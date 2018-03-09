High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - March Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of February, "999" indicates a N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Altria Group Inc. MO 4.19 11.81 8.3 AT&T Inc. T 5.51 7.61 2.1 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 4.34 7.81 2.2 Meredith Corp. MDP 3.8 18.25 6.3 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.74 14.15 5.1 Consolidated Edison ED 3.82 3.41 3.1 Target Corp. TGT 3.29 15.84 8.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.61 17.92 5.6 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 4.8 17.09 1.6 Old Republic International ORI 3.89 10.49 1.4 Mercury General Corp. MCY 5.48 18.94 0.4 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.23 19.68 10.1 Realty Income Corp. O 5.34 44.71 5 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.38 21.56 7.7 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 4.07 23.45 4.3 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.31 17.31 5 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.25 19.19 6.6 National Retail Properties NNN 5.1 31.03 4.1 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.36 8.45 2.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.83 18.49 1 Community Bank System CBU 3.75 26.39 4.5 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.61 39.29 6.2 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.51 39.43 7.1 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.73 19.28 15.8 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 2.85 14.42 4.6

There is turnover in two positions this month. Sonoco Products (SON), a holding since October 2017, was sold for a capital loss of 4.88%. United Bankshares (UBSI), a holding since January, was sold for a capital gain of 3.49%. The proceeds were used to purchase Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Consolidated Edison (ED), two previous portfolio holdings.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends MDP 514 56.05 2/6/2018 $28,809.70 $29,632.10 2.85% KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $27,564.30 -2.98% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $23,690.05 27.56% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $32,986.98 3.19% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $27,272.25 1.60% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $26,172.00 12.54% HP 445 65.02 3/8/2018 $28,933.90 $28,933.90 0.00% ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $28,994.35 0.00% BKH 557 51.75 2/6/2018 $28,824.75 $28,852.60 0.10% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $24,121.50 -2.68% Cash Cash $20,004.73 Current Portfolio Value (excluding recent dividends): $298,224.76

Disclosure: None.