business jets and our acknowledged skills in the civil and military aircrafts are the reasons for this new mission Falcon capability.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you Sir Eric Trappier. Good morning everybody, good morning Sir. So we have quite a lot to tell you today. We have the results for 2017 to talk about first. The year was relatively busy.

I want to talk about Qatar that was signed. I just like to recall that we are awaiting the first payment that was actually crystallized the start of the program but the order intake will be 2018 not in 2017.

The second highlight was recalled in the film, it is the launch of the 6X to replace the 5X. We’d be talking about the 5X changing the engine, adapting the airplane and so on and these decisions had to be taken in 2017 and the start of 2018.

The other highlight the most recent one I wanted to just put into focus here is the selection by the DGA and the French Ministry of Defense and the armed forces of the Falcon choice. So as to have the CUGE capability made by Thales.

Now regarding, the activities of the program, the environment we were in 2017 was rather constraining. There was a very direct impact of this context on our activities Brexit in particular, we talk about that when we talk about the Franco-British co-operation on combat aircraft.

Also we have seen a ramping up of tensions between Russia and the United States of America, of course wars in the mid east varying degrees of warfare. There's Yemen, also war is going on among allies, Emirates and Qatar for example, issues in Iraq and Syria basically a lot of tension in the world.

And of course we've got to observe what's going on because we do sell airplanes to that part of the world. New coalition in Germany and the government there following first the preparation of the future but we'll talk about that later on. And then the military procurement act in France, the new one expanding the patron 2019 up to 2025. That was announced a few weeks ago.

So economically speaking the euro dollar parity is seen as being yo-yoing a lot. The dollar has gone down and that is usually not good news for the aviation industry and that will oblige us to prepare the future in terms of hedging arrangements for Forex and in terms of competitiveness and the oil price is going up again after going down large and that created some tension for companies in the oil arena. And that may relate to consequences in military purchases and also in terms of the procurement of civil aircraft. For 2017 then in terms of RAFALEs delivery of eight RAFALE to France out of the 180 that will have 28 from the fourth tranche and the second part. And three that will deliver in 2018 that would be the reimbursement of the three airplanes that we took to advance to Egypt earlier than planned.

And then we've pursed the development of F3 that's the new standard as you've seen the film in particular that has the new air Meteor long-range missile that will be delivered to the French authorities in 2018. Then support of course of the RAFALE in operations with our armed forces that kept our teams going pretty well and the preparation of the F4 development with the first contract for preparation that's been notified towards at the end of last year. And we hope that the notification of that F4 contract will follow on the heels of F3 or at the end of this year sorry, a new Military Procurement Act, I talked about that.

Three RAFALEs in 2018 regarding Syria that is then there is the kind of gap in deliveries for France that were decided upon by the French authorities, zero RAFALEs delivered to France in 2019 and 2020 and the previous Military Procurement Act provided for the picking up of deliveries in 2021 but there is a slight slippage there in time so we’ll pick up deliveries to France on 2022, the 28 aircraft that have to be delivered in that period 2022 up to 2024, over a three-year period. So and the announcement made regarding 2023 that there will be a fifty batch of 30 additional planes that will be delivered in the period between 2025 and 2030.

The F4 standard, I was talked about that order intake there. And also we've got to make a decision on the airborne component and for nuclear capabilities those decisions will be taken by the French state in the timeframe decided upon and the budgets have been set up.

Now Egypt we pursued the deliveries RAFALE to Egypt. We have now 14 aircraft delivered. We delivered eight in 2017 there will remain 10 to be delivered therefore to Egypt; for Qatar 24 will be delivered in the future. There is an option on 12 as I said at the start that's been signed already and in the coming few days we’re expecting the down payment to be paid to crystallize this option.

Now India option was 12 aircraft we signed for 12 with a new option for 36 aircraft. India there RAFALE India we have the ongoing execution of the country for 36 RAFALEs ordered. We're preparing, however, for the future by achieving our obligation in terms of offsets. We have to work with Indian companies therefore using gulf set arrangements, who are working in the spirit of product deployments there called Make in India. That is the partnering seeks to achieve with Indian partners so as to make aviation products in India. And we make that choice we have set up facilities and will be setting up further facilities in that preferred chase between New Delhi, and Bombay and Mumbai, which is on the strategic development thrust really for India.

And we're partnering in the joint venture we set up with the Reliance Group. We are investing in manufacturing. There we're starting off by manufacturing Falcon 2000s as of the end of this year 2018. We’ll be doing that, we have the first part of Falcon 2000s and then we'll be ramping up our manufacturing efforts of the Falcon in this plant. We will also be starting off the production and manufacturing of RAFALE parts. And we'll see them after that if there are additional contracts that come in. We're quite confident that India will have requirements greater than 36 aircraft. And we've started working with the Indian Navy, under their request for information so as to fit out their aircraft carriers, current ones and future ones with combat aircraft and the RAFALE has major advances there because it's been designed so as to be operational in that wing.

It's already operational in that wing. The French armed forces now Mirage 2000 Military Procurement Act in France provides for 55 Mirage 2000 deals that's underway. Also with our renewal of the contract which is the Mirage care MCO contract in tranches and batches in 2017. We're pursuing also with HAL with the upgrading of Mirage 2000s, they are Indian Mirage 2000s that are being transformed into 2000-5s and the retrofits are being done by HAL. And we provide assistance to them the responsibility is now on the shoulders, however, of HAL.

Regarding the United Arab Emirates at the last Dubai fair an announcement was made regarding the upgrading and additional of new capabilities to Mirage 2000-9s we're in advanced talks with the UAE authorities on that. So we’ve got teams in a lot of places making, doing the main checks of the Mirage 2000 so as to extend in the way their service life of those Mirage 2000s. And systematically we've chosen to send out Dassault team to the client air forces so as to do the work. And basically we partner with the local armed air force as to do the main checks.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible]

Unidentified Company Representative

Front in the deck we haven’t really heard about from the deck much anymore is the training of French pilots, it's a contract that was awarded to the Babcock company. And we have a JV with Babcock to be together with Babcock at the service of the French army and especially the air force to work in this field of training that is to train the future fighter pilots. And of course we're interested in that area. It is the pilots that would be used for this training that has specialized for advanced training especially on the base of Castle Hill.

Japan has notified its fourth maritime surveillance Falcon. They are buying aircraft one after the other and will deliver the first one in the near future. France has pursued a certain number of works on the FALCON 50. We're still developing the combat system for ATL2. The French Military Procurement Law plans 18 aircraft for the upgrading of ATL2 into the upgraded version in this French Military Procurement Law.

As for the nEUROn in 2017, we had some additional contracts for targeted test that were achieved. And right now we're carrying out discussions to have a new campaign right from 2018 onwards. And maybe a little later also so these are discussions that are underway to keep flying nEUROns to continue flight tests, facing identified defense. And this is also to prepare our combat drones.

As for our combat drones the Franco-British one, I’ll tell a few words about Brexit, of course Brexit is disturbing the British authorities and not only the British authorities but the whole economic world. And we are carrying out feasibility tests, we've been doing this for a few years with our partners, BAE Systems, Rolls, Safran, FADECs and Thales and right now we're at a time when we have to decide whether we want to launch a drone combat, a demonstrator under the GFAS and FIGF [ph] have asked our authorities to launch – within the framework of the technology could – demonstrator to reduce the risks. So in the combat drones will have to pursue partnership with the British on combat drones.

Now this launching which is expected has not been made possible, this is creating a lot of uncertainty in this area. So this area of combat aircraft is one of our bricks. It's a field of cooperation with the British, as for our surveillance drone, our work is continuing and there are four countries supervised by OCCAR, we have three major industrialists that are working together right now Airbus, Leonardo and Dassault.

The choice was to make sure the fourth nation would be Germany and the prime contractor would be Airbus. And so therefore we have teams in Germany, working with our teams from Airbus and the next step now is a full development and acquisition offer of these surveillance drones. This is part of the military law and we are waiting for a contract in 2019 from OCCAR to the contractor and from the contractor to its partners. As for combat aviation, the President of the Republic has shown his determination to work in the future with Germany. This is what happened last July. He said that we would need to have a road plan in 2018.

And so we are part of that we are already working with Airbus to prepare this road map, of course we are working with the French with the DGA, with the armies, the French armies with other partners, Thales and Safran. So as to prepare this road map and we are preparing all the systems in the large sense, the air combat system, which not only the aircraft, but the aircraft, the drones, the surveillance drones, combat drones all the networks to link these domains the future AWACS, the future relay aircraft et cetera and we are working more particularly on concepts of combat aircraft for the future so due to our combat aircraft that should be commissioned by 2014.

As for the business jet market well, this is a difficult market since a number of years now but there is two interesting pieces of news for us in 2017. First of all, the pre-owned market is feeling better. We've observed the number of aircraft sold the stocks of pre-owned aircraft amongst our brokers and that we have also – they have sold better and the drop in prices of these pre-owned aircraft.

The drop in prices has stopped now and we are stabilizing the prices, which is good news. In general, when the pre-owned aircraft market is doing better, the new aircraft market also does better. There was a strong recovery in the United States at the end of 2017 and that was rather positive for us and in terms of the North American continent and the second topic being the stopping of the Silvercrest engines.

We have launched a 6X program to replace the 5X program, I’ll talk about this a little later. But I'll just say immediately that the launching of the 6X is not to replace the preparation of the future and the launching of the future Falcon that had already mentioned to you although I had said much.

And I want to tell you much more actually today now as for 6X the market segment. The objective was to do something that would resemble the 5X because the market is expecting a very comfortable cabin. So we had to choose an engine that would be as close as possible to what was the Silvercrest in terms of technical specifications and we have not changed that.

It is the only engine we've found which is Pratt & Whitney the 812 from the family of the Pratt & Whitney’s 800 engines, is just a bit heavier but more powerful. And we had to re-optimize the aircraft to make it a 6X, so the 6X will be slightly longer with the larger volume, same cabin size in terms of width, a slightly longer cabin more space, more mass, the engines was slightly heavier. That's a 6X.

And we will reverse the risk curves, far too many risks with the Silvercrest, fewer risks with the Pratt & Whitney. And so we will have a more serious program, which is planned to deliver the first aircraft in 2022 with the first maiden flight, which is planned at the very beginning of 2021, the performances we talk a lot about this when we announce this new aircraft. It is 5,500 NM at M.8, it can go up to M.9 and that’s M.85, we can go from Moscow to New York, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Melbourne. And we can also go from London to Los Angeles.

The future Falcon, well, we are advancing in our studies very seriously, we are in an active phase of pre-development of this aircraft. For confidentiality reasons I can't tell you much more. You can ask your questions, but I will not answer them. And we are setting up the investments to prepare the arrival of this future Falcon.

Falcon 8X is a great success. It’s an aircraft that is mature. Our clients really appreciated and it was certified to be used in London City airports. So the DNA of this aircraft is very flexible, it can be used on small tracks. It goes from Singapore to London. 8X, it was equipped right from the beginning with the new FalconEye system that offers a very high level of maturity that offers better safety to the pilots, and it is very much in demand. And it will equip our other aircrafts hence already equipping our other aircraft and it will equip our future aircraft. So those are the two system option.

We want to have a better connectivity in our aircraft because there is some greater demand each and every day passing by a higher rate. And we want people to be able to connect around the world with all the communication networks. That is one of the priorities that we have given to our Falcon, that’s something. So this is the reviewed range with the arrival of the 6X. And so now we have range, which has been completed thanks to the 6X and the marketing has begun.

We've developed our 2,500th Falcon. So we have 2200, 2300 Falcons in the world today. And the very old ones, Falcon 10s and 20s are stopping to be used. But we still have a lot of aircraft that are in service everywhere. Since we have a lot of aircraft in service everywhere, we have to keep improving our support. This is a great expectation from our customers. So a lot of efforts have been made. We've done this year after year in the field of support. These efforts have been recognized first by our clients. Secondly, they've been recognized by those who rates us.

You know that there are pro pilots, REN is very important in this area. And they are noting us – rating us in terms of support and we're doing much better. We're not doing this for the rating, but we're doing this for the satisfaction of our clients, and we will keep doing this. There will be more options offered to our clients and there will be additional services that will also be proposed.

Now to go on to the results of 2017. The results for a number of orders as announced at the beginning of the year, 41 aircraft with a cancellation of three 5X. So greater number of sales compared to 2016. As for the Rafale, the Qatar contract didn't enter in 2017. I hope that it will enter in the coming days in 2018. Therefore, as for the deliveries, 49 deliveries of Falcons, we thought it would be around 45. So we’re slightly above from the mark as in 2016. And we delivered also nine Rafales, not exactly the same breakdown between France and Egypt. So therefore the backlog today is 52 Falcons and 101 Rafales. And among this 101 Rafales you have 70 for exports without those Qatar and 31 which is the second tranche, second part, plus the three will deliver in 2018.

Interim terms of our figures, the order intake is EUR3.2 billion. So up compared to the Falcon order intake, the net sales EUR4.8 billion, here again it is up, compared to 2016. And our backlog is stabilized at EUR18.8 billion.

Now as for R&D, in terms of percentage, this has gone down 6.5% of total sales. But this can be explained by the increase in our net sales. We have spent EUR213 million in 2017, slightly behind not compared to 2016, but compared to what we thought we would be achieving, because we worked a lot on the 5X with our test flights. And in September we stopped. As soon as we understood that’s the engine problem, would not allow us to normally develop the 5X before reaching the cancellation of the Silvercrest. So in the coming years where the 6X and the future of Falcon, we should be increasing budget – research and development budget.

Thales has published its accounts. So as you might have seen each year passing by there's been an improvement in the adjusted net to margin Thales. So this company is doing well. It has progressed a lot. So we are at 6.2%, EUR982 million. And we have 25% or 26% of this which is going to see the next – as you will see later on. Just to remind you, the Thales has decided to purchase Gemalto and this will be done in 2018.

Income statement, consolidation income statement, so operational result is going up EUR248 million compared to the EUR218 million. So a net improvement which is related to the net sales.

I'm skipping the financial results, which is identical to Thales. EUR245 million compared to the EUR983 million in the previews slides. That increase in taxes because of the increase in the net sales. And also a certain number of forecasts because the tax code is changing. There will be more taxes and there will be more taxes this year as you know to make up for the past.

Net margin which is at EUR289 million up by 23% compared to 2016, and the net margin is 10.2% compared to 10.7% because the proportion of net contribution from Thales proportionately to the sales is slightly under and the tax proportion is slightly higher, available cash $1 billion of available cash, two reasons for that, the first recent are the down payments for the RAFALE Export contracts and secondly, we have reduced our stocks because we’re slightly slow down the manufacturing pays of Falcon to adapt ourselves to the market that has declined in the past three years.

The free cash flow is around $1.2 billion, I’m speaking under the control of Loïc. The proportion of dividends, so the dividends on the net income of $489 million to mid-teen the same payout and the payout is low, if we look at the international companies. This is weak, if you look at the other French companies and that’s the choice of the main shareholder Mr. Dassault, we’ve been to keep the money in the company to prepare for the future. But we’re going to paid our dividends to the shareholder 26% of $127 million for 2017 that is up compared to 2016.

The group’s policy historically is to payout shares to have profit sharing for the employees, so that all the employees might be part of this. We’re going to pay €99 million, which is up compared to 2016. So we have this rule of three-thirds to one-fourth for the shareholder, one-fourth for the employees and two-fourth for the Dassault company that’s going to preserve than to prepare for the future.

Transformation Plan, well that there’s a lot of tension in our Falcon prices there are tensions on the market. In this highly competitive world, we need to improve our efficiency. So we’ve launched a transformation plan that consist and having a lot more digital we’re going to specialize our plants, our factories, we have started a number of projects, a certain number of manufacturing transfers to better specialize our factories to better invest in the size that we’re going to preserve, we’re going to preserve all our sites, so as to be more efficient in the future.

Our outlook for 2018 is the – here on the slides deliver the three of our standard to the French army to have a contract for the RAFALE F4 standard sign the order of electronic war, aircraft cute, take part in the contract that will allow us to launch, develop, the whole series of MALE drone, European contract program, we will definitely be a candidates to obtain the European fund for this cooperation program pursue the development of the nEUROn. nEUROn is the wonderful test through assess stealth and find out what we can have as combat drones launch studies for the future combat system and we’re working hand in hand with Airbus and with the DGA and with the German DGA.

Conclude the Mirage 2000-9 continue promotions of RAFALE as there are other countries that are going to join RAFALE, other countries that already have RAFALE that will take options continue selling Falcons the whole range has been renewed, execute our contracts underway. While respecting the schedules, quality and cost, pursue our efforts into field of support, this is something we are pursuing in the civil world and military world for France, we will pursue our reforms to allow us to make these aircraft available. So that industrialist might be more efficient and other service of our needs develop the 6X, prepare the future of Falcon, build this plant in India and make sure that the company is efficient in the future through this transformation plant.

So therefore a very busy year, we are going to have a guidance of 40 Falcons will be delivered. You know that we are very prudent. So we are ramping down our production rate. We will see how the market behaves in 2018, to find out if we have to adapt our production rate or increase the rate. The deliveries of 12 RAFALEs, three to France and nine for exports and a net sales in 2018 that will be close to that we had obtained in 2017. So this is what I wanted to tell you as an introduction before answering your questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I’m from Exane. I have a first question if you don’t mind, on your guidance for 2018, you indicated net sales that would be flat. Nine Falcons less to be delivered total of that the missing revenues apart from the three RAFALEs delivered to France.

Unidentified Company Representative

I mean I imagine that there would be some part of that would be the F3R standard, but what about Falcons report or RAFALE exports, what the first topics in the Trappier is the delivery of the F3Rs. Is that the time of the delivery that you get in your revenues release. So when the revenues come in, it’s quite a lot in this case for F3R in 2018. That’s the first reason. That’s when the revenues are in cash. Now secondly is the mix is until was the same between deliveries and when you’re in the deliveries than another year, so it’s mainly those two reasons that account for our forecasts of flat sales.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Then the second question I have. Is the R&D going down this year? I’d like a trend please for 2018 regarding where you’re headed in terms of R&D spend and in general what would be the R&D package for the next peak period in the coming decade. Let’s say when you have a big volume of development with 6X and very advanced in the future of Falcon. What would be the R&D spending then?

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Trappier, well, I’m going to frustrate people with my answers, but we don’t give guidance on R&D, but I would correct you the R&D for 2017 went up compared with R&D in 2016 not proportionally to our sales, but in absolute figures, it was more than €3 million worth. It was less than that the previous year in 2016. So what I said in my presentation, regarding that was important to bear in mind the absolute value is one thing, but the sales is something else, but the absolute value will go up for R&D, because you have the 6X that will be rolled out. And we wanted to go as quickly as possible.

So we’d have to allocate the resources there too. Also we will be pursuing at the same time the developments are the launch of the future of Falcon. So obviously, it’s going to involve R&D spending, it’s got to go up. But I won’t tell you the proportions, you’ll find that out when that happens I suppose next year when we report on 2018 at this time of the year. Somebody with a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I have a question on Malaysia that said this morning that the decision of the European Union to drop its imports of palm oil could have an impact on the cost for tender for future combat planes, I mean our negotiations continue. Have you seen any reactions on the side of Malaysia regarding that? And the Emirates, you talk about the Emirates, there are talks still going on I think on the RAFALE. And could you tell us about that and then the options. Are there are talks going on at the moment with Egypt regarding for their RAFALEs on Malaysia’s [indiscernible].

Well, we’re in the run up to elections in Malaysia. Palm oil is a major issue for that country. It’s got nothing to do with us directly, but politically, it could impact their relations among several countries. The fact is palm oil is the focus of lots of debates between the European authorities, French authorities, Malaysian authorities not that countries in the region. It’s a topic that gets talked about, but we’re in life to propose the best possible combat aircraft to the Malaysian air force and we have started talks to them some time ago, they’ve evaluated our aircraft talks with pick up in that area again depending on when the new government takes office.

So I can’t really tell you any more about that at this point in time. On the United Arab Emirates the answer is, yes. We’re talking to the Emirates, but on the Mirage 2000-9. So we make fairly sound aircraft, they last a long time. As you’ve seen the French are going to keep their Mirage 2000 for a long time and also upgrade with the 2000Ds. So the thing is our aircraft are sound, but our clients they are very satisfied with our aircraft with our Mirage aircraft. That is the last a long time.

They’re efficient to their operations. They’re capable of being upgraded. We’ve seen that in the Emirates. The first time the 2000-9, we’ve seen it increased with the Emirates and France. So it’s something you can scale this aircraft. So that gives us confidence in our partnerships with these armed forces that use the Mirage 2000s. And we think that the uses of Mirage 2000s starting off with Egypt, Qatar and India, it will all continue along the same path in the future now, the third subject that’s the options, okay.

While we hope to exercise – to see the exercising options, one has been exercise already, that’s the Qatar, one and there are other options elsewhere in India we hope. These aren’t options, but we hope to pursue with our success with the first 26 the Indian Air Force has greater needs than what’s already been ordered. So we hope to continue selling RAFALEs to countries that we’ve already sold RAFALEs on their new options than for Qatar as well.

[Indiscernible] you sold 38 Falcons, therefore in 2017 net. Now what’s your objective in terms of order intake for Falcons in 2018? Is it something similar to a book-to-bill ratio that will be about 40 for 40 delivered or what?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well the thing to do with deliveries, well it’s all hinges on orders. So it’s not – we can’t say it’s 40, 40. So I won’t give you the guidance that we have internally, because it’s not easy to come up with anyway. So we’ve no guidance on the sales of Falcons. We try to deliver 40. The 40 will be delivering potentially, we’re trying to do that for 2018 of nearly all made already. Because we have an order book of 52 aircraft some are 5X is that would be transformed into 6Xs convert, it’s only that’s in planned advance so your mathematical calculations isn’t totally true, but then we want to sell aircraft. We have a full range we’re selling aircraft, some of today’s sales might be delivered in 2018. But very often they’re doing it later on in the next year. And so on because orders come in and then deliveries are made sometime later 52 ordered if we deliver 40, bit more than a year’s worth in the backlog and from the [indiscernible]. It seems that there is some reluctance by Egypt, regarding the RAFALE because of the scout missiles.

Unidentified Analyst

What about the American component. Could that be developed by the European industries do you think in reasonable lead times?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, I will make any comments on this topic. This is a sensitive issue is not in my hands, because you’re talking about the scout missiles. This is a separate contract entered into by MBDA and also these are very touchy issues, they have been talked about from one state to another between the client and the – between the supplier and client states, and if their authorizations to be requested is this just possible. It’s all done that state level, between the state that supplies the component and the state that supply the airplane in France in this case. So I’ve got no particular comments to make on this topic. If you think of Egypt, we’ve started the deliveries of the airplane. So there’s confidence, there’s trust that’s been set up between Egyptian ourselves that will deliver the RAFALE with their weapons.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Belgium. I have to know what is your schedule for the Belgians in case we sign for the RAFALE market for the deliveries I mean.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well it all depends on the T-0, and the T-0 is whether we signed the contract or not. So when will Belgium like to sign a contract with us. That’s a question we need to ask the Belgian authorities. Well we write on tomorrow morning, so long as we get a pen and a few legal classes we could sign very quickly. It is France in terms of government that is making a state offer to the other state.

So we will lend the pen to France. But I think it will be done fast and the problems of deliveries it will take three years from T-0 that is from the time of the signature and the first payment. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] What is the production rate today in the RAFALE and Falcon factories?

Unidentified Company Representative

So the Falcon that’s quite easy, we’ve delivered 49, so 49 divided by 11 that will give you an order of magnitude. It’s not exactly that because there could be some delays you could do 40 divided 11 that will give you the rate. I let you calculate it will give you a bracket. As for the RAFALE just as for the Falcon, the question of the production rate is very complex. Why because, if you say that the delivery rate – the orders we have – the delivery of orders then we will reach 2.5 in the coming years a little more actually.

And then there is the production rate in each and every factory so Seclin we have already increased their production rate. Today we are increasing the production rate in our assembly plants Biarritz, Martignas and it is Merignac that will increase its rate at the end because that’s the final assembly. So the production rate a whole organization that will allow us to deliver as for the RAFALE’s at the date when we have promised to deliver these aircraft whilst moving out the work carried out in the production plants. We were at 1/2 that was in France 11 aircraft per year, but we delivered slightly more 2.5 aircraft per months in the coming years.

So there is a development of the ramping up of RAFALE and from our subcontractors. And I to repeat because some people who have questions on this – easier to increase the production rate than to go down, I preferred having more work than less work. It gives headaches to people who have to manufacture the aircraft but they’re paid for that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Challenge Magazine. We have the impression that you’re a bit disappointed regarding the future combat aircraft project between the French and the British and the fact of moving on from cooperation with the British, cooperation with the Germans. Have you full confidence in their capabilities and what you’re going to develop with the Germans? The combat aircraft would it be less good than what you would develop with the British?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well these are two separate topics actually, so there’s no issue there. If you perceive just disappointment it’s on the front of British will not be cause of our British friends or anything they mobilized their efforts along with ourselves on all of this. I’m talking about the British industrialist BA systems and people like that. Because that is a point is because you know, you do design work for five or six years we’ve been doing design work and we wished to obtain a contract so as to build a demonstrator. But it didn’t happen. So obviously there was a certain disappointment because of that.

The second thing is we’re talking about combat drones in particular. The British have committed to the acquisition of F-35. So for the moment up to now under the Lancaster House Agreement and the work we’ve been doing with them we haven’t talked about a future combat aircraft, we’ve talked about a combat drone a demonstrator an additional one – additional to the combat aircraft. Now regarding the Franco German efforts is quite different, it’s and new approach seen from the top political and technical level – political between two heads of state and secondly this happen with the British too, of course.

But technically speaking two because by 2040 the idea is what will make up and therefore detection of airborne warfare, surveillance MALE drones, surveillance aircraft ought to be the combat aircraft ought to be the weapons used. For what type of mission or operation 2040 because we’re only 2018 right now. So it’s a more holistic approach and overarching approach, we’ve started the work on that. And there’s no transfer from Franco British efforts to Franco German efforts, this is two totally different processes.

One is the Franco British one that’s kind of marking time at the moment to certain consequences of Brexit which of course is keeping the British political authorities busy and that’s understandable it’s very complex to address. And it’s going to be rather heavy duty for the British in the coming few years. And then the Franco German efforts are something different with a view to 2040, so totally different time frame. So we haven’t yet defined we’re going to make demonstrator, or is a prototype, so what we’ll probably make them. But we don’t know yet.

So quite openly I’m very enthusiastic about defining a new air combat system, a new aircraft we have the skills to do it. And our design office is really happy that there will be a future combat aircraft in parallel being able to upgrade the Rafale the whole time and make surveillance drones and making combat drones with the British at the same time. Our design office will be very busy. So we're quite enthusiastic and so I’m of course, very enthusiastic about all of this, about preparing the future on the Franco-German bases. And it's good for the French and good for the Germans and we're very enthusiastic.

Olivier Brochet

Good morning. Olivier Brochet, Credit Suisse. I have to three questions. So the first is on – this is jets. You said that the United States were good for you at the end of 2017. In general, for the entire market per geographical zone, what will be the future outlooks? The second question on the other side, you were talking about the cooperation agreement with Qatar, in the framework of this 36 aircraft option. Can you tell us what does this cooperation agreement in meaning exactly? And as for the Forex in 2018 and beyond and the hedging of the Forex, can you tell us about the future of this hedging?

Unidentified Company Representative

So the first topic, as I said, the United States, that in the United States large part of our basis is Falcon aircraft. The renewal of the ranges in the United States was postponed because of the crisis that has been going on for years now and by the uncertainties generated in the United States because of the elections are – because they're expecting some taxation measures apparently there is a kind of stabilization right now of the American economy and there is progressing the American tax measures have been announced, they have been understood anticipated by the American companies and so now we feel that there is a kind of upturn in the United States. So the home range the 8X that we've started selling in the United States. The 2,000 range or the 900 range which is an aircraft that has really large in the U.S., the arrival of the 6X that can be a very good option for our American friends.

United States is still a priority market for a Dassault therefore. Europe this is our home. Northern Europe is geographical area that is well occupied apart from the traditional Falcon 2,000 rates for those to travel a lot in Europe. 8X those who go to Asia, all this will be strengthened with a new 6X offer. If you leave from Paris you can cover a lot of destinations throughout the world with a 6X. So we hope that we can strengthen our sales capacity by launching the 6X and improve our credit working with Pratt & Whitney.

As with the rest of the world Asia. Asia remains a priority, as I tell you each and every year. It’s slows, it’s taking a lot of time. But we are patient really have managed to sell our Rafale. So we are – we have a good range, good Falcon aircrafts and we are selling little by little in China, we sold 8X, we are going to deliver them the 8X because China is far away from many countries. And so therefore that is probably the aircraft we will sell most as we sold a lot of 7X's in China. But not only in China, the rest of Asia is also buying Falcon aircraft. There are new economies developing in Asia and we really believe in the Asian zone. I'm skipping Japan. Japan, we've sold a few maritime surveillance aircraft. But we hope to sell more governmental aircraft in maritime surveillance than electronic war in the future.

Africa is doing better. We see it happening. They were really affected to by their drop in oil prices. Now they're doing better and I think, we should also buy more. So we should sell more in Africa and in Europe, I’ve included Russia in Europe. It is geographical not the EU and we are selling a lot of Falcons to Russian partners. So it's just really global geographical policy, each zone has its specificities and preferences. I have no figures to give you particularly on all this.

As for the second question, the cooperation agreement, well we've agreed automatically on deliveries and prices according to the options exercised for the United States aircraft. So they can give us an option of 12, 12 per 12 or 25 – 24 sorry. So we have mechanisms to allow us to exercise these options. So for them it's easier they don't have to go through the entire financial circuit. They've also set up and book the provisions. So it is easier for them to buy in the future.

And thirdly, the exchange the hedging, still we have fixed it at 121 – 1.21. And just as everybody else we are following the dollar, but I think the dollar is going down quite strongly. So we'll have to hedge our currencies that's still the life of our company. There are some underlying capital gains and we will keep hedging. Our financial manager is here and he's attentive, it's not good news in general. He knows the drop of the dollar. It's good news for our American friends and not for us.

Mr. Trap you have a question. Aviation week. No that's not that's not make you sense. Sphere transfer my name, but is that not the right zonal anyway, Defense news, yes that's it Defense News. The other one, the other weekly. That's the one I'm from. Thank you. So you hope to enter into a contact – a contract sorry – for three Falcons under the CUGE type arrangement.

Three Falcons – three Falcons. I thought it is a passenger trophy, no I said Falcons that this week or also. That the three Falcons of mission Falcon with the CUGE capability whether would be long range ones. 8X. maybe we're still being talked about, is the answer. And the total value, total contract value we don't know. I got I mean I can't tell you, because I know the price of three airplanes but having said that you've got to put in the Thales equipment. and Thales know this price and then you've got the integration work to be done. These are big contracts for Thales and France so at this stage, and the contract we signed we don't really know we can't put a figure on it. I don't know, I didn't want to sign, I won’t tell you why there would be after the DJ to tell you that. Okay. Thank you.

And what about Switzerland. Is there any interests being manifested by Switzerland for the Rafale you know because they seem to be interested in combat aircraft.

Switzerland, okay Switzerland well. You know effect of the F5 is having to be replaced by Rafale, which were really ahead of the aircraft in terms of operational capabilities in the choice. On the prevent because a small aircraft as most replaces small aircraft is a bit cheaper this way is to buy those ones instead even though we gave them all the arguments to tell them that you were wouldn't compare, Apples to Apples here that wasn’t pairs between the group and their Rafale.

So the referendum in Switzerland impeded that purchase. I think this was always very reasonable when they do the referendum. Not just for airplanes, but for anything else. So now there is a request for a replacement of the F18 as well now I think the Rafale that was really relevant to replace the F5 it will be more of relevant to replace the F5 and the F18, because I don’t think this was wish to drop their capabilities in terms of their armed forces aircraft.

So I think Rafale could replace very well the F18. It's a small aircraft that can do their missions group and it's small, but doesn't do the missions the same way, and least to a lesser extent. And the Typhoon is much bigger than the Rafale and the F35 is well I don't know, how it would take off and so on, you need to do an awful lot of maneuvering in the middle of Swiss mountain, so I think the Rafale should be well positioned. The Swiss will be sending out a call for tender. They'll be opening it up, and were awaiting that call for tenders to come out shortly in the coming number years the program has been announced by Swiss and then we'll see what happens with a request for proposals and in any timeline on that know well it's up to the Swiss to decide when they should have call for tenders, were biting our time or waiting for it to come out. We have our office in Switzerland, and we are in touch with our industrial partners in Switzerland, and you know will be mobilizing motivated when the Swiss call for tender comes at what about Belgium isn’t your Tramp [ph].

What about the legal advice on that well, I'm not awaiting any legal advice and now within the call for tender we didn't answer it, because France decided to engage in a wider partnership, but in the call for tender it said in any case at the outset there was no commitment by anybody in responding to that call for tender at least that was for the Belgium authority. So I don't want to get involved in what legal council might think, but you know I think what I think. I think a government in a sovereign country can do what it likes. It can stop the call for tender when it likes, it can purchase without making call for tenders, quite free to do that and can buy off the shelf. But it's a question of the way to communicate in terms of political choices that's its business really. I mean states make their choices you know it comes out in the newspapers they're quite entitle to make this good choices look at India, look at the process that's been fall it's not quite the same, but anyway and our adventures in Korea, it's not necessarily the winner that one look at the Netherlands they call for tender, it was send to that after the choice was made of the F35, just to justify the choice that was already made you know is that when these things happen, so you could list out quite a lot of situations like that choice is made with respect to calls for tender. Okay. Thank you.

Are there any more questions?

[Indiscernible] Aviation Week. A question on the electronic warfare Falcons. Will these be service aircraft or new aircraft. Yes. There will new aircraft, so as the contract is not signed we'll see, but we'll adapt ourselves accordingly. And Mr. Chairman, we really appreciate what you said at the French Parliament someday that’s you know, but went too nice vis-à-vis cooperation especially in the field of military aircraft, because as far as we know and according to our experience this has given way to failing hybrid aircraft, you didn’t stick to the deadlines, the costs we thought they would be lower, but they were actually higher and there were problems with exports.

And finally, if you look at the Eurofighter partners have left and they were angry with each other. So, in order to have a Franco-German reconciliation, I think we could have done better than to have a Franco-German aircraft. Well, I’m not always good person, but good if I am, and there’s a difference between the cooperation, you’re mentioning, and the ones where we could be in. Because if we are in that cooperation, and if we are the leaders these cooperations could be successful. I’m saying could, because it would all depend on what the states imposed on us, and how they were organized themselves.

Well, I’m going to give an example, the example of the nEUROn. We were six countries. We were six industries for €400 millions. We had a flying object, flying well it was a very stealthy, they aren’t many in the world who can do that, and we did it right on time, and within the budget. So when we are the leaders and we weren’t the leaders for their drone nEUROn, because Dassault has a lot of influence everywhere. But we were the legitimate to once. We were legitimate to lead a team because of our aeronautical skills. And I’m saying this because this is true, I’m not saying this just to blow my own trumpet. So it’s not that I want to just be nice.

But I think that if the states want to cooperate to share the development cause. And if we find the right ways of cooperating and we allowed technique to do the leadership to stick to the budget and to have rigorous budgetary terms and if we make the right choices then we can have a successful cooperations, because major cooperation programs there were some the AlphaJet. For example, was there Franco-German cooperation, so this is possible. You see, I’m probably very naive in my optimism, but there is a certain reality to, so what we will need to test in the Franco-German or the Franco-British or with two or three or four partners in the future.

If the political will is to have this cooperation, we would be ready to do that as long as there is and it’s in the best interest of the states, not just our interest. The interest of the states is to have the best product to carry out all the operations, the best product for armies with the optimal cost being the optimal budget. And not to have any budget drift as we can see in certain programs and exports, because the series for the European trend programs are not sufficient compared to what the Americans do. And we need to exports and the exports rules that’ll be settled between the countries cooperating, they will have to be specified, and I think it’s in the best interest of France to preserve its export capacity, this is true for the aircraft, for submarines, for ships, for tanks, for any sector. So therefore it will be a topic for discussion certainly between France and Germany.

Well, I don’t want to create any controversy. But – I’m sorry the speaker does not have a microphone. And the interpreters cannot hear the speaker without the microphone. Well the [indiscernible] was find the Franco-German aircraft at the end of it. And [indiscernible] has a very long experience and we can say that, so you see we could do this, but we were just too and we had a certain capacity for the drones. So nEUROn we were six around the table, but it was very well organized and it works and you see the nEUROn flying it is very impressive. We fly to during our Air Shows, that shows the reliability and safety during flight otherwise the prefects were not allow was just fly over crowds. So we’ve managed to do the same we’ve organized all this and France with the DC at the time weren’t them steer with the others, and that’s the challenge.

What will be our common needs. We have to find a prime contractor, well determine each country cannot do just anything, and an industrial architects as I call who will be able to organize the work share the maneuvers, and make sure that the budget is the proper budget. But when you haven’t planned for anything when you haven’t done anything you cannot just say overnight, I want to do everything. We have to look at the risks, the demonstrator is there real risk examination, there were prototypes and there will always be prototypes and the way in which will cooperate that’s going to be the most important point.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Well, I think that we will close the press conference and the results. Thank you for coming and hope to see you again very soon. Have a nice day.

